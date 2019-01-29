Nisos Secures $6M to Grow “Active Defense” Cybersecurity Business

/EIN News/ -- Founded by former US Intelligence officers, Nisos combines a proprietary technology platform with decades of experience analyzing, assessing, and combating advanced threat actors to help companies detect and track IP theft, protect clients’ corporate brand and information, and mitigate risk to their financial posture.



ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nisos , a technology-enabled cyber services and investigations firm, raised just over $6 million in funding from Columbia Capital. Jason Booma, a Partner at Columbia, joined Nisos’ Board of Directors, along with David Northington, who was most recently Managing Director at Accenture after their acquisition of Cloud Sherpas in 2015, where he was CEO.

“Our investment in Nisos represents our belief that there is a real need to proactively address enterprise organizations’ security posture beyond investing in the best commercial tools. Nisos bridges this gap by fusing teams of elite operators and analysts from the public and private sectors, and further enhancing their services through their proprietary technology platform,” says Booma. “When headline-grabbing security issues confront large companies, many of them call Nisos.”

Formed in 2015, Nisos is an industry leader in the practice of Active Defense, an approach which includes advanced threat hunting and attack methodologies, the use of deception technologies to confuse attackers, and elite intelligence collection and analysis techniques. While Nisos does not identify its clients, they are typically Fortune 1000 companies who recognize the ever-growing risk presented by sophisticated malicious actors operating unchecked against the private sector.

“Over the last two years, Nisos has architected a scalable and secure technology platform through which we deliver our services and build capabilities,” says Justin Zeefe, Executive Director and Co-founder of Nisos. “This investment will allow Nisos to develop technology and scale our expertise at a faster pace, thus providing ever increasing levels of threat protection and adaptation to the evolving threat landscape.”

“Cyber risk is no longer just a problem for the IT department,” says Sean Weppner, Chief Strategy Officer at Nisos. “Given our unique backgrounds and skill sets, we are able to help companies detect, navigate and mitigate existential threats that teams across their organizations face, from cyber M&A diligence to Insider Threat.”

About Nisos

Nisos is a mission-driven organization of elite network operators and analysts who share a common purpose of protecting organizations from the sophisticated threats they face. For the past 3 years, Nisos has gathered and created elite capabilities to support this mission and protect their clients’ business, brand, and reputational value. Nisos partners with leaders and teams across an organization, including information security, intelligence, asset protection, physical security, mergers and acquisitions, insider threat, and general counsel. More information can be found at www.nisos.com .

