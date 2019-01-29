Summit Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Q4 2018 Diluted EPS $0.60, equaling a Quarterly Record; Full Year 2018 Diluted EPS $2.26, an Annual Record

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported quarterly net income of $7.45 million for fourth quarter 2018, or $0.60 per diluted share -- equaling our previous quarterly record, compared to $2.32 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share for fourth quarter 2017 were negatively impacted (on an after-tax basis) by the one-time charge of $0.28 to re-measure the Company’s net deferred tax assets as result of enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”).

/EIN News/ -- For the full year 2018, Summit achieved record net income of $28.07 million, and record earnings per diluted share of $2.26, compared with $11.92 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for 2017. Full year 2018 results were positively impacted (on a diluted earnings per share basis) $0.29 as result of higher net interest income, $0.06 due to growth in trust and wealth management fees, $0.08 from increased deposit account-related fees and $0.25 in lower income tax expense as result of TCJA’s lower income tax rates. Higher total noninterest expense of $0.16 per diluted share partially offset these positive impacts. Lower earnings in 2017 were principally attributable to the following non-core or one-time items (on an after-tax, diluted earnings per share basis): $0.52 as result of a litigation settlement, $0.29 due to the enactment of the TCJA, and $0.08 as result of merger-related expenses.

Highlights for Q4 2018

Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $46.1 million during the quarter, or 11.5 percent (on an annualized basis); excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, loans grew $80.4 million or 5.1 percent since year-end 2017;

Net interest margin for the quarter increased 8 basis points to 3.61 percent compared to Q3 2018;

Efficiency ratio improved to 51.02 percent compared to 54.25 percent for the linked-quarter as result of the improved net interest margin and well-controlled overhead;

Provision for loan losses remained unchanged at $500,000 compared to the prior quarter;

Realized securities losses of $205,000 in Q4 2018 compared to realized securities gains of $8,000 in Q3 2018; and

Write-downs of foreclosed properties were $318,000 in Q4 2018 compared to $39,000 in Q3 2018, while the net loss on sales of foreclosed properties increased to $70,000 in Q4 2018 from $18,000 in Q3 2018.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented, “I am very gratified to report that for fourth quarter 2018, Summit had record quarterly net income and tied its previous record for quarterly earnings per share; and for the full year 2018, we achieved a new annual earnings record both in net income and on a per share basis. In addition, I am particularly pleased by our continued solid lending activity and strong core operating performance in this past quarter. Our acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. closed at the beginning of 2019, and it serves to combine Summit with a financially strong bank that shares the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations’. The financial synergies relative to this transaction are already evident. I optimistically look forward to 2019 and beyond as we are laser-focused on our goal to be a consistent growing, high-performing community banking institution."

Results from Operations

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2018, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 4.1 percent to $22.2 million compared to $21.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017. For the full year 2018, total revenue was $87.2 million compared to $80.6 million for 2017, representing an 8.2 percent increase primarily due to the acquisition of First Century Bankshares, Inc. (“FCB”) in Q2 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 3.5 percent to $18.1 million compared to $17.4 million for the prior-year fourth quarter and grew 4.9 percent compared to the linked quarter principally as result of $44.2 million in growth in average loans and 19 basis point improvement in average loan yields during the quarter. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2018 was 3.61 percent compared to 3.65 percent for the same year-ago quarter, and 3.53 percent for the linked quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments related to the acquired interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, Summit’s net interest margin was 3.57 percent for Q4 2018 and 3.54 percent for full year 2018.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of insurance commissions from Summit's insurance agency subsidiary, trust and wealth management fees and service fee income from community banking activities, for fourth quarter 2018 was $4.19 million compared to $3.93 million for the comparable period of 2017. Excluding realized securities gains and losses, noninterest income was $4.39 million for fourth quarter 2018, compared to $4.00 million reported for fourth quarter 2017 and $4.20 million for the linked quarter.

We recorded a $500,000 provision for loan losses during fourth quarter 2018 and $375,000 in Q4 2017. The need for increased loan loss provisioning during 2018 is directionally consistent with changes in the credit quality in our loan portfolio and our loan growth.

Q4 2018 total noninterest expense increased 1.0 percent to $12.47 million compared to $12.35 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense for full year 2018 decreased 13.6 percent compared to 2017 principally due to: 1) $144,000 in merger expenses being incurred in 2018 compared to $1.59 million in 2017; and 2) a $9.9 million charge to resolve fully all litigation with Residential Funding Company, LLC and ResCap Liquidating Trust (collectively “ResCap”) recorded during 2017. Excluding the impact of the ResCap litigation settlement charge and merger-related expenses, noninterest expense for 2018 increased 7.5 percent to $49.9 million compared to $46.3 million for 2017, principally as result of the FCB acquisition.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2018, total assets were $2.20 billion, an increase of $66.3 million, or 3.1 percent since December 31, 2017. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $1.68 billion at December 31, 2018, up $88.3 million, or 5.5 percent, from the $1.59 billion reported at year-end 2017. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $46.1 million during the quarter, or 11.5 percent (on an annualized basis), and have grown $80.4 million or 5.1 percent since year-end 2017.

At December 31, 2018, deposits were $1.63 billion, an increase of $34.2 million, or 2.1 percent, since year end 2017. During 2018, checking deposits increased $117.3 million or 18.7 percent, time deposits declined by $9.1 million or 1.5 percent and savings deposits declined $74.0 million or 20.7 percent.

Shareholders’ equity was $219.8 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $213.6 million at September 30, 2018 and $201.5 million at December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per common share increased to $15.75 at December 31, 2018 compared to $15.13 at the end of third quarter 2018 and $14.08 at year end 2017. Summit had 12,312,933 outstanding common shares at year end 2018 compared to 12,358,562 at year end 2017.

As previously announced in Q3 2018, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of purchases under this stock repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. The plan will expire December 31, 2019, but may be discontinued, suspended, or restarted at any time at the Company's discretion. During Q4 2018, 82,423 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of $20.46 per share.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2018, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, were $36.5 million, or 1.66 percent of assets. This compares to $39.0 million, or 1.82 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end, and $36.9 million, or 1.73 percent of assets, at year-end 2017 as result of our continuing emphasis on improving our overall asset quality.

Fourth quarter 2018 net loan charge-offs were $398,000, or 0.10 percent of average loans annualized; while adding $500,000 to the allowance for loan losses through the provision for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses stood at 0.77 percent of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.78 percent at year-end 2017. If the acquired FCB and HCB loans, which were recorded at fair value on the acquisition dates were excluded, the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 would have been 0.84 percent and 0.91 percent, respectively.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.20 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-three banking locations. Summit also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO Telephone: (304) 530-0552 Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 22,659 $ 20,031 13.1 % Securities 2,527 2,412 4.8 % Other 127 144 -11.8 % Total interest income 25,313 22,587 12.1 % Interest expense Deposits 5,103 3,224 58.3 % Borrowings 2,158 1,925 12.1 % Total interest expense 7,261 5,149 41.0 % Net interest income 18,052 17,438 3.5 % Provision for loan losses 500 375 33.3 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,552 17,063 2.9 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 1,132 1,005 12.6 % Trust and wealth management fees 627 578 8.5 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,209 1,200 0.8 % Bank card revenue 809 743 8.9 % Realized securities (losses) gains (205 ) (71 ) 188.7 % Bank owned life insurance income 249 258 -3.5 % Other income 366 218 67.9 % Total noninterest income 4,187 3,931 6.5 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,928 6,520 6.3 % Net occupancy expense 836 772 8.3 % Equipment expense 1,139 1,095 4.0 % Professional fees 385 355 8.5 % Advertising and public relations 193 185 4.3 % Amortization of intangibles 410 435 -5.7 % FDIC premiums 140 250 -44.0 % Bank card expense 395 319 23.8 % Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 507 516 -1.7 % Merger-related expense 59 14 321.4 % Other expenses 1,474 1,885 -21.8 % Total noninterest expense 12,466 12,346 1.0 % Income before income taxes 9,273 8,648 7.2 % Income taxes 1,823 6,325 -71.2 % Net income $ 7,450 $ 2,323 220.7 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017 For the Quarter Ended Percent 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.19 215.8 % Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.19 215.8 % Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.11 27.3 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,358,104 12,325,067 0.3 % Diluted 12,407,678 12,371,507 0.3 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,312,933 12,358,562 -0.4 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.85 % 4.62 % 199.8 % Return on average tangible equity 16.41 % 6.12 % 168.1 % Return on average assets 1.38 % 0.44 % 213.6 % Net interest margin (A) 3.61 % 3.65 % -1.1 % Efficiency ratio (B) 51.02 % 51.47 % -0.9 % NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) 2018 vs 2017 For the Year Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 85,283 $ 74,908 13.9 % Securities 9,587 9,010 6.4 % Other 539 609 -11.5 % Total interest income 95,409 84,527 12.9 % Interest expense Deposits 17,675 11,210 57.7 % Borrowings 7,937 7,170 10.7 % Total interest expense 25,612 18,380 39.3 % Net interest income 69,797 66,147 5.5 % Provision for loan losses 2,250 1,250 80.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 67,547 64,897 4.1 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 4,320 4,005 7.9 % Trust and wealth management fees 2,653 1,863 42.4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 4,631 4,109 12.7 % Bank card revenue 3,152 2,697 16.9 % Realized securities gains (losses) 622 (14 ) n/m Bank owned life insurance income 1,022 1,017 0.5 % Other income 1,022 750 36.3 % Total noninterest income 17,422 14,427 20.8 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 27,478 25,075 9.6 % Net occupancy expense 3,364 3,011 11.7 % Equipment expense 4,411 3,954 11.6 % Professional fees 1,607 1,367 17.6 % Advertising and public relations 654 578 13.1 % Amortization of intangibles 1,671 1,410 18.5 % FDIC premiums 830 1,065 -22.1 % Bank card expense 1,475 1,432 3.0 % Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 1,350 1,339 0.8 % Litigation settlement - 9,900 -100.0 % Merger-related expense 144 1,589 -90.9 % Other expenses 6,889 7,025 -1.9 % Total noninterest expense 49,873 57,745 -13.6 % Income before income taxes 35,096 21,579 62.6 % Income taxes 7,024 9,664 -27.3 % Net income $ 28,072 $ 11,915 135.6 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) 2018 vs 2017 For the Year Ended Percent 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.27 $ 1.00 127.0 % Diluted $ 2.26 $ 1.00 126.0 % Cash dividends $ 0.53 $ 0.44 20.5 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,364,468 11,918,390 3.7 % Diluted 12,424,573 11,949,245 4.0 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,312,933 12,358,562 -0.4 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.43 % 6.40 % 109.8 % Return on average tangible equity 16.09 % 8.01 % 100.9 % Return on average assets 1.32 % 0.59 % 123.7 % Net interest margin (A) 3.57 % 3.67 % -2.7 % Efficiency ratio (B) 53.72 % 52.41 % 2.5 % NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 22,659 $ 21,295 $ 20,962 $ 20,366 $ 20,031 Securities 2,527 2,367 2,303 2,391 2,412 Other 127 138 134 140 144 Total interest income 25,313 23,800 23,399 22,897 22,587 Interest expense Deposits 5,103 4,714 4,309 3,549 3,224 Borrowings 2,158 1,873 1,815 2,091 1,925 Total interest expense 7,261 6,587 6,124 5,640 5,149 Net interest income 18,052 17,213 17,275 17,257 17,438 Provision for loan losses 500 500 750 500 375 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,552 16,713 16,525 16,757 17,063 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 1,132 1,062 1,013 1,113 1,005 Trust and wealth management fees 627 687 672 667 578 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,209 1,215 1,116 1,091 1,200 Bank card revenue 809 793 801 749 742 Realized securities (losses) gains (205 ) 8 87 732 (71 ) Bank owned life insurance income 248 250 249 275 258 Other income 367 196 210 249 219 Total noninterest income 4,187 4,211 4,148 4,876 3,931 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,928 6,806 6,922 6,821 6,520 Net occupancy expense 836 856 840 832 772 Equipment expense 1,139 1,118 1,071 1,083 1,095 Professional fees 385 503 385 333 355 Advertising and public relations 193 170 188 103 185 Amortization of intangibles 410 413 413 436 435 FDIC premiums 140 210 240 240 250 Bank card expense 395 384 361 335 319 Foreclosed properties expense, net of losses 507 169 350 325 516 Merger-related expense 59 86 - - 14 Other expenses 1,474 1,643 1,965 1,806 1,885 Total noninterest expense 12,466 12,358 12,735 12,314 12,346 Income before income taxes 9,273 8,566 7,938 9,319 8,648 Income tax expense 1,823 1,667 1,658 1,876 6,325 Net income $ 7,450 $ 6,899 $ 6,280 $ 7,443 $ 2,323

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 $ 0.19 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,358,104 12,374,350 12,366,522 12,358,849 12,325,067 Diluted 12,407,678 12,439,051 12,431,984 12,383,757 12,371,507 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,312,933 12,382,450 12,373,747 12,366,360 12,358,562 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 13.85 % 13.00 % 12.16 % 14.73 % 4.62 % Return on average tangible equity 16.41 % 15.53 % 14.68 % 17.80 % 6.12 % Return on average assets 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 1.40 % 0.44 % Net interest margin (A) 3.61 % 3.53 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio (B) 51.02 % 54.25 % 55.88 % 53.84 % 52.44 % NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,061 $ 9,382 $ 8,314 $ 9,042 $ 9,641 Interest bearing deposits other banks 36,479 44,452 38,097 38,365 42,990 Securities 293,284 288,040 283,221 296,890 328,723 Loans, net 1,682,005 1,632,747 1,617,373 1,631,150 1,593,744 Property held for sale 21,432 22,017 21,606 21,442 21,470 Premises and equipment, net 37,553 36,888 36,017 35,554 34,209 Goodwill and other intangible assets 25,842 26,252 26,665 27,077 27,513 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 42,420 42,208 41,932 41,668 41,358 Other assets 38,510 36,741 34,427 33,707 34,592 Total assets $ 2,200,586 $ 2,138,727 $ 2,107,652 $ 2,134,895 $ 2,134,240 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,634,826 $ 1,651,064 $ 1,639,996 $ 1,654,523 $ 1,600,601 Short-term borrowings 309,084 238,403 202,429 193,513 250,499 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,324 20,328 40,332 65,336 65,340 Other liabilities 16,522 15,376 15,016 16,514 16,295 Shareholders' equity 219,830 213,556 209,879 205,009 201,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,200,586 $ 2,138,727 $ 2,107,652 $ 2,134,895 $ 2,134,240 Book value per common share $ 17.85 $ 17.25 $ 16.96 $ 16.55 $ 16.30 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.75 $ 15.13 $ 14.81 $ 14.36 $ 14.08 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.9 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 8.4 % 8.3 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.7 % 10.6 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 11.8 % 11.8 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 12.5 % 12.5 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 9.5 % 9.4 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 12.0 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 11.7 % 11.7 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 12.0 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 11.7 % 11.7 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.5 % 12.5 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.4 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Commercial $ 194,315 $ 167,972 $ 171,410 $ 189,586 $ 189,981 Mortgage warehouse lines 39,140 35,910 54,332 45,702 30,757 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 266,362 272,475 262,174 265,075 250,202 Non-owner occupied 564,826 530,568 503,047 498,445 484,902 Construction and development Land and development 68,833 71,819 74,018 66,841 67,219 Construction 24,731 25,703 25,711 33,327 33,412 Residential real estate Non-jumbo 336,977 340,783 343,044 346,477 354,101 Jumbo 73,599 72,327 66,831 67,169 62,267 Home equity 80,910 82,018 82,409 83,382 84,028 Consumer 32,460 33,664 34,249 34,825 36,202 Other 12,899 12,452 12,728 12,578 13,238 Total loans, net of unearned fees 1,695,052 1,645,691 1,629,953 1,643,407 1,606,309 Less allowance for loan losses 13,047 12,944 12,580 12,257 12,565 Loans, net $ 1,682,005 $ 1,632,747 $ 1,617,373 $ 1,631,150 $ 1,593,744

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 222,120 $ 232,697 $ 217,134 $ 219,293 $ 217,493 Interest bearing checking 523,257 505,411 472,041 447,172 410,606 Savings 284,173 301,269 322,940 346,962 358,168 Time deposits 316,914 316,941 322,801 318,556 318,036 Total core deposits 1,346,464 1,356,318 1,334,916 1,331,983 1,304,303 Brokered deposits 220,497 227,312 238,662 242,049 202,509 Other non-core time deposits 67,866 67,434 66,418 80,491 93,789 Total deposits $ 1,634,827 $ 1,651,064 $ 1,639,996 $ 1,654,523 $ 1,600,601

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Gross loan charge-offs $ 705 $ 413 $ 525 $ 960 $ 550 Gross loan recoveries (307 ) (278 ) (97 ) (153 ) (276 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 398 $ 135 $ 428 $ 807 $ 274 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.20 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses $ 13,047 $ 12,944 $ 12,580 $ 12,257 $ 12,565 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period end loans 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 935 $ 801 $ 954 $ 734 $ 696 Commercial real estate 3,239 5,090 3,238 3,400 3,164 Residential construction and development 3,198 3,200 3,233 3,642 3,569 Residential real estate 7,506 7,760 8,241 7,521 7,656 Consumer 147 118 110 160 238 Total nonperforming loans 15,025 16,969 15,776 15,457 15,323 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 1,762 1,762 1,818 1,875 1,789 Commercial construction and development 6,479 6,790 6,815 7,140 7,392 Residential construction and development 11,543 11,614 11,517 11,053 11,182 Residential real estate 1,648 1,851 1,456 1,374 1,107 Total foreclosed properties 21,432 22,017 21,606 21,442 21,470 Other repossessed assets 5 5 12 18 68 Total nonperforming assets $ 36,462 $ 38,991 $ 37,394 $ 36,917 $ 36,861 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.89 % 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.77 % 1.73 % 1.73 % Troubled debt restructurings Performing $ 26,609 $ 27,441 $ 27,559 $ 27,408 $ 28,347 Nonperforming 388 113 281 76 26 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 26,997 $ 27,554 $ 27,840 $ 27,484 $ 28,373

Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Commercial $ 219 $ 607 $ 319 $ 539 $ 586 Commercial real estate 161 988 546 601 1,082 Construction and development 194 393 264 174 1,127 Residential real estate 6,249 5,513 4,125 5,218 7,236 Consumer 593 345 337 425 504 Other 38 11 8 15 38 Total $ 7,454 $ 7,857 $ 5,599 $ 6,972 $ 10,573

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018 vs Q4 2017 (unaudited) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,660,250 $ 22,519 5.38 % $ 1,615,700 $ 21,154 5.19 % $ 1,562,978 $ 19,879 5.05 % Tax-exempt (2) 15,322 177 4.58 % 15,688 178 4.50 % 16,902 234 5.49 % Securities Taxable 176,059 1,502 3.38 % 155,574 1,227 3.13 % 202,377 1,328 2.60 % Tax-exempt (2) 132,088 1,296 3.89 % 146,174 1,443 3.92 % 142,641 1,668 4.64 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 35,402 127 1.42 % 38,642 138 1.42 % 42,021 144 1.36 % Total interest earning assets 2,019,121 25,621 5.03 % 1,971,778 24,140 4.86 % 1,966,919 23,253 4.69 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 9,686 9,326 9,753 Premises & equipment 37,224 36,533 34,263 Other assets 109,228 108,628 111,596 Allowance for loan losses (13,172 ) (12,865 ) (12,628 ) Total assets $ 2,162,087 $ 2,113,400 $ 2,109,903 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 519,465 $ 1,504 1.15 % $ 486,107 $ 1,168 0.95 % $ 405,307 $ 447 0.44 % Savings deposits 289,809 861 1.18 % 312,467 857 1.09 % 360,630 684 0.75 % Time deposits 607,037 2,738 1.79 % 616,657 2,689 1.73 % 629,871 2,093 1.32 % Short-term borrowings 270,092 1,909 2.80 % 211,211 1,436 2.70 % 220,027 1,240 2.24 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,326 249 4.86 % 39,265 437 4.42 % 65,342 685 4.16 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,706,729 7,261 1.69 % 1,665,707 6,587 1.57 % 1,681,177 5,149 1.22 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 223,999 219,986 214,624 Other liabilities 16,138 15,447 12,886 Total liabilities 1,946,866 1,901,140 1,908,687 Shareholders' equity - common 215,221 212,260 201,216 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,162,087 $ 2,113,400 $ 2,109,903 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 18,360 $ 17,553 $ 18,104 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.61 % 3.53 % 3.65 % (1) For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) For purposes of this table, interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 periods and 35% for 2017 period. The taxable equivalent adjustment results in an increase in interest income of $309,000, $340,000 and $666,000 for Q4 2018, Q3 2018 and Q4 2017, respectively.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2018 vs YTD 2017 (unaudited) YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,626,725 $ 84,716 5.21 % $ 1,480,601 $ 74,365 5.02 % Tax-exempt (2) 15,776 718 4.55 % 14,899 835 5.60 % Securities Taxable 170,912 5,341 3.13 % 200,596 5,071 2.53 % Tax-exempt (2) 136,913 5,375 3.93 % 129,342 6,060 4.69 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 38,148 539 1.41 % 43,400 609 1.40 % Total interest earning assets 1,988,474 96,689 4.86 % 1,868,838 86,940 4.65 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 9,517 8,492 Premises & equipment 36,025 31,750 Other assets 107,856 109,456 Allowance for loan losses (12,830 ) (12,196 ) Total assets $ 2,129,042 $ 2,006,340 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 471,725 $ 4,205 0.89 % $ 358,225 $ 1,169 0.33 % Savings deposits 320,184 3,233 1.01 % 363,949 2,563 0.70 % Time deposits 621,659 10,237 1.65 % 609,156 7,478 1.23 % Short-term borrowings 228,142 5,993 2.63 % 205,743 4,473 2.17 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 44,132 1,944 4.40 % 65,629 2,697 4.11 % 1,685,842 25,612 1.52 % 1,602,702 18,380 1.15 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 218,541 200,707 Other liabilities 15,574 16,669 Total liabilities 1,919,957 1,820,078 Shareholders' equity - common 209,085 186,262 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,129,042 $ 2,006,340 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 71,077 $ 68,560 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.57 % 3.67 % (1) For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) For purposes of this table, interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. The taxable equivalent adjustment results in an increase in interest income of $1,280,000 and $2,413,000, respectively.



