Global Thermal Management Technologies Markets, 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad, covering several product areas. The individual materials, hardware, and software product segments are presented in terms of market size and revenue trends. The revenue forecasts are explained in terms of the key market issues for that product segment and are projected through 2023. The application sections feature forecasts for the most important applications by product.
The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market. A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Evaluation of market dynamics and what factors will shape the future growth of the market
- Identification of thermal management technologies and products with the greatest commercial potential
- Examination of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market
- Relevant patent analysis
- Profiles of leading companies in the industry including Calmark, Lytron, Parker Hannifin Corp., Henkel Corp. and Morgan Technical Ceramics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
- Importance of Thermal Management
- Power Dissipation
- Environmental and Regulatory Factors
- Types of Thermal Management Products
Chapter 4 Market Summary
- Product Segments
- End-Use Segments
- Computers
- Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics Products
- Medical/Office Electronics
- Industrial/Military Electronics
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Renewable Energy
- Regional Segments
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Thermal Management Materials and Technology
- Materials
- Metals and Alloys
- Ceramics
- Carbonaceous Materials
- Composites
- Phase Change Materials
- Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems
- Concept Development
- Detailed Design
- Hardware Test
- Other Developments
- Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance
- Thermal Test Dies
- Thermal Sensing Technologies
- New Manufacturing Processes
- Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product
- Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures
- Portable Devices
- Light-Emitting Diodes
- Data Centers
- High-Performance Computing
- High-Performance Embedded Computers
Chapter 6 Thermal Management Hardware
- Main Types of Thermal Management Hardware
- Fans and Blowers
- Heat Sinks
- Fan Sinks
- Heat Pipes
- Cold Plates
- Other Types of Cooling Hardware
- Thermal Management Hardware Market Forecast
- Regional Trends for Thermal Management Hardware
- Thermal Management Hardware End-Use Trends
- Thermal Management Hardware Product Categories
Chapter 7 Thermal Management Software
- The Main Types of Thermal Management Software
- Computational Fluid Design
- Computational Heat Transfer
- Circuit Design
- Power Management
- Other Software
- Developments in Thermal Management Software
- Thermal Management Software Market Forecast
- Regional Trends for Thermal Management Software
- Thermal Management Software End-Use Trends
- Thermal Management Software Sub-Product Categories
Chapter 8 Thermal Interface Materials
- Main Types of Thermal Interface Products
- Thermal Greases
- Thermal Compounds
- Thermal Pads
- Thermal Tapes
- Epoxies
- Phase Change Materials
- Other Materials
- Technology Trends in Thermal Interface Materials
- Thermal Interface Materials Market
- Regional Markets
- End-Uses
- Product Types
Chapter 9 Thermal Management Substrates
- Main Types of Thermal Substrates
- Thermally Enhanced Packages
- Heat Spreaders
- Thermal Management Substrates Market
- Regional Trends for Thermal Management Substrates
- Thermal Management Substrate End-Use Trends
- Thermal Management Substrate Product Types
Chapter 10 Patents
Chapter 11 Industry Structure and Market Trends
- Industry Structure
- Thermal Management Hardware
- Thermal Management Software
- Thermal Management Interface Materials
- Thermal Management Substrates
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Thermal Management Hardware
- Aavid Thermalloy
- Alcoa
- Asetek A/S
- Calmark
- Chilleddoor
- Comair Rotron
- Control Resources
- Cool Innovations
- Coolit Systems
- CPS Technologies Corp.
- Dynatron
- EBM-Papst
- Etri
- The Filter Factory Inc.
- Firepower Technology Llc
- Intricast/Radian Heatsinks
- Jaro Components
- Knrr Gmbh
- Kooltronic
- Laird Technologies
- Liebert Corp.
- Liquidcool Solutions
- Lytron
- Marlow Industries Inc.
- Micronel
- Nmb Technologies Corp.
- Noren Products
- Nuventix Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pfannenberg Inc.
- Polycold Systems
- Qualtek Electronics Corp.
- Rittal Corp.
- Sunon Inc.
- Tellurex
- Tennmax
- U.S. Toyo Fan Corp.
- Unitrack Industries
- U-Square Corp.
- Vortec
- Wakefield-Vette Thermal Solutions
- Thermal Management Software
- Altair Engineering, Inc.
- Ansys
- Daat Research Corp.
- Degree Controls, Inc.
- Enertron
- Lytron
- Mentor Graphics Corp.
- MSC Software
- Netzsch Instruments Inc.
- Thermal Management Interface Materials
- AI Technology
- Chomerics (Division Of Parker Hannifin)
- Coining Inc.
- Henkel Corp.
- Lord Corp.
- Master Bond
- Metal Matrix Cast Composites
- Thermal Management Substrates
- Amkor Technology
- Cooler Master
- Materion Corp.
- Morgan Technical Ceramics
- OSE
- Stats Chippac Ltd.
