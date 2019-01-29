Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Report 2019 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Abbott, Danaher, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics & Siemens
The "Global In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Growing importance of promotional activities to drive demand in the market. Among laboratory equipment and solutions, in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests are not as frequently marketed. Emphasis is laid on improving the distribution network and increasing the availability of products to end-users rather than focusing on product and brand visibility.
Online media and search engines are the primary sources to advertise these tests due to the low return on investment and limited visibility of other media. To increase sales, product functionality, accuracy, and vendors after sales services are highlighted and marketing communication is not prioritized.
Market Overview
Presence of innovative products
Vendors are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to establish their brand in the market. These improved product features will allow the retention of the existing consumers and seek prospective consumers.
Lack of healthcare services in developing regions
Significant population in developing regions including APAC and MEA do not have the required knowledge and healthcare facilities because of the lack of financial and human resources in these regions, which is an obstacle to promote public health awareness. This lack of awareness further increased rates of colorectal cancer, which is becoming a serious public health concern.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Quest Diagnostics and Siemens, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the presence of innovative products and the growing importance of promotional activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests manufactures.
Abbott, Danaher, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, and Siemens are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott
- Danaher
- QIAGEN
- Quest Diagnostics
- Siemens
PART 13: APPENDIX
