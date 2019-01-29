Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, and $3,000, or $0.00 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $4.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



/EIN News/ -- For the full year 2018, net income totaled $26.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for 2017. Net income for 2018 included tax benefits totaling $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share related to 2017 plan year pension plan contributions made during 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings per diluted share of $0.50, included other real estate gain of $0.09 per share

Continued growth in net interest income, up $0.7 million, or 3.1 % sequentially

Continued reduction in classified assets, 16% sequentially

Tangible capital ratio of 7.58%

Repurchased 324,000 shares of common stock

Full Year 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings per diluted share of $1.54, included tax benefits of $0.19 per share and higher other real estate gains of $0.05 per share

Continued improvement in operating leverage driven by margin expansion

- Net interest income up $9.5 million, or 11.5%

- Net interest margin up 27 basis points to 3.64%

- Average loan growth of $100 million, or 6.2%

“2018 produced marked improvement and continues to move us closer to our historical performance levels,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “Record loan growth, a rising rate environment and tax reform were all major contributors to our earnings growth. Asset sensitivity and a strong core deposit base produced a net interest margin of 3.64%, up 27 basis points year over year. Lowering our efficiency ratio is a top priority and we have multiple strategies in place to grow revenues and reduce expenses. Florida is growing and we are once again on offense following a number of years playing defense after the crisis. We appreciate our shareowners’ confidence in our management team and will remain focused on implementing strategies that produce long-term value for our shareowners.”

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the $3.3 million increase in operating profit reflected a $2.2 million decrease in noninterest expense, a $0.7 million increase in net interest income, and a $0.5 million reduction in the loan loss provision, partially offset by lower noninterest income of $0.1 million. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we sold a banking office and realized a $2.0 million gain, which was reflected in noninterest expense (other real estate).

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, the $4.0 million increase in operating profit reflected a $2.9 million increase in net interest income, a $0.4 million decrease in noninterest expense, a $0.4 million reduction in the loan loss provision, and higher noninterest income of $0.3 million.

For the full year 2018, the $6.6 million increase in operating profit compared to 2017 was attributable to a $9.5 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in noninterest expense, a $0.7 million increase in the loan loss provision, and lower noninterest income of $0.2 million.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.18% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 11.10% for the fourth quarter of 2018. These metrics were 0.84% and 7.98% for the third quarter of 2018, respectively, and 0.00% and 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. For the full year 2018, our ROA was 0.92% and our ROE was 8.89% compared to 0.39% and 3.83%, respectively, for 2017.

Discussion of Operating Results

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $24.5 million compared to $23.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $93.2 million compared to $84.2 million for 2017. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income compared to all prior periods reflected higher interest rates and a favorable shift in the earning asset mix. Higher rates were earned on overnight funds, investment securities and loans, partially offset by a higher cost on our negotiated rate deposits.

The federal funds target rate ended the year at a range of 2.25%-2.50%. This was the result of four rates increases in 2018, which positively affected our net interest income due to favorable repricing of our variable and adjustable rate earning assets. Although these increases resulted in higher rates paid on our negotiated rate deposit products, we continue to prudently manage our overall cost of funds, which was 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 28 basis points for the third quarter of 2018 and 27 basis points for the full year 2018. In conjunction with our overall balance sheet management, we continue to review our deposit board rates to determine whether rate increases are appropriate. We have developed several new deposit products designed to attract new clients or help maintain existing relationships for clients seeking higher returns on their deposit balances. While rising rates and client expectations will generally result in a higher cost of funds, we will continue to prudently manage the mix and costs of our deposit base as we have done in the past.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.81%, an increase of nine basis points over the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 36 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, our net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 3.64%. The increase in our margin compared to all prior periods noted above reflected rising interest rates and a favorable shift in our earning asset mix, which resulted in higher net interest income in each period.

Our provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.5 million compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The reduction in our provision compared to the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to a decrease in impaired loan reserves. For the full year 2018, our loan loss provision was $2.9 million compared to $2.2 million for 2017 with the increase driven by growth in the loan portfolio. At December 31, 2018, our allowance for loan losses of $14.2 million represented 0.80% of outstanding loans (net of overdrafts) and provided coverage of 207% of nonperforming loans compared to 0.80% and 207%, respectively, at September 30, 2018 and 0.80% and 186%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.



Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $13.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from the third quarter of 2018 and a $0.3 million, or 2.6%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, the increase was attributable to higher deposit fees, wealth management fees, and other income. For the full year 2018, noninterest income totaled $51.6 million, a $0.2 million, or 0.3%, decrease from 2017, and reflected lower mortgage banking fees of $1.0 million, partially offset by higher other income of $0.5 million and wealth management fees of $0.4 million. The lower level of mortgage banking fees was due to a reduction in the volume of loans sold in secondary market as adjustable rate loan production has picked up momentum and is being retained in our loan portfolio instead of sold on the secondary market. Total residential loan production (secondary market sales and portfolio) during 2018 was comparable to the prior year. The increase in other income reflected higher signing bonus income from processing contracts and miscellaneous income. The increase in wealth management was attributable to higher trust fees and reflected growth in assets under management.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $26.5 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 7.6%, from the third quarter of 2018 and $0.4 million, or 1.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to lower other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense of $2.0 million and other expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by higher compensation expense of $0.4 million. The lower OREO expense reflected a $2.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office in the fourth quarter of 2018. The reduction in other expense was attributable to a decline in other losses, and lower professional fees and processing fees. Higher cash incentive expense drove the increase in compensation expense. For the full year 2018, noninterest expense totaled $111.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 1.9%, over 2017 attributable to an increase in other expense of $1.4 million, compensation expense of $1.6 million, and occupancy expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by lower OREO expense of $1.6 million. The increase in other expense was attributable to higher professional fees of $1.3 million. The increase in professional fees reflected costs associated with several consulting projects, including both profit enhancements projects and the upgrading of ancillary systems, all of which were essentially complete at the end of the third quarter. Higher salary expense, primarily cash incentives, drove the increase in compensation expense. Slightly higher base salaries and contractual employment also contributed to the increase, but to a lesser extent. Occupancy expense increased due to higher equipment/software maintenance agreement expense and to a lesser extent an increase in building maintenance costs (partly related to Hurricane Michael). The aforementioned $2.0 million gain from the sale of a banking office drove the improvement in OREO expense. The same factors drove the variances for the fourth quarter of 2018 versus fourth quarter of 2017.

For 2018, we realized income tax expense of $3.4 million, which reflected four discrete tax benefit items totaling $3.6 million resulting from the effect of federal tax reform enacted in December 2017. Three items totaling $3.3 million related to pension plan contributions made in 2018 for the plan year 2017. These pension related items were $1.5 million for the first quarter, $1.4 million for the second quarter and $0.4 million for the third quarter. In addition, we realized a discrete tax item in the fourth quarter of 2018 for $0.3 million related to a cost segregation analysis for various properties we own that also benefited from the effects of federal tax reform. Absent these discrete items, our effective tax rate would have been approximately 24%. Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $4.1 million discrete tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Average earning assets were $2.554 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $19.2 million, or 0.8%, over the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $42.5 million, or 1.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in average earning assets compared to both prior periods reflects a higher level of deposits.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus fed funds sold less fed funds purchased) sold position of $80.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $174.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the increase in average net overnight funds primarily reflected an increase in noninterest bearing deposits and a decrease in our investment portfolio. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2017 was primarily attributable to growth in our loan portfolio.

Average loans increased $38.5 million, or 2.2% compared to the third quarter of 2018, and have grown $144.8 million, or 8.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the third quarter 2018 reflected growth in all loan types except home equity loans and construction loans. The increase compared to the fourth quarter 2017 reflected growth in all loan types except home equity loans. Over the course of 2018, we purchased both adjustable rate residential loans and fixed and adjustable rate commercial real estate loan pools totaling $26.1 million based on principal balances at the time of purchase.

We continue to make minor modifications on some of our lending programs to try to mitigate the impact that consumer and business deleveraging has had on our portfolio. These programs, coupled with economic improvements in our anchor markets and strategic loan purchases, have helped to increase overall loan growth. In the current rising rate environment, our fixed rate offerings are reviewed frequently and rate increases are implemented as appropriate.

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $9.1 million at December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of $0.5 million, or 5.1%, from September 30, 2018, and a decrease of $2.0 million, or 18.0%, from December 31, 2017. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.9 million at December 31, 2018, comparable to September 30, 2018 and a $0.3 million decrease from December 31, 2017. The balance of OREO totaled $2.2 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.5 million from September 30, 2018 and a decrease of $1.7 million from December 31, 2017. For 2018, we added properties totaling $2.1 million, sold properties totaling $2.8 million and recorded valuation adjustments totaling $1.0 million. Nonperforming assets represented 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.34% at September 30, 2018 and 0.38% at December 31, 2017.

Average total deposits were $2.412 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $20.1 million, or 0.8%, over the third quarter of 2018, and an increase of $34.0 million, or 1.4%, over the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in deposits compared to the third quarter of 2018 reflected higher noninterest bearing deposit and savings accounts, partially offset by lower money market accounts and certificates of deposit balances. The increase in deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 reflected growth in noninterest bearing accounts, public fund deposits, and savings accounts, partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit. Average public fund balances typically peak in the first quarter and trend downward through the middle of the fourth quarter due to the cycle of tax receipts.

Deposit levels continue to be closely monitored and managed in conjunction with runoff from the investment portfolio. We monitor deposit rates on an ongoing basis as prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Shareowners’ equity was $302.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $298.0 million at September 30, 2018 and $284.2 million at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, our common stock had a book value of $18.00 per diluted share compared to $17.40 at September 30, 2018 and $16.65 at December 31, 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we repurchased 324,441 shares of our stock at $24.75 per share. Book value is impacted through other comprehensive income by the net unrealized gains and losses in our available for sale investment portfolio. At December 31, 2018, the net after tax unrealized loss was $2.0 million compared to $3.4 million at September 30, 2018 and $1.7 million at December 31, 2017. Book value is also impacted by the recording of our unfunded pension liability through other comprehensive income during the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2018, the net after tax pension liability reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss was $26.8 million compared to $30.3 million at December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2018, our leverage ratio was 10.89% compared to 10.99% and 10.47% at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Further, our risk-adjusted capital ratio was 17.13%, 16.94%, and 17.10% on these respective dates. Our common equity tier 1 ratio was 13.58% at December 31, 2018, compared to 13.43% at September 30, 2018 and 13.42% at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, all of our capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 59 banking offices and 82 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes, and the ability to repay and qualified mortgage standards; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; harsh weather conditions and man-made disasters; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing, including the long-term impact on our net interest margin from the repeal of Regulation Q; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands) Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 302,587 $ 298,016 $ 293,571 $ 288,360 $ 284,210 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 217,776 213,205 208,760 203,549 199,399 Total Assets (GAAP) 2,959,183 2,819,190 2,880,278 2,924,832 2,898,794 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 2,874,372 $ 2,734,379 $ 2,795,467 $ 2,840,021 $ 2,813,983 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 7.58 % 7.80 % 7.47 % 7.17 % 7.09 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,808,542 17,127,846 17,114,380 17,088,419 17,071,107 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 12.96 $ 12.45 $ 12.20 $ 11.91 $ 11.68





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 EARNINGS Net Income $ 8,458 $ 5,990 $ 3 $ 26,224 $ 10,863 Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.00 $ 1.54 $ 0.64 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 1.18 % 0.84 % 0.00 % 0.92 % 0.39 % Return on Average Equity 11.10 % 7.98 % 0.00 % 8.89 % 3.83 % Net Interest Margin 3.81 % 3.72 % 3.45 % 3.64 % 3.37 % Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 35.22 % 36.04 % 37.51 % 35.79 % 38.41 % Efficiency Ratio 70.21 % 77.37 % 77.50 % 77.05 % 80.50 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.36 % 16.17 % 16.33 % 16.36 % 16.33 % Total Capital Ratio 17.13 % 16.94 % 17.10 % 17.13 % 17.10 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.58 % 7.80 % 7.09 % 7.58 % 7.09 % Leverage Ratio 10.89 % 10.99 % 10.47 % 10.89 % 10.47 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.58 % 13.43 % 13.42 % 13.58 % 13.42 % Equity to Assets 10.23 % 10.57 % 9.80 % 10.23 % 9.80 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 206.79 % 207.06 % 185.87 % 206.79 % 185.87 % Allowance as a % of Loans 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.80 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and ORE 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.67 % 0.51 % 0.67 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.31 % 0.38 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 26.95 $ 25.91 $ 26.01 $ 26.95 $ 26.01 Low 19.92 23.19 22.21 19.92 17.68 Close $ 23.21 $ 23.34 $ 22.94 $ 23.21 $ 22.94 Average Daily Trading Volume 21,455 16,500 19,112 21,082 23,793





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 62,032 $ 48,423 $ 56,573 $ 47,804 $ 58,419 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 213,968 26,839 107,066 250,821 227,023 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 276,000 75,262 163,639 298,625 285,442 Investment Securities Available for Sale 446,157 484,243 493,662 471,836 480,911 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 217,320 227,923 236,764 225,552 216,679 Total Investment Securities 663,477 712,166 730,426 697,388 697,590 Loans Held for Sale 6,869 8,297 8,246 4,845 4,817 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 233,689 239,044 222,406 198,775 218,166 Real Estate - Construction 89,527 87,672 88,169 80,236 77,966 Real Estate - Commercial 602,061 596,391 575,993 551,309 535,707 Real Estate - Residential 334,197 333,896 320,296 307,050 308,159 Real Estate - Home Equity 210,111 212,942 218,851 223,994 229,513 Consumer 295,040 294,040 285,599 284,356 278,622 Other Loans 8,018 8,167 11,648 14,988 3,747 Overdrafts 1,582 1,602 1,513 1,187 1,612 Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 1,774,225 1,773,754 1,724,475 1,661,895 1,653,492 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,210 ) (14,219 ) (13,563 ) (13,258 ) (13,307 ) Loans, Net 1,760,015 1,759,535 1,710,912 1,648,637 1,640,185 Premises and Equipment, Net 87,190 89,567 90,000 90,939 91,698 Goodwill 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Other Real Estate Owned 2,229 2,720 3,373 3,330 3,941 Other Assets 78,592 86,832 88,871 96,257 90,310 Total Other Assets 252,822 263,930 267,055 275,337 270,760 Total Assets $ 2,959,183 $ 2,819,190 $ 2,880,278 $ 2,924,832 $ 2,898,794 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 947,858 $ 934,146 $ 937,241 $ 890,482 $ 874,583 NOW Accounts 867,209 713,967 778,131 859,704 877,820 Money Market Accounts 237,739 254,099 257,965 257,422 239,212 Regular Savings Accounts 358,306 352,508 354,156 353,996 335,140 Certificates of Deposit 120,744 126,496 131,697 137,280 143,122 Total Deposits 2,531,856 2,381,216 2,459,190 2,498,884 2,469,877 Short-Term Borrowings 13,541 16,644 7,021 4,893 7,480 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 8,568 12,456 12,897 13,333 13,967 Other Liabilities 49,744 57,971 54,712 66,475 70,373 Total Liabilities 2,656,596 2,521,174 2,586,707 2,636,472 2,614,584 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 167 171 171 171 170 Additional Paid-In Capital 31,058 38,325 37,932 37,343 36,674 Retained Earnings 300,177 293,254 288,800 283,990 279,410 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (28,815 ) (33,734 ) (33,332 ) (33,144 ) (32,044 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 302,587 298,016 293,571 288,360 284,210 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,959,183 $ 2,819,190 $ 2,880,278 $ 2,924,832 $ 2,898,794 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 2,658,539 $ 2,521,056 $ 2,570,213 $ 2,614,949 $ 2,582,922 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,658,994 1,529,057 1,594,754 1,679,515 1,669,628 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 18.00 $ 17.40 $ 17.15 $ 16.87 $ 16.65 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share 12.96 12.45 12.20 11.91 11.68 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,748 17,059 17,056 17,044 16,989 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,809 17,128 17,114 17,088 17,071





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2018 2017 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 22,431 $ 21,618 $ 20,533 $ 19,535 $ 19,513 $ 84,117 $ 75,717 Investment Securities 3,478 3,472 3,156 2,762 2,520 12,868 9,147 Funds Sold 461 302 730 917 594 2,410 2,066 Total Interest Income 26,370 25,392 24,419 23,214 22,627 99,395 86,930 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,312 1,068 995 868 590 4,243 1,789 Short-Term Borrowings 53 41 8 8 5 110 82 Subordinated Notes Payable 572 568 552 475 431 2,167 1,634 Other Long-Term Borrowings 85 92 94 100 112 371 443 Total Interest Expense 2,022 1,769 1,649 1,451 1,138 6,891 3,948 Net Interest Income 24,348 23,623 22,770 21,763 21,489 92,504 82,982 Provision for Loan Losses 457 904 815 745 826 2,921 2,215 Net Interest Income after Provision for

Loan Losses 23,891 22,719 21,955 21,018 20,663 89,583 80,767 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 5,172 5,207 4,842 4,872 5,040 20,093 20,335 Bank Card Fees 2,830 2,828 2,909 2,811 2,830 11,378 11,191 Wealth Management Fees 2,320 2,181 2,037 2,173 2,172 8,711 8,284 Mortgage Banking Fees 1,129 1,343 1,206 1,057 1,410 4,735 5,754 Other 1,787 1,749 1,548 1,564 1,445 6,648 6,182 Total Noninterest Income 13,238 13,308 12,542 12,477 12,897 51,565 51,746 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 16,322 15,891 15,797 15,911 15,102 63,921 62,312 Occupancy, Net 4,804 4,645 4,503 4,551 4,400 18,503 17,837 Other Real Estate, Net (1,663 ) 347 248 626 355 (442 ) 1,135 Other 7,042 7,816 7,845 6,818 7,040 29,521 28,163 Total Noninterest Expense 26,505 28,699 28,393 27,906 26,897 111,503 109,447 OPERATING PROFIT 10,624 7,328 6,104 5,589 6,663 29,645 23,066 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,166 1,338 101 (184 ) 6,660 3,421 12,203 NET INCOME $ 8,458 $ 5,990 $ 6,003 $ 5,773 $ 3 $ 26,224 $ 10,863 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.00 $ 1.54 $ 0.64 Diluted Net Income 0.50 0.35 0.35 0.34 0.00 1.54 0.64 Cash Dividend $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,989 17,056 17,045 17,028 16,967 17,029 16,952 Diluted 17,050 17,125 17,104 17,073 17,050 17,072 17,013





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2018 2017 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2018 2017 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 14,219 $ 13,563 $ 13,258 $ 13,307 $ 13,339 $ 13,307 $ 13,431 Provision for Loan Losses 457 904 815 745 826 2,921 2,215 Net Charge-Offs 466 248 510 794 858 2,018 2,339 Balance at End of Period $ 14,210 $ 14,219 $ 13,563 $ 13,258 $ 13,307 $ 14,210 $ 13,307 As a % of Loans 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.80 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 206.79 % 207.06 % 236.25 % 181.26 % 185.87 % 206.79 % 185.87 % CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 53 $ 268 $ 141 $ 182 $ 664 $ 644 $ 1,357 Real Estate - Construction - - - 7 - 7 - Real Estate - Commercial - 25 - 290 42 315 685 Real Estate - Residential 111 106 456 107 126 780 411 Real Estate - Home Equity 106 112 157 158 48.00 533 190 Consumer 728 463 509 695 577 2,395 2,193 Total Charge-Offs $ 998 $ 974 $ 1,263 $ 1,439 $ 1,457 $ 4,674 $ 4,836 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 128 $ 78 $ 87 $ 166 $ 113 $ 459 $ 313 Real Estate - Construction 25 - - 1 - 26 50 Real Estate - Commercial 13 222 15 123 24 373 174 Real Estate - Residential 106 107 346 84 141 643 616 Real Estate - Home Equity 61 47 22 61 67 191 219 Consumer 199 272 283 210 254 964 1,125 Total Recoveries $ 532 $ 726 $ 753 $ 645 $ 599 $ 2,656 $ 2,497 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 466 $ 248 $ 510 $ 794 $ 858 $ 2,018 $ 2,339 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans (1) 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.14 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,872 $ 6,867 $ 5,741 $ 7,314 $ 7,159 Other Real Estate Owned 2,229 2,720 3,373 3,330 3,941 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 9,101 $ 9,587 $ 9,114 $ 10,644 $ 11,100 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 4,757 $ 3,684 $ 3,472 $ 4,268 $ 4,543 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More (accruing) - 126 - - 36 Classified Loans 22,888 27,039 29,583 31,709 31,002 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 22,084 $ 28,661 $ 29,981 $ 31,472 $ 32,164 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.44 % 0.43 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.38 % (1) Annualized





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1) Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Second Quarter 2018 First Quarter 2018 Fourth Quarter 2017 Dec 2018 YTD Dec 2017 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,785,570 22,556 5.01 % $ 1,747,093 21,733 4.94 % $ 1,691,287 20,625 4.89 % $ 1,647,612 19,636 4.83 % $ 1,640,738 19,696 4.76 % $ 1,718,348 84,550 4.92 % $ 1,618,583 76,385 4.72 % Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 637,735 3,325 2.08 663,639 3,290 1.98 643,516 2,945 1.83 619,137 2,523 1.64 602,353 2,263 1.50 641,120 12,083 1.88 595,790 8,095 1.36 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 50,362 193 1.54 60,952 229 1.50 72,478 266 1.47 84,800 318 1.50 94,329 393 1.67 67,037 1,006 1.50 97,867 1,610 1.65 Total Investment Securities 688,097 3,518 2.04 724,591 3,519 1.94 715,994 3,211 1.79 703,937 2,841 1.62 696,682 2,656 1.52 708,157 13,089 1.85 693,657 9,705 1.40 Funds Sold 80,815 461 2.26 63,608 302 1.88 158,725 730 1.84 240,916 917 1.54 174,565 594 1.35 135,379 2,410 1.78 189,991 2,066 1.09 Total Earning Assets 2,554,482 $ 26,535 4.12 % 2,535,292 $ 25,554 4.00 % 2,566,006 $ 24,566 3.84 % 2,592,465 $ 23,394 3.66 % 2,511,985 $ 22,946 3.63 % 2,561,884 $ 100,049 3.91 % 2,502,231 $ 88,156 3.52 % Cash and Due From Banks 52,344 49,493 50,364 52,711 51,235 51,222 51,091 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,642 ) (14,146 ) (13,521 ) (13,651 ) (13,524 ) (13,993 ) (13,541 ) Other Assets 257,061 256,285 258,255 260,595 272,755 258,035 276,315 Total Assets $ 2,849,245 $ 2,826,924 $ 2,861,104 $ 2,892,120 $ 2,822,451 $ 2,857,148 $ 2,816,096 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 739,225 $ 995 0.53 % $ 733,255 $ 773 0.42 % $ 790,335 $ 725 0.37 % $ 863,175 $ 659 0.31 % $ 782,133 $ 400 0.20 % $ 781,026 $ 3,152 0.40 % $ 805,861 $ 1,094 0.14 % Money Market Accounts 248,486 216 0.34 254,440 190 0.30 255,143 166 0.26 246,576 103 0.17 249,953 80 0.13 251,175 675 0.27 258,304 252 0.10 Savings Accounts 356,723 44 0.05 352,833 43 0.05 351,664 43 0.05 343,987 42 0.05 333,703 41 0.05 351,341 172 0.05 323,928 159 0.05 Time Deposits 123,193 57 0.18 129,927 62 0.19 134,171 61 0.18 140,359 64 0.18 145,622 69 0.19 131,860 244 0.18 151,301 284 0.19 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,467,627 1,312 0.37 % 1,470,455 1,068 0.30 % 1,531,313 995 0.27 % 1,594,097 868 0.23 % 1,511,411 590 0.16 % 1,515,402 4,243 0.29 % 1,539,394 1,789 0.12 % Short-Term Borrowings 15,424 53 1.36 % 12,949 41 1.24 % 6,633 8 0.49 % 8,869 8 0.37 % 8,074 5 0.25 % 10,992 110 0.99 % 9,927 82 0.82 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 572 4.23 52,887 568 4.20 52,887 552 4.13 52,887 475 3.60 52,887 431 3.19 52,887 2,167 4.04 52,887 1,634 3.05 Other Long-Term Borrowings 9,918 85 3.40 12,729 92 2.87 13,151 94 2.88 13,787 100 2.93 14,726 112 3.01 12,387 371 3.00 15,174 443 2.92 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,545,856 $ 2,022 0.54 % 1,549,020 $ 1,769 0.47 % 1,603,984 $ 1,649 0.43 % 1,669,640 $ 1,451 0.37 % 1,587,098 $ 1,138 0.29 % 1,591,668 $ 6,891 0.45 % 1,617,382 $ 3,948 0.25 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 944,748 921,817 900,643 862,009 867,000 907,571 832,477 Other Liabilities 56,445 58,330 64,671 72,969 80,309 63,045 82,833 Total Liabilities 2,547,049 2,529,167 2,569,298 2,604,618 2,534,407 2,562,284 2,532,692 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 302,196 297,757 291,806 287,502 288,044 294,864 283,404 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,849,245 $ 2,826,924 $ 2,861,104 $ 2,892,120 $ 2,822,451 $ 2,857,148 $ 2,816,096 Interest Rate Spread $ 24,513 3.58 % $ 23,785 3.53 % $ 22,917 3.41 % $ 21,943 3.29 % $ 21,808 3.33 % $ 93,158 3.46 % $ 84,208 3.27 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 26,535 4.12 25,554 4.00 24,566 3.84 23,394 3.66 22,946 3.63 100,049 3.91 88,156 3.52 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 2,022 0.31 1,769 0.28 1,649 0.26 1,451 0.23 1,138 0.18 6,891 0.27 3,948 0.16 Net Interest Margin $ 24,513 3.81 % $ 23,785 3.72 % $ 22,917 3.58 % $ 21,943 3.43 % $ 21,808 3.45 % $ 93,158 3.64 % $ 84,208 3.37 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate for 2018 and a 35% Federal tax rate for 2017. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



For Information Contact:

J. Kimbrough Davis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

850.402.7820







