Potential Applications for the Use of Quantum Computers Across Various Verticals, 2018 Study

Since the development of one of the first theoretical frameworks for a quantum computer in the early 1980s, scientists have been working on achieving Quantum Supremacy'. This state will be achieved by the design and construction of a quantum computer capable of solving problems that cannot be realistically solved by the most powerful classic supercomputer. Quantum Supremacy has not been achieved yet, but scientists in the field are confident that this will be achieved within the next decade.



Quantum computers operate using subatomic particles known as quantum bits or qubits' which are capable of superposition and entanglement. Superposition allows qubits to exist in multiple states simultaneously, and entanglement is a description of how subatomic particles can interact with one another such that the behaviour of one particle can be predicted by looking at another related particle, even when they are separated by large distances.



The interaction of subatomic particles contained within a quantum computer will facilitate different applications across a number of verticals. The study of molecular behaviour will become much easier and more accessible using quantum computers, and as such they could be used to develop drugs that are much more target specific with reduced side effects. Similarly, they could also be used for the analysis of inorganic chemical systems, leading to the synthetic production of raw materials with a high demand.



In addition, the vast potential processing power of a quantum computer will allow for the easy storage of millions of data points. This would be invaluable for the storage of data generated during genome sequencing or the millions of data points generated on a regular basis by the world's financial markets.



Other possibilities involve those associated with machine learning. This could enable quantum computers to undertake financial trading without human interaction, undertake real-time fraud detection or prevent data breaches.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Introduction to Quantum Computing

Quantum Theory Explained

The Exploitation of Quantum Theory

Why are Quantum Computers Being Developed?

Different Techniques for Creating a Quantum State

Quantum Computers-Advantages and Limitations

Timeline of Quantum Computing Development

3. Quantum Computing Applications

Quantum Computing Will Have Many Possible Applications

Vertical 1-Healthcare Research

Vertical 2-Chemical Research

Vertical 3-Fintech Applications

Effect of Quantum Computing on Cybersecurity

4. Company Profiles

River Lane-Cambridge, UK

D-Wave-Vancouver, Canada

Rigetti Computing-California, US

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Vertical Markets

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. The Last Word

Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

