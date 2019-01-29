There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,491 in the last 365 days.

Interview of Stéphane Romatet, French Ambassador to Egypt (28 January 2019)

The 2019 France-Egypt Cultural Year celebrates the vitality of our historic ties and provides an important opportunity to highlight Egyptian and French heritage, promote intercultural dialogue and strengthen exchanges between our two countries.

Video: https://bit.ly/2WtT0xE

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.