Deep Sky Mobile Launches Dealership Program for Wireless Retailers

Authorized Dealership Program



Deep Sky Mobile announces the launch of its Authorized Dealership Program to help substantially grow our mobile customer base while beefing up customer service in key regions. This program will allow current wireless retail stores, and future, to earn income by selling the suite of Deep Sky Mobile services direct to the customer through their stores and retail shops.



-- Being a select Deep Sky Mobile retailer gives a multi-store owner the opportunity to make additional income.

-- Earn competitive compensation through activating new customers, in-store and credit/debit card customer payment, accessory sales and residual income from new customers you sign up.



To become an Authorized Dealership for Deep Sky Mobile please submit an application online at www.deepskymobile.com/dealership/



The goal for the first half of 2019 is to increase our customer base, grow our retail distribution network, and incorporate more exclusive Deep Sky Mobile application products to accelerate the growth of top-line revenue.



Switch to Unlimited Mobile Service

Do you have a Sprint or PCS compatible mobile device? Switch over to get UNLIMITED Phone, Text, and Data for only $39.99 a month by becoming a member of the Deep Sky Mobile network.

Simply input your phone’s MEID through our website to see if you qualify. Cut your monthly phone costs and increase your data by switching over to Deep Sky Mobile.

To see if you qualify for unlimited mobile please visit www.deepskymobile.com/unlimited/

For questions on how to switch over to Deep Sky Mobile please submit inquiries using the contact us form at www.deepskymobile.com/contact/

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

About Deep Sky Mobile

Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), and AI VentureTech, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

