Global $3.5+ Billion Mammography System Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global mammography system market is anticipated to grow over $3.51 billion by 2028

The global mammography system market is projected to grow with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between the years 2018 and 2028, aided by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe.

Cancer imaging is consistently held to be one of the most important advances in the history of medical science and has become an integral part of the diagnosis and treatment of patients across the world. The cancer imaging industry requires constant advancements to provide simple, cost-effective, and efficient solutions for accurate diagnosis of the condition. The significant increase in the reimbursement policies across the globe consequentially promoted the development of cancer imaging industry.



Further, the increasing demand for 3-D images by digital systems awareness about the early detection of cancer is significantly impacting the innovations by diagnostic imaging companies. Moreover, a substantial increase in the prevalence of breast cancer has attracted more attention of investors for the mammography system market. Therefore, to sustain in the highly competitive market, the mammography systems are gradually becoming an advanced diagnostic tool for the diagnostic imaging industry with more benefits, including the development of 3-D images, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness.



Further, current research environment demands efficient mammography systems with digital tomosynthesis systems to provide proper diagnosis of the disease, even with denser breast tissues. Besides reducing the turnaround time of treatment, the mammography system also provides magnification and light masking flexibility of 3-D images to physicians for more precise diagnosis. Furthermore, the mammography system market requires relaxation in the legal requirements and regulations to simplify the R&D as well as the approval process for the companies; thus, providing companies to devote more time to solve complex challenges by innovating new components or technologies to attain better product efficiency.



The contribution of North America to the global mammography system market was valued at approximately 37.95% in 2017. The different end users such as hospitals, ambulatory centres, and diagnostic centres are expected to progress at significant rates. Further, the substantial investments made by diagnostic imaging companies in the fields of mammography are promoting the development of breast cancer diagnosis are consequentially fuelling the growth of the North America mammography system market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive 7.37% CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market contributed approximately 28.63% of the total global market value in 2017.



Research Highlights:

The emergence of the mammography system with digital tomosynthesis technology has enabled the reduction in turnaround time and increased accuracy and efficiency of the diagnosis of breast cancer and also aided in providing cost-effective treatment to patients.

Currently, the hospital end users are the major contributor to the global mammography system market, and the segment is expected to grow at 6.83% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global mammography system market is constituted of significant contributions from several conglomerates and small and medium enterprises. More than 70 products from approximately 30 companies are available in the market.

The digital tomosynthesis system segment is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period. Further, the mammography system market for Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness remarkable growth, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and increased adoption of digital systems.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Overview

1.1 Types of Mammography Systems

1.2 Evolution of Mammography

1.3 Mammography Procedure

1.4 Mammography: Benefits and Risks

1.5 Global Footprint



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

2.2.2 Growing Cancer Imaging Centers

2.2.3 Technological Advancements in Mammography Modalities

2.2.4 Increasing Awareness Regarding Early Cancer Screening Benefits

2.2.5 Government Support

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Side Effects of Radiation Exposure

2.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Radiologists

2.3.3 Errors in Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

2.3.4 High Installation Cost

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Rising Demand for Automated Image Analysis Techniques

2.4.2 Development of Low-cost Mammography Systems



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.2 Joint Ventures, Partnerships, and Collaborations

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Business Expansions, Awards, Recognitions, Certifications and Others

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

3.4 Comprehensive Competitive Index (by Company)

3.5 Adoption Curve for Mammography System

3.6 Industry Attractiveness

3.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.4 Threat of New Substitutes

3.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Patent Analysis

4.2 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.3 Regulatory Bodies



5 Global Mammography System Market (by Product)

5.1 Analog System

5.2 Digital System

5.3 Digital Tomosynthesis System



6 Global Mammography System Market (by Technology)

6.1 2-D Technology

6.2 3-D Technology

6.3 Combination Technology



7 Global Mammography System Market (by End User)

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Ambulatory Centers

7.3 Diagnostic Centers

7.4 Others



8 Global Mammography System Market (by Region)

8.1 Analysis of Growth Potential of Different Countries: Global Mammography System Market

8.1.1 Cluster-1: The U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and South Korea

8.1.2 Cluster-2: France, Italy, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Canada

8.1.3 Cluster-3: The U.K., Spain, Australia, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia



9 Company Profiles



BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

General Medical Italia

General Medical Merate S.p.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Metaltronica S.p.A.

Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers

Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A.

