Strong wireless customer growth and loyalty highlight Verizon’s 4Q results

4Q 2018 highlights



Consolidated:

47 cents in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $4.56 in 4Q 2017; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $1.12, compared with 86 cents in 4Q 2017.

1.2 million retail postpaid net additions, including 653,000 phone net additions and 873,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.

Retail postpaid churn of 1.08 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.82 percent.

Service revenue growth of 1.9 percent year over year, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard adopted on Jan. 1, 2018.

Total revenue growth of 2.1 percent year over year, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, to $24.3 billion.

Wireline:

54,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 2.9 percent year over year.

2018 highlights



Consolidated:

Full year EPS of $3.76, compared with $7.36 in 2017; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $4.71, compared with 2017 adjusted EPS of $3.74.

Full-year 2018 operating cash flow of $34.3 billion, an increase of $10 billion year over year.

Unsecured debt is lower by $5.2 billion and total net debt is lower by $4.7 billion from year-end 2017.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) closed 2018 with fourth-quarter results highlighted by strong growth and retention at Verizon Wireless, increased cash flow and momentum leading into the 5G era.



“Verizon finished 2018 by delivering solid financial and operational performance, as evidenced by our strong wireless service revenue and earnings growth,” said CEO Hans Vestberg. “2018 was a remarkable year full of 5G firsts, including being first in the world to commercially deploy 5G with our 5G Home product. As we head into 2019 and the 5G era, we’re beginning a period of transformational change. We are laser focused on delivering customers a best-in-class and game-changing experience on our networks.”



For fourth-quarter 2018, Verizon reported EPS of 47 cents, compared with $4.56 in fourth-quarter 2017. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), fourth-quarter 2018 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.12, compared with adjusted EPS of 86 cents in fourth-quarter 2017. Verizon’s fourth-quarter 2018 EPS included a 9 cent impact due to the effects of accounting changes for revenue recognition.



Fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted EPS included a net pre-tax loss from special items of about $4.9 billion, which consisted of a previously announced goodwill impairment for Verizon Media of $4.6 billion, acquisition and integration charges of $189 million, and severance and annual mark-to-market for pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) charges of $165 million. Adjusted EPS also included a deferred tax benefit of $2.1 billion related to an internal reorganization.

For full-year 2018, Verizon reported $3.76 in EPS, compared with $7.36 in full-year 2017. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), 2018 EPS was $4.71, compared with 2017 EPS of $3.74.

Consolidated results



Total consolidated operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2018 were $34.3 billion, up 1.0 percent from fourth-quarter 2017. Full-year 2018 consolidated operating revenues were $130.9 billion, up 3.8 percent year over year. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, fourth-quarter 2018 consolidated operating revenues were $34.1 billion, an increase of 0.5 percent year over year.



Cash flow from operations totaled $34.3 billion in 2018, an increase of $10 billion year over year. This increase was driven by strong operating results, tax reform benefits, reduced impacts from the wireless device payment plan model, and lower discretionary pension and benefit contributions.



Full-year 2018 capital expenditures totaled $16.7 billion. In 2018, Verizon made $9.8 billion in cash dividend payments to shareholders. The company’s unsecured debt decreased by $5.2 billion and its total net debt decreased by $4.7 billion during 2018.



Verizon is on track to deliver against its goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative includes zero-based budgeting and has yielded approximately $2.3 billion of cumulative cash savings by year-end 2018, of which a majority has been derived from capital efficiencies.



For fourth-quarter 2018, Verizon Media revenues were $2.1 billion, down 5.8 percent year over year. Revenue trends were up sequentially from third-quarter 2018 due to seasonal advertising spending.



In the telematics business, total Verizon Connect revenues, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, were $242 million in fourth-quarter 2018. IoT (Internet of Things) fourth-quarter revenues, including Verizon Connect, increased approximately 9.5 percent year over year, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard.



Net income was $2.1 billion in fourth-quarter 2018. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $6.9 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 1.9 percent. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 20.2 percent in fourth-quarter 2018, compared with 25.4 percent in fourth-quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in fourth-quarter 2018 was 33.8 percent. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 32.2 percent.

Wireless results

Verizon reported 1.2 million retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2018, consisting of 653,000 phone net additions, 11,000 tablet additions and 556,000 other connected devices, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 873,000, compared with 647,000 in fourth-quarter 2017, a 34.9 percent increase.

Verizon reported full-year 2018 postpaid net additions of 2.5 million, consisting of phone net additions of 1.1 million, tablet losses of 181,000 and 1.6 million other connected device additions. Postpaid smartphone net additions for full-year 2018 were 2 million, up 13 percent year over year.

Total revenues were $24.4 billion, an increase of 2.7 percent year over year. For full-year 2018, operating revenues totaled $91.7 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent year over year. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, total revenues grew 2.1 percent year over year in fourth-quarter 2018 and 4.4 percent for the full year, compared with 2017, to $24.3 billion and $91.3 billion, respectively.

Service revenues increased 0.1 percent in fourth-quarter 2018, driven by ongoing customer growth, step-ups to unlimited plans and the benefits of customers customizing their experience through mix-and-match plans. Full-year service revenues decreased 0.2 percent year over year. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, service revenues increased 1.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2018 and 1.7 percent for the full year, on a year over year basis.

Total retail postpaid churn was 1.08 percent in fourth-quarter 2018, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.82 percent.

Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2018, an increase of 9.7 percent year over year. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, segment EBITDA totaled $9.8 billion in fourth-quarter 2018. Segment EBITDA margin on total revenues (non-GAAP) was 42.5 percent. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, segment EBITDA margin was 40.5 percent. For the full year, segment EBITDA margin was 46.4 percent in 2018, compared with 44.1 percent in 2017.

Wireline results

Total wireline revenues decreased 3.2 percent year over year in fourth-quarter 2018 and 3.0 percent for the full year, compared with 2017, to $7.4 billion and $29.8 billion, respectively.

Total Fios revenues grew 2.5 percent year over year, excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard. In fourth-quarter 2018, Verizon added a net of 54,000 Fios Internet connections and lost a net of 46,000 Fios Video connections, continuing to reflect the shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. At year-end 2018, Verizon had 6.1 million Fios Internet connections and 4.5 million Fios Video connections.

Wireline operating loss was $273 million in fourth-quarter 2018, and segment operating loss margin was 3.7 percent. Full-year 2018 segment operating loss was $273 million, and segment operating loss margin was 0.9 percent.

Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $1.3 billion in fourth-quarter 2018. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, segment EBITDA was $1.2 billion. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 17.6 percent in fourth-quarter 2018, compared with 20.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2017. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, segment EBITDA margin was 16.9 percent. For the full year, segment EBITDA margin was 19.9 percent in 2018, compared with 21.1 percent in 2017.

Outlook and guidance

For 2019, Verizon expects the following:

Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.

Adjusted EPS excluding the impact of the new lease accounting standard to be similar to 2018 adjusted EPS. The new lease accounting standard is expected to have an approximately 1 to 2 cent per quarter headwind impact on EPS for full-year 2019.

The effective tax rate for full-year 2019 to be in the range of 24 to 26 percent.

Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019.

Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G.

NOTE: See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

Forward-looking statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Operating Revenues Service revenues and other $ 27,460 $ 27,480 (0.1 ) $ 108,605 $ 107,145 1.4 Wireless equipment revenues 6,821 6,475 5.3 22,258 18,889 17.8 Total Operating Revenues 34,281 33,955 1.0 130,863 126,034 3.8 Operating Expenses Cost of services 8,163 8,219 (0.7 ) 32,185 30,916 4.1 Wireless cost of equipment 7,128 7,339 (2.9 ) 23,323 22,147 5.3 Selling, general and administrative expense 9,410 8,480 11.0 31,083 28,592 8.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,352 4,456 (2.3 ) 17,403 16,954 2.6 Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 — * 4,591 — * Total Operating Expenses 33,644 28,494 18.1 108,585 98,609 10.1 Operating Income 637 5,461 (88.3 ) 22,278 27,425 (18.8 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated businesses 64 (6 ) * (186 ) (77 ) * Other income (expense), net 1,865 (1,302 ) * 2,364 (2,021 ) * Interest expense (1,199 ) (1,219 ) (1.6 ) (4,833 ) (4,733 ) 2.1 Income Before (Provision) Benefit For Income Taxes 1,367 2,934 (53.4 ) 19,623 20,594 (4.7 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes 698 15,849 (95.6 ) (3,584 ) 9,956 * Net Income $ 2,065 $ 18,783 (89.0 ) $ 16,039 $ 30,550 (47.5 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 126 $ 114 10.5 $ 511 $ 449 13.8 Net income attributable to Verizon 1,939 18,669 (89.6 ) 15,528 30,101 (48.4 ) Net Income $ 2,065 $ 18,783 (89.0 ) $ 16,039 $ 30,550 (47.5 ) Basic Earnings Per Common Share Net income attributable to Verizon $ 0.47 $ 4.57 (89.7 ) $ 3.76 $ 7.37 (49.0 ) Weighted average number of common shares (in millions) 4,137 4,087 4,128 4,084 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1) Net income attributable to Verizon $ 0.47 $ 4.56 (89.7 ) $ 3.76 $ 7.36 (48.9 ) Weighted average number of common shares-assuming dilution (in millions) 4,141 4,090 4,132 4,089 Footnotes: (1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution. * Not meaningful





Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 $ Change Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,745 $ 2,079 $ 666 Accounts receivable, net 25,102 23,493 1,609 Inventories 1,336 1,034 302 Prepaid expenses and other 5,453 3,307 2,146 Total current assets 34,636 29,913 4,723 Property, plant and equipment 252,835 246,498 6,337 Less accumulated depreciation 163,549 157,930 5,619 Property, plant and equipment, net 89,286 88,568 718 Investments in unconsolidated businesses 671 1,039 (368 ) Wireless licenses 94,130 88,417 5,713 Goodwill 24,614 29,172 (4,558 ) Other intangible assets, net 9,775 10,247 (472 ) Other assets 11,717 9,787 1,930 Total assets $ 264,829 $ 257,143 $ 7,686 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Debt maturing within one year $ 7,190 $ 3,453 $ 3,737 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,501 21,232 1,269 Other current liabilities 8,239 8,352 (113 ) Total current liabilities 37,930 33,037 4,893 Long-term debt 105,873 113,642 (7,769 ) Employee benefit obligations 18,599 22,112 (3,513 ) Deferred income taxes 33,795 31,232 2,563 Other liabilities 13,922 12,433 1,489 Total long-term liabilities 172,189 179,419 (7,230 ) Equity Common stock 429 424 5 Additional paid in capital 13,437 11,101 2,336 Retained earnings 43,542 35,635 7,907 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,370 2,659 (289 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost (6,986 ) (7,139 ) 153 Deferred compensation – employee

stock ownership plans and other 353 416 (63 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,565 1,591 (26 ) Total equity 54,710 44,687 10,023 Total liabilities and equity $ 264,829 $ 257,143 $ 7,686 Verizon - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 Total debt (in millions) $ 113,063 $ 117,095 Net debt (in millions) $ 110,318 $ 115,016 Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.3 x 2.6 x Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions) 4,132 4,079 Total employees (‘000) 144.5 155.4 Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.6025 $ 0.5900 Footnotes: (1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items, special items and operating results of divested businesses.

Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in millions) 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 $ Change Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 16,039 $ 30,550 $ (14,511 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 17,403 16,954 449 Employee retirement benefits (2,657 ) 440 (3,097 ) Deferred income taxes 389 (14,463 ) 14,852 Provision for uncollectible accounts 980 1,167 (187 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received 231 117 114 Net gain on sale of divested businesses — (1,774 ) 1,774 Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 — 4,591 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses (1,177 ) (5,938 ) 4,761 Discretionary employee benefits contributions (1,679 ) (3,411 ) 1,732 Other, net 219 676 (457 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,339 24,318 10,021 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (including capitalized software) (16,658 ) (17,247 ) 589 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (230 ) (5,880 ) 5,650 Acquisitions of wireless licenses (1,429 ) (583 ) (846 ) Proceeds from dispositions of businesses — 3,614 (3,614 ) Other, net 383 1,640 (1,257 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,934 ) (18,456 ) 522 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,967 27,707 (21,740 ) Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings 4,810 4,290 520 Repayments of long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations (10,923 ) (23,837 ) 12,914 Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings (3,635 ) (400 ) (3,235 ) Dividends paid (9,772 ) (9,472 ) (300 ) Other, net (1,824 ) (4,439 ) 2,615 Net cash used in financing activities (15,377 ) (6,151 ) (9,226 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,028 (289 ) 1,317 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,888 3,177 (289 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,916 $ 2,888 $ 1,028

Verizon Communications Inc. Wireless - Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Operating Revenues Service $ 15,898 $ 15,880 0.1 $ 63,020 $ 63,121 (0.2 ) Equipment 6,821 6,475 5.3 22,258 18,889 17.8 Other 1,693 1,416 19.6 6,456 5,501 17.4 Total Operating Revenues 24,412 23,771 2.7 91,734 87,511 4.8 Operating Expenses Cost of services 2,351 2,210 6.4 9,251 8,886 4.1 Cost of equipment 7,128 7,339 (2.9 ) 23,323 22,147 5.3 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,552 4,760 (4.4 ) 16,604 17,876 (7.1 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,395 2,344 2.2 9,736 9,395 3.6 Total Operating Expenses 16,426 16,653 (1.4 ) 58,914 58,304 1.0 Operating Income $ 7,986 $ 7,118 12.2 $ 32,820 $ 29,207 12.4 Operating Income Margin 32.7 % 29.9 % 35.8 % 33.4 % Segment EBITDA $ 10,381 $ 9,462 9.7 $ 42,556 $ 38,602 10.2 Segment EBITDA Margin 42.5 % 39.8 % 46.4 % 44.1 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing business unit performance. Intersegment transactions have not been eliminated.

Verizon Communications Inc. Wireless - Selected Operating Statistics Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Connections (‘000) Retail postpaid 113,353 110,854 2.3 Retail prepaid 4,646 5,403 (14.0 ) Total retail 117,999 116,257 1.5 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Net Add Detail (‘000) (1) Retail postpaid 1,220 1,174 3.9 2,526 2,084 21.2 Retail prepaid (90 ) (184 ) 51.1 (757 ) (43 ) * Total retail 1,130 990 14.1 1,769 2,041 (13.3 ) Account Statistics Retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (2) 35,427 35,404 0.1 Retail postpaid connections per account (2) 3.20 3.13 2.2 Retail postpaid ARPA (3) (5) $ 135.11 $ 135.78 (0.5 ) $ 134.49 $ 135.99 (1.1 ) Retail postpaid I-ARPA (4) (5) $ 170.51 $ 167.19 2.0 $ 168.61 $ 166.28 1.4 Churn Detail Retail postpaid 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.01 % Retail 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2) Total smartphone postpaid phone base 92.2 % 90.1 % Total Internet postpaid base 19.7 % 19 % Other Operating Statistics Capital expenditures (in millions) $ 2,342 $ 3,383 (30.8 ) $ 8,486 $ 10,310 (17.7 ) Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. (2) Statistics presented as of end of period. (3) Retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. (4) Retail postpaid I-ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid account plus recurring device installment billings. (5) ARPA and I-ARPA for periods beginning after January 1, 2018 reflect the adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)”. ARPA and I-ARPA for periods ending prior to January 1, 2018 were calculated based on the guidance per ASC Topic 605, "Revenue Recognition". Accordingly, amounts are not calculated on a comparative basis. The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing business unit performance. Intersegment transactions have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful

Verizon Communications Inc. Wireline - Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Operating Revenues Consumer Markets $ 3,169 $ 3,188 (0.6 ) $ 12,589 $ 12,777 (1.5 ) Enterprise Solutions 2,217 2,285 (3.0 ) 8,840 9,167 (3.6 ) Partner Solutions 1,098 1,209 (9.2 ) 4,692 4,917 (4.6 ) Business Markets 836 885 (5.5 ) 3,397 3,585 (5.2 ) Other 53 50 6.0 242 234 3.4 Total Operating Revenues 7,373 7,617 (3.2 ) 29,760 30,680 (3.0 ) Operating Expenses Cost of services 4,478 4,465 0.3 17,701 17,922 (1.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expense 1,597 1,558 2.5 6,151 6,274 (2.0 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,571 1,532 2.5 6,181 6,104 1.3 Total Operating Expenses 7,646 7,555 1.2 30,033 30,300 (0.9 ) Operating Income (Loss) $ (273 ) $ 62 * $ (273 ) $ 380 * Operating Income (Loss) Margin (3.7 )% 0.8 % (0.9 )% 1.2 % Segment EBITDA $ 1,298 $ 1,594 (18.6 ) $ 5,908 $ 6,484 (8.9 ) Segment EBITDA Margin 17.6 % 20.9 % 19.9 % 21.1 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing business unit performance. Intersegment transactions have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful

Verizon Communications Inc. Wireline - Selected Operating Statistics Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Connections (‘000) Fios video connections 4,451 4,619 (3.6 ) Fios Internet connections 6,067 5,850 3.7 Fios digital voice residence connections 3,803 3,905 (2.6 ) Fios digital connections 14,321 14,374 (0.4 ) High-speed Internet (HSI) connections 894 1,109 (19.4 ) Total broadband connections 6,961 6,959 — Total voice connections 11,732 12,821 (8.5 ) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Net Add Detail (‘000) Fios video connections (46 ) (29 ) (58.6 ) (168 ) (75 ) * Fios Internet connections 54 47 14.9 217 197 10.2 Fios digital voice residence connections (30 ) (15 ) * (102 ) 10 * Fios digital connections (22 ) 3 * (53 ) 132 * High-speed Internet (HSI) connections (51 ) (66 ) 22.7 (215 ) (276 ) 22.1 Total broadband connections 3 (19 ) * 2 (79 ) * Total voice connections (277 ) (279 ) 0.7 (1,089 ) (1,118 ) 2.6 Revenue Statistics Fios revenues (in millions) $ 3,046 $ 2,959 2.9 $ 11,939 $ 11,691 2.1 Other Operating Statistics Capital expenditures (in millions) $ 1,855 $ 1,981 (6.4 ) $ 6,255 $ 5,339 17.2 Wireline employees (‘000) 54.3 57.1 Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing business unit performance. Intersegment transactions have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful

Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Impact of Topic 606 We adopted Accounting Standard Update 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)” on January 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective application. This method does not impact the prior periods, which continue to reflect the accounting treatment prior to the adoption of Topic 606. As a result, for items that were affected by our adoption of Topic 606, financial results of periods prior to January 1, 2018 are not comparable to the current period financial results. To provide comparability to our results, we provide the following supplemental schedule which contains certain financial information on a pre adoption of Topic 606 basis. Consolidated (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Operating Revenues Service revenues and other $ 27,460 $ 27,780 $ (320 ) $ 27,480 $ 300 1.1 Wireless equipment revenues 6,821 6,340 481 6,475 (135 ) (2.1 ) Total Operating Revenues 34,281 34,120 161 33,955 165 0.5 Operating Expenses Cost of services 8,163 8,180 (17 ) 8,219 (39 ) (0.5 ) Wireless cost of equipment 7,128 7,102 26 7,339 (237 ) (3.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expense 9,410 9,861 (451 ) 8,480 1,381 16.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,352 4,352 — 4,456 (104 ) (2.3 ) Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 4,591 — — 4,591 * Total Operating Expenses 33,644 34,086 (442 ) 28,494 5,592 19.6 Operating Income $ 637 $ 34 $ 603 $ 5,461 $ (5,427 ) (99.4 ) (dollars in millions) 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Operating Revenues Service revenues and other $ 108,605 $ 109,964 $ (1,359 ) $ 107,145 $ 2,819 2.6 Wireless equipment revenues 22,258 20,474 1,784 18,889 1,585 8.4 Total Operating Revenues 130,863 130,438 425 126,034 4,404 3.5 Operating Expenses Cost of services 32,185 32,240 (55 ) 30,916 1,324 4.3 Wireless cost of equipment 23,323 23,189 134 22,147 1,042 4.7 Selling, general and administrative expense 31,083 32,588 (1,505 ) 28,592 3,996 14.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,403 17,403 — 16,954 449 2.6 Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 4,591 — — 4,591 * Total Operating Expenses 108,585 110,011 (1,426 ) 98,609 11,402 11.6 Operating Income $ 22,278 $ 20,427 $ 1,851 $ 27,425 $ (6,998 ) (25.5 ) Wireless(1)(2) (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Operating Revenues Service $ 15,898 $ 16,183 $ (285 ) $ 15,880 $ 303 1.9 Equipment 6,821 6,340 481 6,475 (135 ) (2.1 ) Other 1,693 1,746 (53 ) 1,416 330 23.3 Total Operating Revenues 24,412 24,269 143 23,771 498 2.1 Operating Expenses Cost of services 2,351 2,351 — 2,210 141 6.4 Cost of equipment 7,128 7,102 26 7,339 (237 ) (3.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expense 4,552 4,985 (433 ) 4,760 225 4.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,395 2,395 — 2,344 51 2.2 Total Operating Expenses 16,426 16,833 (407 ) 16,653 180 1.1 Operating Income $ 7,986 $ 7,436 $ 550 $ 7,118 $ 318 4.5 (dollars in millions) 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Operating Revenues Service $ 63,020 $ 64,222 $ (1,202 ) $ 63,121 $ 1,101 1.7 Equipment 22,258 20,474 1,784 18,889 1,585 8.4 Other 6,456 6,624 (168 ) 5,501 1,123 20.4 Total Operating Revenues 91,734 91,320 414 87,511 3,809 4.4 Operating Expenses Cost of services 9,251 9,251 — 8,886 365 4.1 Cost of equipment 23,323 23,189 134 22,147 1,042 4.7 Selling, general and administrative expense 16,604 18,006 (1,402 ) 17,876 130 0.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,736 9,736 — 9,395 341 3.6 Total Operating Expenses 58,914 60,182 (1,268 ) 58,304 1,878 3.2 Operating Income $ 32,820 $ 31,138 $ 1,682 $ 29,207 $ 1,931 6.6 Wireline(1)(2) (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Operating Revenues Consumer Markets $ 3,169 $ 3,156 $ 13 $ 3,188 $ (32 ) (1.0 ) Enterprise Solutions 2,217 2,217 — 2,285 (68 ) (3.0 ) Partner Solutions 1,098 1,098 — 1,209 (111 ) (9.2 ) Business Markets 836 835 1 885 (50 ) (5.6 ) Other 53 47 6 50 (3 ) (6.0 ) Total Operating Revenues 7,373 7,353 20 7,617 (264 ) (3.5 ) Operating Expenses Cost of services 4,478 4,494 (16 ) 4,465 29 0.6 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,597 1,616 (19 ) 1,558 58 3.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,571 1,571 — 1,532 39 2.5 Total Operating Expenses 7,646 7,681 (35 ) 7,555 126 1.7 Operating Income (Loss) $ (273 ) $ (328 ) $ 55 $ 62 $ (390 ) * (dollars in millions) 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Operating Revenues Consumer Markets $ 12,589 $ 12,588 $ 1 $ 12,777 $ (189 ) (1.5 ) Enterprise Solutions 8,840 8,840 — 9,167 (327 ) (3.6 ) Partner Solutions 4,692 4,692 — 4,917 (225 ) (4.6 ) Business Markets 3,397 3,395 2 3,585 (190 ) (5.3 ) Other 242 207 35 234 (27 ) (11.5 ) Total Operating Revenues 29,760 29,722 38 30,680 (958 ) (3.1 ) Operating Expenses Cost of services 17,701 17,750 (49 ) 17,922 (172 ) (1.0 ) Selling, general and administrative expense 6,151 6,257 (106 ) 6,274 (17 ) (0.3 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,181 6,181 — 6,104 77 1.3 Total Operating Expenses 30,033 30,188 (155 ) 30,300 (112 ) (0.4 ) Operating Income (Loss) $ (273 ) $ (466 ) $ 193 $ 380 $ (846 ) * Fios Revenues (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Fios Revenues $ 3,046 $ 3,033 $ 13 $ 2,959 $ 74 2.5 (dollars in millions) 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Year Over Year Unaudited As reported Balances without adoption of Topic 606 Adjustments As reported $ Change % Change Fios Revenues $ 11,939 $ 11,934 $ 5 $ 11,691 $ 243 2.1 Footnotes: (1) The financial results above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing business unit performance. (2) Intersegment transactions have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful

Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Operating Results from Divested Businesses (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. 3 Mos. 3 Mos. 3 Mos. 3 Mos. 3 Mos. 3 Mos. 3 Mos. Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 9/30/17 6/30/17 3/31/17 Consolidated Net Income $ 2,065 $ 5,062 $ 4,246 $ 4,666 $ 18,783 $ 3,736 $ 4,478 $ 3,553 Add/(subtract): Provision (benefit) for income taxes (698 ) 1,613 1,281 1,388 (15,849 ) 1,775 2,489 1,629 Interest expense 1,199 1,211 1,222 1,201 1,219 1,164 1,218 1,132 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,352 4,377 4,350 4,324 4,456 4,272 4,167 4,059 Consolidated EBITDA $ 6,918 $ 12,263 $ 11,099 $ 11,579 $ 8,609 $ 10,947 $ 12,352 $ 10,373 Add/subtract: Other (income) expense, net* $ (1,865 ) $ (214 ) $ (360 ) $ 75 $ 1,302 $ 291 $ (199 ) $ 627 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses† (64 ) 3 228 19 6 22 28 21 Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 — — — — — — — Severance charges 1,818 — 339 — 302 — 195 — Product realignment charges‡ — — 450 — 463 — — — Gain on spectrum license transactions — — — — (144 ) — — (126 ) Net gain on sale of divested businesses — — — — — — (1,774 ) — Acquisition and integration related charges‡ 187 130 109 105 154 166 559 — 4,667 (81 ) 766 199 2,083 479 (1,191 ) 522 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,585 $ 12,182 $ 11,865 $ 11,778 $ 10,692 $ 11,426 $ 11,161 $ 10,895 Operating results from divested businesses‡ — — — — — (17 ) (50 ) (104 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Operating Results from Divested Businesses $ 11,585 $ 12,182 $ 11,865 $ 11,778 $ 10,692 $ 11,409 $ 11,111 $ 10,791 Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date $ 34,281 $ 33,955 Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date 1.9 % 16.1 % Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date 20.2 % 25.4 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date 33.8 % 31.5 % * Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable. † Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable. ‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12/31/18 12/31/17 Net Debt Debt maturing within one year $ 7,190 $ 3,453 Long-term debt 105,873 113,642 Total Debt 113,063 117,095 Less Cash and cash equivalents 2,745 2,079 Net Debt $ 110,318 $ 115,016 Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.3x 2.6x Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18

3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17

Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 0.47 $ 4.56 Severance, pension and benefits charges $ 165 $ (57 ) $ 108 0.03 $ 1,196 $ (464 ) $ 732 0.18 Acquisition and integration related charges 189 (47 ) 142 0.03 154 (59 ) 95 0.02 Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 (64 ) 4,527 1.09 — — — — Wireless legal entity restructuring — (2,065 ) (2,065 ) (0.50 ) — — — — Early debt redemption costs — — — — 681 (272 ) 409 0.10 Product realignment charges — — — — 671 (210 ) 461 0.11 Gain on spectrum license transactions — — — — (144 ) 53 (91 ) (0.02 ) Impact of adoption of tax reform — — — — — (16,761 ) (16,761 ) (4.10 ) $ 4,945 $ (2,233 ) $ 2,712 0.65 $ 2,558 $ (17,713 ) $ (15,155 ) (3.71 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.12 $ 0.86 Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18

12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17

Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 3.76 $ 7.36 Severance, pension and benefits charges $ 50 $ (27 ) $ 23 0.01 $ 1,391 $ (541 ) $ 850 0.21 Early debt redemption costs 725 (189 ) 536 0.13 1,983 (788 ) 1,195 0.29 Product realignment charges 658 (149 ) 509 0.12 671 (210 ) 461 0.11 Acquisition and integration related charges 553 (134 ) 419 0.10 884 (334 ) 550 0.13 Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 (64 ) 4,527 1.10 — — — — Wireless legal entity restructuring — (2,065 ) (2,065 ) (0.50 ) — — — — Gain on spectrum license transactions — — — — (270 ) 102 (168 ) (0.04 ) Net gain on sale of divested businesses — — — — (1,774 ) 843 (931 ) (0.23 ) Impact of adoption of tax reform — — — — — (16,761 ) (16,761 ) (4.10 ) $ 6,577 $ (2,628 ) $ 3,949 0.96 $ 2,885 $ (17,689 ) $ (14,804 ) (3.62 ) Adjusted EPS $ 4.71 $ 3.74 (1) Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin Wireless (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Operating Income $ 7,986 $ 7,118 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,395 2,344 Segment EBITDA $ 10,381 $ 9,462 Year over year change 9.7 % Total operating revenues $ 24,412 $ 23,771 Operating Income Margin 32.7 % 29.9 % Segment EBITDA Margin 42.5 % 39.8 % (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Operating Income $ 32,820 $ 29,207 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 9,736 9,395 Segment EBITDA $ 42,556 $ 38,602 Total operating revenues $ 91,734 $ 87,511 Operating Income Margin 35.8 % 33.4 % Segment EBITDA Margin 46.4 % 44.1 % Wireline (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Operating Income (Loss) $ (273 ) $ 62 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 1,571 1,532 Segment EBITDA $ 1,298 $ 1,594 Total operating revenues $ 7,373 $ 7,617 Operating Income (Loss) Margin (3.7 )% 0.8 % Segment EBITDA Margin 17.6 % 20.9 % (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/17 Operating Income (Loss) $ (273 ) $ 380 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 6,181 6,104 Segment EBITDA $ 5,908 $ 6,484 Total operating revenues $ 29,760 $ 30,680 Operating Income (Loss) Margin (0.9 )% 1.2 % Segment EBITDA Margin 19.9 % 21.1 %

Verizon Communications Inc. EBITDA Excluding Impact of Topic 606(1) Consolidated (dollars in millions) 3 Months Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 Consolidated Net Income $ 2,065 Add/subtract: Benefit for income taxes (698 ) Interest expense 1,199 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,352 Consolidated EBITDA $ 6,918 Add/subtract: Other income, net* $ (1,865 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated businesses† (64 ) Oath goodwill impairment 4,591 Severance, pension and benefits charges 1,818 Acquisition and integration related charges‡ 187 4,667 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,585 Less Impact of Topic 606 603 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Impact of Topic 606 $ 10,982 Total operating revenues $ 34,120 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin Excluding Impact of Topic 606 32.2 % * Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable. † Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable. ‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. Wireless (dollars in millions) 3 Months Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 Operating Income $ 7,436 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,395 Segment EBITDA $ 9,831 Total operating revenues $ 24,269 Segment EBITDA Margin 40.5 % Wireline (dollars in millions) 3 Months Ended Unaudited 12/31/18 Operating Loss $ (328 ) Add Depreciation and amortization expense 1,571 Segment EBITDA $ 1,243 Total operating revenues $ 7,353 Segment EBITDA Margin 16.9 % (1) Amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2018 exclude the impact of Accounting Standard Update 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)”, which we adopted on January 1, 2018.



