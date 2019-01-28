Northeast Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

LEWISTON, Maine, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bancorp (“Northeast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.8 million, or 55.1%, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2018 was $9.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2017.

“We continued fiscal 2019 with another strong quarter,” said Richard Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For the quarter, we earned $0.56 per diluted common share through solid loan volume, purchased loan transactional income, and gain on the sale of SBA loans. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group produced $113.5 million of loans, including originations of $64.1 million and purchases with a recorded investment of $49.4 million during the quarter. This represents quarterly net growth in the LASG portfolio of $58.1 million, or 8.2%. This quarterly activity helped drive our return on average equity to 13.9%, our return on average assets to 1.7%, and our efficiency ratio to 57.6%.”

As of December 31, 2018, total assets were $1.2 billion, an increase of $36.4 million, or 3.1%, from total assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2018. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:



1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018:

Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018

Balance September 30, 2018

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 330,643 $ 300,548 $ 30,095 10.01% LASG Originated 435,817 407,822 27,995 6.86% SBA 67,282 67,212 70 0.10% Community Banking 104,544 111,614 (7,070) (6.33%) Total $ 938,286 $ 887,196 $ 51,090 5.76% Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018

Balance June 30, 2018

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 330,643 $ 290,972 $ 39,671 13.63% LASG Originated 435,817 397,363 38,454 9.68% SBA 67,282 60,156 7,126 11.85% Community Banking 104,544 123,311 (18,767) (15.22%) Total $ 938,286 $ 871,802 $ 66,484 7.63%

Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $113.5 million, which consisted of $49.4 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 93.7% of unpaid principal balance, and $64.1 million of originated loans. The Bank's Small Business Administration ("SBA") Division closed $13.8 million and funded $13.1 million of new loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. In addition, the Company sold $12.8 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the secondary market, of which $7.6 million were originated in the current quarter and $5.2 million were originated in prior quarters. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $7.7 million for the quarter.

As previously discussed in the Company’s SEC filings, the Company made certain commitments to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (“FRB”) in connection with the merger of FHB Formation LLC with and into the Company in December 2010. The Company’s loan purchase and commercial real estate loan availability under these conditions follow:

Basis for

Regulatory Condition Condition Availability at December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions) Total Loans Purchased loans may not exceed 40% of total loans $ 75.7 Regulatory Capital Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans may not exceed 300% of total capital 102.8

On January 7, 2019, the Company announced a corporate reorganization pursuant to which its bank holding company structure would be eliminated and the Bank would become the top-level company (the “Reorganization”). If the Reorganization is completed, these commitments to the FRB will no longer be applicable. The Bank intends to replace these commitments with standards relating to its capital levels and asset portfolio composition, which will be incorporated into its policies and procedures, and compliance with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) policy on commercial real estate concentration risk. These newly established standards are designed to help ensure the Bank will continue to operate in a safe and sound manner, but may permit more growth in the Bank’s loan portfolio as compared to operating under the existing commitments.

As a result of the Reorganization, the Bank intends to incorporate the following standards into its policies and procedures:

Maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of at least 10%, which is unchanged from the requirement in the commitments to the FRB;

Maintain a Total capital ratio of at least 13.5% (as opposed to 15%);

Limit purchased loans to 60% of total loans (as opposed to 40%); and

Maintain a ratio of the Bank’s loans to core deposits of not more than 125% (as opposed to 100%).

A requirement to hold non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to within 300% of total capital will not formally be incorporated into the Bank’s risk management policies. The Bank nonetheless would continue to be evaluated by the FDIC through the supervisory process under the 300% “screen” used by the federal banking agencies to identify institutions that are potentially exposed to commercial real estate concentration risk.

An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:

LASG Portfolio Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 52,672 $ 64,117 $ 116,789 $ 38,205 $ 44,285 $ 82,490 Net investment basis 49,334 64,117 113,451 34,802 44,285 79,087 Loan returns during the period: Yield 10.30 % 7.61 % 8.75 % 11.00 % 6.49 % 8.31 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 10.30 % 7.61 % 8.75 % 11.00 % 6.49 % 8.31 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 89,748 $ 135,253 $ 225,001 $ 42,523 $ 85,064 $ 127,587 Net investment basis 84,137 135,253 219,390 38,453 85,064 123,517 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.88 % 7.53 % 8.53 % 11.65 % 6.42 % 8.58 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.88 % 7.53 % 8.53 % 11.65 % 6.42 % 8.58 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 368,345 $ 435,817 $ 804,162 $ 276,440 $ 346,874 $ 623,314 Net investment basis 330,643 435,817 766,460 244,177 346,874 591,051 (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $30.7 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2018, attributable primarily to an increase in time deposits of $112.2 million, or 31.9%, as a result of campaigns in the current period, partially offset by decreases in money market accounts of $75.7 million, or 18.0%, and demand deposits of $3.9 million, or 5.5%.

3. Shareholders’ equity increased by $10.1 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2018, primarily due to earnings of $9.7 million.

Net income increased by $1.8 million to $5.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $3.2 million to $15.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $12.4 million the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher average balances in the loan portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher funding costs and higher average deposit balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 108,344 $ 1,448 5.30% $ 141,486 $ 1,753 4.92% SBA 73,467 1,440 7.78% 49,457 814 6.53% LASG: Originated 420,816 8,077 7.61% 340,240 5,565 6.49% Purchased 307,094 7,969 10.30% 229,732 6,369 11.00% Total LASG 727,910 16,046 8.75% 569,972 11,934 8.31% Total $ 909,721 $ 18,934 8.26% $ 760,915 $ 14,501 7.56% Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 114,342 $ 2,970 5.15% $ 145,832 $ 3,496 4.76% SBA 72,316 2,726 7.48% 51,499 1,756 6.76% LASG: Originated 409,575 15,541 7.53% 334,507 10,831 6.42% Purchased 305,600 15,223 9.88% 234,928 13,800 11.65% Total LASG 715,175 30,764 8.53% 569,435 24,631 8.58% Total $ 901,833 $ 36,460 8.02% $ 766,766 $ 29,883 7.73% (1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, transactional income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased by $206 thousand. The total return on purchased loans for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was 10.3%. When compared to the six months ended December 31, 2017, transactional income for the six months ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $1.1 million. This decrease over the prior comparable period was primarily due to lower accelerated accretion and loan fees in the six months ended December 31, 2018. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 5,860 7.57 % $ 4,466 7.71 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Gain on sale of real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,109 2.73 % 1,903 3.29 % Total transactional income 2,109 2.73 % 1,903 3.29 % Total $ 7,969 10.30 % $ 6,369 11.00 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 11,621 7.54 % $ 9,079 7.67 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Gain on sale of real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,602 2.34 % 4,721 3.98 % Total transactional income 3,602 2.34 % 4,721 3.98 % Total $ 15,223 9.88 % $ 13,800 11.65 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Noninterest income increased by $317 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, principally due to the following:

An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $601 thousand, due to larger guarantee balances sold in the quarter; partially offset by,

A decrease in gain on sale of residential loans of $151 thousand, due to lower volume of residential loans sold in the quarter; and

A decrease in fees for other services to customers of $135 thousand, due to lower commercial loan servicing fees as a result of the write-off of servicing assets related to SBA loans that paid off during the quarter.

3. Noninterest expense increased by $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to the following:

An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $526 thousand, primarily due to increases in base salary, stock-based compensation expense, incentive compensation, and a decrease in deferred salaries expense;

An increase in other noninterest expense of $292 thousand, primarily due to a $141 thousand increase in expense related to the quarterly valuation of SBA servicing rights, and increases in travel expense and employee recruitment expense;

An increase in professional fees of $231 thousand, primarily due to increased legal expense related to the Reorganization and other consulting costs; and

An increase in loan acquisition and collection expense of $217 thousand, largely driven by increased loan expenses and collection expenses incurred on the increased SBA and purchased loan activity during the quarter.

4. Income tax expense increased by $678 thousand to $2.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 28.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.5%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The increase in expense was primarily due to the increase in earnings. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to the following:

The decrease in the federal corporate income tax rate to 21.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the blended federal corporate income tax rate of 28.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017; and

The decrease in income tax expense of $498 thousand as a result of revaluing the deferred tax asset as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2017; partially offset by,

A decrease in the income tax benefit recognized of $275 thousand arising from the treatment of vested restricted stock awards under ASU 2016-09, Compensation–Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, whereby the tax effects of vested awards or exercised options are treated as a discrete item in the reporting period in which they occur.

As of December 31, 2018, nonperforming assets totaled $13.8 million, or 1.16% of total assets, as compared to $14.2 million, or 1.23% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, past due loans totaled $18.3 million, or 1.95% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans as of June 30, 2018. The increase in past due loans is largely attributed to the thirty-one day month in December, as past due loans totaled $30.0 million, or 3.87% of total loans as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 13.2%, compared to 13.1% at June 30, 2018, and the Total capital ratio was 19.2%, compared to 19.3% at June 30, 2018.

In connection with the Reorganization, the Company intends to redeem the $16.5 million unpaid principal balance of junior subordinated debentures issued by the Company in connection with the issuance of trust preferred securities by its three Delaware statutory trust subsidiaries, and the Bank will assume the Company’s obligations under the $15.1 million unpaid principal balance of 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due July 1, 2026. On a pro forma basis as of December 31, 2018, after giving effect to these transactions, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio and Total capital ratio would have been 12.0% and 17.6%, respectively, and the Bank would be considered “well capitalized” under all regulatory capital definitions. In addition, the redemption of the junior subordinated debentures is expected to result in a reduction in net income of approximately $5.1 million, after tax, during the quarter in which the redemption occurs, due to the write-off of the carrying value discount on the debentures that was recognized in connection with the merger of FHB Formation LLC with and into the Company in December 2010.

NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,416 $ 3,889 Short-term investments 135,200 153,513 Total cash and cash equivalents 137,616 157,402 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 78,132 81,068 Equity securities, at fair value 6,711 6,619 Total investment securities 84,843 87,687 Residential real estate loans held for sale 1,510 3,405 SBA loans held for sale 289 3,750 Total loans held for sale 1,799 7,155 Loans Commercial real estate 633,439 579,450 Commercial and industrial 209,493 188,852 Residential real estate 92,566 100,256 Consumer 2,788 3,244 Total loans 938,286 871,802 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,308 4,807 Loans, net 932,978 866,995 Premises and equipment, net 6,112 6,591 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,463 2,233 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,652 1,652 Intangible assets, net 649 867 Loan servicing rights, net 2,934 2,970 Bank-owned life insurance 16,839 16,620 Other assets 7,242 7,564 Total assets $ 1,194,127 $ 1,157,736 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand $ 68,324 $ 72,272 Savings and interest checking 107,769 109,637 Money market 345,149 420,886 Time 464,349 352,145 Total deposits 985,591 954,940 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt 24,128 23,958 Capital lease obligation 466 605 Other liabilities 20,451 24,803 Total liabilities 1,045,636 1,019,306 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,236,917 and 8,056,527 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 8,237 8,057 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 811,946 and 882,314 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 812 882 Additional paid-in capital 77,455 77,016 Retained earnings 63,535 54,236 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,548 ) (1,761 ) Total shareholders' equity 148,491 138,430 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,194,127 $ 1,157,736







NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 18,934 $ 14,501 $ 36,460 $ 29,883 Interest on available-for-sale securities 425 267 784 533 Other interest and dividend income 970 492 1,851 1,022 Total interest and dividend income 20,329 15,260 39,095 31,438 Interest expense: Deposits 3,982 2,129 7,664 4,305 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125 148 242 319 Subordinated debt 573 517 1,174 1,025 Obligation under capital lease agreements 6 9 14 21 Total interest expense 4,686 2,803 9,094 5,670 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 15,643 12,457 30,001 25,768 Provision for loan losses 101 437 633 792 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 15,542 12,020 29,368 24,976 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 340 475 832 1,002 Gain on sales of SBA loans 942 341 1,793 1,361 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 104 255 279 545 Gain on sales of other loans - 21 - 21 Net unrealized gain on equity securities 50 - 10 - Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net (24 ) 11 (64 ) 11 Bank-owned life insurance income 110 111 219 223 Other noninterest income 23 14 29 23 Total noninterest income 1,545 1,228 3,098 3,186 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,699 5,173 11,208 10,427 Occupancy and equipment expense 957 1,150 2,084 2,260 Professional fees 656 425 1,190 867 Data processing fees 830 624 1,431 1,227 Marketing expense 130 70 253 157 Loan acquisition and collection expense 585 368 1,024 733 FDIC insurance premiums 81 80 162 160 Intangible asset amortization 109 109 218 218 Other noninterest expense 856 564 1,687 1,228 Total noninterest expense 9,903 8,563 19,257 17,277 Income before income tax expense 7,184 4,685 13,209 10,885 Income tax expense 2,059 1,381 3,550 2,995 Net income $ 5,125 $ 3,304 $ 9,659 $ 7,890 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 9,048,397 8,924,495 9,022,161 8,883,003 Diluted 9,201,557 9,168,084 9,192,643 9,129,010 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.37 $ 1.07 $ 0.89 Diluted 0.56 0.36 1.05 0.86 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02





NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 85,325 $ 425 1.98% $ 93,945 $ 267 1.13% Loans (1) (2) (3) 909,721 18,934 8.26% 760,915 14,501 7.56% Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,652 24 5.76% 1,860 21 4.48% Short-term investments (4) 168,768 946 2.22% 145,305 471 1.29% Total interest-earning assets 1,165,466 20,329 6.92% 1,002,025 15,260 6.04% Cash and due from banks 2,600 2,731 Other non-interest earning assets 31,344 33,164 Total assets $ 1,199,410 $ 1,037,920 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 74,027 $ 69 0.37% $ 70,287 $ 52 0.29% Money market accounts 373,409 1,461 1.55% 367,265 1,030 1.11% Savings accounts 35,004 14 0.16% 36,872 12 0.13% Time deposits 443,779 2,438 2.18% 303,246 1,035 1.35% Total interest-bearing deposits 926,219 3,982 1.71% 777,670 2,129 1.09% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 125 3.31% 17,719 148 3.31% Subordinated debt 24,087 573 9.44% 23,745 517 8.64% Capital lease obligations 490 6 4.86% 764 9 4.67% Total interest-bearing liabilities 965,796 4,686 1.92% 819,898 2,803 1.36% Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 81,223 83,855 Other liabilities 6,513 5,676 Total liabilities 1,053,532 909,429 Shareholders' equity 145,878 128,491 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,199,410 $ 1,037,920 Net interest income $ 15,643 $ 12,457 Interest rate spread 5.00% 4.68% Net interest margin (5) 5.33% 4.93% (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 86,599 $ 784 1.80 % $ 94,886 $ 533 1.11 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 901,833 36,460 8.02 % 766,766 29,893 7.73 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,652 49 5.88 % 1,899 41 4.28 % Short-term investments (4) 170,705 1,802 2.09 % 152,830 981 1.27 % Total interest-earning assets 1,160,789 39,095 6.68 % 1,016,381 31,448 6.14 % Cash and due from banks 2,585 2,933 Other non-interest earning assets 31,289 32,025 Total assets $ 1,194,663 $ 1,051,339 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 71,866 $ 124 0.34 % $ 69,931 $ 102 0.29 % Money market accounts 389,757 3,008 1.53 % 377,449 2,127 1.12 % Savings accounts 35,590 28 0.16 % 36,953 25 0.13 % Time deposits 424,965 4,504 2.10 % 307,865 2,051 1.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 922,178 7,664 1.65 % 792,198 4,305 1.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 242 3.20 % 18,863 319 3.35 % Subordinated debt 24,042 1,174 9.69 % 23,703 1,025 8.58 % Capital lease obligations 525 14 5.29 % 797 21 5.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 961,745 9,094 1.88 % 835,561 5,670 1.35 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 81,615 82,210 Other liabilities 8,126 7,071 Total liabilities 1,051,486 924,842 Shareholders' equity 143,177 126,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,194,663 $ 1,051,339 Net interest income (5) $ 30,001 $ 25,778 Interest rate spread 4.80 % 4.79 % Net interest margin (6) 5.13 % 5.03 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Includes tax exempt interest income of $10 thousand for the six months ended December 31, 2017. (6) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended: December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net interest income $ 15,643 $ 14,359 $ 14,408 $ 13,134 $ 12,457 Provision for loan losses 101 532 254 364 437 Noninterest income 1,545 1,554 1,959 1,882 1,228 Noninterest expense 9,903 9,355 9,478 8,975 8,563 Net income 5,125 4,534 4,344 3,932 3,304 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,048,397 8,995,925 8,934,038 8,927,544 8,924,495 Diluted 9,201,557 9,183,729 9,116,157 9,143,177 9,168,084 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 Diluted 0.56 0.49 0.48 0.43 0.36 Dividends per common share 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Return on average assets 1.70 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.43 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 13.94 % 12.81 % 12.97 % 12.15 % 10.20 % Net interest rate spread (1) 5.00 % 4.61 % 5.02 % 4.69 % 4.68 % Net interest margin (2) 5.33 % 4.93 % 5.28 % 4.94 % 4.93 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 57.62 % 58.79 % 57.91 % 59.77 % 62.57 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.28 % 3.12 % 3.37 % 3.27 % 3.27 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.67 % 120.72 % 120.52 % 120.27 % 122.21 % As of: December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 2,445 $ 2,633 $ 2,914 $ 3,116 $ 3,783 Commercial real estate 2,764 1,703 1,499 1,408 2,537 Home equity 150 151 298 255 107 Commercial and industrial 1,420 1,454 1,368 636 2,555 Consumer 216 185 134 136 147 Total originated portfolio 6,995 6,126 6,213 5,551 9,129 Total purchased portfolio 5,351 5,375 5,745 8,063 8,962 Total nonperforming loans 12,346 11,501 11,958 13,614 18,091 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,463 1,549 2,233 947 910 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,809 $ 13,050 $ 14,191 $ 14,561 $ 19,001 Past due loans to total loans 1.95 % 1.09 % 0.89 % 1.37 % 3.87 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.37 % 1.67 % 2.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.23 % 1.25 % 1.84 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.56 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 42.99 % 45.98 % 40.20 % 34.46 % 24.07 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 242.38 % 230.48 % 200.74 % 186.07 % 187.92 % Net loans to core deposits (5) 94.84 % 87.17 % 91.54 % 83.65 % 91.46 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 35.17 % 33.75 % 33.10 % 31.02 % 31.28 % Equity to total assets 12.44 % 11.81 % 11.96 % 11.47 % 12.57 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.04 % 16.50 % 16.02 % 16.48 % 16.74 % Total capital ratio 19.15 % 19.81 % 19.28 % 19.92 % 20.30 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 13.20 % 12.83 % 13.12 % 12.88 % 13.41 % Total shareholders' equity $ 148,491 $ 143,391 $ 138,430 $ 133,787 $ 130,003 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 148,491 143,391 138,430 133,787 130,003 Less: Intangible assets (6) (3,583 ) (3,768 ) (3,837 ) (3,973 ) (4,087 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 144,908 $ 139,623 $ 134,593 $ 129,814 $ 125,916 Common shares outstanding 9,048,863 9,047,390 8,938,841 8,925,399 8,939,273 Book value per common share $ 16.41 $ 15.85 $ 15.49 $ 14.99 $ 14.54 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (7) 16.01 15.43 15.06 14.54 14.09 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale. (6) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset. (7) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

