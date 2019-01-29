There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,895 in the last 365 days.

Global Probiotic Products Market 2019-2023 - Increasing M&A Activities to Drive Growth in the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Probiotic Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The probiotic products market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.

Increasing M&A activities to drive growth in the market. As a part of expansion strategy, manufactures acquire or merge their businesses with other companies who can offer competitive advantages. This will aid companies to share their expertise in specific fields such as distribution network, production expertise, wide product lines, and others.

Market Overview

Increase in new product launches

New product launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global probiotic products market. Manufacturers of probiotics are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products. Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors. A successful new product launch helps increase the revenue flow of a vendor and expand its consumer base.

Availability of counterfeit probiotic product

With the increasing consumption of probiotic supplements. there has been an equal increase in the cases of counterfeit products. The regulatory authorities have been identifying and taking legal actions against the manufacturers of such counterfeit products.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the probiotic products market during the 2019-2023, view this report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Probi and Yakult Honsha, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing M&A activities and the increase in new product launches, will provide considerable growth opportunities to probiotic products manufactures.

Chr.Hansen, Danone, Nestle, Probi, and Yakult Honsha are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Probiotic functional food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Probiotic personal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Probiotic dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Probiotic animal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Human - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Animal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in promotional and marketing initiatives
  • Intensive R&D
  • Increasing M&A activities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chr.Hansen
  • Danone
  • Nestle
  • Probi
  • Yakult Honsha

