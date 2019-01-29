There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,895 in the last 365 days.

Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are Himadri Speciality Chemical, JFE Holdings, Koppers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, and Rain Carbon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coal tar pitch market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries to drive market growth. Coal tar pitch-based needle coke is derived from coal tar, which is produced as a by-product during coke production. Needle coke is used as a key material for graphite electrodes in an electric arc furnace. As compared to petroleum-based needle coke, coal tar pitch-based needle coke possesses favorable physical characteristics, such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, low electric resistance, less breakage, and less spalling.

Market Overview

Diverse use of activated carbon

One of the many applications of coal tar pitch is the preparation of activated carbon, which is available in different forms such as crushed, granulated, powdered, monolithic form, and as fibers. Activated carbon is a carbonaceous, amorphous, highly porous material with complex structure consisting of micro crystallites with a graphite lattice.

Fluctuations in coal prices

The fluctuations in the prices of coal are a significant challenge for investors and other stakeholders who invest in the production of coke. This will affect the production of coal tar, which in turn will affect the global coal tar pitch market adversely, as coal tar pitch is a distilled form of coal tar, which is a by-product of coke production.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including JFE Holdings and Koppers, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the diverse use of activated carbon and the use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coal tar pitch manufactures.

Himadri Speciality Chemical, JFE Holdings, Koppers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, and Rain Carbon are some of the major companies covered in this report.

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch
  • Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries
  • Use of coal tar pitch in roofing

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Himadri Speciality Chemical
  • JFE Holdings
  • Koppers
  • NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL
  • Rain Carbon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d5wvjx/global_coal_tar?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Coal

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.