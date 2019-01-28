Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE), (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced fourth quarter and year end results for 2018.



The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results included:

Net income for the 2018 fourth quarter of $13.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share.

Net income for the full year 2018 of $39.2 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, inclusive of: Pre-tax charge of $8.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share after tax, related to the fraudulent conduct of a business customer through its deposit accounts at BNB in the 2018 third quarter. Pre-tax net securities losses of $7.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted share after tax, related to the Company’s balance sheet restructure in the 2018 second quarter. Pre-tax charge of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share after tax, related to the Company’s office relocation costs in the 2018 fourth quarter.

Excluding the impact of the fraud loss, balance sheet restructure, and office relocation costs, net income for the full year 2018 was $52.9 million, or $2.66 per diluted share.

Net interest income for the 2018 fourth quarter increased $0.5 million over 2017 to $34.1 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26%.

Adjusted net interest margin (excluding purchase accounting) declined from 3.24% in the 2018 third quarter to 3.21% in the 2018 fourth quarter due to excess liquidity in December 2018.

Total assets of $4.7 billion at December 31, 2018, 6% higher than September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

2018 loan growth of $173 million, or 6%, (7% excluding the 2018 second quarter loan sale) with 2018 fourth quarter growth of $78 million, or 10% annualized.

Deposit growth of $552 million, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2017, and $267 million, or 29% annualized, from September 30, 2018.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $431 million, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2017, and $111 million, or 16% annualized, from September 30, 2018.

Non-performing assets of $3.0 million at December 31, 2018, $4.0 million lower than December 31, 2017 and $0.9 million higher than September 30, 2018. With loan loss reserve coverage to total loans of 0.96%.

All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.23 during the quarter.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “Our focus continues to be on profitably growing our business, by adding and expanding relationships. This was evident in 2018 as loans and deposits both increased with the velocity of growth expanding in the fourth quarter as each experienced a double-digit annualized increase. Profitability was evident as adjusted net interest margin increased on a year-over-year basis and net interest income grew by $9.6 million, or 8%. These resulted in strong returns and in the fourth quarter we achieved a 1.22% return on average assets and a 16.38% return on tangible common equity. While the interest rate environment remains challenging and competition is intense, we believe our balance sheet structure, featuring strong liquidity and core funding, provides us an opportunity to continue this momentum, and achieve targeted performance objectives.”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2018 fourth quarter was $13.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an increase of $20.8 million compared to the 2017 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the reduction to net deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) and restructuring costs, net income for the 2017 fourth quarter was $5.9 million, or $0.30 per share.

Net income for the full year 2018 was $39.2 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, compared to $20.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in 2017. Excluding the impact of the fraud loss, office relocation costs and balance sheet restructure, net income for the full year 2018 was $52.9 million, or $2.66 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of the Tax Act and restructuring costs, net income for the full year 2017 was $33.3 million, or $1.68 per share.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2018 fourth quarter were 1.22% and 12.32%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 16.38% for the 2018 fourth quarter.

Interest income was $43.5 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the 2018 third quarter, driven primarily by loan portfolio growth and higher investment portfolio yields. Interest expense was $9.4 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the 2018 third quarter, primarily due to deposit growth and an increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Proceeds from a large deposit made in December 2018 were not readily deployed into investments or loans. This caused margin compression of 3 basis points in the 2018 fourth quarter.

The impact of purchase accounting on the margin continues to decrease. The reported margin for the 2018 fourth quarter showed a year-over-year decline of 10 basis points from 3.36% in 2017 to 3.26% in 2018. However, the adjusted margin, excluding purchase accounting, is up 7 basis points from 3.14% in 2017 to 3.21% in 2018. The decreased impact of purchase accounting can also be observed regarding loan yields. Reported 2018 fourth quarter loan yields were flat year-over year at 4.56%, while yields ex-purchase accounting were up 24 basis points, increasing from 4.26% in 2017 to 4.50% in 2018.

“Although assets only expanded by 6% year-over-year, our deposit base increased by 17%, enabling us to reduce wholesale borrowings. By improving our funding mix, our adjusted margin increased over the same quarter last year,” stated Mr. O’Connor.

The provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for the 2018 fourth quarter, $10.0 million lower than the 2017 fourth quarter, and $1.8 million for the full year 2018, $12.3 million lower than the full year 2017. Contributing to the lower provision were decreases in net charge-offs in the fourth quarter and full year 2018 compared to the same periods in 2017. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $0.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $8.0 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $2.1 million in the full year 2018, compared to net charge-offs of $8.2 million in the 2017 full year.

During the 2018 fourth quarter, the Company negotiated the payoff of $11 million in Taxi Medallion loans. The parties agreed to settle the outstanding notes at $450 thousand per medallion, which resulted in $1.1 million in charge-offs. This did not result in an increase in the 2018 fourth quarter provision. As of December 31, 2018, $4 million had been paid off, with the remaining loans paid down in January 2019. After this transaction the Company’s exposure to Taxi Medallion loans has declined to $10 million. All remaining loans are performing.

Non-interest income was $5.1 million for the 2018 fourth quarter, $0.6 million higher than the 2017 fourth quarter, attributable to higher gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, higher service charges and other fees, and net securities losses in the 2017 fourth quarter, partially offset by lower title fee income and other operating income. Non-interest income was $11.6 million for the full year 2018, $6.5 million lower than the 2017 full year, driven primarily by net securities losses related to the balance sheet restructure in 2018 and lower title fee income, partially offset by higher gain on sale of SBA loans, service charges and other fees, and other operating income. Excluding the impact of the balance sheet restructure, total non-interest income in the full year 2018 would have been $19.5 million.

Non-interest expense for the 2018 fourth quarter decreased to $22.1 million from $29.2 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. Non-interest expense for the full year 2018 increased to $98.2 million from $91.7 million in full year 2017. The decrease in the fourth quarter is primarily due to restructuring costs related to branch restructuring and charter conversion in 2017, and a recovery of fraud loss in the 2018 fourth quarter, partially offset by growth in salaries and benefits expense and office relocation costs in 2018. The increase in the full year non-interest expense is primarily due to growth in salaries and benefits expense, and a fraud loss and office relocation costs in 2018, partially offset by restructuring costs related to branch restructuring and charter conversion in 2017. Excluding the impact of the fraud recovery and office relocation costs, total non-interest expense in the fourth quarter 2018 would have been $21.9 million. Excluding the impact of the restructuring costs, total non-interest expense in the fourth quarter 2017 would have been $21.1 million. Excluding the impact of the fraud loss and office relocation costs, total non-interest expense in the full year 2018 would have been $88.5 million. Excluding the impact of the restructuring costs, total non-interest expense in the full year 2017 would have been $83.7 million.

Non-recurring items in the 2018 fourth quarter included $0.8 million related to the consolidation of back office operations and a $0.6 million net recovery related to the 2018 third quarter fraud loss resulting from a final settlement with another financial institution.

Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the 2018 fourth quarter, and $9.1 million in full year 2018. Income tax expense was $5.4 million in the 2017 fourth quarter and $18.9 million in full year 2017, which included a $7.6 million charge to write-down the Company’s deferred tax assets due to the enactment of the Tax Act in the 2017 fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets were $4.7 billion at December 31, 2018, $252.0 million higher than September 30, 2018, and $270.7 million higher than December 31, 2017. Total loans at December 31, 2018 of $3.3 billion reflect growth of $173.1 million, or 6%, over December 31, 2017. Deposits totaled $3.9 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $551.9 million, or 17%, over December 31, 2017. Demand deposits increased $109.9 million year-over-year to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018, representing 37% of total deposits.

Asset quality measures improved as non-performing assets were $3.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets at December 31, 2018 included $0.2 million of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $2.8 million, or 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2017. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $0.8 million to $4.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2017. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at December 31, 2018 and 2017 were comprised of acquired loans of $0.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

The allowance for loan losses was $31.4 million at December 31, 2018, $0.3 million lower than December 31, 2017. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.96% at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2017.

Stockholders’ equity was $453.8 million at December 31, 2018, $24.6 million higher than December 31, 2017. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. Tangible book value per share was $17.36 at December 31, 2018, $1.22 higher than December 31, 2017.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM (ET). Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10128294. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Domestic Call Dial In: 1-888-317-6016

International Call Dial In: 1-412-317-6016

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529

Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 10128294

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, BNB Bank, formerly known as The Bridgehampton National Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, BNB operates one loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

This report may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “estimated,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements as a result of the Dodd-Frank Act; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 142,145 $ 63,687 $ 76,614 Interest earning deposits with banks 153,223 61,414 18,133 Total cash and cash equivalents 295,368 125,101 94,747 Securities available for sale, at fair value 680,886 661,862 759,916 Securities held to maturity 160,163 164,438 180,866 Total securities 841,049 826,300 940,782 Securities, restricted 24,028 25,162 35,349 Loans held for sale — 1,619 — Loans held for investment 3,275,811 3,197,427 3,102,752 Allowance for loan losses (31,418 ) (31,869 ) (31,707 ) Loans held for investment, net 3,244,393 3,165,558 3,071,045 Premises and equipment, net 35,008 35,893 33,505 Goodwill and other intangible assets 110,324 110,667 111,164 Other real estate owned 175 175 — Accrued interest receivable and other assets 150,399 158,282 143,410 Total assets $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757 $ 4,430,002 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 1,275,664 $ 1,286,673 $ 1,188,535 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 496,881 468,242 419,513 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 975,531 883,386 755,483 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 61,827 61,548 59,019 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 155,104 154,181 111,691 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 2,965,007 2,854,030 2,534,241 Brokered deposits 255,408 281,241 212,593 Public funds - demand deposits 172,941 46,119 150,166 Public funds - other deposits 493,037 437,752 437,543 Total public and brokered deposits 921,386 765,112 800,302 Total deposits 3,886,393 3,619,142 3,334,543 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 539 816 50,877 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 240,433 265,648 501,374 Subordinated debentures, net 78,781 78,746 78,641 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 40,768 44,420 35,367 Total liabilities 4,246,914 4,008,772 4,000,802 Total stockholders' equity 453,830 439,985 429,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757 $ 4,430,002





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income $ 43,480 $ 42,589 $ 39,960 $ 168,984 $ 149,849 Interest expense 9,382 8,375 6,399 32,204 22,689 Net interest income 34,098 34,214 33,561 136,780 127,160 Provision for loan losses 400 200 10,400 1,800 14,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,698 34,014 23,161 134,980 113,110 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,579 2,549 2,334 9,853 8,996 Title fee income 458 384 546 1,797 2,394 Net securities (losses) gains — — (222 ) (7,921 ) 38 Gain on sale of SBA loans 492 524 247 2,078 1,689 BOLI income 561 557 560 2,219 2,250 Other operating income 1,025 904 1,034 3,542 2,735 Total non-interest income 5,115 4,918 4,499 11,568 18,102 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,457 12,134 11,506 50,458 46,560 Occupancy and equipment 3,472 3,325 3,647 13,245 13,998 Net fraud (recovery) loss (600 ) 9,500 — 8,900 — Office relocation costs 750 — — 750 — Restructuring costs — — 8,020 — 8,020 Amortization of other intangible assets 214 215 247 917 1,047 Other operating expenses 5,778 5,830 5,734 23,910 22,102 Total non-interest expense 22,071 31,004 29,154 98,180 91,727 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,742 7,928 (1,494 ) 48,368 39,485 Income tax expense 2,878 1,381 5,422 9,141 18,946 Net income (loss) $ 13,864 $ 6,547 $ (6,916 ) $ 39,227 $ 20,539 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ 0.33 $ (0.35 ) $ 1.97 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ 0.33 $ (0.35 ) $ 1.97 $ 1.04 Weighted average common and equivalent shares 19,492 19,485 19,419 19,468 19,379





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, 2018

2018 2017 2018

2017 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 1.22 % 0.58 % (0.63 ) % 0.87 % 0.49 % Adjusted return on average total assets (1) 1.23 1.24 0.53 1.18 0.79 Return on average stockholders' equity 12.32 5.64 (6.07 ) 8.66 4.64 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1) 12.43 12.03 5.15 11.69 7.53 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 16.38 7.43 (8.04 ) 11.47 6.21 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 16.72 16.03 7.01 15.69 10.28 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 3.26 3.32 3.36 3.33 3.34 Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.21 3.24 3.14 3.23 3.13 Efficiency ratio 56.28 79.23 76.60 66.18 63.15 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 55.16 54.22 54.08 55.85 56.39 Operating expense/average assets 1.94 2.75 2.65 2.19 2.18 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 1.90 1.89 1.90 1.95 1.97





(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein. (2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.





December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 22.93 $ 22.23 $ 21.78 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.36 $ 16.64 $ 16.14 Common shares outstanding 19,791 19,789 19,709 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.6 % 13.6 % 13.3 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 10.3 10.0 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.4 10.3 10.0 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.1 8.0 7.9 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 7.5 7.6 7.4 Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 9.9 9.7 9.6 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 4,400 $ 5,801 $ 3,614 Loans 90 days past due and accruing (3) $ 308 $ 299 $ 1,834 Non-performing loans $ 2,808 $ 1,944 $ 6,955 Other real estate owned 175 175 — Non-performing assets $ 2,983 $ 2,119 $ 6,955 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.22 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.06 0.05 0.16 Allowance/non-performing loans 1118.87 1639.35 455.89 Allowance/total loans 0.96 1.00 1.02





(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. (2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. (3) Represents loans acquired in connection with the Community National Bank, FNBNY Bancorp, Inc., and Hamptons State Bank acquisitions.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,206,033 $ 36,848 4.56 % $ 3,157,422 $ 36,243 4.55 % $ 2,984,476 $ 34,309 4.56 % Securities (1) 882,886 6,328 2.84 867,174 6,044 2.77 997,762 5,918 2.35 Deposits with banks 74,348 443 2.36 84,986 437 2.04 21,638 70 1.28 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,163,267 43,619 4.16 4,109,582 42,724 4.12 4,003,876 40,297 3.99 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 359,740 369,305 359,460 Total assets $ 4,523,007 $ 4,478,887 $ 4,363,336 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 375,792 $ 656 0.69 % $ 341,056 $ 395 0.46 % $ 298,766 $ 81 0.11 % NOW 113,116 40 0.14 108,271 27 0.10 126,275 27 0.08 MMDA 906,565 2,950 1.29 866,631 2,386 1.09 797,552 1,406 0.70 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,395,473 3,646 1.04 1,315,958 2,808 0.85 1,222,593 1,514 0.49 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 61,803 250 1.60 59,681 209 1.39 58,655 157 1.06 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 156,806 739 1.87 148,339 674 1.80 113,011 348 1.22 Total IPC deposits 1,614,082 4,635 1.14 1,523,978 3,691 0.96 1,394,259 2,019 0.57 Brokered deposits 263,580 1,528 2.30 307,651 1,593 2.05 233,202 804 1.37 Public funds 433,845 787 0.72 448,191 763 0.68 369,123 221 0.24 Total public and brokered deposits 697,425 2,315 1.32 755,842 2,356 1.24 602,325 1,025 0.68 Total deposits 2,311,507 6,950 1.19 2,279,820 6,047 1.05 1,996,584 3,044 0.60 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,180 15 1.87 3,487 12 1.37 142,923 498 1.38 FHLB advances 265,235 1,282 1.92 269,909 1,182 1.74 401,155 1,723 1.70 Subordinated debentures 78,758 1,135 5.72 78,723 1,134 5.72 78,618 1,134 5.72 Total borrowings 347,173 2,432 2.78 352,119 2,328 2.62 622,696 3,355 2.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,658,680 9,382 1.40 2,631,939 8,375 1.26 2,619,280 6,399 0.97 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,370,428 1,343,107 1,255,110 Other liabilities 47,547 43,432 36,689 Total liabilities 4,076,655 4,018,478 3,911,079 Stockholders' equity 446,352 460,409 452,257 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,523,007 $ 4,478,887 $ 4,363,336 Net interest rate spread 2.76 % 2.86 % 3.02 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,504,587 $ 1,477,643 $ 1,384,596 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 34,237 3.26 % 34,349 3.32 % 33,898 3.36 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (139 ) (0.01 ) (135 ) (0.02 ) (337 ) (0.03 ) Net interest income $ 34,098 $ 34,214 $ 33,561 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.30 % 3.33 %





(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,167,933 $ 144,568 4.56 % $ 2,774,422 $ 126,802 4.57 % Securities (1) 910,726 23,936 2.63 1,048,033 24,140 2.30 Deposits with banks 52,143 1,076 2.06 24,554 278 1.13 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,130,802 169,580 4.11 3,847,009 151,220 3.93 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 362,276 354,019 Total assets $ 4,493,078 $ 4,201,028 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 326,576 $ 1,261 0.39 % $ 283,624 $ 291 0.10 % NOW 121,818 123 0.10 114,226 86 0.08 MMDA 838,481 8,570 1.02 710,989 4,583 0.64 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,286,875 9,954 0.77 1,108,839 4,960 0.45 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 59,516 790 1.33 58,982 556 0.94 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 122,621 2,129 1.74 98,157 1,097 1.12 Total IPC deposits 1,469,012 12,873 0.88 1,265,978 6,613 0.52 Brokered deposits 273,127 5,205 1.91 237,432 2,868 1.21 Public funds 471,967 2,658 0.56 434,035 945 0.22 Total public and brokered deposits 745,094 7,863 1.06 671,467 3,813 0.57 Total deposits 2,214,106 20,736 0.94 1,937,445 10,426 0.54 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 69,604 1,200 1.72 132,514 1,571 1.19 FHLB advances 324,653 5,729 1.76 401,258 6,105 1.52 Subordinated debentures 78,706 4,539 5.77 78,566 4,539 5.78 Junior subordinated debentures — — — 668 48 7.19 Total borrowings 472,963 11,468 2.42 613,006 12,263 2.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,687,069 32,204 1.20 2,550,451 22,689 0.89 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,310,857 1,174,840 Other liabilities 42,392 33,465 Total liabilities 4,040,318 3,758,756 Stockholders' equity 452,760 442,272 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,493,078 $ 4,201,028 Net interest rate spread 2.91 % 3.04 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,443,733 $ 1,296,558 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 137,376 3.33 % 128,531 3.34 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (596 ) (0.02 ) (1,371 ) (0.03 ) Net interest income $ 136,780 $ 127,160 Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.31 %





(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain net securities losses associated with the Company's strategic plan to restructure its balance sheet during the second quarter of 2018, a fraud loss during the third quarter of 2018, a fraud recovery and office relocation costs during the fourth quarter of 2018 and restructuring costs and deferred tax asset remeasurement related to the Tax Act during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average total assets - as reported 1.22 % 0.58 % (0.63 ) % 0.87 % 0.49 % Net securities losses — — — 0.18 — Net fraud (recovery) loss (0.05 ) 0.84 — 0.20 — Office relocation costs 0.07 — — 0.02 — Restructuring costs — — 0.73 — 0.19 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.01 ) (0.18 ) (0.26 ) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) Deferred tax asset remeasurement — — 0.69 — 0.18 Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.23 1.24 0.53 1.18 0.79 Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported 12.32 % 5.64 % (6.07 ) % 8.66 % 4.64 % Net securities losses — — — 1.75 — Net fraud (recovery) loss (0.53 ) 8.19 — 1.97 — Office relocation costs 0.67 — — 0.17 — Restructuring costs — — 7.04 — 1.81 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.03 ) (1.80 ) (2.46 ) (0.86 ) (0.63 ) Deferred tax asset remeasurement — — 6.64 — 1.71 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.43 12.03 5.15 11.69 7.53 Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 16.38 % 7.43 % (8.04 ) % 11.47 % 6.21 % Net securities losses — — — 2.32 — Net fraud (recovery) loss (0.71 ) 10.78 — 2.60 — Office relocation costs 0.89 — — 0.22 — Restructuring costs — — 9.32 — 2.42 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.25 0.24 0.29 0.27 0.32 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.09 ) (2.42 ) (3.36 ) (1.19 ) (0.96 ) Deferred tax asset remeasurement — — 8.80 — 2.29 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.72 16.03 7.01 15.69 10.28

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding net securities losses, net fraud (recovery) loss, office relocation costs, restructuring costs, and deferred tax asset remeasurement related to the Tax Act:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) - as reported $ 13,864 $ 6,547 $ (6,916 ) $ 39,227 $ 20,539 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — — 7,921 — Net fraud (recovery) loss (600 ) 9,500 — 8,900 — Office relocation costs 750 — — 750 — Restructuring costs — — 8,020 — 8,020 Income tax effect of adjustments above (32 ) (2,091 ) (2,807 ) (3,865 ) (2,807 ) Deferred tax asset remeasurement — — 7,572 — 7,572 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 13,982 $ 13,956 $ 5,869 $ 52,933 $ 33,324 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - as reported $ 0.70 $ 0.33 $ (0.35 ) $ 1.97 $ 1.04 Adjustments: Net securities losses — — — 0.40 — Net fraud (recovery) loss (0.03 ) 0.48 — 0.45 — Office relocation costs 0.04 — — 0.04 — Restructuring costs — — 0.40 — 0.40 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.01 ) (0.11 ) (0.14 ) (0.20 ) (0.15 ) Deferred tax asset remeasurement — — 0.39 — 0.39 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.30 $ 2.66 $ 1.68

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Efficiency ratio - as reported 56.28 % 79.23 % 76.60 % 66.18 % 63.15 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 22,071 $ 31,004 $ 29,154 $ 98,180 $ 91,727 Less: Net fraud recovery (loss) 600 (9,500 ) — (8,900 ) — Less: Office relocation costs (750 ) — — (750 ) — Less: Restructuring costs — — (8,020 ) — (8,020 ) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (214 ) (215 ) (247 ) (917 ) (1,047 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 21,707 $ 21,289 $ 20,887 $ 87,613 $ 82,660 Net interest income - as reported $ 34,098 $ 34,214 $ 33,561 $ 136,780 $ 127,160 Tax-equivalent adjustment 139 135 337 596 1,371 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 34,237 $ 34,349 $ 33,898 $ 137,376 $ 128,531 Non-interest income - as reported $ 5,115 $ 4,918 $ 4,499 $ 11,568 $ 18,102 Less: Net securities losses/(gains) — — 222 7,921 (38 ) Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,115 $ 4,918 $ 4,721 $ 19,489 $ 18,064 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 39,352 $ 39,267 $ 38,619 $ 156,865 $ 146,595 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 55.16 % 54.22 % 54.08 % 55.85 % 56.39 %





(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.94 % 2.75 % 2.65 % 2.19 % 2.18 % Net fraud recovery (loss) 0.05 (0.84 ) — (0.20 ) — Office relocation costs (0.07 ) — — (0.02 ) — Restructuring costs — — (0.73 ) — (0.19 ) Amortization of other intangible assets (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.90 1.89 1.90 1.95 1.97

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding accretion income and average purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net interest income - as reported $ 34,098 $ 34,214 $ 33,561 $ 136,780 $ 127,160 Tax-equivalent adjustment 139 135 337 596 1,371 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 34,237 $ 34,349 $ 33,898 $ 137,376 $ 128,531 Adjustment: Less: Accretion income on acquired loans (463 ) (690 ) (2,072 ) (3,737 ) (7,558 ) Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) $ 33,774 $ 33,659 $ 31,826 $ 133,639 $ 120,973 Average interest-earning assets - as reported $ 4,163,267 $ 4,109,582 $ 4,003,876 $ 4,130,802 $ 3,847,009 Adjustment: Average purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans 5,379 6,018 14,309 6,809 16,716 Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,168,646 $ 4,115,600 $ 4,018,185 $ 4,137,611 $ 3,863,725 Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis - as reported 4.56 % 4.55 % 4.56 % 4.56 % 4.57 % Adjustment: Purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans (0.06 ) (0.09 ) (0.30 ) (0.12 ) (0.30 ) Adjusted average yield on loans (non-GAAP) 4.50 4.46 4.26 4.44 4.27 Net interest margin - as reported (1) 3.25 % 3.30 % 3.33 % 3.31 % 3.31 % Tax-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.03 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2) 3.26 3.32 3.36 3.33 3.34 Adjustment: Purchase accounting adjustments on acquired loans (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.22 ) (0.10 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.21 3.24 3.14 3.23 3.13





(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Total assets - as reported $ 4,700,744 $ 4,448,757 $ 4,430,002 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (110,324 ) (110,667 ) (111,164 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,590,420 $ 4,338,090 $ 4,318,838 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 453,830 $ 439,985 $ 429,200 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (110,324 ) (110,667 ) (111,164 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 343,506 $ 329,318 $ 318,036 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 7.5 % 7.6 % 7.4 %





(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.





Contact: John M. McCaffery Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.