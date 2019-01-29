Global Thermal Management Technologies Markets, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is broad, covering several product areas. The individual materials, hardware, and software product segments are presented in terms of market size and revenue trends. The revenue forecasts are explained in terms of the key market issues for that product segment and are projected through 2023. The application sections feature forecasts for the most important applications by product.



The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market. A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Evaluation of market dynamics and what factors will shape the future growth of the market

Identification of thermal management technologies and products with the greatest commercial potential

Examination of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market

Relevant patent analysis

Profiles of leading companies in the industry including Calmark, Lytron, Parker Hannifin Corp., Henkel Corp. and Morgan Technical Ceramics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background

Importance of Thermal Management

Power Dissipation

Environmental and Regulatory Factors

Types of Thermal Management Products

Chapter 4 Market Summary

Product Segments

End-Use Segments

Computers

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics Products

Medical/Office Electronics

Industrial/Military Electronics

Light-Emitting Diodes

Renewable Energy

Regional Segments

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Thermal Management Materials and Technology

Materials

Metals and Alloys

Ceramics

Carbonaceous Materials

Composites

Phase Change Materials

Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems

Concept Development

Detailed Design

Hardware Test

Other Developments

Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance

Thermal Test Dies

Thermal Sensing Technologies

New Manufacturing Processes

Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product

Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures

Portable Devices

Light-Emitting Diodes

Data Centers

High-Performance Computing

High-Performance Embedded Computers

Chapter 6 Thermal Management Hardware

Main Types of Thermal Management Hardware

Fans and Blowers

Heat Sinks

Fan Sinks

Heat Pipes

Cold Plates

Other Types of Cooling Hardware

Thermal Management Hardware Market Forecast

Regional Trends for Thermal Management Hardware

Thermal Management Hardware End-Use Trends

Thermal Management Hardware Product Categories

Chapter 7 Thermal Management Software

The Main Types of Thermal Management Software

Computational Fluid Design

Computational Heat Transfer

Circuit Design

Power Management

Other Software

Developments in Thermal Management Software

Thermal Management Software Market Forecast

Regional Trends for Thermal Management Software

Thermal Management Software End-Use Trends

Thermal Management Software Sub-Product Categories

Chapter 8 Thermal Interface Materials

Main Types of Thermal Interface Products

Thermal Greases

Thermal Compounds

Thermal Pads

Thermal Tapes

Epoxies

Phase Change Materials

Other Materials

Technology Trends in Thermal Interface Materials

Thermal Interface Materials Market

Regional Markets

End-Uses

Product Types

Chapter 9 Thermal Management Substrates

Main Types of Thermal Substrates

Thermally Enhanced Packages

Heat Spreaders

Thermal Management Substrates Market

Regional Trends for Thermal Management Substrates

Thermal Management Substrate End-Use Trends

Thermal Management Substrate Product Types

Chapter 10 Patents

Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Market Trends

Industry Structure

Thermal Management Hardware

Thermal Management Software

Thermal Management Interface Materials

Thermal Management Substrates

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Thermal Management Hardware

Aavid Thermalloy

Alcoa

Asetek A/S

Calmark

Chilleddoor

Comair Rotron

Control Resources

Cool Innovations

Coolit Systems

CPS Technologies Corp.

Dynatron

EBM-Papst

Etri

The Filter Factory Inc.

Firepower Technology Llc

Intricast/Radian Heatsinks

Jaro Components

Knrr Gmbh

Kooltronic

Laird Technologies

Liebert Corp.

Liquidcool Solutions

Lytron

Marlow Industries Inc.

Micronel

Nmb Technologies Corp.

Noren Products

Nuventix Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pfannenberg Inc.

Polycold Systems

Qualtek Electronics Corp.

Rittal Corp.

Sunon Inc.

Tellurex

Tennmax

U.S. Toyo Fan Corp.

Unitrack Industries

U-Square Corp.

Vortec

Wakefield-Vette Thermal Solutions

Thermal Management Software

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Ansys

Daat Research Corp.

Degree Controls, Inc.

Enertron

Lytron

Mentor Graphics Corp.

MSC Software

Netzsch Instruments Inc.

Thermal Management Interface Materials

AI Technology

Chomerics (Division Of Parker Hannifin)

Coining Inc.

Henkel Corp.

Lord Corp.

Master Bond

Metal Matrix Cast Composites

Thermal Management Substrates

Amkor Technology

Cooler Master

Materion Corp.

Morgan Technical Ceramics

OSE

Stats Chippac Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mmtgqp/global_thermal?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hardware



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.