Global Antihypertensives Markets to 2023: Patent Expiration - Growth Opportunities for Generic Players

The current report offers a detailed analysis of the antihypertensive drug market. The study includes a discussion of antihypertensive drugs prescribed for lowering the high blood pressure and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The report excludes drugs used in the treatment of ocular hypertension. The market size includes both branded and generic drugs.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as market shares for key market players.



The report details market shares of antihypertensive drugs based on drug class and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into ACE inhibitors (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors), ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers), beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, combination drugs, and others (a segment that includes direct renin inhibitors, alpha blockers, PDE-5 inhibitors, stimulators of soluble guanylate cyclase, endothelin receptor antagonists, vasodilators, and prostacyclin receptors).



For market estimates, data is provided for 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

A brief study of current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

Exposure to the industry-driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates

Coverage of regulatory dynamics, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Company profiles of major manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants, including Allergan Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analysts' Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Hypertension

Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis

Classification

Prevalence of Hypertension

Antihypertensive Drugs

Commonly Prescribed Antihypertensive Drugs

Side Effects of Antihypertensive Drugs

Contraindications of Major Antihypertensive Drugs

Resistant Hypertension

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension

Rising Geriatric Population and Government Assistance for Prescription Drugs

Sedentary Lifestyle: Contributing Significantly toward High Risk of Hypertension

Improved Awareness of Hypertension: Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

Market Restraints

Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs

Drug Development Process: High Cost and Pricing Pressures

Market Opportunities

Patent Expiration: Growth Opportunities for Generic Players

Unmet Needs in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug Class

Global Antihypertensive Drug Market

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Combination Drug

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Antihypertensives by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment

Regulations in the U.S.

New Drug Approvals

The FDA Modernization Act of 1997

Fast-Track Status

Special Protocol Assessments

Medicare

Principles for Clinical Evaluation of New Antihypertensive Drugs

Hypertension Guidelines in the U.S.

Regulations in Europe

Hypertension Guidelines in Europe

Pricing and Reimbursement

Regulations in Asia-Pacific

Regulations in Japan

Regulations in China

Regulations in India

Chapter 8 Patent Analysis

Patent Length and Market Exclusivity

Chapter 9 Pipeline Analysis

Overview of the Drug Development Process

Pipeline Analysis of Antihypertensive Drugs

Antihypertensive Drugs in Phase I Clinical Trials

Antihypertensive Drugs in Phase II Clinical Trials

Antihypertensive Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Impact of Generic Antihypertensives on the Market

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Allergan Plc

Arbor Pharmaceuticals Llc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corp.

