Epiq Debuts Cloud-Based eDiscovery at Legaltech

Intelligent Discovery Management with Epiq Discovery

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced the release of its new cloud-based eDiscovery platform, Epiq Discovery. Epiq Discovery is a collection, processing, review, and production platform that delivers early case assessment, highly scalable processing, and the most efficient review and production of eDiscovery data.



Epiq Discovery equips users with end-to-end management of their data in an interactive, easy-to-use platform. Instant insight helps to save costs, reduce risks, and inform case strategy.

“To understand our clients’ needs for cloud-based eDiscovery, we went straight to the source – our clients,” explains Cliff Dutton, chief innovation officer at Epiq. “We heard repeatedly that they wanted us to create a platform that is easy to use from collection to production, from anywhere in the world. We also heard that they want the platform to be flexible and extensible. And they want the platform to power not only eDiscovery, but business intelligence about eDiscovery that empowers them to control scope and cost.”

With an easy-to-use dashboard, automatable workflows, and embedded tutorials Epiq Discovery provides users more control over the eDiscovery process. Comprehensive and dynamic reports deliver a holistic picture of data flow from the original data sources to what has been processed, reviewed and ultimately produced.

To learn more about Epiq Discovery or to request a demo, please visit https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-us/experience/ediscovery/technologies/epiq-discovery .

To watch a video about Epiq Discovery, visit https://go.epiqglobal.com/l/76132/2019-01-25/4lrkw2 .



About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .

Press Contacts

Jill Brown

Epiq

+1 713 933 2905





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.