Wearables in the Workplace: The New Workforce Superpower

National media tour featuring Shankar Iyer, general manager, End User Computing, VMware, shines spotlight on how wearables and smart tech are coming to your workplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From voice assistants and smart glasses to stress-busting fitness trackers and real-time translation devices, workspace IoT (Internet of Things) technology – including wearables – is set to redefine the 21st century workplace.

It's time for companies not already utilizing wearables to assess their potential to increase productivity as well as improve product quality and workplace safety.

The use of IoT devices and wearables in the enterprise has been growing rapidly and is expected to continue at a fast pace. Analysts predict double-digit growth of the number of wearable devices shipped over the next five years, with the potential to improve productivity and innovation in the workplace.

A national media tour featuring Shankar Iyer, general manager, End User Computing, VMware was conducted featuring his insights on:

How employees are using workspace IoT to innovate – from accessing work applications from their smart watch to using smart glasses to design and develop new products

How employers are also realizing the benefits of implementing IoT technology to create smarter workspaces.

Real-world examples of how IoT devices and wearables are already being utilized in industries such as healthcare, retail and manufacturing to enhance customer experience and improve workplace safety

Predictions on the adoption of wearables in the workplace and they potential impact they will have in the office of the future

“Over the past couple of years, VMware has partnered with leading device manufacturers and app developers to deliver the best workspace IoT management capabilities. In this area, we’ve experienced major growth, helping customers across a variety of verticals successfully implement workspace IoT devices from pilot to production. Our unified endpoint management platform, VMware Workspace ONE, helps customers monitor, update and secure all devices accessing company data – including mobile phones, desktops and IoT devices like wearables.”

For more information, go to www.vmware.com/products/workspace-one .

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media ( http://www.dssimon.com ). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

Media Contact: Michael O’Donnell D S Simon Media 212-736-2727 modonnell@dssimon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.