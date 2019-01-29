Security Experts At AMAG, Blumberg Capital, CloudShyft, Idesco, Identiv, ImageWare, P3iD, and Xiid

www.AMAG.com www.Identiv.com ImageWare Systems, Inc. - www.IWSINC.com Idesco.com

Publicly held companies included in this Press Release:

AMAG Technology - A G4S Company

LSE: GFS.L https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GFS.L?p=GFS.L&.tsrc=fin-srch-v1

Identiv NASDAQ: INVE https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/INVE?p=INVE&.tsrc=fin-srch-v1

ImageWare Systems OTCQB: IWSY https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/IWSY?ql=1&p=IWSY

Kurt Takahashi, President, AMAG Technology

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_AMAG_Takahashi.html

Bruce K. Taragin , Managing Director, Blumberg Capital

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Blumberg_Taragin.html

Cristina Gillaspie, Founder, CloudShyft

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_CloudShyft_Gillaspie.html

Manfred Mueller, Chief Operating Officer, Identiv

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Identiv_Mueller.html

Andrew Schonzeit , President, Idesco Corp.

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Idesco_Schonzeit.html

Jim Miller, ImageWare Systems, Chairman and CEO

www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_ImageWare.html

Kevin Neal, President & Chief Executive Officer, P3iD Technologies

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_P3iD_Neal.html

Steve Visconti, President & Chief Executive Officer, Xiid

http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_Xiid_Visconti.html

What is Open and Why is it Important?

“There has been a lot of discussion occurring in the security industry lately around open versus proprietary technology. Supposedly, end users prefer to deploy systems they deem as open, versus systems that are viewed as proprietary (or closed). The thought is that an open system provides more choices. End users can easily expand their security systems and integrate with complimentary technologies necessary to secure their people, property and assets. However, as I dug deeper and talked with others in the industry, I realized that everyone has their own definition about what open really means. “

Register here for the AMAG Webinar Series: https://tinyurl.com/y7l8bzn9

Date: Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm, Eastern Standard Time (New York, GMT-05:00)

Duration: 30 minutes

Description: Whether it’s a new product offering, company update or tips on how to easily meet compliance, AMAG’s goals are to communicate what’s new and to help you design and commission the perfect solution.

Each month, you will discover:

- What’s new at AMAG: product, solutions, and integrations. Learn about it first, HERE.

- Technical best practices to help your team be more EFFICIENT.

- Corporate and marketing updates to help you IMPROVE your bottom line.

“One should think about security under the following framework:

Continuous authentication: 100% of fraud occurs inside authenticated sessions. This means that the login function is not really relevant anymore because fraudsters have found ways to bypass it, whether it is password, token or even a physical biometrics.

- Dynamic authentication: Most methods of authentication are static. Behavior by definition changes over time so one needs to deploy techniques that cannot be copied, stolen or otherwise used in a replay attack.

- Go beyond the endpoint. Applications and active sessions are incredibly vulnerable as fraudsters use social engineering scams and even phishing scams (where the legitimate person defrauds themselves under the influence of a fraudster).

- Recognize that humans are the weakest link and design systems accordingly. Thirty percent of participants will still open malicious emails within 30 minutes of phishing training. It only takes one person (the weakest link) to bring down an entire enterprise. “

“I can't stress enough the importance of securing your data in the Cloud. In DoD and the Federal Government, cloud solutions must comply with minimum cybersecurity standards that are described in NIST Guidelines. The advantage and disadvantage of this guidance is its flexibility. The guidance lists goals, however demonstrably achieving those goals is up to the individual system owner. This gets even more complicated with the type of data stored. For instance, health institutions have HIPAA; there is a multitude of rules for protecting personally identifiable information(PII)and, of course, different levels of data classification.

If leveraged properly Commercial Cloud solutions can flexibly and cost-effectively enhance the security posture of the organization by taking advantage of technologies that would be excessively prohibitive to deploy for any but the largest groups, taking advantage of Commercial Cloud provides additional means to protect data, enhance your access control, accountability, identification and authentication, system and communications and more. The problem with the flexibility is that there are many ways to solve for security controls and matching the solution to the organization's mission is CloudShyft's primary focus.”

NASDAQ: INVE

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/inve?ltr=1

“Our transponders are powering the IoT. We're dominating the NFC and mobility space, access and transport, events and leisure, library applications, gaming and vending, loyalty and payments, strong authentication, and health and pharma. Specializing in custom design, our tag portfolio covers anything and everything our customers can dream up. That includes HF and UHF inlays, standard and Tag on Metal labels, tickets for transportation, ski lifts, events, and more, tokens for transit and asset tracking, and library labels for books, CDs, DVDs, and tablets. We build miniaturized labels for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, giant NFC transponders, NFC stickers for mobile devices, and our uTrust Sense Temperature Tracker tracks the temperature of practically anything.”

In recent news:

- Identiv Announces Additions of Industry Leaders to Drive Physical Access Security Business Expansion

https://www.identiv.com/community/2019/01/24/identiv-announces-additions-of-industry-leaders-to-drive-physical-access-security-business-expansion/

- Identiv Completes Acquisition of Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone MESH, and Services Business Lines of Viscount Systems, Inc.

https://www.identiv.com/community/2019/01/03/identiv-completes-acquisition-of-freedom-liberty-enterphonetm-mesh-and-services-business-lines-of-viscount-systems-inc/

- Identiv Secures Two New Banking Wins, Including a $3+ Million Three-Year Services Agreement, Expanding Its Software and Recurring Revenue Base

https://www.identiv.com/community/2018/12/27/identiv-secures-two-new-banking-wins-including-a-3-million-three-year-services-agreement-expanding-its-software-and-recurring-revenue-base/

“Implementing a successful ID card program can be overwhelming and there is usually a lot more involved than just buying a card printer. Customers choose Idesco because they can come to us with any ID project and we can spec it in record time and provide them with all the products and services that they need. From ID card printers, printer supplies and badge accessories to any type of technology cards, we got it all. We also have a team of technicians who provide unparalleled support for everything that we sell. Our expertise allows us to assist each customer with their unique needs and we are here to help at all times.

For example, we work with many schools, colleges and universities that rely on us to provide them with the best card printers and technology cards to issue student IDs, staff IDs and visitor badges on demand in the most effective and secure way. We also work with healthcare facilities that need to have their ID card system running at all times and rely on us to answer any questions or fix any issues that they may have in a timely manner. Government agencies need the most secure and durable ID card solutions and trust us to deliver them and keep them up-to-date on the latest technology. We always want to bring true value to our clients and that's what we focus on.”

OTCQB: IWSY

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/IWSY?ql=1&p=IWSY

“With data breaches happening every day and causing damage to your brand, tangible economic loss, and termination of employment for executive management charged with oversight, enhancing security without compromising user experience is a priority for today’s organizations. Multi-modal biometrics for user authentication handles this requirement and that’s what ImageWare does. We have invested substantial time and effort into making the implementation of biometric security simple, quick, and cost-efficient.

Being a pioneer in biometrics, with several decades of experience, ImageWare has built its brand through deployments in law enforcement applications, later migrating to secure biometric credentialing, and more recently, to authentication in the cloud using smart mobile devices. At the heart of all of our product offerings is the patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE), which provides an ultra-scalable, real-time, multi-modal biometric enrollment and matching database specifically built for biometrics. The BE supports a dozen different biometric modalities today and adding new modalities is simple and straight forward. As we say, “we secure your future,” meaning that we not only satisfy your current security requirements, but we also secure your investment as new biometric technology becomes available. We treat biometrics as “plug and play,” so you can take advantage of new advancements with no loss to your current investment.”

In recent news:

- Gatekeeper Innovation and ImageWare Systems Announce Powerful Partnership to Address Opioid Epidemic and Improve Patient Outcomes

https://iwsinc.com/2018/12/06/gatekeeper-innovation-and-imageware-systems-announce-powerful-partnership-to-address-opioid-epidemic-and-improve-patient-outcomes/

- ImageWare® Announces Innovative GoVerifyID® Digital Identity Transformation Platform

https://iwsinc.com/2018/11/15/imageware-announces-innovative-goverifyid-digital-identity-transformation-platform/

- ImageWare® Systems’ GoVerifyID® Biometric Platform Selected to Secure Global Cloud Authentication for a24.io

https://iwsinc.com/2018/11/08/imageware-systems-gvid-biometric-platform-selected-to-secure-global-cloud-authentication-for-a24-io/

“The very nature of the document imaging business these days, is almost always hybrid environments. Simply because there is a physical document scanner, which is on-premise, connected to a chosen cloud service. And since scanning documents often involves confidential company data or even regulated data, P3iD chose to partner with a company that offered the highest levels of security for hybrid environments, and Xiid fit this requirement perfectly. The first integrated solution we have developed with Xiid is P3iD DoxaScan using the Xiid Identity Management (Xiid.IM) technology which our customers absolutely love.

P3iD feels this is merely the starting point in working with Xiid to take many of our proven traditional imaging technologies and deliver them as secure cloud services with the realization of perfect forward secrecy networks. We are engaged in many areas where Xiid’s current, as well as future technologies, can be of high interest including encryption, blockchain, secure API and, of course, secure-channel communication protocols. It’s imperative to have a go-to partner such as Xiid that is so knowledgeable in so many areas regarding cybersecurity.”

“Xiid.IM Identity Access Management is based on Xiid’s unique and patent-pending SealedChannel (TM), which greatly minimizes the attack surface in comparison to any other identity management solution available today.

Unlike all competitors, our technology cannot be broken into, simply because there is no way for attackers outside your network to reach the authentication agent, nor any way to even try to directly attack your Active Directory / LDAP servers. In SealedChannel's reverse approach, the authentication agent is the active component that connects outbound, creates a twice-encrypted and twice-signed channel, and retains full authority over which authentication requests are pulled in and handled.

We also developed an identity masking feature which allows you to log into your web app with an anonymous name utilizing your real identity against your on-premise directory without compromising that directory.

If a SaaS or cloud service provider really wants to protect the clients identity, they will use our One-time-ID solution (OTID). OTID sends only a one-time-code which replaces both the User ID and the Password thus giving the ultimate identity protection.”

CYBER INVESTING SUMMIT

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Convene – Financial District

32 Old Slip, New York, NY 10005

Videos of previous CYBER INVESTING SUMMIT here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCi2WTHuC8h2nIba2jyA2Jg

https://cyberinvestingsummit.com/

