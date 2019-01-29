Susie Garvin Joins MGP Beverage Alcohol Sales Team

Leads international sales

/EIN News/ -- ATCHISON, Kan., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced the appointment of spirits industry veteran Susan (Susie) Garvin as international premium beverage alcohol sales manager.

Susie Garvin joins MGP





Garvin brings more than 25 years of executive experience, most recently as director of sales for Terressentia Corp., the parent company of O.Z. Tyler Distillery and TerrePURE Spirits in South Carolina, where she led significant sales growth during nearly a decade with the company. She was also a member of the executive management team.

“We’re excited to work with Susie, whose industry knowledge and customer-centric focus are a perfect fit for the collaborative approach we bring to our partnerships with brands of all sizes,” said David Dykstra, vice president of alcohol sales and marketing. “The continued development of American Whiskey overseas is a key driver of long-term growth for the category. The addition of Susie positions us to fully maximize the potential of this important trend.”

According to The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, exports of American whiskey rose 13.9 percent in 2017, driven in part by fascination with American whiskey heritage, and what international consumers considered as whiskey’s ‘mixability and versatility’ in cocktails.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company’s facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/280aaebd-6413-43cc-b9af-034c41b1fc8b

Contact: Jenell.Loschke 913.367.1480 jenell.loschke@mgpingredients.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.