Global Markets, Technologies and Applications for Flexible Displays, 2018-2023 with 2017 as the Base Year
The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.
Over the last few years, there has been significant research investment in the development of flexible display technologies. To manufacture flexible displays, a flexible substrate needs to be used to replace conventional glass substrates. This material can either be plastic or thin glass. Flexible display technologies offer many potential advantages, such as very thin profiles, lightweight and robust display systems, and the ability to flex, curve, conform, roll and fold for extreme portability. Many of these advantages have been the principal driving force behind much of the effort and resources dedicated to the development of flexible display technology.
The base year used for this study is 2017 and the forecast period considered is 2018 to 2023. Currently, flexible displays are being used across a wide range of applications such as e-papers, smartphones, TVs, digital signage and smartwatches. The technology being used to develop a flexible display can be based on LCD, LED or OLED technologies. Flexible OLED currently dominates the market for the fabrication of flexible display panels.
For years, designers of flexible displays have been deliberating on the ideal entry-level readiness for their products. The reason for their dilemma is that in a flexible display-based product, flexibility is not restricted to displays. The entire back-end mechanism and other components of the device (e.g., power supplies, input/output modes) must be flexible as well. Current conventional displays service a wide range of devices. It will be nearly impossible for flexible displays to match that breadth soon. Slowly but surely, stakeholders driving flexible displays are realizing that their products' abilities should be progressively enhanced.
The report also examines the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in sales as well as unit shipments. Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization. It also analyses the activities of key players in this domain.
The Report Includes:
- 83 data tables
- An overview of the global markets for flexible displays and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Snapshot of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies
- Insights of present-day display technologies
- Understanding of concepts related to implications of flexibility, dynamic interferometry and front-end emission (display) technologies
- Profiles of major companies of the industry including, AU Optronics, Sony Corp., L3 Technologies, Solvay and Fujifilm Dimatix
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Flexible Displays
- Definition
- Introduction to Display Components
- Present-day Display Technologies
- Cathode Ray Tubes (CRTs)
- Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)
- Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
- Plasma
- Implications of Flexibility
- Flexible Back-end Materials: The Thin-Film Transistor Story
- Flexible Batteries
- Flexible Encapsulation
- Flexibility in Substrates
- Dynamic Interferometry
- AMAX Evaporation Printing
- Roll-to-Roll Processing
- Market Drivers
- Emergence of Flexible Displays Driving the Global Consumer Electronics Market
- Increasing Popularity of OLED Technologies
- High Durability of Flexible Displays
- Growing Adoption of Lithography Technology for Advanced Flexible Displays
- Increasing Application of Flexible Displays in the Military Sector
- Market Restraints
- Low Yields of Flexible Displays
- High Cost of Flexible Displays
- Complex Manufacturing Process
Chapter 4 Global Market for Flexible Displays by Fabrication Technology
- Fabrication Technologies
- Global Market Overview
- Conventional Fabrication
- Roll-to-Roll and Others
Chapter 5 Global Market for Flexible Displays by Printing and Lithography Technology Type
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Global Market Overview
- Shadow Mask/Vapor Deposition and Other Low-Resolution Technologies
- Inkjet Printing
- Imprint Lithography
- Photolithography
Chapter 6 Global Market for Flexible Displays by Display Type
- Display Technology
- Flexible OLED Displays
- Electrophoretic Display (EPD)
- Electrowetting, Cholesteric Liquid Crystal (ChLCD), OLCD and Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Flexible Displays by End-Use Application
- E-book Readers and Tablets
- Display Technologies
- Printing and Lithography Technologies
- Substrate Fabrication Methodologies
- Regional Markets
- Notebooks and Personal Computers
- Display Technologies
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Mobile Phones and Smartphones
- Display Technology
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Gaming Devices and Media Players
- Display Technology
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Automotive and Navigation
- Display Technologies
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Smart Cards and Other Cards
- Display Technology
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Signage and Billboards
- Display Technologies
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Retail and Logistics
- Display Technology
- Printing and Lithography Technologies
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
- Wearables and Defense
- Display Technology
- Printing and Lithography Technology
- Substrate Fabrication Methodology
- Regional Markets
Chapter 8 Global Flexible Display Market by Region
- Introduction
- Americas
- Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Longevity Dilemma
- Delaying Factors
- Future Prospects
- Stakeholder Categories
- Display Makers
- OEMs
- Back-end Flexibility Specialists
- Front-End Emission Specialists
- Flexible Battery Developers
- Research Institutions
- Substrate and Encapsulation Specialists
- Glass Manufacturers
- Equipment and Process Experts
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Display Manufacturers
- Au Optronics
- Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.
- Lg And Lg Display
- Samsung Display
- Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics
- Visionox
- Oems
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Apple Inc.
- Nanolumens
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- Back-End Flexibility Specialists
- Advantech U.S. Inc.
- Flexenable
- Flexterra Inc.
- Microcontinuum Inc.
- Plastic Logic Gmbh
- Front-End Emission Specialists
- Cambrios
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Kent Displays
- L3 Technologies
- Liquavista
- Nippon Hoso Kyokai
- Novaled Ag
- Royole Corp.
- Universal Display
- Wistron
- Flexible Battery Developers
- Blue Spark Technologies
- Imprint Energy
- Research Institutions
- Army Research Laboratory
- Palo Alto Research Center
- Substrate And Encapsulation Specialists
- Applied Materials
- Dupont Teijin Films
- Henkel Corp.
- Kyodo Printing Co. Ltd.
- Materion
- SKC Inc.
- Solvay
- Vitriflex
- Glass Manufacturers
- Corning Inc.
- Schott Ag
- Equipment And Process Experts
- 4D Technology Corp.
- Aixtron
- Carestream Tollcoating
- Fujifilm Dimatix
- Novacentrix
- Toppan Group
- Xenon Corp.
