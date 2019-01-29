Baristas CBD Coffee Ads to Appear at Grammys Featuring Artist Megs McLean - First CBD ads seen at Grammys in History

Baristas Grammys NASCAR CBD Baristas Baristas CBD EnrichaRoast Megs McLean Crunge ReelTime Media

Despite CBS Rejecting Acreage Farms Super Bowl Medical Marijuana ads, Baristas CBD ads with artist Megs McLean to become first CBD ads at Grammys in History

Baristas Coffee Co Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Having Megs McLean as the face of the ads will further aid in reaching this audience in yet another historical event for not only Baristas, but for all legal cannabis companies as well.” — Barry Henthorn

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI) confirmed that ads for its Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD coffee and its White Coffee featuring recording artist Megs McLean , will be shown at the 2019 Grammys The Grammys are being held February 10, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, broadcast on CBS, and attendees will be treated to the unveiling of a special spot featuring Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD coffee shown on digital displays throughout the venue as well as Baristas TV commercials seen during the broadcast. This marks the first time any CBD ad will be seen during the Grammys.Baristas is no stranger to setting the stage for first in advertising, as its CBD coffee will also be the first to be shown at a Super Bowl, and at NASCAR events.This confirmation comes despite CBS (who airs both the Grammys and the Super Bowl) outright rejecting a Super Bowl ad making a case for medical marijuana by Acreage Holdings, (OTCQX:ACRGF) according to a report appearing in USA Today. https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/Ad-Meter/buzz-meter/2019/01/22/super-bowl-cbs-rejects-ad-benefits-medical-marijuana/2639175002/ In stark contrast, an article in Forbes, https://www.forbes.com/sites/bethkaiserman/2019/01/20/super-bowl-cbd-coffee-2019/#29fa9f775a55 stated that Super Bowl LII will feature Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee ads at the stadium. Marking the first time CBD ads are shown at the Super Bowl. Also of note: Insider Financial reported https://insiderfinancial.com/baristas-coffee-company-inc-otcmktsbcci-explodes-cbd-coffee on Baristas NASCAR and Super Bowl ads stating that “The aggressive marketing campaign can only lead to one thing, increased sales.”Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “The Grammys reach a very select group that we think aligns well with our EnrichaRoast CBD and other coffee products. Having Megs McLean as the face of the ads will further aid in reaching this audience in yet another historical event for not only Baristas, but for all legal cannabis companies as well.”The media buys were made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. The CBD specific ads are being placed through Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK:CBMJ) www.cannabroadcastmedia.com that specializes in getting cannabis companies access to mainstream media to get the CBD ads approved. CBMJ is the only company that ReelTime Media will allow cannabis ads to be placed through on their networks or portals.About the Grammys: A Grammy Award (stylized as GRAMMY, originally called Gramophone Award), or Grammy, is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent artists, and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest. It shares recognition of the music industry as that of the other performance awards such as the Academy Awards (film), the Emmy Awards (television), and the Tony Awards (theater). The First Grammy Awards ceremony was held on May 4, 1959, to honor and respect the musical accomplishments by performers for the year 1958. Following the 2011 ceremony, the Academy overhauled many Grammy Award categories for 2012. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best achievements from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, will be held on February 10, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.About Megs McLean: Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Clint Black, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events. She has performed Live on Fox 28 News, has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven “Crunge” Country Rock Grunge originals. Her First single “It’s My Truck” gained Meg's recognition as one of the top 10 “Next Women of Country” on Spotify as well as “Country Pick of the Week”. Recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of "Heart" on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar.EP available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other music vendors. YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_sZlRHV1cY&list=OLAK5uy_lXqkNb2ajKxdaNGs40uSxvihResV678QM About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

Try White Coffee



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.