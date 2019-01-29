There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,895 in the last 365 days.

Global Mobile Substation Market 2019-2023 with ABB, CG (Avantha Group), Eaton, General Electric, Siemens, and WEG Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Substation Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile substation market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

Rise in demand for solar and wind power to emerge as major trend in the market. Increasing awareness of carbon emissions and favorable regulatory policies have turned the attention of all end-users to renewable power generation sources. Besides hydropower, which is one of the most commonly used renewable power generation source, solar and wind power generation are attracting substantial investments in recent years. When compared with hydropower, solar and wind power generation sources power are less costly to install and are more environment-friendly.

Market Overview

Need for mobile substations in oil and gas fields located in remote areas

Operations in the oil and gas industry often take place in isolated areas where it is difficult to install equipment and machines. Equipment such as compressors and drilling equipment needs a reliable power supply. Modular mobile substations that are prefabricated and installed on site in such remote locations optimize the movement of machines and workers, thereby reducing the operational cost and improving the workflow.

Availability of conventional substations

Because of their ability to provide a compact and flexible solution, the adoption of mobile substations by end-users is growing rapidly. However, these substations have a much lower market share than conventional substations. This is because these mobile substations are mainly used in emergency situations when conventional substations cannot be used or cannot come online as quickly as required. Therefore, conventional substations are still preferred as a long-term solution by end-users.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for solar and wind power and the need for mobile substations in oil and gas fields located in remote areas, will provide considerable growth opportunities to mobile substation manufactures.

ABB, CG (Avantha Group), Eaton, General Electric, Siemens, and WEG are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB
  • CG (Avantha Group)
  • Eaton
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC
  • Siemens
  • WEG

PART 13: APPENDIX


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jmvzn/global_mobile?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electricity

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.