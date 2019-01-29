Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are Himadri Speciality Chemical, JFE Holdings, Koppers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, and Rain Carbon

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The coal tar pitch market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries to drive market growth. Coal tar pitch-based needle coke is derived from coal tar, which is produced as a by-product during coke production. Needle coke is used as a key material for graphite electrodes in an electric arc furnace. As compared to petroleum-based needle coke, coal tar pitch-based needle coke possesses favorable physical characteristics, such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, low electric resistance, less breakage, and less spalling.



Market Overview



Diverse use of activated carbon



One of the many applications of coal tar pitch is the preparation of activated carbon, which is available in different forms such as crushed, granulated, powdered, monolithic form, and as fibers. Activated carbon is a carbonaceous, amorphous, highly porous material with complex structure consisting of micro crystallites with a graphite lattice.



Fluctuations in coal prices



The fluctuations in the prices of coal are a significant challenge for investors and other stakeholders who invest in the production of coke. This will affect the production of coal tar, which in turn will affect the global coal tar pitch market adversely, as coal tar pitch is a distilled form of coal tar, which is a by-product of coke production.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including JFE Holdings and Koppers, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the diverse use of activated carbon and the use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coal tar pitch manufactures.



Himadri Speciality Chemical, JFE Holdings, Koppers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, and Rain Carbon are some of the major companies covered in this report.



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch

Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries

Use of coal tar pitch in roofing

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Himadri Speciality Chemical

JFE Holdings

Koppers

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL

Rain Carbon



