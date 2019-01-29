United States Indoor Air Quality Market Report 2019 with Profiles of Key Players - 3M Detection Solutions, Carrier, Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Whirlpool

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools, and hospitals. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment, and regulations as they pertain to confined spaces or aircraft.



However, it does discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings, retail establishments, schools, and healthcare facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners; heat, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment; HVAC replacement filters; and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting as well as remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.



The report first covers trends and information related to the overall IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks that down into sections on each type of equipment. Next, it covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory, followed by the environmental services industry subcategory.



Under each subcategory, the technologies, trends, market value, and market growth are discussed. From there, the report covers the end-use markets including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools, and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems, and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each.



Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals

Description of air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation

In-depth analysis of environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery

Profiles of leading companies in the industry, including 3M Detection Solutions, Carrier Corp., Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Whirlpool Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Importance of the IAQ Industry

History of the Industry

Description of the Industry

IAQ Equipment

IAQ Consulting Services

Environmental Services

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 4 U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market

Indoor Air Quality Background

Causes of IAQ Problems

Inadequate Ventilation

Contamination from Inside a Building

Contamination from Outside Sources

Microbial Contamination

Contamination from Building Materials

Effects of IAQ Contaminants

Cost of IAQ Problems to the U.S. Economy

Factors Driving IAQ Industry Growth

Black Mold

Bioterrorism

Infectious Respiratory Diseases

Americans' Increased Awareness and Opinions Concerning IAQ Issues

Chapter 5 IAQ Equipment and Services Market

IAQ Equipment

Air Cleaners

Replacement Filters

Ventilation Systems

IAQ Instrumentation

IAQ Consulting Market

IAQ Environmental Services Market

Mold Remediation Industry

Asbestos Abatement

Radon Removal

Value of IAQ Environmental Services Market

Chapter 6 IAQ End-Use Applications and Market Potential

Residences

Pollutants Commonly Found in The Home

Residential Indoor Air Pollution and Health

Residential Market

Residential IAQ Equipment Market

Residential IAQ Consulting and Environmental Services Market

Commercial Buildings

Health Problems and Ventilation

Controlling Indoor Air Pollution in Commercial Buildings

Commercial Ventilation Systems Problems and Solutions

Commercial Building Market for IAQ Equipment and Services

Commercial Building Market for IAQ Equipment

Commercial Building Market for IAQ Consulting and Environmental Services

Schools

IAQ Issues Unique to Schools

Importance of Addressing IAQ Issues in Schools

Indoor Air Pollutants of Concern in Schools

Filtration for Improved School IAQ

School IAQ Equipment Market

School Consulting and Environmental Services Market

Healthcare Facilities

Importance of Good Indoor Air Quality in Healthcare Facilities

American Institute of Architects Guidelines on Healthcare Facility Air Quality

Healthcare-Related Market for IAQ Equipment

Healthcare Market for IAQ Consulting and Environmental Services

Chapter 7 Global Perspectives



Chapter 8 Patent Review



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Aprilaire

Camfil

Carrier Corp.

Clarcor Inc.

Daikin Applied

Filtration Group

Friedrich Air Conditioning Co.

Graywolf Sensing Solutions

Halton Co.

Holmes Group

Honeywell International

Hunter Fan Co.

Kd Engineering

Lennox International

Nu-Air Ventilation Systems

Renewaire

Testo

Trane

TSI Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Chapter 10 Appendix: IAQ Companies and Significant Products



