United States Indoor Air Quality Market Report 2019 with Profiles of Key Players - 3M Detection Solutions, Carrier, Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Whirlpool
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools, and hospitals. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment, and regulations as they pertain to confined spaces or aircraft.
However, it does discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings, retail establishments, schools, and healthcare facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners; heat, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment; HVAC replacement filters; and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting as well as remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.
The report first covers trends and information related to the overall IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks that down into sections on each type of equipment. Next, it covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory, followed by the environmental services industry subcategory.
Under each subcategory, the technologies, trends, market value, and market growth are discussed. From there, the report covers the end-use markets including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools, and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems, and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals
- Description of air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation
- In-depth analysis of environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery
- Profiles of leading companies in the industry, including 3M Detection Solutions, Carrier Corp., Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Whirlpool Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Importance of the IAQ Industry
- History of the Industry
- Description of the Industry
- IAQ Equipment
- IAQ Consulting Services
- Environmental Services
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 4 U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market
- Indoor Air Quality Background
- Causes of IAQ Problems
- Inadequate Ventilation
- Contamination from Inside a Building
- Contamination from Outside Sources
- Microbial Contamination
- Contamination from Building Materials
- Effects of IAQ Contaminants
- Cost of IAQ Problems to the U.S. Economy
- Factors Driving IAQ Industry Growth
- Black Mold
- Bioterrorism
- Infectious Respiratory Diseases
- Americans' Increased Awareness and Opinions Concerning IAQ Issues
Chapter 5 IAQ Equipment and Services Market
- IAQ Equipment
- Air Cleaners
- Replacement Filters
- Ventilation Systems
- IAQ Instrumentation
- IAQ Consulting Market
- IAQ Environmental Services Market
- Mold Remediation Industry
- Asbestos Abatement
- Radon Removal
- Value of IAQ Environmental Services Market
Chapter 6 IAQ End-Use Applications and Market Potential
- Residences
- Pollutants Commonly Found in The Home
- Residential Indoor Air Pollution and Health
- Residential Market
- Residential IAQ Equipment Market
- Residential IAQ Consulting and Environmental Services Market
- Commercial Buildings
- Health Problems and Ventilation
- Controlling Indoor Air Pollution in Commercial Buildings
- Commercial Ventilation Systems Problems and Solutions
- Commercial Building Market for IAQ Equipment and Services
- Commercial Building Market for IAQ Equipment
- Commercial Building Market for IAQ Consulting and Environmental Services
- Schools
- IAQ Issues Unique to Schools
- Importance of Addressing IAQ Issues in Schools
- Indoor Air Pollutants of Concern in Schools
- Filtration for Improved School IAQ
- School IAQ Equipment Market
- School Consulting and Environmental Services Market
- Healthcare Facilities
- Importance of Good Indoor Air Quality in Healthcare Facilities
- American Institute of Architects Guidelines on Healthcare Facility Air Quality
- Healthcare-Related Market for IAQ Equipment
- Healthcare Market for IAQ Consulting and Environmental Services
Chapter 7 Global Perspectives
Chapter 8 Patent Review
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Aprilaire
- Camfil
- Carrier Corp.
- Clarcor Inc.
- Daikin Applied
- Filtration Group
- Friedrich Air Conditioning Co.
- Graywolf Sensing Solutions
- Halton Co.
- Holmes Group
- Honeywell International
- Hunter Fan Co.
- Kd Engineering
- Lennox International
- Nu-Air Ventilation Systems
- Renewaire
- Testo
- Trane
- TSI Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Chapter 10 Appendix: IAQ Companies and Significant Products
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh7k47/united_states?w=12
