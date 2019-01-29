Summit Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
Q4 2018 Diluted EPS $0.60, equaling a Quarterly Record; Full Year 2018 Diluted EPS $2.26, an Annual Record
MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported quarterly net income of $7.45 million for fourth quarter 2018, or $0.60 per diluted share -- equaling our previous quarterly record, compared to $2.32 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share for fourth quarter 2017 were negatively impacted (on an after-tax basis) by the one-time charge of $0.28 to re-measure the Company’s net deferred tax assets as result of enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”).
/EIN News/ -- For the full year 2018, Summit achieved record net income of $28.07 million, and record earnings per diluted share of $2.26, compared with $11.92 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for 2017. Full year 2018 results were positively impacted (on a diluted earnings per share basis) $0.29 as result of higher net interest income, $0.06 due to growth in trust and wealth management fees, $0.08 from increased deposit account-related fees and $0.25 in lower income tax expense as result of TCJA’s lower income tax rates. Higher total noninterest expense of $0.16 per diluted share partially offset these positive impacts. Lower earnings in 2017 were principally attributable to the following non-core or one-time items (on an after-tax, diluted earnings per share basis): $0.52 as result of a litigation settlement, $0.29 due to the enactment of the TCJA, and $0.08 as result of merger-related expenses.
Highlights for Q4 2018
- Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $46.1 million during the quarter, or 11.5 percent (on an annualized basis); excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, loans grew $80.4 million or 5.1 percent since year-end 2017;
- Net interest margin for the quarter increased 8 basis points to 3.61 percent compared to Q3 2018;
- Efficiency ratio improved to 51.02 percent compared to 54.25 percent for the linked-quarter as result of the improved net interest margin and well-controlled overhead;
- Provision for loan losses remained unchanged at $500,000 compared to the prior quarter;
- Realized securities losses of $205,000 in Q4 2018 compared to realized securities gains of $8,000 in Q3 2018; and
- Write-downs of foreclosed properties were $318,000 in Q4 2018 compared to $39,000 in Q3 2018, while the net loss on sales of foreclosed properties increased to $70,000 in Q4 2018 from $18,000 in Q3 2018.
H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented, “I am very gratified to report that for fourth quarter 2018, Summit had record quarterly net income and tied its previous record for quarterly earnings per share; and for the full year 2018, we achieved a new annual earnings record both in net income and on a per share basis. In addition, I am particularly pleased by our continued solid lending activity and strong core operating performance in this past quarter. Our acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. closed at the beginning of 2019, and it serves to combine Summit with a financially strong bank that shares the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations’. The financial synergies relative to this transaction are already evident. I optimistically look forward to 2019 and beyond as we are laser-focused on our goal to be a consistent growing, high-performing community banking institution."
Results from Operations
Total revenue for fourth quarter 2018, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 4.1 percent to $22.2 million compared to $21.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017. For the full year 2018, total revenue was $87.2 million compared to $80.6 million for 2017, representing an 8.2 percent increase primarily due to the acquisition of First Century Bankshares, Inc. (“FCB”) in Q2 2017.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 3.5 percent to $18.1 million compared to $17.4 million for the prior-year fourth quarter and grew 4.9 percent compared to the linked quarter principally as result of $44.2 million in growth in average loans and 19 basis point improvement in average loan yields during the quarter. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2018 was 3.61 percent compared to 3.65 percent for the same year-ago quarter, and 3.53 percent for the linked quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments related to the acquired interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, Summit’s net interest margin was 3.57 percent for Q4 2018 and 3.54 percent for full year 2018.
Noninterest income, consisting primarily of insurance commissions from Summit's insurance agency subsidiary, trust and wealth management fees and service fee income from community banking activities, for fourth quarter 2018 was $4.19 million compared to $3.93 million for the comparable period of 2017. Excluding realized securities gains and losses, noninterest income was $4.39 million for fourth quarter 2018, compared to $4.00 million reported for fourth quarter 2017 and $4.20 million for the linked quarter.
We recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during fourth quarter 2018 and $375,000 in Q4 2017. The need for increased loan loss provisioning during 2018 is directionally consistent with changes in the credit quality in our loan portfolio and our loan growth.
Q4 2018 total noninterest expense increased 1.0 percent to $12.47 million compared to $12.35 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense for full year 2018 decreased 13.6 percent compared to 2017 principally due to: 1) $144,000 in merger expenses being incurred in 2018 compared to $1.59 million in 2017; and 2) a $9.9 million charge to resolve fully all litigation with Residential Funding Company, LLC and ResCap Liquidating Trust (collectively “ResCap”) recorded during 2017. Excluding the impact of the ResCap litigation settlement charge and merger-related expenses, noninterest expense for 2018 increased 7.5 percent to $49.9 million compared to $46.3 million for 2017, principally as result of the FCB acquisition.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2018, total assets were $2.20 billion, an increase of $66.3 million, or 3.1 percent since December 31, 2017. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $1.68 billion at December 31, 2018, up $88.3 million, or 5.5 percent, from the $1.59 billion reported at year-end 2017. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $46.1 million during the quarter, or 11.5 percent (on an annualized basis), and have grown $80.4 million or 5.1 percent since year-end 2017.
At December 31, 2018, deposits were $1.63 billion, an increase of $34.2 million, or 2.1 percent, since year end 2017. During 2018, checking deposits increased $117.3 million or 18.7 percent, time deposits declined by $9.1 million or 1.5 percent and savings deposits declined $74.0 million or 20.7 percent.
Shareholders’ equity was $219.8 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $213.6 million at September 30, 2018 and $201.5 million at December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share increased to $15.75 at December 31, 2018 compared to $15.13 at the end of third quarter 2018 and $14.08 at year end 2017. Summit had 12,312,933 outstanding common shares at year end 2018 compared to 12,358,562 at year end 2017.
As previously announced in Q3 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of purchases under this stock repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. The plan will expire December 31, 2019, but may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time at the Company's discretion. During Q4 2018, 82,423 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of $20.46 per share.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2018, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, were $36.5 million, or 1.66 percent of assets. This compares to $39.0 million, or 1.82 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $36.9 million, or 1.73 percent of assets, at year-end 2017 as result of our continuing emphasis on improving our overall asset quality.
Fourth quarter 2018 net loan charge-offs were $398,000, or 0.10 percent of average loans annualized; while adding $500,000 to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.77 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.78 percent at year-end 2017. If the acquired FCB and HCB loans, which were recorded at fair value on the acquisition dates were excluded, the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 would have been 0.84 percent and 0.91 percent, respectively.
About the Company
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.20 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-three banking locations. Summit also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
|Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017
|For the Quarter Ended
|Percent
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Change
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|22,659
|$
|20,031
|13.1
|%
|Securities
|2,527
|2,412
|4.8
|%
|Other
|127
|144
|-11.8
|%
|Total interest income
|25,313
|22,587
|12.1
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|5,103
|3,224
|58.3
|%
|Borrowings
|2,158
|1,925
|12.1
|%
|Total interest expense
|7,261
|5,149
|41.0
|%
|Net interest income
|18,052
|17,438
|3.5
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|500
|375
|33.3
|%
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|17,552
|17,063
|2.9
|%
|Noninterest income
|Insurance commissions
|1,132
|1,005
|12.6
|%
|Trust and wealth management fees
|627
|578
|8.5
|%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,209
|1,200
|0.8
|%
|Bank card revenue
|809
|743
|8.9
|%
|Realized securities (losses) gains
|(205
|)
|(71
|)
|188.7
|%
|Bank owned life insurance income
|249
|258
|-3.5
|%
|Other income
|366
|218
|67.9
|%
|Total noninterest income
|4,187
|3,931
|6.5
|%
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,928
|6,520
|6.3
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|836
|772
|8.3
|%
|Equipment expense
|1,139
|1,095
|4.0
|%
|Professional fees
|385
|355
|8.5
|%
|Advertising and public relations
|193
|185
|4.3
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|410
|435
|-5.7
|%
|FDIC premiums
|140
|250
|-44.0
|%
|Bank card expense
|395
|319
|23.8
|%
|Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses
|507
|516
|-1.7
|%
|Merger-related expense
|59
|14
|321.4
|%
|Other expenses
|1,474
|1,885
|-21.8
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|12,466
|12,346
|1.0
|%
|Income before income taxes
|9,273
|8,648
|7.2
|%
|Income taxes
|1,823
|6,325
|-71.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|7,450
|$
|2,323
|220.7
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
|Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017
|For the Quarter Ended
|Percent
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Change
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.19
|215.8
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.19
|215.8
|%
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.11
|27.3
|%
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,358,104
|12,325,067
|0.3
|%
|Diluted
|12,407,678
|12,371,507
|0.3
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,312,933
|12,358,562
|-0.4
|%
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|13.85
|%
|4.62
|%
|199.8
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|16.41
|%
|6.12
|%
|168.1
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|0.44
|%
|213.6
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.61
|%
|3.65
|%
|-1.1
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|51.02
|%
|51.47
|%
|-0.9
|%
|NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.
|NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)
|2018 vs 2017
|For the Year Ended
|Percent
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Change
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|85,283
|$
|74,908
|13.9
|%
|Securities
|9,587
|9,010
|6.4
|%
|Other
|539
|609
|-11.5
|%
|Total interest income
|95,409
|84,527
|12.9
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|17,675
|11,210
|57.7
|%
|Borrowings
|7,937
|7,170
|10.7
|%
|Total interest expense
|25,612
|18,380
|39.3
|%
|Net interest income
|69,797
|66,147
|5.5
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|2,250
|1,250
|80.0
|%
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|67,547
|64,897
|4.1
|%
|Noninterest income
|Insurance commissions
|4,320
|4,005
|7.9
|%
|Trust and wealth management fees
|2,653
|1,863
|42.4
|%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|4,631
|4,109
|12.7
|%
|Bank card revenue
|3,152
|2,697
|16.9
|%
|Realized securities gains (losses)
|622
|(14
|)
|n/m
|Bank owned life insurance income
|1,022
|1,017
|0.5
|%
|Other income
|1,022
|750
|36.3
|%
|Total noninterest income
|17,422
|14,427
|20.8
|%
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|27,478
|25,075
|9.6
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|3,364
|3,011
|11.7
|%
|Equipment expense
|4,411
|3,954
|11.6
|%
|Professional fees
|1,607
|1,367
|17.6
|%
|Advertising and public relations
|654
|578
|13.1
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,671
|1,410
|18.5
|%
|FDIC premiums
|830
|1,065
|-22.1
|%
|Bank card expense
|1,475
|1,432
|3.0
|%
|Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses
|1,350
|1,339
|0.8
|%
|Litigation settlement
|-
|9,900
|-100.0
|%
|Merger-related expense
|144
|1,589
|-90.9
|%
|Other expenses
|6,889
|7,025
|-1.9
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|49,873
|57,745
|-13.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|35,096
|21,579
|62.6
|%
|Income taxes
|7,024
|9,664
|-27.3
|%
|Net income
|$
|28,072
|$
|11,915
|135.6
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Annual Performance Summary (unaudited)
|2018 vs 2017
|For the Year Ended
|Percent
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Change
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|2.27
|$
|1.00
|127.0
|%
|Diluted
|$
|2.26
|$
|1.00
|126.0
|%
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.44
|20.5
|%
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,364,468
|11,918,390
|3.7
|%
|Diluted
|12,424,573
|11,949,245
|4.0
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,312,933
|12,358,562
|-0.4
|%
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|13.43
|%
|6.40
|%
|109.8
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|16.09
|%
|8.01
|%
|100.9
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.32
|%
|0.59
|%
|123.7
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.57
|%
|3.67
|%
|-2.7
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|53.72
|%
|52.41
|%
|2.5
|%
|NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.
|NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|22,659
|$
|21,295
|$
|20,962
|$
|20,366
|$
|20,031
|Securities
|2,527
|2,367
|2,303
|2,391
|2,412
|Other
|127
|138
|134
|140
|144
|Total interest income
|25,313
|23,800
|23,399
|22,897
|22,587
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|5,103
|4,714
|4,309
|3,549
|3,224
|Borrowings
|2,158
|1,873
|1,815
|2,091
|1,925
|Total interest expense
|7,261
|6,587
|6,124
|5,640
|5,149
|Net interest income
|18,052
|17,213
|17,275
|17,257
|17,438
|Provision for loan losses
|500
|500
|750
|500
|375
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|17,552
|16,713
|16,525
|16,757
|17,063
|Noninterest income
|Insurance commissions
|1,132
|1,062
|1,013
|1,113
|1,005
|Trust and wealth management fees
|627
|687
|672
|667
|578
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,209
|1,215
|1,116
|1,091
|1,200
|Bank card revenue
|809
|793
|801
|749
|742
|Realized securities (losses) gains
|(205
|)
|8
|87
|732
|(71
|)
|Bank owned life insurance income
|248
|250
|249
|275
|258
|Other income
|367
|196
|210
|249
|219
|Total noninterest income
|4,187
|4,211
|4,148
|4,876
|3,931
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,928
|6,806
|6,922
|6,821
|6,520
|Net occupancy expense
|836
|856
|840
|832
|772
|Equipment expense
|1,139
|1,118
|1,071
|1,083
|1,095
|Professional fees
|385
|503
|385
|333
|355
|Advertising and public relations
|193
|170
|188
|103
|185
|Amortization of intangibles
|410
|413
|413
|436
|435
|FDIC premiums
|140
|210
|240
|240
|250
|Bank card expense
|395
|384
|361
|335
|319
|Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses
|507
|169
|350
|325
|516
|Merger-related expense
|59
|86
|-
|-
|14
|Other expenses
|1,474
|1,643
|1,965
|1,806
|1,885
|Total noninterest expense
|12,466
|12,358
|12,735
|12,314
|12,346
|Income before income taxes
|9,273
|8,566
|7,938
|9,319
|8,648
|Income tax expense
|1,823
|1,667
|1,658
|1,876
|6,325
|Net income
|$
|7,450
|$
|6,899
|$
|6,280
|$
|7,443
|$
|2,323
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.19
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.19
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.11
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,358,104
|12,374,350
|12,366,522
|12,358,849
|12,325,067
|Diluted
|12,407,678
|12,439,051
|12,431,984
|12,383,757
|12,371,507
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,312,933
|12,382,450
|12,373,747
|12,366,360
|12,358,562
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|13.85
|%
|13.00
|%
|12.16
|%
|14.73
|%
|4.62
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|16.41
|%
|15.53
|%
|14.68
|%
|17.80
|%
|6.12
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.40
|%
|0.44
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.61
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.65
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|51.02
|%
|54.25
|%
|55.88
|%
|53.84
|%
|52.44
|%
|NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.
|NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|23,061
|$
|9,382
|$
|8,314
|$
|9,042
|$
|9,641
|Interest bearing deposits other banks
|36,479
|44,452
|38,097
|38,365
|42,990
|Securities
|293,284
|288,040
|283,221
|296,890
|328,723
|Loans, net
|1,682,005
|1,632,747
|1,617,373
|1,631,150
|1,593,744
|Property held for sale
|21,432
|22,017
|21,606
|21,442
|21,470
|Premises and equipment, net
|37,553
|36,888
|36,017
|35,554
|34,209
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|25,842
|26,252
|26,665
|27,077
|27,513
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|42,420
|42,208
|41,932
|41,668
|41,358
|Other assets
|38,510
|36,741
|34,427
|33,707
|34,592
|Total assets
|$
|2,200,586
|$
|2,138,727
|$
|2,107,652
|$
|2,134,895
|$
|2,134,240
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|$
|1,634,826
|$
|1,651,064
|$
|1,639,996
|$
|1,654,523
|$
|1,600,601
|Short-term borrowings
|309,084
|238,403
|202,429
|193,513
|250,499
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|20,324
|20,328
|40,332
|65,336
|65,340
|Other liabilities
|16,522
|15,376
|15,016
|16,514
|16,295
|Shareholders' equity
|219,830
|213,556
|209,879
|205,009
|201,505
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,200,586
|$
|2,138,727
|$
|2,107,652
|$
|2,134,895
|$
|2,134,240
|Book value per common share
|$
|17.85
|$
|17.25
|$
|16.96
|$
|16.55
|$
|16.30
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|15.75
|$
|15.13
|$
|14.81
|$
|14.36
|$
|14.08
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.9
|%
|8.9
|%
|8.8
|%
|8.4
|%
|8.3
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|CET1 Risk-based Capital
|11.1
|%
|11.1
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.6
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|12.2
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.8
|%
|11.8
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|12.9
|%
|12.9
|%
|12.8
|%
|12.5
|%
|12.5
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.1
|%
|10.1
|%
|9.9
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.4
|%
|Summit Community Bank, Inc.
|CET1 Risk-based Capital
|12.0
|%
|12.0
|%
|12.0
|%
|11.7
|%
|11.7
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|12.0
|%
|12.0
|%
|12.0
|%
|11.7
|%
|11.7
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|12.8
|%
|12.7
|%
|12.8
|%
|12.5
|%
|12.5
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.0
|%
|9.9
|%
|9.8
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.4
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Loan Composition (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Commercial
|$
|194,315
|$
|167,972
|$
|171,410
|$
|189,586
|$
|189,981
|Mortgage warehouse lines
|39,140
|35,910
|54,332
|45,702
|30,757
|Commercial real estate
|Owner occupied
|266,362
|272,475
|262,174
|265,075
|250,202
|Non-owner occupied
|564,826
|530,568
|503,047
|498,445
|484,902
|Construction and development
|Land and development
|68,833
|71,819
|74,018
|66,841
|67,219
|Construction
|24,731
|25,703
|25,711
|33,327
|33,412
|Residential real estate
|Non-jumbo
|336,977
|340,783
|343,044
|346,477
|354,101
|Jumbo
|73,599
|72,327
|66,831
|67,169
|62,267
|Home equity
|80,910
|82,018
|82,409
|83,382
|84,028
|Consumer
|32,460
|33,664
|34,249
|34,825
|36,202
|Other
|12,899
|12,452
|12,728
|12,578
|13,238
|Total loans, net of unearned fees
|1,695,052
|1,645,691
|1,629,953
|1,643,407
|1,606,309
|Less allowance for loan losses
|13,047
|12,944
|12,580
|12,257
|12,565
|Loans, net
|$
|1,682,005
|$
|1,632,747
|$
|1,617,373
|$
|1,631,150
|$
|1,593,744
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Deposit Composition (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Core deposits
|Non-interest bearing checking
|$
|222,120
|$
|232,697
|$
|217,134
|$
|219,293
|$
|217,493
|Interest bearing checking
|523,257
|505,411
|472,041
|447,172
|410,606
|Savings
|284,173
|301,269
|322,940
|346,962
|358,168
|Time deposits
|316,914
|316,941
|322,801
|318,556
|318,036
|Total core deposits
|1,346,464
|1,356,318
|1,334,916
|1,331,983
|1,304,303
|Brokered deposits
|220,497
|227,312
|238,662
|242,049
|202,509
|Other non-core time deposits
|67,866
|67,434
|66,418
|80,491
|93,789
|Total deposits
|$
|1,634,827
|$
|1,651,064
|$
|1,639,996
|$
|1,654,523
|$
|1,600,601
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Asset Quality Information (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Gross loan charge-offs
|$
|705
|$
|413
|$
|525
|$
|960
|$
|550
|Gross loan recoveries
|(307
|)
|(278
|)
|(97
|)
|(153
|)
|(276
|)
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|398
|$
|135
|$
|428
|$
|807
|$
|274
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.10
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.07
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|13,047
|$
|12,944
|$
|12,580
|$
|12,257
|$
|12,565
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period end loans
|0.77
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.78
|%
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonperforming loans
|Commercial
|$
|935
|$
|801
|$
|954
|$
|734
|$
|696
|Commercial real estate
|3,239
|5,090
|3,238
|3,400
|3,164
|Residential construction and development
|3,198
|3,200
|3,233
|3,642
|3,569
|Residential real estate
|7,506
|7,760
|8,241
|7,521
|7,656
|Consumer
|147
|118
|110
|160
|238
|Total nonperforming loans
|15,025
|16,969
|15,776
|15,457
|15,323
|Foreclosed properties
|Commercial real estate
|1,762
|1,762
|1,818
|1,875
|1,789
|Commercial construction and development
|6,479
|6,790
|6,815
|7,140
|7,392
|Residential construction and development
|11,543
|11,614
|11,517
|11,053
|11,182
|Residential real estate
|1,648
|1,851
|1,456
|1,374
|1,107
|Total foreclosed properties
|21,432
|22,017
|21,606
|21,442
|21,470
|Other repossessed assets
|5
|5
|12
|18
|68
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|36,462
|$
|38,991
|$
|37,394
|$
|36,917
|$
|36,861
|Nonperforming loans to period end loans
|0.89
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.95
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end assets
|1.66
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.73
|%
|Troubled debt restructurings
|Performing
|$
|26,609
|$
|27,441
|$
|27,559
|$
|27,408
|$
|28,347
|Nonperforming
|388
|113
|281
|76
|26
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|26,997
|$
|27,554
|$
|27,840
|$
|27,484
|$
|28,373
|Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Commercial
|$
|219
|$
|607
|$
|319
|$
|539
|$
|586
|Commercial real estate
|161
|988
|546
|601
|1,082
|Construction and development
|194
|393
|264
|174
|1,127
|Residential real estate
|6,249
|5,513
|4,125
|5,218
|7,236
|Consumer
|593
|345
|337
|425
|504
|Other
|38
|11
|8
|15
|38
|Total
|$
|7,454
|$
|7,857
|$
|5,599
|$
|6,972
|$
|10,573
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
|Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018 vs Q4 2017 (unaudited)
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q4 2017
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Dollars in thousands
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets
|Loans, net of unearned interest (1)
|Taxable
|$
|1,660,250
|$
|22,519
|5.38
|%
|$
|1,615,700
|$
|21,154
|5.19
|%
|$
|1,562,978
|$
|19,879
|5.05
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|15,322
|177
|4.58
|%
|15,688
|178
|4.50
|%
|16,902
|234
|5.49
|%
|Securities
|Taxable
|176,059
|1,502
|3.38
|%
|155,574
|1,227
|3.13
|%
|202,377
|1,328
|2.60
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|132,088
|1,296
|3.89
|%
|146,174
|1,443
|3.92
|%
|142,641
|1,668
|4.64
|%
|Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold
|35,402
|127
|1.42
|%
|38,642
|138
|1.42
|%
|42,021
|144
|1.36
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|2,019,121
|25,621
|5.03
|%
|1,971,778
|24,140
|4.86
|%
|1,966,919
|23,253
|4.69
|%
|Noninterest earning assets
|Cash & due from banks
|9,686
|9,326
|9,753
|Premises & equipment
|37,224
|36,533
|34,263
|Other assets
|109,228
|108,628
|111,596
|Allowance for loan losses
|(13,172
|)
|(12,865
|)
|(12,628
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,162,087
|$
|2,113,400
|$
|2,109,903
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|519,465
|$
|1,504
|1.15
|%
|$
|486,107
|$
|1,168
|0.95
|%
|$
|405,307
|$
|447
|0.44
|%
|Savings deposits
|289,809
|861
|1.18
|%
|312,467
|857
|1.09
|%
|360,630
|684
|0.75
|%
|Time deposits
|607,037
|2,738
|1.79
|%
|616,657
|2,689
|1.73
|%
|629,871
|2,093
|1.32
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|270,092
|1,909
|2.80
|%
|211,211
|1,436
|2.70
|%
|220,027
|1,240
|2.24
|%
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|20,326
|249
|4.86
|%
|39,265
|437
|4.42
|%
|65,342
|685
|4.16
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,706,729
|7,261
|1.69
|%
|1,665,707
|6,587
|1.57
|%
|1,681,177
|5,149
|1.22
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
|223,999
|219,986
|214,624
|Other liabilities
|16,138
|15,447
|12,886
|Total liabilities
|1,946,866
|1,901,140
|1,908,687
|Shareholders' equity - common
|215,221
|212,260
|201,216
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,162,087
|$
|2,113,400
|$
|2,109,903
|NET INTEREST EARNINGS
|$
|18,360
|$
|17,553
|$
|18,104
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|3.61
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.65
|%
|(1) For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|(2) For purposes of this table, interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 periods and 35% for 2017 period. The taxable equivalent adjustment results in an increase in interest income of $309,000, $340,000 and $666,000 for Q4 2018, Q3 2018 and Q4 2017, respectively.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
|YTD 2018 vs YTD 2017 (unaudited)
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Dollars in thousands
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets
|Loans, net of unearned interest (1)
|Taxable
|$
|1,626,725
|$
|84,716
|5.21
|%
|$
|1,480,601
|$
|74,365
|5.02
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|15,776
|718
|4.55
|%
|14,899
|835
|5.60
|%
|Securities
|Taxable
|170,912
|5,341
|3.13
|%
|200,596
|5,071
|2.53
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|136,913
|5,375
|3.93
|%
|129,342
|6,060
|4.69
|%
|Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold
|38,148
|539
|1.41
|%
|43,400
|609
|1.40
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|1,988,474
|96,689
|4.86
|%
|1,868,838
|86,940
|4.65
|%
|Noninterest earning assets
|Cash & due from banks
|9,517
|8,492
|Premises & equipment
|36,025
|31,750
|Other assets
|107,856
|109,456
|Allowance for loan losses
|(12,830
|)
|(12,196
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,129,042
|$
|2,006,340
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|471,725
|$
|4,205
|0.89
|%
|$
|358,225
|$
|1,169
|0.33
|%
|Savings deposits
|320,184
|3,233
|1.01
|%
|363,949
|2,563
|0.70
|%
|Time deposits
|621,659
|10,237
|1.65
|%
|609,156
|7,478
|1.23
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|228,142
|5,993
|2.63
|%
|205,743
|4,473
|2.17
|%
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|44,132
|1,944
|4.40
|%
|65,629
|2,697
|4.11
|%
|1,685,842
|25,612
|1.52
|%
|1,602,702
|18,380
|1.15
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
|218,541
|200,707
|Other liabilities
|15,574
|16,669
|Total liabilities
|1,919,957
|1,820,078
|Shareholders' equity - common
|209,085
|186,262
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,129,042
|$
|2,006,340
|NET INTEREST EARNINGS
|$
|71,077
|$
|68,560
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|3.57
|%
|3.67
|%
|(1) For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|(2) For purposes of this table, interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustment results in an increase in interest income of $1,280,000 and $2,413,000, respectively.
