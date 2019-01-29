Global Probiotic Products Market 2019-2023 - Increasing M&A Activities to Drive Growth in the Market
The probiotic products market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.
Increasing M&A activities to drive growth in the market. As a part of expansion strategy, manufactures acquire or merge their businesses with other companies who can offer competitive advantages. This will aid companies to share their expertise in specific fields such as distribution network, production expertise, wide product lines, and others.
Market Overview
Increase in new product launches
New product launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global probiotic products market. Manufacturers of probiotics are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products. Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors. A successful new product launch helps increase the revenue flow of a vendor and expand its consumer base.
Availability of counterfeit probiotic product
With the increasing consumption of probiotic supplements. there has been an equal increase in the cases of counterfeit products. The regulatory authorities have been identifying and taking legal actions against the manufacturers of such counterfeit products.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the probiotic products market during the 2019-2023, view this report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Probi and Yakult Honsha, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing M&A activities and the increase in new product launches, will provide considerable growth opportunities to probiotic products manufactures.
Chr.Hansen, Danone, Nestle, Probi, and Yakult Honsha are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Probiotic functional food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Probiotic personal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Probiotic dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Probiotic animal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Human - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Animal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in promotional and marketing initiatives
- Intensive R&D
- Increasing M&A activities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chr.Hansen
- Danone
- Nestle
- Probi
- Yakult Honsha
