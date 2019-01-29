Institute for Supply Management® Enters New Partnership with BenchPrep

BenchPrep’s advanced white-label online learning platform delivers Institute for Supply Management’s modern CPSM® certification preparation experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide, has launched a new interactive learning program to help professionals better prepare for the certification exam to become a Certified Professional in Supply Management® (CPSM®). Delivered on BenchPrep’s advanced white label online learning platform, ISM now puts personalized, digital learning at the fingertips of supply chain management professionals everywhere.



/EIN News/ -- As a leading supply chain management association, ISM offers rigorous, globally recognized certifications to help professionals master critical skills, stay competitive in the industry, and lead their organizations to success. BenchPrep’s platform now provides ISM with several advantages in meeting the evolving needs of learners, including interactive content, accessibility across web and mobile devices, and a dedicated mobile app. Combined with key updates to its course content, the new CPSM® prep experience is designed to improve exam readiness and ultimately advance the industry as a whole.

“We’re excited to provide a learner-friendly, high-quality prep solution to our members as they work to further their careers through these certifications,” said Nora Neibergall, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary of ISM. “Delivering our new interactive courses through BenchPrep’s platform makes it easier for supply chain professionals to build the skills they need to succeed in today’s global trade environment, while allowing ISM to continue to provide additional value to members with industry-leading learning programs.”

BenchPrep’s white label online learning platform helps education and training organizations improve and accelerate learner success by streamlining content management, instructional design, educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting into one all-encompassing solution. Learners get the flexibility to access learning materials anytime, anywhere, across all devices. By incorporating gamification, microlearning, and data-driven personalization in its learning platform, BenchPrep makes learning engaging, efficient, and effective.

Core aspects of BenchPrep’s learning platform that ISM leverages for its certification preparation course include:

Structured and adaptive study plans , to help users identify where to focus their study time and progress through the course at their ideal pace.

, to help users identify where to focus their study time and progress through the course at their ideal pace. Games, flashcards, and other interactive study tools , so learning is more enjoyable and users stay engaged longer.

, so learning is more enjoyable and users stay engaged longer. Seamless syncing across all devices , so users can study on the go and instantly pick up where they left off.

, so users can study on the go and instantly pick up where they left off. Authentic practice questions, to help users prepare for the real CPSM® certification experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Institute of Supply Management and bring its world-class certification courses to learners in a modern, accessible format,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “ISM has a proven track record of over 100 years of advancing the supply management profession. Our collaboration further illustrates BenchPrep’s ability to transform learning experiences across any industry to improve learner engagement and outcomes.”

About Institute for Supply Management

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 45,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model®. The Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org .

About BenchPrep

Based in Chicago, BenchPrep is the leading provider of an advanced white label online learning platform and enables the world's leading education and training companies to deliver best-in-class digital learning programs. The company’s modern cloud-based platform is transforming the professional education space, with many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now delivering learning programs through BenchPrep. Customers include ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Institute for Supply Management, ASCM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NCBE, ProLiteracy, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 4 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132



