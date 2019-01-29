Mimecast Expands Data Migration Services with Acquisition of Simply Migrate

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it has acquired Simply Migrate Ltd., an innovative provider of archive data migration technology. With this acquisition, Mimecast expands its migration services with a rich portfolio of connectors, combined with a deeper experience in helping organizations get out of the business of managing expensive, unreliable legacy archives so they can move to a next-generation data protection strategy in the Mimecast cloud. This helps enable them to reduce costs, safeguard their intellectual property, preserve institutional memory, accelerate e-discovery and achieve compliance.

/EIN News/ -- The cost and complexity of legacy data migration is one of the leading obstacles preventing enterprises from moving to modern cloud-based archiving solutions such as Mimecast. The acquisition of Simply Migrate will offer customers and prospects a faster, less expensive and more reliable path to the Mimecast cloud.

“Legacy archiving systems are outdated and unable to handle growth and ever-changing demands of a modern enterprise. Many organizations struggle with the ballooning email storage volumes alongside other unstructured data types, coupled with the cost and management burdens of storing it on-premises,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast. “With the acquisition of Simply Migrate, customers can reap the benefits of the Mimecast Cloud Archive, which was recently named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for the fourth year in a row. The technology Simply Migrate offers is engineered to provide end-to-end migration into the Mimecast Cloud Archive, helping to cut costs and operational complexity while achieving a superior result with more flexible access to data, case management, supervision and more.”

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

