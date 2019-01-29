Global SDN Orchestration Market to 2024: Market is Expected to Rise with CAGR of 83% - Innovative Service Offerings From Telecom Operators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SDN Orchestration Market-Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global SDN orchestration market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 83% during forecast period 2017-2024. Increasing demand and adoption of cloud services, data center consolidation as well as server virtualization is one of the major factor which contribute to the growth of global SDN orchestration market during forecast period.



However, security concerns in SDN orchestration is the major factor restraining the growth of global SDN orchestration market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global SDN orchestration market report has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. North America held the largest market revenue share for SDN orchestration market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to high usage of various advanced and innovative technologies. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global SDN orchestration market during forecast period due to increased number of data centers in the countries of Asia Pacific.



The growth in global SDN orchestration market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Glue Networks (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Ciena Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), etc. The market players adopt some crucial strategies such as product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, collaboration, expansion, investment, mergers & acquisitions etc. to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Sdn Orchestration Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Total Market Analysis

2.5. Estimation Analysis

2.6. Strategic Analysis

2.7. Competitive Analysis

2.8. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Demand For Cloud Services, Server Virtualization And Data Center Consolidation

3.1.2. Increased Network Infrastructure

3.1.3. Automation Of Networks

3.1.4. Increasing Development And Deployment Of Analytics Applications

3.1.5. Technological Advancements In Sdn Orchestration

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Security Concerns

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Innovative Service Offerings From Telecom Operators

3.3.2. Role Of Value-Added Resellers (Vars), Integrators, And Infrastructure Vendors

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Strict Governance And Security Standards Across The Globe

3.4.2. Lack Of Knowledge Among End Users And Enterprises



4. Global Sdn Orchestration Market By Component

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Solutions Market

4.5.2. Global Services Market



5. Global Sdn Orchestration Market By Organization Size

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Large Enterprises Market

5.5.2. Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Market



6. Global Sdn Orchestration Market By End User

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Cloud Service Providers Market

6.5.2. Global Telecom Service Providers Market

6.5.3. Global Other End Users Market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Strategies

7.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

7.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

7.1.3. List Of Product Launches

7.1.4. List Of Partnerships



8. Geographic Analysis

8.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.3. Opportunity Matrix

8.4. Global Sdn Orchestration Market By Region 2015-2024



9. Company Profiles



Anuta Networks (U.S.)

Cenx (U.S.)

Ciena Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

Glue Networks (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Huawei (China)

Iphotonix, Llc (U.S.)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

Netcracker (U.S.)

Nokia (Finland)

Qualisystems (U.S.)

Ubiqube (Republic Of Ireland)

Virtela (U.S.)

Zymr (U.S.)

