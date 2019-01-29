Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Report 2019 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Abbott, Danaher, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics & Siemens

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Growing importance of promotional activities to drive demand in the market. Among laboratory equipment and solutions, in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests are not as frequently marketed. Emphasis is laid on improving the distribution network and increasing the availability of products to end-users rather than focusing on product and brand visibility.



Online media and search engines are the primary sources to advertise these tests due to the low return on investment and limited visibility of other media. To increase sales, product functionality, accuracy, and vendors after sales services are highlighted and marketing communication is not prioritized.



Market Overview



Presence of innovative products



Vendors are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to establish their brand in the market. These improved product features will allow the retention of the existing consumers and seek prospective consumers.



Lack of healthcare services in developing regions



Significant population in developing regions including APAC and MEA do not have the required knowledge and healthcare facilities because of the lack of financial and human resources in these regions, which is an obstacle to promote public health awareness. This lack of awareness further increased rates of colorectal cancer, which is becoming a serious public health concern.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Quest Diagnostics and Siemens, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the presence of innovative products and the growing importance of promotional activities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests manufactures.



Abbott, Danaher, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, and Siemens are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott

Danaher

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens

PART 13: APPENDIX



