Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Markets to 2023 Featuring BASF, Epson Atmix, GKN Sinter Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Mitsubishi Material

This report analyzes the PM industry of Asia-Pacific, including the manufacturing capability and consumption associated with the region's major countries. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of PM.



Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2017 to 2018, and then over a five-year period from 2018 to 2023. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influential factors are discussed.



The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.



The Report Includes:

27 data tables and 21 additional tables

Country specific data and analysis of powder metallurgy for China, India, Japan, South Korea and other emerging economies within the APAC region

Technological assessment of the powder metallurgy industry at a regional level covering Asia-Pacific, including manufacturing capability and consumption by regional markets

Information on industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder metallurgy

Identification of major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites

Company Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products including BASF, Epson Atmix Corp., GKN Sinter Metals, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Material Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background

Technology

History

Powder Metallurgy Process

Powder Metallurgy Applications

Industry and Trade Support

Standards Development

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market: Growth Drivers

Trends in Motor Vehicle Production (Global and Asia-Pacific)

Shift Toward Lightweight Technology

Mass Production of Complex-Shaped Products

Market Restraints

Impact of Electric Vehicles on PM Parts

Market Opportunities

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Presenting Significant Market Opportunity for PM Parts

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market

Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market by Material

Iron-Based PM Market Assessment

Iron-Based Metal Powder Characteristics and Properties

Iron-Based Powder Metallurgy Applications

Copper-Based PM Market Assessment

Copper-Based Metal Powder Characteristics and Properties

Copper-Based Powder Metallurgy Applications

Particulates and Other Advanced Materials

Properties

Applications

Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market by Application

Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market by Country

Japan

India

China

Chapter 6 Industry Structure

Industry Structure

Producers of Metal Powders and Other Raw Materials

Makers of Process Equipment and Tooling

PM Component Fabricators

Market Leaders

Leading Parts and Component Fabricators

Leading Metal Powder Producers

Leading Iron Powder Producers

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Acupowder International

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte Ltd.

Advanced Metalworking Practices Llc

Alpha Sintered Metal Inc.

BASF

Borgwarner Inc.

Capstan California

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Chicago Powder Metal Products

Dorst Technologies

Epson Atmix Corp.

Erasteel

Exone Co.

Federal-Mogul Corp.

Fine Sinter Co. Ltd.

Fukuda Metal Foil And Powder Co. Ltd.

GKN Sinter Metals

H.C. Starck

Hitachi Powdered Metals Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Hoeganaes Corp.

Hgans Ab

Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Metal Powder Products Co.

Metalysis Ltd.

Miba Ag

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.

NTN Advanced Materials Corp.

OBE Gmbh

Optomec

Rainbow Ming Industrial Co.

Sandvik Materials Technology

Stackpole International

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TLS Technik Gmbh & Co.

VDM Alloys



