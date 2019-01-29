AppYea, Inc. Enters into Management Agreement with Hempori, Inc.

Fort Worth, TX , Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCPK: APYP, or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a management agreement with Dallas, TX based management company Hempori, Inc. (“Hempori”) which will assist the Company in identifying and managing potential investments that the Company is seeking to make in various ventures and opportunities in the CBD Cannabidiol & Hemp Industry sectors.



“Since early 2018, we have been exploring the explosive opportunities in the Hemp and CBD space. Now that Congress and the President have signed off on the Farm Bill, the table is now set to make our move into these markets. We look forward to a great 2019 as well as our relationship with Hempori. The Company is pleased to announce this management agreement with Hempori led by Grant Magers who brings the business acumen, expertise, vision and vast experience that we need as we continue to pursue opportunities for the Company. Grant is also well admired among his peers and his experiences in this fast-paced Hemp and CBD Industry and will assist us tremendously this coming year as our Company seeks to identify expansion into various opportunities in the CBD and Hemp industry," stated Doug Mckinnon, AppYea’s CEO.

“I am pleased to be working with APYP and positioning the entity for growth in the Hemp and CBD space. There are tremendous marketing opportunities in the retail, distribution, MLM, and direct sales channels. We will be working with APYP to develop those opportunities as well as adding new products and distribution,” stated Grant Magers, CEO of Hempori.

About Hempori

The Hempori brand is active in the Hemp industry and has over 75 products that are sold in its own stores and other retail locations throughout the state of Texas, online via Hempori.com, and other online sales channels under development. Hempori is also in the process of developing additional unique proprietary products in the Hemp industry. In addition, the management team of Hempori provides private and public business development consulting services in the Hemp and CBD industries. Grant Magers is the CEO and Co-Founder of Hempori, Inc. and has multiple degrees including an MBA from Southern Methodist University as well as an MS and BA from Texas Tech University. As CEO of Hempori, Mr. Magers’ primary responsibility to his partners and shareholders is to grow profitability while maintaining operational efficiency, budgetary integrity, and legislative compliance.

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea Inc., founded in 2012, is engaged in mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms and marketing certain products and services to healthcare providers. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Diagnostic Centers, Inc., AppYea markets comprehensive diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers. The Company is headquartered in Ft Worth, Texas and trades under the symbol APYP. For more information about AppYea, visit website: http://appyea.com/about/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.





Contact information: Investor Relations Phone: (817) 887-8142

