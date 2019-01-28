Jones Energy, Inc. Extends Preferred Stock Conversion Deadline

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Energy, Inc. (OTCQX: JONE) (“Jones Energy” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a further extension of the conversion window for holders of the Company’s 8.0% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) giving such holders special rights to convert shares of Preferred Stock to Class A Common Stock at a premium to the existing conversion rate, previously set to expire on February 1, 2019. The special rights conversion end date has now been extended to February 15, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Holders of the Preferred Stock can contact their broker for additional information and to initiate a conversion.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma and Texas. Additional information about Jones Energy may be found on the Company’s website at: www.jonesenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Page Portas

Investor Relations

512-493-4834

ir@jonesenergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.