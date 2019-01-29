Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2018-2023: Growing Automotive and Packaging Industry & Increased Demand from Asia Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Plastics Market By Type (Starch Based, PLA, PHA, PBAT and PBS) By End Users (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods and others) and By Geography - Global Driver, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biodegradable plastics are widely utilized in various applications like packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, and others. The manufacturers are focusing towards innovation to capture more of the market share. The demand for biodegradable plastics is increasing owing to the increased awareness about environment and reducing the plastic waste.



Europe dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate in the market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the biodegradable plastics market are Arkema, BASF, Corbion, DowDuPont, and Cargill.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Europe has the highest dominance in the biodegradable plastics market

1.2 By End Users, Alcohol dominates the market



2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Market



3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing automotive and packaging industry

4.3.1.2 Increased demand from Asia Pacific

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Low penetration in underdeveloped countries

4.3.2.2 Availability of cheaper alternatives

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Large untapped market in developing and underdeveloped countries

4.3.3.2 Demand for carbon dioxide-based polyols

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 Biodegradable plastics, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Starch Based

5.3 PLA

5.4 PBS

5.5 PBAT

5.6 PHA



6 Biodegradable Plastics, By End Users

6.1 Overview

6.2 Packaging

6.3 Agriculture

6.4 Consumer Goods



7 Biodegradable Plastics, By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Rest of the World



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Regional Exposure Analysis

8.2 Market Developments

8.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.2.2 Expansions

8.2.3 Product launches



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 BASF

9.2 Arkema

9.3 Corbion

9.4 Cargill

9.5 DowDuPont



10 Customers Profile

10.1 UPF Technologies

10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA)

10.3 General Electric (GE)

10.4 Toyota

10.5 Philips



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 BASF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n7nqq8/global?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.