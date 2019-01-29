Alarm.com to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2018 fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.



What: Alarm.com 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 28, 2019 Time:

Conf ID: 4:30 p.m. ET

6967557 Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290

International: (262) 558-6169 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8, 2019) Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

David Trone

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:

Matthew Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com



