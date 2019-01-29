Global Antihypertensives Markets to 2023: Patent Expiration - Growth Opportunities for Generic Players
The current report offers a detailed analysis of the antihypertensive drug market. The study includes a discussion of antihypertensive drugs prescribed for lowering the high blood pressure and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The report excludes drugs used in the treatment of ocular hypertension. The market size includes both branded and generic drugs.
The report highlights the current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as market shares for key market players.
The report details market shares of antihypertensive drugs based on drug class and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into ACE inhibitors (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors), ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers), beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, combination drugs, and others (a segment that includes direct renin inhibitors, alpha blockers, PDE-5 inhibitors, stimulators of soluble guanylate cyclase, endothelin receptor antagonists, vasodilators, and prostacyclin receptors).
For market estimates, data is provided for 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- A brief study of current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment
- Exposure to the industry-driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates
- Coverage of regulatory dynamics, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Company profiles of major manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants, including Allergan Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analysts' Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Hypertension
- Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis
- Classification
- Prevalence of Hypertension
- Antihypertensive Drugs
- Commonly Prescribed Antihypertensive Drugs
- Side Effects of Antihypertensive Drugs
- Contraindications of Major Antihypertensive Drugs
- Resistant Hypertension
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Growth Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension
- Rising Geriatric Population and Government Assistance for Prescription Drugs
- Sedentary Lifestyle: Contributing Significantly toward High Risk of Hypertension
- Improved Awareness of Hypertension: Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment
- Market Restraints
- Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs
- Drug Development Process: High Cost and Pricing Pressures
- Market Opportunities
- Patent Expiration: Growth Opportunities for Generic Players
- Unmet Needs in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug Class
- Global Antihypertensive Drug Market
- Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
- Beta Blockers
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Diuretics
- Combination Drug
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Antihypertensives by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment
- Regulations in the U.S.
- New Drug Approvals
- The FDA Modernization Act of 1997
- Fast-Track Status
- Special Protocol Assessments
- Medicare
- Principles for Clinical Evaluation of New Antihypertensive Drugs
- Hypertension Guidelines in the U.S.
- Regulations in Europe
- Hypertension Guidelines in Europe
- Pricing and Reimbursement
- Regulations in Asia-Pacific
- Regulations in Japan
- Regulations in China
- Regulations in India
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
- Patent Length and Market Exclusivity
Chapter 9 Pipeline Analysis
- Overview of the Drug Development Process
- Pipeline Analysis of Antihypertensive Drugs
- Antihypertensive Drugs in Phase I Clinical Trials
- Antihypertensive Drugs in Phase II Clinical Trials
- Antihypertensive Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials
- Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
- Impact of Generic Antihypertensives on the Market
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Allergan Plc
- Arbor Pharmaceuticals Llc
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bayer Ag
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lupin Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- United Therapeutics Corp.
