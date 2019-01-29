Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh to Host Reddit AMA on February 5, 2019

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Expert to Host Live, Open Q&A Session on the Alternative Energy Economy

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and a global expert on hydrogen fuel cells, will answer questions in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) Session. The live, open Q&A session will give participants an opportunity to ask questions on anything they want to know about Plug Power and hydrogen fuel cells’ role in the electrification of transportation.



WHEN: The session will take place on February 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. ET.

WHERE: In order to ask questions, participants must have an account on Reddit and visit the forum https://www.reddit.com/r/energy , where the live session will occur.

WHO: Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power

Andy Marsh joined Plug Power as President and CEO in April 2008. Under his leadership, Plug Power has led innovation, bringing the hydrogen fuel cell market from concept to commercialization, as the world moves forward towards the electrification of transportation. Early on, Marsh identified material handling as the first commercially viable market targeted by Plug Power. Today, the firm’s fuel cell solutions are leveraged by some of the world’s leading companies such as Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour to power industrial electric vehicles. In addition, Plug Power fuel cells are powering on-road electric delivery fleet vehicles with customers including FedEx.

Mr. Marsh is a prominent thought-leader voice guiding the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. Nationally, he is the Chairman of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association, and sits as a member of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Tactical Advisory Committee (HTAC). HTAC has the important responsibility to provide advice to the Department of Energy regarding its hydrogen and fuel cell program goals, strategies, and activities. Internationally, Mr. Marsh represents Plug Power in their role as supporting members of the Hydrogen Council, a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

WHAT: With several recent, prominent studies pointing to the drastic impacts of climate change in the next two decades, the world is driving towards adoption of electric mobility solutions - from drones to delivery vans, trucks and 5G equipment. Some of the largest companies in the world are making commitments to reduce their impact, using hydrogen fuel cells as a part of their overall sustainability strategies. As a thought-leader, Marsh is leading the conversation around fuel cell adoption during the “hydrogen decade,” highlighting not just the sustainability benefits, but also the impact fuel cells can have on a business’s bottom line.

During the Reddit AMA session, Andy will be ready to answer questions on:

Hydrogen’s role in electric mobility solutions

Fuel cell technology

Hydrogen as a clean energy

The global market for hydrogen

Top industries and applications for fuel cells (now and in the future)

Hydrogen fuel cells’ use in sustainability initiatives

And much more!

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.



Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

