Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2019 Report
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of Asian animation industry was US$ 52 billion in 2018. Most of the segments in the Asian animation industry are growing at the rate of 23% YoY.
In Asia the spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 5-10%. In Asia, there is a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million. The size of Asian video gaming industry was US$ 30 billion in 2017.
OVERVIEW
The demand for animation, VFX and gaming in Asia has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.
We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.
STRATEGIES, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices.
Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.
Key Topics Covered:
Asian Animation & VFX Industry
Animation in Asian Societies
Establishment of Local Animation Industry
- LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS
- SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA
- COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA
Influence of Foreign Animation Styles
- POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION
Trends in Animation Production in Asia
- ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA
- COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS
Animation Studios in Asia
Asian Animation and VFX Market Size & Opportunity
Asian Video Games Industry
Key Trends in the Asian Video Games Industry
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN ASIA
- CHANGING VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Asian Video Games Industry
- GAMES INDUSTRY COMPETENCIES & SKILLS
- GUIDELINES FOR A GAMES STUDIO STRUCTURE
- ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & BIG DATA ANALYTICS DRIVEN HYPER-PERSONALISATION FOR
- VIDEO GAMES
- MACHINE LEARNING FOR IN-GAME ANALYTICS, USER ACQUISITION & RETENTION
Video Games Market Segments in Asia
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Asian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Asian eSports Industry
Key Trends in the Global eSports Industry
- ESPORTS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- ESPORTS BUSINESS MODELS
- ESPORTS INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for eSports Industry
Key eSports industry forecasts
Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity
Animation, VFX & Games Industry
Current State of the Industry
- KEY TRENDS
- CHALLENGES
Business Models of Animation Studios
- REVENUE MODELS
- COST STRUCTURE
- TOONZANIMATION INDIA'S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT
- INDIA'S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM
State of Animation Channels
- VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS
- ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS
- GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT
- MERCHANDISING
- EMERGING TRENDS
- KEY CHALLENGES
Size of the Indian Animation Industry
- RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND
- CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA'S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION
Statistics on Animation Studios
Strategies for Animation Studios
- THE RISKS
- FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Schools
- LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS
Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS
- INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
- Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
