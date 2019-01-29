There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,491 in the last 365 days.

Presiding officers of Parliament to address media on the State of the Nation Address

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Ms Baleka Mbete and Ms Thandi Modise, will brief members of the media about Parliament's preparations and state of readiness to host the 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The State of the Nation Address, a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament called by the President of the Republic in terms of the Constitution, brings together the three arms of the State under one roof. 

The SONA is scheduled for 7 February 2019.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Time: 11h00  Venue: G26, National Assembly  Date: Wednesday, 30 January 2019 

For RSVPs please email Masego Dlula on mdlula@parliament.gov.za or Nolizwi Magwagwa on nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za

