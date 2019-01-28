Northrim BanCorp Earns $20.0 Million, or $2.86 per Diluted Share, in 2018; Reflects Expanding Net Interest Margin, Improving Credit Quality, and Lower Taxes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported earnings of $20.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for 2018 and $4.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Northrim continues to benefit from rising interest rates with the short duration of both its loan and investment portfolios repricing into higher yields in both the fourth quarter and full year.



“With the four 25-basis-point rate hikes implemented in 2018, our yields on interest-earning assets expanded faster than our cost of funds. In addition, lower corporate tax rates and improved credit quality contributed to earnings growth in 2018,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO.

In the fourth quarter and full year periods ending December 31, 2017, Northrim recognized a pre-tax gain of $4.4 million on the sale of its interest in Northrim Benefits Group and operating income from that business of $2.5 million, respectively, with no contribution from this divested subsidiary in 2018. These revenues were partially offset in 2017 by a provision for loan losses of $3.2 million, compared to a benefit of $500,000 in 2018 due to improvements in asset quality.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights:

Total revenue, which includes net interest income plus other operating income, decreased 3% to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, and grew 5% from $22.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Community Banking provided 79% of total revenues and 96% of earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. Home Mortgage Lending provided 21% of total revenues and 4% of fourth quarter 2018 earnings.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 10% to $16.1 million from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, mainly due to the higher yields on the loan and investment portfolios and was also up 2% compared to $15.8 million in the preceding quarter.

Pre-tax income increased to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $4.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, but decreased from $6.4 million in the preceding quarter.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE”) * expanded to 4.76% in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 2-basis-point improvement, compared to the preceding quarter and a 45-basis-point improvement compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.27% and return on average equity was 9.30% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.34% and 9.95% for the full year.

The Company repurchased 15,468 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2018 at an average price of $31.90, leaving 153,433 shares available under the previously announced repurchase authorization.





Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total assets $ 1,502,988 $ 1,502,673 $ 1,470,440 $ 1,524,741 $ 1,518,596 Total portfolio loans $ 984,346 $ 982,007 $ 967,702 $ 967,575 $ 954,953 Average portfolio loans $ 981,407 $ 984,914 $ 963,724 $ 955,718 $ 980,351 Total deposits $ 1,228,088 $ 1,233,268 $ 1,205,521 $ 1,260,790 $ 1,258,283 Average deposits $ 1,233,479 $ 1,223,997 $ 1,217,903 $ 1,233,745 $ 1,254,566 Total shareholders' equity $ 205,947 $ 203,242 $ 199,456 $ 194,973 $ 192,802 Net income attributable to Northrim BanCorp $ 4,848 $ 5,264 $ 5,830 $ 4,062 $ 214 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.03 Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.40 % 1.58 % 1.10 % 0.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.30 % 10.27 % 11.79 % 8.43 % 0.43 % NIM 4.71 % 4.69 % 4.50 % 4.28 % 4.25 % NIMTE* 4.76 % 4.74 % 4.56 % 4.33 % 4.31 % Efficiency ratio 76.64 % 73.82 % 71.19 % 77.22 % 80.92 % Total shareholders' equity/total assets 13.70 % 13.53 % 13.56 % 12.79 % 12.70 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 12.76 % 12.58 % 12.60 % 11.85 % 11.75 % Book value per share $ 29.92 $ 29.52 $ 29.02 $ 28.37 $ 28.06 Tangible book value per share* $ 27.57 $ 27.17 $ 26.66 $ 26.01 $ 25.70 Dividends per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.22

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 10.)

According to the State Department of Labor, average monthly employment in Alaska through November of 2018 was lower by 1,300 jobs, or (-0.4%) compared to November of 2017. Health care continues to be the bright spot, adding 500 jobs up 1.3% (in this sector). “The construction sector is often a leading indicator of future economic change,” stated Mark Edwards, Senior Vice President Credit Administration and Bank Economist. November 2018 year-over-year figures show construction added 200 jobs, up +1.4%, ending a two-year decline. Also significant was a positive increase of 100 jobs, or +1.1%, in the oil and gas sector, reversing a three-year decline. This sector suffered the most during the recent recession and it consists of the highest paying jobs in the economy.

The Alaska Department of Labor highlighted military, oil & gas activity and tourism as the three primary drivers leading to forecasted job growth of 0.4% in 2019. This is projected to end a three year period of job losses between 2016 and 2018. Military job growth is expected to be the most significant driver due to the deployment of F-35 fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks. The troops supporting two full squadrons are expected to arrive between 2020 and 2022, and positive economic impacts are already occurring. According to Alaska Labor Economist Karinne Wiebold, “Preparations include a half-billion dollars in new construction to accommodate the jets and additional active duty and civilian support staff.” This should also indirectly help other sectors throughout the state including numerous professional and business services.

Oil prices continued to fluctuate in 2018, but trended higher on average during most of the year. There are a number of near-term projects that have led the Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner, Bruce Tangeman, to forecast oil production growth over the next two years. Commissioner Tangeman stated in the December 2018 Revenue Sources Book, “For FY 2018, North Slope oil production averaged 518,400 barrels per day (bpd), a decline of 1.5% compared to FY 2017. The Department of Revenue forecasts that new fields will help increase production to 526,800 bpd in FY 2019 and 533,200 bpd in FY 2020.”

According to the Alaska Department of Labor report, the third major economic driver is expected to be tourism and the Alaska Department of Labor projects 2019 will be a record year for visitors. Economist Wiebold stated, “The projected number of cruise ship passengers is up 16% to 1.36 million. As long as the U.S. economy remains strong and barring substantial disruptions globally, Alaska will continue to be an attractive tourist destination.”

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Northrim generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.27% and a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 9.30%, compared to 1.40% and 10.27%, respectively in the third quarter of 2018 and 0.06% and 0.43%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago. In the full year of 2018, ROAA was 1.34% and ROAE was 9.95%, compared to 0.87% and 6.81%, respectively, in 2017. These results were above the averages posted by the 149 banks that make up the SNL Index of U.S. Banks with assets of $1 to $5 Billion as of September 30, 20181. Average ROAA was 0.85% and ROAE was 7.92% for the index in 2017.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, grew 10% to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and was up 2% from $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the full year in 2018, net interest income increased 6% to $61.2 million from $57.7 million in the full year in 2017.

NIMTE* was 4.76% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 4.74% in the preceding quarter and 4.31% from the same quarter a year ago. Higher total interest income, coupled with lower growth in total interest expense, contributed to the increases in net interest income and NIMTE* in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to prior quarters. The deployment of lower-yielding cash and investments into more productive loans and higher-yielding securities also supported the increases in net interest income and NIMTE*. The yield on interest earning assets in the fourth quarter improved to 5.08%, up 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and 62 basis points year-over-year. The cost of funds increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 50 basis points, up 14 basis points from the preceding quarter and 25 basis points compared to the same quarter last year. For the full year in 2018, NIMTE* improved 32 basis points to 4.60%.

“We implemented several strategies over the past few years to protect our net interest margin, including deploying capital to reduce high-cost debt, executing an interest rate swap that locked in lower rates for the remaining balance of our floating rate debt, and maintaining short durations for both loans and deposits,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer.

Provision for Loan Losses

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Northrim recorded a benefit for loan losses of $200,000, bringing the full year benefit to $500,000, reflecting continued improvement in credit quality of the loan portfolio. Non-performing loans, net of government guarantees, declined 11% in the quarter and 31% for the year to $14.7 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $16.6 million at September 30, 2018, and $21.4 million at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 133% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees at year end.

1For the trailing 12 months ended of September 30, 2018, the SNL Index of US Banks with Assets of $1 to $5 Billion tracked 155 banks with averages for the following ratios: NIMTE* 3.68%, loan loss reserves to gross loans of 0.93%, ROAA 1.03%, and ROAE 9.48%.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $7.7 million, or 32% of total fourth quarter revenues, as compared to $8.7 million, or 35% of revenues in the third quarter of 2018, and $8.0 million, or 35% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year in 2018, other operating income totaled $32.2 million, or 34% of revenues, compared to $40.5 million, or 41% of revenues in 2017. The primary drivers of other operating income are variability in the mortgage market, which is highly seasonal, the elimination of employee benefits plan income, and no gain on sale following the sale of the Company's interest in Northrim Benefits Group in August of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded for the first time in other operating income the fair value of its commercial loan servicing portfolio of $1.0 million. Going forward only the changes in the fair value of the Company's commercial loan servicing portfolio will be reflected in other operating income and are not expected to be significant. In addition, the fair value mark-to-market of the securities portfolio reduced other income by $490,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $625,000 for the full year.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses remained stable at $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the full year in 2018, other operating expenses were $69.8 million compared to $71.2 million in 2017. In the third quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, there was an $804,000 and $686,000 write down, respectively, of the carrying value of the Company's minority interest in another mortgage origination business owned by Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of Residential Mortgage, LLC (collectively "RML").

Income Tax Provision

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Northrim recorded $907,000 in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 16% compared to $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year in 2018, Northrim recorded $4.1 million in state and federal income tax expense, compared to $10.3 million in 2017. The tax expense in 2017 included an additional $2.7 million tax expense, or $0.39 per diluted share, associated with the tax reforms enacted at the end of 2017.

Community Banking

“As Alaska begins to recover from the recent economic recession, we are seeing growth in the three major drivers of our economy: natural resources exploration and development, military spending, and tourism. We are optimistic about opportunities in the Alaska markets that we serve throughout the state,” said Schierhorn.

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment increased 9% to $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net interest income $ 15,719 $ 15,358 $ 14,614 $ 14,036 $ 14,381 (Benefit) provision for loan losses (200 ) — (300 ) — — Other operating income 3,199 2,770 2,836 2,518 2,685 Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments — — — — (193 ) Other operating expense 13,637 12,204 11,748 12,367 13,113 Income before provision for income taxes 5,481 5,924 6,002 4,187 4,146 Provision for income taxes 824 996 882 659 4,754 Net income (loss) $ 4,657 $ 4,928 $ 5,120 $ 3,528 $ (608 ) Average diluted shares 6,990,319 6,990,633 6,976,985 6,968,082 6,963,125 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.74 $ 0.50 $ (0.09 )





Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net interest income $ 59,727 $ 56,448 (Benefit) provision for loan losses (500 ) 3,200 Other operating income 11,323 17,187 Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments — 130 Other operating expense 49,956 50,271 Income before provision for income taxes 21,594 20,034 Provision for income taxes 3,361 9,499 Net income 18,233 10,535 Less: net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest — 327 Net income attributable to Northrim BanCorp $ 18,233 $ 10,208 Average diluted shares 6,981,557 6,977,910 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.60 $ 1.46



Home Mortgage Lending

“A number of factors impacted the housing market in Alaska this quarter, including normal seasonality, the moderate impacts from the earthquake that shook the greater Anchorage area on November 30, and the effects of the government shut-down on non-military federal workers, which make up approximately 5% of the Alaska workforce,” noted Ballard. “Fortunately, no lives were lost in the earthquake and property damage was remarkably contained compared to damage from other earthquakes of this magnitude. In addition, our housing market continues to show price stability throughout the state, although loan fundings have been trending down due to a variety of factors including rising interest rates and low housing inventory levels.” Loans funded in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $114.0 million, of which 90% were for new home purchases, compared to $132.6 million of which 83% were for new home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“Our mortgage servicing business, which was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2015 to service loans for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, continues to grow,” Ballard continued. As of December 31, 2018, Northrim serviced 2,220 loans in its $557.6 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, which is a 37% increase from the $406.3 million serviced a year ago. Mortgage servicing revenue was steady at $1.5 million in the fourth quarters of both 2018 and 2017. Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the amount of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which are driven by interest rate volatility and fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Mortgage commitments outstanding, end of period $ 44,999 $ 69,026 $ 84,092 $ 64,819 $ 43,602 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 113,963 $ 156,301 $ 148,183 $ 109,069 $ 132,606 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 10 % 9 % 8 % 18 % 17 % Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 557,583 $ 516,008 $ 472,190 $ 439,561 $ 406,291 Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 3,156 $ 4,268 $ 4,052 $ 3,346 $ 4,084 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (442 ) (66 ) 32 316 (551 ) Total production revenue 2,714 4,202 4,084 3,662 3,533 Mortgage servicing revenue 1,526 1,578 1,254 1,183 1,450 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net2 145 (128 ) (118 ) (26 ) 64 Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 1,671 1,450 1,136 1,157 1,514 Other mortgage banking revenue 134 251 258 125 220 Total mortgage banking income $ 4,519 $ 5,903 $ 5,478 $ 4,944 $ 5,267 Net interest income $ 418 $ 461 $ 375 $ 227 $ 303 Mortgage banking income 4,519 5,903 5,478 4,944 5,267 Other operating expense 4,663 5,895 4,858 4,428 5,417 Income before provision for income taxes 274 469 995 743 153 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 83 133 285 209 (669 ) Net income attributable to Northrim BanCorp $ 191 $ 336 $ 710 $ 534 $ 822 Average diluted shares 6,990,319 6,990,633 6,976,985 6,968,082 6,963,125 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.12

2Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates, net of collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 527,516 $ 554,077 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 11 % 16 % Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 14,822 $ 18,013 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (160 ) (147 ) Total production revenue 14,662 17,866 Mortgage servicing revenue 5,541 4,438 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net2 (127 ) 2 Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 5,414 4,440 Other mortgage banking revenue 768 981 Total mortgage banking income $ 20,844 $ 23,287 Net interest income $ 1,481 $ 1,230 Mortgage banking income 20,844 23,287 Other operating expense 19,844 20,752 Income before provision for income taxes 2,481 3,765 Provision for income taxes 710 822 Net income attributable to Northrim BanCorp $ 1,771 $ 2,943 Average diluted shares 6,981,557 6,977,910 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.42

2Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates, net of collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.





Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets were $1.50 billion at December 31, 2018, unchanged from the preceding quarter and down 1% from a year ago. “Although the duration of our loan portfolio remains short, we produced moderate loan growth,” said Schierhorn. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio remains at 80% at December 31, 2018, unchanged from September 30, 2018, and up from 76% at December 31, 2017. Schierhorn added that “with the rising interest rate environment the Bank has been working hard to maintain our strong deposit base.”

Average interest-earning assets were $1.36 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 2% from $1.34 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018 and down less than 1% from the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.08% in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 4.97% in the preceding quarter and 4.46% in the like quarter a year ago. For the full year in 2018, average interest-earning assets declined 2% to $1.35 billion from $1.37 billion in the full year in 2017. Average yields were 4.82% in the full year in 2018, compared to 4.46% in the full year in 2017.

Average investment securities totaled $280.8 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 6% from the third quarter of 2018, and down 2% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio improved to 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2018, from 2.29% in the preceding quarter and 1.77% a year ago. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio was 27 months, at December 31, 2018, which is expected to generate improvement in yields as securities reprice in this rising interest rate environment. For the full year in 2018, average investment securities declined to $286.4 million with an average yield of 2.17% compared to $305.2 million and an average yield of 1.66% for the full year in 2017.

“In 2018, loan originations more than offset the relatively rapid repayments that result from the short duration of the loan portfolio. In addition, a majority of the loan portfolio is adjustable rate, which has benefited yields as interest rates rise,” said Schierhorn. Portfolio loans were $984.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 up slightly from the preceding quarter and up 3% from the fourth quarter a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $981.4 million down slightly from the preceding quarter and relatively unchanged from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2018 improved to 5.98% from 5.81% in the third quarter of 2018 and 5.45% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Average portfolio loans in the full year in 2018 were down 1% to $971.5 million with a yield of 5.74%, compared to $981.0 million and a yield of 5.47% for the full year in 2017.

Alaskans account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts. Balances in transaction accounts at December 31, 2018, represented 91% of total deposits. At December 31, 2018, total deposits were $1.23 billion, level with balances at September 30, 2018, and down from $1.26 billion a year ago. Average interest-bearing deposits were up slightly to $796.4 million with an average cost of 0.45% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $795.3 million and an average cost of 0.30% in the third quarter of 2018, and down 4% from $829.3 million and an average cost of 0.18% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Average interest-bearing deposits were down 2% in the full year in 2018 at $809.8 million with an average cost of 0.28%, compared to $829.9 million and an average cost of 0.21% in the full year in 2017.

Shareholders’ equity increased 7% to $205.9 million, or $29.92 per share, at December 31, 2018, compared to $192.8 million, or $28.06 per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $27.57 at December 31, 2018, up from $25.70 per share a year ago. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III and Dodd Frank regulatory standards with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 15.47% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Asset quality in the fourth quarter of 2018 improved with nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees declining to $22.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $24.1 million at the end of the preceding quarter, and $28.7 million at December 31, 2017, primarily due to loan payments which exceeded NPA additions. Of the NPAs, $13.6 million or 60% are nonaccrual loans related to five commercial relationships. Two of these relationships, which totaled $7.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, are businesses in the medical industry.

Net adversely classified loans were $27.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $29.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018 and $33.8 million one year ago. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $441,000 compared to net recoveries of $52,000 in the preceding quarter and $2,000 in charge-offs in the year ago quarter. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. As of December 31, 2018, $20.1 million, or 74% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to seven relationships with four loans to commercial businesses, two loans to medical businesses, and one loan to an oilfield services commercial business.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 were $3.4 million, up slightly from $3.3 million in the preceding quarter and down from $7.7 million a year ago. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the year ago quarter is primarily due to the repayment of two commercial relationships. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans. The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.

Northrim estimates that $62.3 million, or approximately 6% of portfolio loans as of December 31, 2018, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and $1.7 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of December 31, 2018, Northrim has an additional $32.5 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. “We define direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that we have identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry,” added Ballard.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com





Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to maintain strong asset quality and to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins; and our ability to execute our business plan. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Income Statement (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,251 $ 14,992 $ 13,861 $ 57,542 $ 55,041 Interest on portfolio investments 1,662 1,419 1,168 5,829 4,634 Interest on deposits in banks 294 169 203 806 433 Total interest income 17,207 16,580 15,232 64,177 60,108 Interest Expense: Interest expense on deposits 894 595 382 2,307 1,707 Interest expense on borrowings 176 166 166 662 723 Total interest expense 1,070 761 548 2,969 2,430 Net interest income 16,137 15,819 14,684 61,208 57,678 (Benefit) provision for loan losses (200 ) — — (500 ) 3,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,337 15,819 14,684 61,708 54,478 Other Operating Income: Mortgage banking income 4,519 5,903 5,267 20,844 23,287 Gain on commercial servicing rights 1,030 — — 1,030 — Purchased receivable income 781 767 758 3,255 2,975 Bankcard fees 755 724 694 2,811 2,597 Service charges on deposit accounts 371 407 360 1,508 1,614 Gain on sale of securities — — — — 11 Gain on sale of Northrim Benefits Group — — 2 — 4,445 Employee benefit plan income — — — — 2,506 (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities (490 ) 37 — (625 ) — Other income 752 835 871 3,344 3,039 Total other operating income 7,718 8,673 7,952 32,167 40,474 Other Operating Expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 11,442 11,261 10,971 44,650 44,721 Occupancy expense 1,729 1,687 1,761 6,136 6,752 Data processing expense 1,661 1,503 1,340 6,035 5,549 Marketing expense 857 367 833 2,318 2,566 Professional and outside services 673 727 457 2,453 2,365 Insurance expense 217 171 239 862 1,161 OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale 101 43 621 258 837 Intangible asset amortization expense 17 18 21 70 100 Impairment of equity method investment — 804 686 804 686 Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments — — (193 ) — 130 Other operating expense 1,603 1,518 1,601 6,214 6,286 Total other operating expense 18,300 18,099 18,337 69,800 71,153 Income before provision for income taxes 5,755 6,393 4,299 24,075 23,799 Provision for income taxes 907 1,129 4,085 4,071 10,321 Net income 4,848 5,264 214 20,004 13,478 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest — — — — 327 Net income attributable to Northrim BanCorp $ 4,848 $ 5,264 $ 214 $ 20,004 $ 13,151 Basic EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.03 $ 2.91 $ 1.91 Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.03 $ 2.86 $ 1.88 Average basic shares 6,888,762 6,877,194 6,865,753 6,877,573 6,889,621 Average diluted shares 6,990,319 6,990,633 6,963,125 6,981,557 6,977,910





Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 26,771 $ 37,651 $ 25,016 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 50,767 32,528 52,825 Investment securities available for sale 271,610 264,193 307,019 Marketable equity securities 7,265 6,035 5,731 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,101 2,103 2,115 Loans held for sale 34,710 56,636 43,979 Portfolio loans 984,346 982,007 954,953 Allowance for loan losses (19,519 ) (20,160 ) (21,461 ) Net portfolio loans 964,827 961,847 933,492 Purchased receivables, net 14,406 12,706 22,231 Mortgage servicing rights 10,821 9,695 7,305 Other real estate owned, net 7,962 8,707 8,651 Premises and equipment, net 39,090 38,637 37,867 Goodwill and intangible assets 16,154 16,171 16,224 Other assets 56,504 55,764 56,141 Total assets $ 1,502,988 $ 1,502,673 $ 1,518,596 Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 420,988 $ 450,409 $ 414,686 Interest-bearing demand 248,056 240,974 252,009 Savings deposits 239,054 233,611 247,458 Money market deposits 206,717 208,614 243,603 Time deposits 113,273 99,660 100,527 Total deposits 1,228,088 1,233,268 1,258,283 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 34,278 32,429 27,746 Other borrowings 7,241 7,282 7,362 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 17,124 16,142 22,093 Total liabilities 1,297,041 1,299,431 1,325,794 Total shareholders' equity 205,947 203,242 192,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,502,988 $ 1,502,673 $ 1,518,596

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Investments December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total U.S. Treasury securities $ 54,863 19.7 % $ 54,452 20.2 % $ 49,877 15.9 % U.S. Agency securities 153,997 55.1 % 151,380 56.0 % 199,583 63.9 % Corporate securities 39,780 14.3 % 40,516 15.0 % 37,132 11.9 % Marketable equity securities 7,265 2.6 % 6,035 2.2 % 5,731 1.8 % Collateralized loan obligations 13,886 5.0 % 6,002 2.2 % 6,005 1.9 % Alaska municipality, utility, or state bonds 4,710 1.7 % 7,307 2.7 % 9,752 3.1 % Other municipality, utility, or state bonds 4,374 1.6 % 4,536 1.7 % 4,670 1.5 % Total portfolio investments $ 278,875 $ 270,228 $ 312,750





Composition of Portfolio Loans December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Commercial loans $ 342,420 35 % $ 333,132 34 % $ 327,733 34 % $ 316,081 33 % $ 313,514 33 % CRE owner occupied loans 126,414 13 % 130,166 13 % 127,384 13 % 132,589 14 % 132,041 14 % CRE nonowner occupied loans 367,759 37 % 382,313 39 % 385,648 40 % 395,915 40 % 359,725 38 % Construction loans 109,367 11 % 97,976 10 % 89,433 9 % 85,257 9 % 111,294 12 % Consumer loans 42,873 4 % 42,775 4 % 41,711 4 % 41,841 4 % 42,535 3 % Subtotal 988,833 986,362 971,909 971,683 959,109 Unearned loan fees, net (4,487 ) (4,355 ) (4,207 ) (4,108 ) (4,156 ) Total portfolio loans $ 984,346 $ 982,007 $ 967,702 $ 967,575 $ 954,953





Composition of Deposits December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Demand deposits $ 420,988 35 % $ 450,409 36 % $ 401,925 33 % $ 433,046 34 % $ 414,686 33 % Interest-bearing demand 248,056 20 % 240,974 20 % 246,628 20 % 244,601 19 % 252,009 20 % Savings deposits 239,054 19 % 233,611 19 % 237,978 20 % 246,981 20 % 247,458 20 % Money market deposits 206,717 17 % 208,614 17 % 223,189 19 % 239,242 19 % 243,603 19 % Time deposits 113,273 9 % 99,660 8 % 95,801 8 % 96,920 8 % 100,527 8 % Total deposits $ 1,228,088 $ 1,233,268 $ 1,205,521 $ 1,260,790 $ 1,258,283



Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Nonaccrual loans $ 15,210 $ 16,728 $ 21,626 Loans 90 days past due and accruing — 152 252 Total nonperforming loans 15,210 16,880 21,878 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government (516 ) (279 ) (467 ) Net nonperforming loans 14,694 16,601 21,411 Other real estate owned 7,962 8,707 8,651 Repossessed assets 1,242 29 — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279 ) (1,279 ) (1,333 ) Net nonperforming assets $ 22,619 $ 24,058 $ 28,729 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.49 % 1.69 % 2.24 % Nonperforming assets / total assets, net of government guarantees 1.50 % 1.60 % 1.89 % Performing restructured loans $ 3,413 $ 3,252 $ 7,668 Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees $ 18,107 $ 19,853 $ 29,079 Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.84 % 2.02 % 3.05 % Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans / total assets, net of government guarantees 1.73 % 1.82 % 2.40 % Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees $ 27,217 $ 29,730 $ 33,845 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.36 % 0.26 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.98 % 2.05 % 2.25 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 133 % 121 % 100 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 713 $ 9 $ 55 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ (272 ) $ (61 ) $ (53 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 441 $ (52 ) $ 2 Net loan charge-offs year-to-date $ 1,442 $ 1,001 $ 1,435 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter 0.04 % (0.01 ) % — % Net loan charge-offs year-to-date / average loans, year-to-date annualized 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.15 %



Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nonperforming Assets Rollforward Balance at Additions Payments Writedowns Transfers to Transfers to Sales Balance at September

30, 2018 this

quarter this

quarter /Charge-offs

this quarter OREO/

REPO Performing Status

this quarter this

quarter December

31, 2018 Commercial loans $ 14,734 $ 2,787 $ (2,986 ) $ (682 ) $ (1,182 ) $ — $ — $ 12,671 Commercial real estate 1,694 584 — (5 ) — — — 2,273 Construction loans — — — — — — — — Consumer loans 452 — (8 ) (26 ) (152 ) — — 266 Non-performing loans guaranteed

by government (279 ) (237 ) — — — — — (516 ) Total non-performing loans 16,601 3,134 (2,994 ) (713 ) (1,334 ) — — 14,694 Other real estate owned 8,707 295 — — — — (1,040 ) 7,962 Repossessed assets 29 1,242 — — — — (29 ) 1,242 Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279 ) — — — — — — (1,279 ) Total non-performing assets, net of government guarantees $ 24,058 $ 4,671 $ (2,994 ) $ (713 ) $ (1,334 ) $ — $ (1,069 ) $ 22,619



The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:

Loan Charge-offs by Industry Three Months Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Charge-offs: Transportation and warehousing $ 362 $ — $ — $ — $ 24 Other services — — 78 — 5 Excavation and construction 320 — — — — Health care and social assistance — — — 965 — Consumer 31 9 22 139 26 Total charge-offs $ 713 $ 9 $ 100 $ 1,104 $ 55



Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 51,441 2.23 % $ 34,136 1.94 % $ 61,030 1.30 % Portfolio investments 280,831 2.51 % 264,377 2.29 % 287,393 1.77 % Loans held for sale 46,230 4.59 % 54,792 4.64 % 43,259 4.28 % Portfolio loans 981,407 5.98 % 984,914 5.81 % 980,351 5.45 % Total interest-earning assets 1,359,909 5.08 % 1,338,219 4.97 % 1,372,033 4.46 % Nonearning assets 149,695 150,808 147,832 Total assets $ 1,509,604 $ 1,489,027 $ 1,519,865 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 796,362 0.45 % $ 795,256 0.30 % $ 829,295 0.18 % Borrowings 52,400 1.32 % 46,663 1.39 % 48,376 1.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 848,762 0.50 % 841,919 0.36 % 877,671 0.25 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 437,116 428,741 425,271 Other liabilities 16,886 15,039 19,857 Shareholders' equity 206,840 203,328 197,066 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,509,604 $ 1,489,027 $ 1,519,865 Net spread 4.58 % 4.61 % 4.21 % NIM 4.71 % 4.69 % 4.25 % NIMTE* 4.76 % 4.74 % 4.31 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 72.17 % 73.60 % 71.45 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 79.56 % 80.47 % 78.14 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 35.44 % 35.03 % 33.90 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 160.22 % 158.95 % 156.33 %



The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

4Q18 vs. 3Q18 4Q18 vs. 4Q17 Nonaccrual interest adjustments 0.04 % 0.03 % Interest rates and loan fees 0.04 % 0.41 % Volume and mix of interest-earning assets (0.06 )% 0.01 % Change in NIMTE* 0.02 % 0.45 %



Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Year-to-date December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 42,386 1.88 % $ 36,944 1.15 % Portfolio investments 286,426 2.17 % 305,211 1.66 % Loans held for sale 46,089 4.37 % 44,047 3.95 % Portfolio loans 971,548 5.74 % 981,001 5.47 % Total interest-earning assets 1,346,449 4.82 % 1,367,203 4.46 % Nonearning assets 146,936 143,849 Total assets $ 1,493,385 $ 1,511,052 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 809,808 0.28 % $ 829,918 0.21 % Borrowings 47,570 1.37 % 50,523 1.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 857,378 0.35 % 880,441 0.27 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 417,464 418,415 Other liabilities 17,521 19,067 Shareholders' equity 201,022 193,129 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,493,385 $ 1,511,052 Net spread 4.47 % 4.19 % NIM 4.55 % 4.22 % NIMTE* 4.60 % 4.28 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 72.16 % 71.75 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 79.16 % 78.58 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 34.02 % 33.52 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 157.04 % 155.29 %



The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

YTD18 vs.YTD17 Nonaccrual interest adjustments — % Interest rates and loan fees 0.31 % Volume and mix of interest-earning assets 0.01 % Change in NIMTE* 0.32 %

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Book value per share $ 29.92 $ 29.52 $ 28.06 Tangible book value per share* $ 27.57 $ 27.17 $ 25.70 Total shareholders' equity/total assets 13.70 % 13.53 % 12.70 % Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets* 12.76 % 12.58 % 11.75 % Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 15.47 % 15.33 % 14.65 % Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 16.73 % 16.58 % 15.90 % Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets 13.40 % 13.41 % 12.41 % Shares outstanding 6,883,216 6,884,386 6,871,963 Unrealized loss on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes $ (1,127 ) $ (1,680 ) $ (454 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives and hedging activities $ 607 $ 1,039 $ 184





Profitability Ratios December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 For the quarter: NIM 4.71 % 4.69 % 4.50 % 4.28 % 4.25 % NIMTE* 4.76 % 4.74 % 4.56 % 4.33 % 4.31 % Efficiency ratio 76.64 % 73.82 % 71.19 % 77.22 % 80.92 % Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.40 % 1.58 % 1.10 % 0.06 % Return on average equity 9.30 % 10.27 % 11.79 % 8.43 % 0.43 %





December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Year-to-date: NIM 4.55 % 4.22 % NIMTE* 4.60 % 4.28 % Efficiency ratio 74.68 % 72.39 % Return on average assets 1.34 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 9.95 % 6.81 %



*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

NIMTE

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in 2018 and 41.11% in 2017. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.





Three Months Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net interest income $ 16,137 $ 15,819 $ 14,989 $ 14,263 $ 14,684 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,359,909 1,338,219 1,335,181 1,352,497 1,372,033 Net interest margin ("NIM")3 4.71 % 4.69 % 4.50 % 4.28 % 4.25 % Net interest income $ 16,137 $ 15,819 $ 14,989 $ 14,263 $ 14,684 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 196 182 175 173 204 $ 16,333 $ 16,001 $ 15,164 $ 14,436 $ 14,888 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,359,909 1,338,219 1,335,181 1,352,497 1,372,033 NIMTE3 4.76 % 4.74 % 4.56 % 4.33 % 4.31 %





Year-to-date December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net interest income $ 61,208 $ 57,678 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,346,449 1,367,203 Net interest margin ("NIM")4 4.55 % 4.22 % Net interest income $ 61,208 $ 57,678 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 726 872 $ 61,934 $ 58,550 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 1,346,449 1,367,203 NIMTE4 4.60 % 4.28 %

3Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 365 for quarters ended in 2018 and 2017.

4Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 365 for year-to-date periods in 2018 and 2017.





(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. The following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 205,947 $ 203,242 $ 199,456 $ 194,973 $ 192,802 Divided by shares outstanding 6,883 6,884 6,873 6,872 6,872 Book value per share $ 29.92 $ 29.52 $ 29.02 $ 28.37 $ 28.06





December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31

2018 December 31,

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 205,947 $ 203,242 $ 199,456 $ 194,973 $ 192,802 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 16,154 16,171 16,189 16,207 16,224 $ 189,793 $ 187,071 $ 183,267 $ 178,766 $ 176,578 Divided by shares outstanding 6,883 6,884 6,873 6,872 6,872 Tangible book value per share $ 27.57 $ 27.17 $ 26.66 $ 26.01 $ 25.70



Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. This ratio has received more attention over the past several years from stock analysts and regulators. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets.





Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 205,947 $ 203,242 $ 199,456 $ 194,973 $ 192,802 Total assets 1,502,988 1,502,673 1,470,440 1,524,741 1,518,596 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.70 % 13.53 % 13.56 % 12.79 % 12.70 %





Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 205,947 $ 203,242 $ 199,456 $ 194,973 $ 192,802 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,154 16,171 16,189 16,207 16,224 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 189,793 $ 187,071 $ 183,267 $ 178,766 $ 176,578 Total assets $ 1,502,988 $ 1,502,673 $ 1,470,440 $ 1,524,741 $ 1,518,596 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,154 16,171 16,189 16,207 16,224 Tangible assets $ 1,486,834 $ 1,486,502 $ 1,454,251 $ 1,508,534 $ 1,502,372 Tangible common equity ratio 12.76 % 12.58 % 12.60 % 11.85 % 11.75 %





Contact: Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO (907) 261-3308 Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer (907) 261-3539



