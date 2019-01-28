First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Reports Earnings Growth Following Acquisition of The Peoples Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”) today announced unaudited results as of and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income totaled $1.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter, an improvement of $0.19 per diluted share compared to the third quarter of 2018. The improvement in earnings resulted primarily from additional earning assets acquired by the Company through the previously announced acquisition of The Peoples Bank (“TPB”). TPB was acquired by the Company and merged with the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, First US Bank (the “Bank”), on August 31, 2018.



“We are pleased to report significantly improved results due to our first full quarter of operations following the acquisition,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “The fourth quarter was very active for our institution as we continued to integrate our banking teams and completed conversion of the assets and liabilities of The Peoples Bank into our core operating system. We are excited as we move into 2019 with a larger and more diverse platform from which to grow,” continued Mr. House.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s net income totaled $2.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The 2018 full year results were positively impacted by four months of earnings following the acquisition of TPB. A table summarizing the assets acquired and liabilities assumed from TPB, along with the purchase accounting adjustments, is included in the financial tables herein. The net loss during 2017 was due to a one-time, non-cash charge of $2.5 million that resulted from the adjustment of deferred tax assets upon the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Other Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Growth in Net Interest Income – Net interest income increased by $1.3 million, or 15.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 32.4%. Net yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.27% during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 5.25% during the third quarter of 2018 and 5.09% during the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income was enhanced by accretion of discounts and premiums on loans and time deposits acquired in the TPB transaction totaling $0.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.1 million during the previous quarter.

Improvement in Asset Quality – Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), decreased to $4.3 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $5.3 million as of September 30, 2018, primarily due to the resolution during the fourth quarter of certain impaired loans acquired from TPB. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.54% as of December 31, 2018, compared to 0.66% of total assets as of September 30, 2018 and 0.96% of total assets as of December 31, 2017.



Provision for Loan and Lease Losses – The provision for loan and lease losses was $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. Provisioning decreased during the fourth quarter of 2018 in part due to reductions in loan volume at both the Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company (“ALC”). Net loans at the Bank decreased $2.3 million during the fourth quarter, while net loans at ALC decreased by $2.7 million. The decrease in net loans at the Bank resulted primarily from the resolution of certain impaired loans acquired from TPB. At ALC, loan volume reductions resulted primarily from seasonal impacts in ALC’s indirect lending portfolio.

As of both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $5.1 million, or 0.97% of gross loans outstanding, representing a decrease from 1.36% as of December 31, 2017. In accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for acquisition accounting, the loans acquired through the acquisition of TPB were recorded at fair value; accordingly, there was no allowance for loan losses associated with the acquired loan portfolio at the acquisition date. Management continues to evaluate the need for an allowance on the acquired portfolio, factoring in the remaining net discount on the loans, which totaled $1.9 million, or 1.27% of gross purchased loans, as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of gross loans outstanding less gross purchased loans was 1.36% as of December 31, 2018.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. During the third quarter of 2018, the Bank generated $1.0 million in pre-tax gains on the settlement of derivative contracts that were not generated during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $8.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $9.1 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $7.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in expense compared to the third quarter of 2018 resulted primarily from a decrease in acquisition-related expenses of $1.3 million, offset in part by increases in salaries and employee benefits and other expenses that netted to increased expense of $0.6 million. These increases were primarily the result of a full quarter of inclusion of TPB in operations. Comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017, non-interest expense increased by $1.0 million, primarily the result of a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses due to the addition of employees from TPB, as well as merit and routine cost of living salary increases for legacy employees of the Company. In addition, acquisition-related expenses and other non-interest expense led to an increase in non-interest expense of approximately $0.2 million, comparing the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Provision for Income Taxes – The provision for income taxes totaled $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an effective tax rate of 24.1% for the quarter, compared to an effective tax rate of 52.8% for the third quarter of 2018. The tax provisioning during the third and fourth quarters of 2018 was impacted by the incurrence of acquisition-related expenses, a portion of which are non-deductible under IRS regulations.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2018. This amount is consistent with the Company’s quarterly dividend declarations for the first, second and third quarters of 2018 and each quarter of 2017.

Regulatory Capital – As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 12.62%. Its total capital ratio was 13.53%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.96%. These ratios are lower than those reported prior to the TPB transaction due to changes in the composition of risk-weighted assets and tangible capital resulting from the acquisition. However, throughout the fourth quarter of 2018 and as of December 31, 2018, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank. In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, growth and earnings potential and expansion, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, market conditions and investment returns, the availability of quality loans in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas, the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets and collateral values. With respect to statements relating to the Company’s acquisition of TPB, these factors include, but are not limited to, difficulties, delays and unanticipated costs in integrating the organizations’ businesses or realized expected cost savings and other benefits; business disruptions as a result of the integration of the organizations, including possible loss of customers; diversion of management time to address acquisition-related issues; and changes in asset quality and credit risk as a result of the acquisition. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

2018

2017 2018 2017 December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Results of Operations: Interest income $ 11,177 $ 9,452 $ 8,390 $ 8,119 $ 8,087 $ 37,138 $ 31,100 Interest expense 1,533 1,124 888 805 804 4,350 2,706 Net interest income 9,644 8,328 7,502 7,314 7,283 32,788 28,394 Provision for loan and lease losses 473 789 702 658 523 2,622 1,987 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 9,171 7,539 6,800 6,656 6,760 30,166 26,407 Non-interest income 1,158 2,112 1,132 1,140 1,333 5,542 4,666 Non-interest expense 8,382 9,142 7,492 7,301 7,359 32,317 28,449 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,947 509 440 495 734 3,391 2,624 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 470 269 81 81 2,600 901 3,035 Net income (loss) $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 359 $ 414 $ (1,866 ) $ 2,490 $ (411 ) Per Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.23 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.07 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.06 ) Dividends declared $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Key Measures (Period End): Total assets $ 791,939 $ 802,595 $ 634,036 $ 627,319 $ 625,581 Tangible assets 782,627 793,038 634,036 627,319 625,581 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 514,867 519,822 355,529 353,805 346,121 Allowance for loan losses 5,055 5,116 4,952 4,829 4,774 Investment securities, net 153,949 159,496 165,740 181,942 180,150 Total deposits 704,725 715,761 531,428 525,273 517,079 Short-term borrowings 527 192 10,366 10,298 15,594 Long-term debt ― ― 10,000 10,000 10,000 Total shareholders’ equity 79,437 77,470 75,634 75,525 76,208 Tangible common equity 70,125 67,913 75,634 75,525 76,208 Book value per common share 12.61 12.30 12.41 12.41 12.53 Tangible book value per common share 11.13 10.79 12.41 12.41 12.53 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.74 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.27 % (1.18 %) 0.36 % (0.07 %) Return on average common equity (annualized) 7.49 % 1.25 % 1.91 % 2.21 % (9.38 %) 3.26 % (0.52 %) Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 8.52 % 1.30 % 1.91 % 2.21 % (9.38 %) 3.40 % (0.52 %) Net yield on interest-earning assets 5.27 % 5.25 % 5.31 % 5.24 % 5.09 % 5.27 % 5.08 % Efficiency ratio 77.6 % 87.6 % 86.8 % 86.4 % 85.4 % 84.3 % 86.1 % Net loans to deposits 73.1 % 72.6 % 66.9 % 67.4 % 66.9 % Net loans to assets 65.0 % 64.8 % 56.1 % 56.4 % 55.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.96 % 8.56 % 11.93 % 12.04 % 12.18 % Allowance for loan losses as % of loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 1.37 % 1.35 % 1.36 % Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.54 % 0.66 % 0.61 % 0.86 % 0.96 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET YIELD ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/

Rate % Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/

Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Loans – Bank $ 419,527 $ 5,606 5.30 % $ 252,364 $ 2,722 4.28 % Loans – ALC 104,353 4,478 17.02 % 92,394 4,346 18.66 % Taxable investment securities 155,066 818 2.09 % 177,115 828 1.85 % Non-taxable investment securities 2,203 16 2.88 % 6,474 59 3.62 % Federal funds sold 6,726 38 2.24 % 5,054 20 1.57 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 38,121 221 2.30 % 34,461 112 1.29 % Total interest-earning assets 725,996 11,177 6.11 % 567,862 8,087 5.65 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 68,528 59,340 Total $ 794,524 $ 627,202 LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 165,743 $ 205 0.49 % $ 164,432 $ 168 0.41 % Savings deposits 167,207 407 0.97 % 84,553 67 0.32 % Time deposits 265,696 920 1.37 % 184,175 459 0.99 % Borrowings 521 1 0.76 % 27,490 110 1.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 599,167 1,533 1.02 % 460,650 804 0.69 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 108,469 80,487 Other liabilities 8,613 7,105 Shareholders’ equity 78,275 78,960 Total $ 794,524 $ 627,202 Net interest income $ 9,644 $ 7,283 Net yield on interest-earning assets 5.27 % 5.09 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET ASSETS ACQUIRED FROM THE PEOPLES BANK

AUGUST 31, 2018

(Dollars in Thousands)

Acquired from

TPB Fair Value

Adjustments Fair Value as of

August 31, 2018 Assets Acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,085 $ ― $ 3,085 Investment securities 5,977 ― 5,977 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 565 ― 565 Loans 156,772 (2,195 ) 154,577 Allowance for loan losses (1,702 ) 1,702 ― Net loans 155,070 (493 ) 154,577 Premises and equipment, net 1,198 17 1,215 Other real estate owned 85 ― 85 Other assets 551 (328 ) 223 Core deposit intangible ― 2,048 2,048 Total assets acquired $ 166,531 $ 1,244 $ 167,775 Liabilities Assumed: Deposits 140,033 342 140,375 Short-term borrowings 10,000 ― 10,000 Other liabilities 437 ― 437 Total liabilities assumed 150,470 342 150,812 Shareholders’ Equity Assumed: Common stock 1,027 (1,027 ) ― Surplus 5,280 (5,280 ) ― Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 17 (17 ) ― Retained earnings 9,737 (9,737 ) ― Total shareholders’ equity assumed 16,061 (16,061 ) ― Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity assumed $ 166,531 $ (15,719 ) $ 150,812 Net assets acquired $ 16,963 Purchase price 24,398 Goodwill $ 7,435

Fair Value Adjustments and Resulting Changes to Goodwill

The acquisition of TPB was accounted for using the purchase method of accounting in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations. Assets acquired, liabilities assumed and consideration exchanged were recorded at their respective acquisition date fair values. Due to the significant judgments regarding the methods and assumptions used in the determination, fair values are preliminary and subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information regarding the closing date fair values becomes available. During the fourth quarter of 2018, certain refinements were made to loan and deferred tax valuations that resulted in a net reduction to goodwill of approximately $0.1 million.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

December

31, December

31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,796 $ 7,577 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 39,803 19,547 Total cash and cash equivalents 49,599 27,124 Federal funds sold 8,354 15,000 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 132,487 153,871 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 21,462 26,279 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 703 1,609 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $5,055 and $4,774, respectively 514,867 346,121 Premises and equipment, net 27,643 26,433 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 15,237 14,923 Accrued interest receivable 2,816 2,057 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 9,312 ― Other real estate owned 1,505 3,792 Other assets 7,954 8,372 Total assets $ 791,939 $ 625,581 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 704,725 $ 517,079 Accrued interest expense 424 381 Other liabilities 6,826 6,319 Short-term borrowings 527 15,594 Long-term debt ― 10,000 Total liabilities 712,502 549,373 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,562,264 and 7,345,946 shares issued, respectively; 6,298,062 and 6,081,744 shares outstanding, respectively 75 73 Surplus 13,496 10,755 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,377 ) (868 ) Retained earnings 88,668 86,673 Less treasury stock: 1,264,202 shares at cost (20,414 ) (20,414 ) Noncontrolling interest (11 ) (11 ) Total shareholders’ equity 79,437 76,208 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 791,939 $ 625,581

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018

2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,084 $ 7,068 $ 32,899 $ 26,996 Interest on investment securities 1,093 1,019 4,239 4,104 Total interest income 11,177 8,087 37,138 31,100 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,532 694 4,151 2,407 Interest on borrowings 1 110 199 299 Total interest expense 1,533 804 4,350 2,706 Net interest income 9,644 7,283 32,788 28,394 Provision for loan and lease losses 473 523 2,622 1,987 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 9,171 6,760 30,166 26,407 Non-interest income: Service and other charges on deposit accounts 495 474 1,895 1,880 Credit insurance income 117 256 633 715 Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities 13 1 118 229 Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts ― ― 981 ― Mortgage fees from secondary market 118 64 507 211 Other income, net 415 538 1,408 1,631 Total non-interest income 1,158 1,333 5,542 4,666 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,028 4,326 18,771 17,374 Net occupancy and equipment 864 888 3,609 3,164 Computer services 363 348 1,300 1,384 Fees for professional services 250 163 1,031 813 Acquisition expenses 149 ― 1,641 ― Other expense 1,728 1,634 5,965 5,714 Total non-interest expense 8,382 7,359 32,317 28,449 Income before income taxes 1,947 734 3,391 2,624 Provision for income taxes 470 2,600 901 3,035 Net income $ 1,477 $ (1,866 ) $ 2,490 $ (411 ) Basic net income per share $ 0.23 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.40 $ (0.07 ) Diluted net income per share $ 0.22 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.06 ) Dividends per share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in the press release.

Operating Income

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following non-operating items:

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities

Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts

Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate

Provision for loan and lease losses

Acquisition expenses

Accretion of discount on purchased loans

Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2018 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented below is that the adjustments include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.

Quarter Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

2018

2017

December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss) $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 359 $ 414 $ (1,866 ) Add back: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 470 269 81 81 2,600 Income before income taxes 1,947 509 440 495 734 Add back (subtract) adjustments to net interest income: Accretion of discount on purchased loans (249 ) (77 ) ― ― ― Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits (129 ) (59 ) ― ― ― Net adjustments to net interest income (378 ) (136 ) ― ― ― Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments: Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities (13 ) ― (102 ) (3 ) (1 ) Net gain on settlement of derivative contracts ― (981 ) ― ― ― Net loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed real estate 65 (79 ) 152 (51 ) 27 Provision for loan and lease losses 473 789 702 658 523 Amortization of core deposit intangible 128 43 ― ― ― Acquisition expenses 149 1,492 ― ― ― Net non-interest adjustments 802 1,264 752 604 549 Operating income $ 2,371 $ 1,637 $ 1,192 $ 1,099 $ 1,283

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.



Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

2018

2017 2018 2017 December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

TANGIBLE BALANCES Total assets $ 791,939 $ 802,595 $ 634,036 $ 627,319 $ 625,581 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,552 ― ― ― Less: Core deposit intangible 1,877 2,005 ― ― ― Tangible assets (a) $ 782,627 $ 793,038 $ 634,036 $ 627,319 $ 625,581 Total shareholders’ equity $ 79,437 $ 77,470 $ 75,634 $ 75,525 $ 76,208 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,552 ― ― ― Less: Core deposit intangible 1,877 2,005 ― ― ― Tangible common equity (b) $ 70,125 $ 67,913 $ 75,634 $ 75,525 $ 76,208 Average shareholders’ equity $ 78,275 $ 76,303 $ 75,447 $ 75,824 $ 78,960 $ 76,468 $ 78,268 Less: Average goodwill 7,551 2,517 ― ― ― 2,548 ― Less: Average core deposit intangible 1,960 676 ― ― ― 659 ― Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c) $ 68,764 $ 73,110 $ 75,447 $ 75,824 $ 78,960 $ 73,261 $ 78,268 Net income (d) $ 1,477 $ 240 $ 359 $ 414 $ (1,866 ) $ 2,490 $ (411 ) Common shares outstanding (e) 6,298 6,297 6,092 6,087 6,082 TANGIBLE MEASUREMENTS Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e) $ 11.13 $ 10.79 $ 12.41 $ 12.41 $ 12.53 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a) 8.96 % 8.56 % 11.93 % 12.04 % 12.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 8.52 % 1.30 % 1.91 % 2.21 % (9.38 %) 3.40 % (0.52 %)

(1) Calculation = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)

Contact: Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200







