A Winning Spread for the Big Game

To avoid the classic snacking fumble of having your guests' chips crumbling in your dips, choose an option like Garden of Eatin' Blue Tortilla Chips, made with organic whole blue corn kernels that are stone ground for thick, tasty and hearty chips that stand up to any dip.

To prepare for fellow viewers with other lifestyle or dietary needs, plan to offer snacks and dips that satisfy even the most finicky of fans. Prepare a double serving of guacamole and split it in two. Keep one as-is for an easy and healthy vegan option, and make BLT Guacamole with the rest.

Serve with Garden of Eatin’ Grain Free Cassava Chips, which are made with organic cassava, sunflower and chia seeds. Crafted to perfection, these gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, paleo-approved chips provide a tasty touchdown for the whole team.

If you’re looking to bring the heat with bold taste and just enough spice in each bite, go for a warm option like Tex-Mex Enchilada Queso . To save time, you can assemble it a few hours before kickoff or even a day ahead of the game then bake just prior to guests arriving. An easy way to make this recipe stretch is to make a portion without meat so you have a vegetarian option as well.

Find more recipes to bring victory to your game-day spread at gardenofeatin.com .

BLT Guacamole

Recipe courtesy of Gaby Dalkin of What’s Gaby Cooking

3 strips bacon

3 avocados, seeds removed

2 baby romaine lettuce leaves, halved and shredded

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 lime, juiced

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons chives, chopped

kosher salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Garden of Eatin’ Grain-Free Cassava Chips

Cook bacon according to package instructions. Drain on paper towel and break into small pieces.

In medium bowl, roughly mash avocado. Add lettuce, onion, tomato and bacon. Stir lime juice, lemon juice, cilantro and chives into avocado. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Tex-Mex Enchilada Queso

Recipe courtesy of Gaby Dalkin of What’s Gaby Cooking

Nonstick cooking spray

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon ground chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 can (10 ounces) green enchilada sauce

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes in green chilies, drained

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 cup freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

chopped fresh cilantro

chopped green onions

Garden of Eatin’ Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, for serving

Heat oven to 400 F.

Lightly coat deep, 9-inch skillet with cooking spray.

In large bowl, using hand mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese, sour cream, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and salt until smooth and well combined. Reduce speed to low then beat in enchilada sauce until incorporated. Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and shredded chicken.

Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish. Top with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake 25-30 minutes until dip is hot and cheese is bubbly. Sprinkle with cilantro and green onions.

Serve warm with tortilla chips.

