Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Markets to 2023 Featuring BASF, Epson Atmix, GKN Sinter Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Mitsubishi Material
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy: Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the PM industry of Asia-Pacific, including the manufacturing capability and consumption associated with the region's major countries. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of PM.
Market drivers within the industry are identified. The quantity and value of various powders and parts shipments are projected from 2017 to 2018, and then over a five-year period from 2018 to 2023. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influential factors are discussed.
The report identifies major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites. It also includes companies that make parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products.
The Report Includes:
- 27 data tables and 21 additional tables
- Country specific data and analysis of powder metallurgy for China, India, Japan, South Korea and other emerging economies within the APAC region
- Technological assessment of the powder metallurgy industry at a regional level covering Asia-Pacific, including manufacturing capability and consumption by regional markets
- Information on industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of powder metallurgy
- Identification of major manufacturers of powder metal and other related materials, including ceramics and nanopowders, special alloys and metal matrix composites
- Company Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of parts and components for automotive products, industrial and tooling equipment, recreation and hobby items, appliances, business machines and other products including BASF, Epson Atmix Corp., GKN Sinter Metals, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd. and Mitsubishi Material Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
- Technology
- History
- Powder Metallurgy Process
- Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Industry and Trade Support
- Standards Development
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market: Growth Drivers
- Trends in Motor Vehicle Production (Global and Asia-Pacific)
- Shift Toward Lightweight Technology
- Mass Production of Complex-Shaped Products
- Market Restraints
- Impact of Electric Vehicles on PM Parts
- Market Opportunities
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles Presenting Significant Market Opportunity for PM Parts
Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market
- Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market by Material
- Iron-Based PM Market Assessment
- Iron-Based Metal Powder Characteristics and Properties
- Iron-Based Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Copper-Based PM Market Assessment
- Copper-Based Metal Powder Characteristics and Properties
- Copper-Based Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Particulates and Other Advanced Materials
- Properties
- Applications
- Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market by Application
- Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Market by Country
- Japan
- India
- China
Chapter 6 Industry Structure
- Industry Structure
- Producers of Metal Powders and Other Raw Materials
- Makers of Process Equipment and Tooling
- PM Component Fabricators
- Market Leaders
- Leading Parts and Component Fabricators
- Leading Metal Powder Producers
- Leading Iron Powder Producers
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Acupowder International
- Advanced Materials Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Advanced Metalworking Practices Llc
- Alpha Sintered Metal Inc.
- BASF
- Borgwarner Inc.
- Capstan California
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Chicago Powder Metal Products
- Dorst Technologies
- Epson Atmix Corp.
- Erasteel
- Exone Co.
- Federal-Mogul Corp.
- Fine Sinter Co. Ltd.
- Fukuda Metal Foil And Powder Co. Ltd.
- GKN Sinter Metals
- H.C. Starck
- Hitachi Powdered Metals Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Hoeganaes Corp.
- Hgans Ab
- Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.
- Kennametal Inc.
- Metal Powder Products Co.
- Metalysis Ltd.
- Miba Ag
- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.
- NTN Advanced Materials Corp.
- OBE Gmbh
- Optomec
- Rainbow Ming Industrial Co.
- Sandvik Materials Technology
- Stackpole International
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TLS Technik Gmbh & Co.
- VDM Alloys
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j98b7g/asiapacific?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemical Engineering
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.