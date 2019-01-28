Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) (the “Company”), headquartered in Seattle, WA, the holding company parent of Sound Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $1,750,000 of the Company’s outstanding shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on January 31, 2019, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six (6) months, depending upon market conditions.



/EIN News/ -- The Board of Directors of the Company also authorized management to enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”), to facilitate repurchases of its common stock pursuant to the above mentioned stock repurchase program (the “Rule 10b5-1 plan”). The Rule 10b5-1 plan would allow the Company to execute trades during periods when it would ordinarily not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Act, to repurchase shares on the Company’s behalf.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow, and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with two Loan Production Offices, one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com.

Laurie Stewart, President & CEO

