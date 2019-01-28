Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Year-End 2018 Results, Initiates Dividend and Announces Stock Buyback Program

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Net income available to common stockholders was $9.8 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared to $8.9 million, or $0.36 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $3.3 million, or $0.14 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The fourth quarter and full year of 2018 results do not include the financial results of Green Bancorp, Inc. ("Green"), which was merged with and into the Company on January 1, 2019. Green's results as a separate company for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 are presented separately in this release.



Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Diluted EPS was $0.40 and diluted operating EPS was $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2018

Total loans increased $110.8 million, or 18.12% annualized during the fourth quarter of 2018

NIM expanded to 3.82%1 for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to 3.73%1 for the third quarter of 2018 excluding cash collections in excess of expected cash flows on purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans

Announced initiation of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125

Announced stock buyback program to purchase up to $50.0 million during 2019 of our outstanding common stock

Veritex Green Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Net income available to common stockholders $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 15,327 $ 15,597 Diluted EPS 0.40 0.36 0.41 0.41 Return on average assets2 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.37 % 1.42 % Efficiency ratio 54.27 57.58 50.52 53.64 Net loan growth2, 4 18.12 4.40 4.06 17.83 Book value per common share $ 21.88 $ 21.38 $ 13.66 $ 13.12 Non-GAAP3 Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 16,559 $ 18,552 Diluted operating EPS 0.47 0.42 0.44 0.49 Operating return on average assets2 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.49 % 1.69 % Operating efficiency ratio 50.65 49.09 47.77 47.07 Return on average tangible common equity2 12.12 11.41 15.20 16.01 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 13.99 13.14 16.40 19.00 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.57 $ 14.02 $ 11.18 $ 10.63

1 Excludes $354 thousand and $2.0 million of cash collections in excess of expected cash flows on PCI loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Including the cash collections in excess of expected cash flows NIM was 3.87% and 4.00% for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

2 Annualized ratio.

3 Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights of Veritex and Green, respectively, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

4 Loan growth for Green includes $83.8 million of branch assets (loans) held for sale as of December 31, 2018





"2018 has been another transformational year for the Company and with the consummation of the merger with Green on January 1, 2019, Veritex became one of the 10 largest banks headquartered in Texas," said C. Malcolm Holland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veritex. "This strategic merger provides Veritex with the growth opportunities, scale and footprint to continue to deliver excellent customer service and generate top-tier financial performance for our stockholders." Holland continued, "Our integration planning is right on track including organizational design, system selection, product mapping and training. We are encouraged by the way employees of both companies have come together to work on the consolidation and the creation of a premier Texas community banking franchise. We continue to anticipate meaningful earnings accretion and efficiency as we realize the benefits of the merger."

Discussion of Veritex Q4 Results

Result of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $28.3 million and net interest margin was 3.87% compared to $29.2 million and 4.00%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The $889 thousand decrease in net interest income and 13 basis point decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposits grew to $2.0 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $1.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in average outstanding correspondent money market and brokered deposit account balances which have interest rates above the average rate paid on our other interest-bearing deposits. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 1.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses increased by $2.5 million from $25.8 million to $28.3 million and net interest margin decreased 37 basis points from 4.24% to 3.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily driven by loan growth of $110.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, average loan balances increased by $471.5 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, which resulted in a $6.8 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities discussed above, which resulted in a $5.1 million increase in interest expense on deposit accounts. Net interest margin decreased 37 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017 primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposit accounts grew to $2.0 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $1.6 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to increases in average outstanding correspondent money market and brokered deposit account balances which have interest rates above the average rate paid on our other interest-bearing deposits. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 0.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 60.4% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 grew $1.7 million or 75.2%. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans and a $171 thousand increase in rental income resulting from the purchase of our headquarter building on December 6, 2017.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $708 thousand, or 3.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.5 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses paid in connection with the merger with Green. The decrease was partially offset by a $884 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits in the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a $564 thousand decrease in amounts allocated or deferred as direct loan origination costs, which are required to be deferred in accordance with ASC 310-20 (formerly FAS91).

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $2.5 million, or 16.6%. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in professional and regulatory fees resulting from increased information technology professional support services and loan-related legal fees.The increase was also driven by a $921 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily related to two additional months of salaries and employee benefit expenses for employees associated with Liberty Bancshares, Inc. ("Liberty"), which we acquired in a transaction that closed on December 1, 2017. Due to the acquisition of Liberty, one month of salaries and employee benefit expense related to Liberty employees were included for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to three months of expenses for the Liberty employees during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $2.5 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $110.8 million, or 18.12% annualized, compared to September 30, 2018 and $322.4 million, or 14.4%, compared to December 31, 2017. The net increase was the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $33.8 million, or 1.3%, compared to September 30, 2018 and an increase of $343.8 million, or 15.1%, compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease from September 30, 2018 was primarily the result of a decrease of $35.5 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits, which was slightly offset by an increase of $2.6 million in interest bearing checking accounts. The increase from December 31, 2017 was primarily the result of an increase of $180.0 million and $204.2 million in correspondent money market accounts and brokered deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.75%, 0.73% and 0.57% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans for each of the three quarters ended was determined by an evaluation of the qualitative factors around the nature, volume and mix of the loan portfolio. The increase at December 31, 2018 in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 was attributable to continued execution and success of our organic growth strategy, which was partially offset by payoffs of acquired loans and an increase in specific reserves on certain non-performing loans. We recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to a provision of $3.1 million and $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, which reflects adjustments to provision for loan losses as a result of our continued organic growth.

Nonperforming assets totaled $24.7 million, or 0.77%, of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to $26.1 million, or 0.80%, of total assets at September 30, 2018 and $932 thousand, or 0.03%, of total assets at December 31, 2017. The decrease of $1.4 million compared to September 30, 2018 was primarily due to the renewal, during the fourth quarter of 2018, of a $3.8 million loan that was 90 days past due at September 30, 2018. The increase of $23.8 million in nonperforming assets compared to December 31, 2017 was primarily due to the placement of $17.2 million of PCI loans on non-accrual status as a result of information the Company obtained, that precluded the Company from reasonably estimating the timing and amount of future cash flows relating to these loans. Excluding these purchased credit impaired loans compared to December 31, 2017, the increase of $7.0 million in nonperforming assets was a result of an increase in nonperforming loans of $7.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned of $449 thousand.

Discussion of Green Q4 Results

Result of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $40.4 million and net interest margin was 3.82% compared to $39.5 million and 3.78%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The $927 thousand increase in net interest income and 4 basis point increase in net interest margin was primarily driven by continued total loan growth of $34.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018, which includes branch assets held for sale. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, average loan balances increased by $57.9 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018, which resulted in a $2.3 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposits grew $92.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 to $2.7 billion from $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in average outstanding money market account balances and certificates of deposit. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 1.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased by $3.6 million from $36.8 million to $40.4 million and net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 3.64% to 3.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The $3.6 million increase in net interest income and 18 basis point increase in net interest margin were primarily driven by continued loan growth as discussed above. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, average loan balances increased by $264.7 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, which resulted in a $9.0 million increase in interest income. This was partially offset by an increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2018. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $4.1 million, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.61%, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 19.4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $624 thousand decrease in the gain on sale of guaranteed portion of loans and a $320 thousand decrease in loan fees.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.4 million, an increase of $485 thousand or 12.3% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to a $582 thousand increase in customer service fees and a $1.1 million decrease in net loss on held for sale loans. This increase was slightly offset by a $1.6 million decrease in gain on sale of guaranteed portion of loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $24.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6.1%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.7 million decrease in merger and acquisition expenses.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 decreased $919 thousand, or 3.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.2 million decrease in professional and regulatory fees, a $781 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $445 thousand decrease in loan related expenses. This increase was slightly offset by a $1.2 million increase in merger and acquisition expenses.

Financial Condition

Total loans were $3.3 billion at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $123.3 million, or 3.9%, compared to December 31, 2017. Including $83.8 million of loans that are included in branch assets held for sale as of December 31, 2018, total loans increased $34.2 million, or 1.0%, compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $207.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to December 31, 2017. The net increase was the result of the continued execution and success of Green's loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $3.5 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $51.9 million, or 1.5%, compared to September 30, 2018 and an increase of $69.2 million, or 2.0%, compared to December 31, 2017. Including $52.3 million of deposits that are included in branch liabilities held for sale as of December 31, 2018, total deposits increased $104.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to September 30, 2018 and increased $121.5 million, or 3.6%, compared to December 31, 2017. The increase from September 30, 2018 was primarily the result of an increase of $102.9 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits. The increase from December 31, 2017 was primarily the result of increases of $91.5 million and $37.0 million in time deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.98%, 1.05% and 0.98% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans for each of the three quarters ended was determined by loss migration analysis and a review of the qualitative factors and specific reserves for impaired loans. A provision for loan losses of $2.4 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to provisions of $320 thousand and $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, which is a result of the general provision required from continued organic growth. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, there was a $1.6 million reduction in the specific reserves for a syndicated health care credit, which offset the addition of general reserves due to loan growth. There was no corresponding reduction in specific reserves for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

Nonperforming assets totaled $61.0 million, or 1.38%, of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to $72.5 million, or 1.64%, of total assets at September 30, 2018 and $71.6 million, or 1.68%, of total assets at December 31, 2017. The decrease was due to decreases in nonaccrual loans and real estate acquired through foreclosure.

Dividend Information

On January 28, 2019, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock, payable on February 21, 2019, to stockholders of record as of February 7, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. The Company has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for both Veritex and Green, respectively, at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/r6d2ku78 and will receive a unique PIN number, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to enter the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, www.veritexbank.com . An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #6808679. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until February 5, 2019.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact Veritex expects its acquisition of Green to have on Veritex’s operations, financial condition, and financial results, and Veritex’s expectations about its ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses and the amount of cost savings and overall operational efficiencies Veritex expects to realize as a result of the acquisition. Forward-looking statements may also include statements about Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the businesses of Veritex and Green will not be integrated successfully, that the cost savings and any synergies from the acquisition may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex has (or Green had) business relationships, diversion of management time on integration-related issues, the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Veritex. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars and shares in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.14 $ 1.63 $ 0.82 Diluted EPS 0.40 0.36 0.42 0.42 0.14 1.60 0.80 Book value per common share 21.88 21.38 21.03 20.60 20.28 21.88 20.28 Tangible book value per common share1 14.57 14.02 13.63 13.14 12.75 14.57 12.75 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 24,251 24,192 24,181 24,149 24,110 24,251 24,110 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 24,224 24,176 24,148 24,120 23,124 24,169 18,404 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 24,532 24,613 24,546 24,539 23,524 24,590 18,810 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets2 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.34 % 1.41 % 0.48 % 1.26 % 0.76 % Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.95 1.98 2.03 2.14 2.07 2.02 1.81 Return on average equity2 7.44 6.88 8.11 8.55 2.78 7.73 4.54 Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 12.12 11.41 13.53 14.70 4.93 12.89 6.27 Efficiency ratio 54.27 57.58 53.51 54.28 53.60 54.92 56.24 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.31 $ 1.84 $ 1.08 Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.47 % 1.65 % 1.09 % 1.45 % 1.03 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 13.99 13.14 14.82 16.99 10.26 14.68 8.32 Operating efficiency ratio1 50.65 49.09 48.67 49.94 49.98 49.60 52.70 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 16.14 % 15.92 % 16.48 % 16.48 % 17.26 % 16.25 % 16.81 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 12.04 11.74 12.08 11.84 12.92 12.04 12.92 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.80 12.02 12.17 12.04 12.03 11.80 12.03 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.18 12.43 12.60 12.48 12.48 12.18 12.48 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.98 13.22 13.31 13.17 13.16 12.98 13.16 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 11.66 10.95 11.15 11.01 11.12 11.66 11.12 Veritex Bank Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.87 % 10.53 % 10.70 % 10.39 % 11.28 % 10.87 % 11.28 % Common equity tier 1 capital 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.16 % 10.94 % 10.88 % 11.01 % 10.88 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.16 % 10.94 % 10.88 % 11.01 % 10.88 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.64 % 11.75 % 11.70 % 11.45 % 11.37 % 11.64 % 11.37 %

1 Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights of Veritex and Green, respectively, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2 Annualized ratio.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,449 $ 261,790 $ 146,740 $ 195,194 $ 149,044 Investment securities 262,695 256,237 252,187 243,164 228,117 Loans held for sale 1,258 1,425 453 893 841 Loans held for investment 2,555,494 2,444,499 2,418,886 2,316,065 2,233,490 Total Loans 2,556,752 2,445,924 2,419,339 2,316,958 2,234,331 Allowance for loan losses (19,255 ) (17,909 ) (14,842 ) (13,401 ) (12,808 ) Accrued interest receivable 8,828 8,291 8,137 7,127 7,676 Bank-owned life insurance 22,064 21,915 21,767 21,620 21,476 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 78,409 77,346 76,348 76,045 75,251 Non-marketable equity securities 22,822 27,417 27,086 20,806 13,732 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 352 352 352 352 352 Other real estate owned — — — 10 449 Intangible assets, net 15,896 16,603 17,482 18,372 20,441 Goodwill 161,447 161,447 161,447 161,685 159,452 Other assets 14,091 16,433 15,831 13,634 14,518 Branch assets held for sale — — 1,753 1,753 33,552 Total assets $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 $ 3,133,627 $ 3,063,319 $ 2,945,583 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 626,283 $ 661,754 $ 611,315 $ 597,236 $ 612,830 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 1,313,161 1,346,264 1,252,774 1,354,757 1,200,487 Certificates and other time deposits 682,984 648,236 626,329 541,801 465,313 Total deposits 2,622,428 2,656,254 2,490,418 2,493,794 2,278,630 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,413 6,875 4,130 3,862 5,098 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,361 5,759 5,856 3,412 5,446 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 28,019 73,055 108,092 48,128 71,164 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 16,691 16,691 16,690 16,690 16,689 Other borrowings — — — — 15,000 Branch liabilities held for sale — — — — 64,627 Total liabilities 2,677,912 2,758,634 2,625,186 2,565,886 2,456,654 Stockholders’ equity 530,638 517,212 508,441 497,433 488,929 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 $ 3,133,627 $ 3,063,319 $ 2,945,583





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 35,028 $ 35,074 $ 32,291 $ 32,067 $ 28,182 $ 134,460 $ 73,795 Investment securities 1,908 1,722 1,647 1,328 1,211 6,605 3,462 Deposits in other banks 833 1,016 613 687 500 3,149 2,287 Other investments 5 6 4 5 4 20 8 Total interest income 37,774 37,818 34,555 34,087 29,897 144,234 79,552 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 5,412 4,694 4,204 3,289 2,397 17,599 8,981 Certificates and other time deposits 3,394 3,068 2,248 1,004 1,280 9,714 897 Advances from FHLB 377 630 234 460 213 1,701 531 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 304 250 245 232 257 1,031 635 Total interest expense 9,487 8,642 6,931 4,985 4,147 30,045 11,044 Net interest income 28,287 29,176 27,624 29,102 25,750 114,189 68,508 Provision for loan losses 1,364 3,057 1,504 678 2,529 6,603 5,114 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 26,923 26,119 26,120 28,424 23,221 107,586 63,394 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 832 809 846 933 769 3,420 2,502 Loan fees 387 410 261 274 206 1,332 657 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net (42 ) (34 ) 4 8 17 (64 ) 222 Gain on sales of loans and other assets owned 1,789 270 416 581 882 3,056 3,141 Rental income 310 414 452 478 139 1,654 139 Other 751 641 613 507 285 2,512 915 Total noninterest income 4,027 2,510 2,592 2,781 2,298 11,910 7,576 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,278 7,394 7,657 7,809 7,357 31,138 20,828 Occupancy and equipment 2,412 2,890 2,143 3,234 1,996 10,679 5,618 Professional and regulatory fees 1,889 1,893 1,528 1,972 811 7,282 4,158 Data processing and software expense 888 697 689 746 766 3,020 2,217 Marketing 570 306 446 461 388 1,783 1,293 Amortization of intangibles 835 798 856 978 551 3,467 964 Telephone and communications 223 236 414 426 282 1,299 720 Merger and acquisition expenses 1,150 2,692 1,043 335 1,018 5,220 2,691 Other 1,293 1,340 1,393 1,345 1,866 5,371 4,300 Total noninterest expense 17,538 18,246 16,169 17,306 15,035 69,259 42,789 Net income from operations 13,412 10,383 12,543 13,899 10,484 50,237 28,181 Income tax expense 3,587 1,448 2,350 3,511 7,227 10,896 13,029 Net income 9,825 8,935 10,193 10,388 3,257 39,341 15,152 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — — 42 Net income available to common stockholders $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 10,388 $ 3,257 $ 39,341 $ 15,110





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 2,502,084 $ 35,028 5.55 % $ 2,432,095 $ 35,074 5.72 % $ 2,030,587 $ 28,182 5.51 % Investment securities 263,182 1,908 2.88 254,242 1,722 2.69 233,244 1,211 2.06 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 136,879 833 2.41 203,750 1,016 1.98 145,099 500 1.37 Other investments 352 5 5.64 352 6 6.76 352 4 4.51 Total interest-earning assets 2,902,497 37,774 5.16 2,890,439 37,818 5.19 2,409,282 29,897 4.92 Allowance for loan losses (18,338 ) (16,160 ) (10,658 ) Noninterest-earning assets 359,009 358,935 292,664 Total assets $ 3,243,168 $ 3,233,214 $ 2,691,288 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 1,337,901 5,412 1.60 % $ 1,278,798 $ 4,694 1.46 % $ 1,091,711 2,397 0.87 % Certificates and other time deposits 655,776 3,394 2.05 655,034 3,068 1.86 478,239 1,280 1.06 Advances from FHLB 52,436 377 2.85 120,114 630 2.08 74,589 213 1.13 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 16,691 304 7.23 16,690 250 5.94 25,398 257 4.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,062,804 9,487 1.82 2,070,636 8,642 1.66 1,669,937 4,147 0.98 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 643,958 635,952 542,918 Other liabilities 12,816 11,750 13,819 Total liabilities 2,719,578 2,718,338 2,226,674 Stockholders’ equity 523,590 514,876 464,614 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,243,168 $ 3,233,214 $ 2,691,288 Net interest rate spread2 3.34 % 3.53 % 3.94 % Net interest income and margin3 $ 28,287 3.87 % $ 29,176 4.00 % $ 25,750 4.24 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1,019, $1,091, and $3,155 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 2,382,946 $ 134,460 5.64 % $ 1,441,295 $ 73,795 5.12 % Investment securities 247,163 6,605 2.67 % 170,253 3,462 2.03 % Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 160,402 3,149 1.96 % 202,314 2,287 1.13 % Other investments 340 20 5.88 % 202 8 3.96 % Total interest-earning assets 2,790,851 144,234 5.17 % 1,814,064 79,552 4.39 % Allowance for loan losses (15,324 ) (9,567 ) Noninterest-earning assets 356,901 176,471 Total assets $ 3,132,428 $ 1,980,968 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 1,277,186 17,599 1.38 % $ 871,212 8,981 1.03 % Certificates and other time deposits 608,041 9,714 1.60 % 279,821 897 0.32 % Advances from FHLB 87,366 1,701 1.95 % 51,196 531 1.04 % Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 16,748 1,031 6.16 % 13,878 635 4.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,989,341 30,045 1.51 % 1,216,107 11,044 0.91 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 621,613 425,124 Other liabilities 12,456 6,802 Total liabilities 2,623,410 1,648,033 Stockholders’ equity 509,018 332,935 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,132,428 $ 1,980,968 Net interest rate spread2 3.66 % 3.48 % Net interest income and margin3 $ 114,189 4.09 % $ 68,508 3.77 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1,198 and $2,493 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Total loans1 5.55 % 5.72 % 5.55 % 5.75 % 5.51 % Securities available for sale 2.88 2.69 2.66 2.43 2.06 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2.41 1.98 1.80 1.70 1.37 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 5.64 6.76 4.91 6.20 4.51 Total interest-earning assets 5.16 % 5.19 % 5.10 % 5.22 % 4.92 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 1.60 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.10 % 0.87 % Certificates and other time deposits 2.05 1.86 1.52 0.77 1.06 Advances from FHLB 2.85 2.08 1.57 1.59 1.13 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 7.23 5.94 5.89 5.56 4.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.82 % 1.66 % 1.43 % 1.08 % 0.98 % Net interest rate spread2 3.34 % 3.53 % 3.67 % 4.14 % 3.94 % Net interest margin3 3.87 % 4.00 % 4.07 % 4.46 % 4.24 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1,019, $1,091, $1,349, $1,336 and $3,155 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.75 % 1.59 % 1.39 % 1.00 % 0.93 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 1.32 1.20 1.05 0.74 0.69





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Portfolio Composition

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Loans held for investment: Commercial $ 760,772 29.8 % $ 723,140 29.6 % $ 691,718 28.6 % $ 672,820 29.0 % $ 684,551 30.6 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial 321,279 12.6 313,287 12.8 285,139 11.8 306,787 13.3 312,284 14.0 Commercial 781,753 30.6 755,801 30.9 730,324 30.2 648,754 28.0 597,008 26.7 Construction and land 324,863 12.7 294,143 12.0 300,262 12.4 301,023 13.0 277,825 12.4 Farmland 10,528 0.4 10,853 0.5 10,815 0.5 9,366 0.4 9,385 0.4 1-4 family residential 297,917 11.6 289,808 11.9 283,486 11.7 246,806 10.7 236,542 10.6 Multi-family residential 51,285 2.0 50,317 2.0 109,621 4.5 122,482 5.3 106,275 4.8 Consumer 7,112 0.3 7,166 0.3 7,543 0.3 8,051 0.3 9,648 0.5 Total loans held for investment1 $ 2,555,509 100 % $ 2,444,515 100 % $ 2,418,908 100 % $ 2,316,089 100 % $ 2,233,518 100 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 626,283 23.8 % $ 661,754 24.9 % $ 611,315 24.5 % $ 597,236 24.0 % $ 612,830 27.0 % Interest-bearing transaction 146,969 5.6 144,328 5.4 143,561 5.8 156,174 6.3 187,516 8.2 Money market 1,133,045 43.2 1,168,262 44.0 1,074,048 42.5 1,165,773 46.1 960,149 42.1 Savings 33,147 1.3 33,674 1.3 35,165 1.4 32,810 1.3 52,822 2.3 Certificates and other time deposits 682,984 26.1 648,236 24.4 626,329 25.8 541,801 22.3 465,313 20.4 Total deposits $ 2,622,428 100 % $ 2,656,254 100 % $ 2,490,418 100 % $ 2,493,794 100 % $ 2,278,630 100 % Loan to Deposit Ratio 97.4 % 92.0 % 97.1 % 92.9 % 98.0 %

1 Total loans held for investment does not includes deferred fees of $15 thousand at December 31, 2018, $16 thousand at September 30, 2018, $22 thousand at June 30, 2018, $24 thousand at March 31, 2018 and $28 thousand at December 31, 2018.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 24,745 $ 21,822 $ 4,252 $ 3,438 $ 465 $ 24,745 $ 465 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — 4,302 613 374 18 — 18 Total nonperforming loans held for investment 24,745 26,124 4,865 3,812 483 24,745 483 Other real estate owned — — — 10 449 — 449 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,745 $ 26,124 $ 4,865 $ 3,822 $ 932 $ 24,745 $ 932 Charge-offs: Residential $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (11 ) Commercial (26 ) — (77 ) (72 ) (218 ) (175 ) (828 ) Consumer — — — (22 ) — (22 ) — Total charge-offs (26 ) — (77 ) (94 ) (218 ) (197 ) (839 ) Recoveries: Commercial 7 10 15 9 4 41 9 Total recoveries 7 10 15 9 4 41 9 Net charge-offs $ (19 ) $ 10 $ (62 ) $ (85 ) $ (214 ) $ (156 ) $ (830 ) Allowance for loan losses at end of period $ 19,255 $ 17,909 $ 14,842 $ 13,401 $ 12,808 $ 19,255 $ 12,808 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.03 % 0.77 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.97 1.07 0.20 0.16 0.02 0.97 0.02 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.75 0.73 0.61 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.57 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding — — — — 0.01 0.01 0.06





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (GAAP), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and

investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 530,638 $ 517,212 $ 508,441 $ 497,433 $ 488,929 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,685 ) (159,452 ) Intangible assets1 (15,896 ) (16,603 ) (17,482 ) (18,372 ) (22,165 ) Tangible common equity $ 353,295 $ 339,162 $ 329,512 $ 317,376 $ 307,312 Common shares outstanding 24,251 24,192 24,181 24,149 24,110 Book value per common share $ 21.88 $ 21.38 $ 21.03 $ 20.60 $ 20.28 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.57 $ 14.02 $ 13.63 $ 13.14 $ 12.75

1 Intangible assets includes branch intangible assets held for sale of $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

For the Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 530,638 $ 517,212 $ 508,441 $ 497,433 $ 488,929 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,685 ) (159,452 ) Intangible assets1 (15,896 ) (16,603 ) (17,482 ) (18,372 ) (22,165 ) Tangible common equity $ 353,295 $ 339,162 $ 329,512 $ 317,376 $ 307,312 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,208,550 $ 3,275,846 $ 3,133,627 $ 3,063,319 $ 2,945,583 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,685 ) (159,452 ) Intangible assets1 (15,896 ) (16,603 ) (17,482 ) (18,372 ) (22,165 ) Tangible Assets $ 3,031,207 $ 3,097,796 $ 2,954,698 $ 2,883,262 $ 2,763,966 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 11.66 % 10.95 % 11.15 % 11.01 % 11.12 %

1 Intangible assets includes branch intangible assets held for sale of $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) return as net income less the effect of intangible assets as net income, plus amortization of intangibles, net of taxes; (b) average tangible common equity as average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions who may have higher balances in goodwill and other intangible assets than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders excluding amortization of intangibles, net of tax to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net income $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 10,388 $ 3,257 $ 39,341 $ 15,110 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of intangibles 945 935 975 1,205 685 4,060 1,270 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 204 196 206 253 134 859 445 Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of intangibles $ 10,566 $ 9,674 $ 10,962 $ 11,340 $ 3,808 $ 42,542 $ 15,935 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 523,590 $ 514,876 $ 504,328 $ 492,869 $ 464,614 $ 509,018 $ 332,935 Adjustments: Average goodwill (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,433 ) (159,272 ) (144,042 ) (160,907 ) (73,656 ) Average intangible assets1 (16,254 ) (17,107 ) (17,984 ) (20,734 ) (14,240 ) (18,005 ) (5,311 ) Average tangible common equity $ 345,889 $ 336,322 $ 324,911 $ 312,863 $ 306,332 $ 330,106 $ 253,968 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 12.12 % 11.41 % 13.53 % 14.70 % 4.93 % 12.89 % 6.27 %

1 Intangible assets includes branch intangible assets held for sale for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings are non GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income available to common stockholders plus loss on sale of securities available-for-sale, net, less gain on sale of disposed branch assets, plus lease exit costs, net, plus branch closure expenses, plus one-time issuance of shares to all employees, plus merger and acquisition expenses, less tax impact of adjustments, plus re-measurement of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, plus other corporate development discrete tax items. We calculate (b) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (c) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weight average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (d) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average tangible common equity. (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization.) We calculate (e) operating efficiency ratio as non-interest expense plus adjustments to operating non-interest expense divided by (i) non-interest income plus adjustments to operating non-interest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Earnings1 Net Income available to common stockholders $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 10,388 $ 3,257 $ 39,341 $ 15,110 Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net 42 — — — — 42 — Les: Gain on sale of disposed branch assets — — — (388 ) — (388 ) — Plus: Lease exit costs, net2 — — — 1,071 — 1,071 — Plus: Branch closure expenses — — — 172 — 172 — Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees — — 421 — — 421 — Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 1,150 2,692 1,043 335 1,018 5,220 2,691 Operating pre-tax income 11,017 11,627 11,657 11,578 4,275 45,879 17,801 Less: Tax impact of adjustments3 (440 ) 538 293 242 356 633 942 Plus: Tax Act re-measurement — (688 ) (127 ) 820 3,051 5 3,051 Plus: Other M&A discrete tax items — — — — 398 — 398 Net operating earnings $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 11,237 $ 12,156 $ 7,368 $ 45,251 $ 20,308 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 24,532 24,613 24,546 24,539 23,524 24,590 18,810 Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.14 $ 1.60 $ 0.80 Diluted operating EPS 0.47 0.42 0.46 0.50 0.31 1.84 1.08

1 The Company previously adjusted operating income by excluding the impact of income recognized on acquired loans. The Company no longer includes this adjustment in order to align with industry peers for comparability purposes.

2 Lease exit costs, net for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that the Company ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.

3 During the fourth quarter, the Company initiated a transaction cost study which to through December 31, 2018 resulted in $727 thousand of expenses paid that are non-deductible merger and acquisition expenses. As such, the $727 thousand of non-deductible expenses are reflected in the quarter ended and year-ended December 31, 2018 tax impact of adjustments amounts reported. All other non-merger related adjustments to operating earnings are taxed at the statutory rate.





For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Net Income available to common stockholders $ 9,825 $ 8,935 $ 10,193 $ 10,388 $ 3,257 $ 39,341 $ 15,110 Plus: Provision for income taxes 3,587 1,448 2,350 3,511 7,227 10,896 13,029 Pus: Provision for loan losses 1,364 3,057 1,504 678 2,529 6,603 5,114 Plus: Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net 42 — — — — 42 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of disposed branch assets — — — (388 ) — (388 ) — Plus: Lease exit costs, net1 — — — 1,071 — 1,071 — Plus: Branch closure expenses — — — 172 — 172 — Plus: One-time issuance of shares to all employees — — 421 — — 421 — Plus: Merger and acquisition expenses 1,150 2,692 1,043 335 1,018 5,220 2,691 Net pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $ 15,968 $ 16,132 $ 15,511 $ 15,767 $ 14,031 $ 63,311 $ 35,944 Total average assets $ 3,243,168 $ 3,233,214 $ 3,059,456 $ 2,989,974 $ 2,691,288 $ 3,132,428 $ 1,980,968 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.95 % 1.98 % 2.03 % 2.14 % 2.07 % 2.02 % 1.81 % Average Total Assets $ 3,243,168 $ 3,233,214 $ 3,059,456 $ 2,989,974 $ 2,691,288 $ 3,132,428 $ 1,980,968 Return on average assets2 1.20 % 1.10 % 1.34 % 1.41 % 0.48 % 1.26 % 0.76 % Operating return on average assets2 1.40 1.28 1.47 1.65 1.09 1.45 1.03 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles Net operating earnings $ 11,457 $ 10,401 $ 11,237 $ 12,156 $ 7,368 $ 45,251 $ 20,308 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of intangibles 945 935 975 1,205 685 4,060 1,270 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 204 196 206 253 134 859 445 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles $ 12,198 $ 11,140 $ 12,006 $ 13,108 $ 7,919 $ 48,452 $ 21,133 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 523,590 $ 514,876 $ 504,328 $ 492,869 $ 464,614 $ 509,018 $ 332,935 Adjustments: Average goodwill (161,447 ) (161,447 ) (161,433 ) (159,272 ) (144,042 ) (160,907 ) (73,656 ) Average intangibles assets (16,254 ) (17,107 ) (17,984 ) (20,734 ) (14,240 ) (18,005 ) (5,311 ) Average tangible common equity $ 345,889 $ 336,322 $ 324,911 $ 312,863 $ 306,332 $ 330,106 $ 253,968 Operating Return on average tangible common equity2 13.99 % 13.14 % 14.82 % 16.99 % 10.26 % 14.68 % 8.32 % Efficiency ratio 54.27 % 57.58 % 53.51 % 54.28 % 53.60 % 54.92 % 56.24 % Operating efficiency ratio 50.65 % 49.09 % 48.67 % 49.94 % 49.98 % 49.60 % 52.70 %

1 Lease exit costs, net for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes a $1.5 million consent fee and $240 thousand in professional services paid in January 2018 to separately assign and sublease two of our branch leases that the Company ceased using in 2017 offset by the reversal of the corresponding assigned lease cease-use liability totaling $669 thousand.

2 Annualized ratio.





GREEN BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 $ 0.07 $ 1.52 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings per share 0.41 0.41 0.44 0.25 0.07 1.50 0.92 Book value per common share 13.66 13.12 12.86 12.62 12.50 13.66 12.50 Tangible book value per common share1 11.18 10.63 10.36 10.10 9.97 11.18 9.97 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 37,384 37,368 37,289 37,163 37,103 37,384 37,103 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 37,375 37,339 37,274 37,341 37,103 37,288 37,043 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 37,767 37,726 37,646 37,586 37,393 37,681 37,297 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets2 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.54 % 0.90 % 0.25 % 1.32 % 0.83 % Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)(2) 2.10 2.17 2.15 2.10 2.01 2.11 1.97 Return on average equity2 12.20 12.75 13.96 8.15 2.23 11.80 7.57 Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.20 16.01 17.65 10.47 3.02 14.88 9.84 Efficiency ratio 50.52 53.64 50.05 50.81 57.87 51.26 52.71 Loans to deposits ratio 95.55 98.50 94.05 90.81 93.92 95.55 93.92 Net interest margin 3.82 3.78 3.94 3.87 3.64 3.85 3.60 Noninterest expense to average assets2 2.03 2.20 2.13 2.13 2.23 2.12 2.04 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.26 $ 0.14 $ 1.61 $ 1.01 Operating return on average assets2 1.49 % 1.69 % 1.56 % 0.93 % 0.50 % 1.41 % 0.92 % Operating return on average tangible common equity2 16.40 19.00 17.88 10.81 5.90 15.97 10.82 Operating efficiency ratio 47.77 47.07 49.45 49.90 47.69 48.95 49.32 Green Bancorp Capital Ratios: Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 11.3 % 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.0 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.2 10.1 10.0 9.8 9.5 10.2 9.5 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.2 10.9 10.9 10.9 10.5 11.2 10.5 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.6 11.2 11.3 11.2 10.9 11.6 10.9 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.3 13.1 13.2 13.3 12.7 13.3 12.7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.7 9.2 9.0 9.1 8.9 9.7 8.9 Green Bank Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 10.8 % 10.7 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.1 % 10.8 % 10.1 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.3 12.0 12.0 12.0 11.6 12.3 11.6 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.3 12.0 12.0 12.0 11.6 12.3 11.6 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.1 12.9 13.0 13.0 12.4 13.1 12.4

1 Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights of Veritex and Green, respectively, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2 Annualized ratio.





GREEN BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,720 $ 141,090 $ 231,251 $ 142,144 $ 140,681 Securities 661,714 673,089 699,863 729,146 718,814 Other investments 40,953 44,775 42,962 38,157 27,283 Loans held for sale 9,360 7,627 4,992 7,461 7,156 Loans held for investment 3,311,967 3,363,354 3,222,108 3,136,336 3,190,485 Total Loans 3,321,327 3,370,981 3,227,100 3,143,797 3,197,641 Allowance for loan losses (32,534 ) (35,186 ) (35,086 ) (38,233 ) (31,220 ) Goodwill 85,291 85,291 85,291 85,291 85,291 Core deposit intangibles, net 7,307 7,584 7,881 8,187 8,503 Real estate acquired through foreclosure 609 2,532 802 802 802 Premises and equipment, net 28,580 28,873 29,178 23,694 24,002 Bank owned life insurance 56,841 56,457 56,066 55,682 55,302 Other assets 38,377 44,388 46,369 36,580 34,817 Branch assets held for sale 84,568 — — — — Total assets $ 4,405,753 $ 4,419,874 $ 4,391,677 $ 4,225,247 $ 4,261,916 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 825,365 $ 833,827 $ 824,753 $ 849,297 $ 803,210 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 1,300,825 1,221,640 1,281,255 1,337,973 1,331,601 Certificates and other time deposits 1,340,159 1,359,005 1,320,042 1,266,457 1,262,332 Total deposits 3,466,349 3,414,472 3,426,050 3,453,727 3,397,143 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,226 3,502 4,141 4,948 5,173 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 300,000 437,000 412,000 230,000 325,000 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 48,302 48,161 48,019 47,878 47,737 Other liabilities 25,004 26,535 21,974 19,816 23,068 Branch liabilities held for sale 52,293 — — — — Total liabilities 3,895,174 3,929,670 3,912,184 3,756,369 3,798,121 Shareholders' equity 510,579 490,204 479,493 468,878 463,795 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,405,753 $ 4,419,874 $ 4,391,677 $ 4,225,247 $ 4,261,916





GREEN BANCORP, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)