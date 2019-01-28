NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $112.6 Million and Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.56; Declares Cash Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported record net income and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $112.6 million, up 37.0% from $82.2 million for the prior year driven by net interest margin expansion, loan growth, strong asset quality and a reduction in tax expense due to tax reform. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2.56, as compared with $1.87 for the prior year, an increase of 37%.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $28.7 million, down 3.9% from $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and up 62.5% from $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.65, as compared with $0.68 for the prior quarter, a decrease of 4.4%, and $0.40 for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 63%.

Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share up 37% from prior year

Earnings in excess of $100 million for the first time in the 163 year history of the Company

Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2018 of 4.6%

Average demand deposits for the year ended December 31, 2018 up 4.7% over 2017

FTE net interest margin of 3.58% for year ended December 31, 2018 up 11 bps from 2017

Recognized a one-time $5.5 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter

Recorded a $6.6 million loss on securities sold in the fourth quarter related to the restructuring of the investment portfolio

Full cycle deposit beta of 6.9% through the quarter ending December 31, 20181

“As our 2018 results demonstrate, NBT had a strong year. We achieved record net income for the sixth consecutive year and a new annual EPS record,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “This strong performance was delivered by a focused and aligned team across all lines of business. They concentrate on the fundamentals of our business, including low-cost deposit gathering, loan growth and strong asset quality, while continuing to grow our fee-based business, including the RPS acquisition in the second quarter. At the same time we continued to invest in enhancing the customer experience and digitizing our offerings. As we continue to grow the Company and build shareholder value, we were pleased to increase the cash dividend paid to shareholders on two occasions in 2018 for a combined increase of 13%.”

Net interest income for the year ended 2018 was $305.6 million, up $22.1 million, or 7.8%, from 2017. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin of 3.58% for the year ended December 31, 2018, was up from 3.47% for the year ended December 31, 2017 primarily due to asset yields increasing 24 basis points (“bps”), more than offsetting the 20 bp rise in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Average interest earning assets were up $320.1 million, or 3.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, driven by a $406.3 million increase in loans that was partially offset by a $81.4 million decrease in securities. Interest income increased $34.8 million, or 11.3%, due to the increase in earning assets combined with a 24 bp improvement in loan yields. Interest expense was up $12.7 million, or 49.1%, for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017 resulting primarily from a 20 bp increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities driven by higher borrowing costs and a 14 bp increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits, combined with an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $173.0 million. The Federal Reserve has raised its target fed funds rate nine times from December 2015 through December 2018 for a total of 225 bps. During this same cycle of increasing rates, the Company’s deposit rates have increased by 15 bps, resulting in a full cycle deposit beta of 6.9%.

Net interest income was $78.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up $1.3 million, or 1.7%, from the previous quarter. The FTE net interest margin was 3.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, up 4 bps from the previous quarter, as higher rates on average earning assets were partially offset by higher funding costs. Interest income increased $2.3 million, or 2.6%, as the yield on average earning assets increased 9 bps from the prior quarter to 4.14%, combined with an increase in average interest earning assets of $38.7 million, or 0.4%, driven by the increase in average loans of $36.8 million. Interest expense was up $1.0 million, or 9.1%, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 6 bps to 0.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, driven by interest-bearing deposit costs increasing 6 bps with increased short-term borrowings cost.

Net interest income was $78.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up $5.4 million, or 7.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. The FTE net interest margin of 3.61% was up 9 bps from the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income increased $10.3 million, or 12.8%, as the yield on average earning assets increased 30 bps from the same period in 2017, and average interest earning assets increased $338.2 million, or 4.0%, primarily due to the $347.9 million increase in average loans. Interest expense increased $4.9 million, or 71.8%, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 31 bps, driven by interest-bearing deposit costs increasing 23 bps combined with the increase in short-term borrowing costs.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $124.8 million, up $3.5 million, or 2.9%, from the same period in 2017. The increase from the prior year was driven by higher retirement plan administration fees and an increase in other noninterest income that was partially offset by net securities losses in 2018. Retirement plan administration fees increased due to the acquisitions of Retirement Plan Services, LLC (“RPS”) in the second quarter of 2018 and of Downeast Pension Services in the second quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company restructured the investment portfolio by selling $109 million lower yielding bonds and reinvesting the proceeds in higher yielding bonds, which resulted in a $6.6 million loss on securities sold. Other noninterest income in 2018 increased compared to the same period of 2017 due to non-recurring gains recognized in 2018. Excluding net securities (losses) gains, noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 would have been $131.1 million, up $11.7 million, or 9.8%, from the same period in 2017.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $25.9 million, down $7.4 million, or 22.3%, from the prior quarter and down $5.5 million, or 17.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding net securities (losses) gains, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 would have been $32.9 million, comparable to the prior quarter and up $3.3 million, or 11.0% from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to higher retirement plan administration fees resulting from the acquisition of RPS in the second quarter of 2018 and higher other noninterest income due primarily to swap fees.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $264.6 million, up $18.9 million, or 7.7%, from the same period in 2017. The increase from the prior year was driven by higher salaries and employee benefits due to the retirement plan services acquisitions in 2018 and 2017, higher incentive compensation and wage increases for over 60% of our employees from the Company’s commitment to invest a portion of the tax reform benefit in our employees.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $68.9 million, up $2.4 million, or 3.6%, from the prior quarter and up $5.5 million, or 8.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 was driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses primarily due to the RPS acquisition, wage increases related to tax reform initiatives and higher incentive compensation associated with business growth. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in medical costs, an increase in professional fees and advertising expense due to timing of initiatives and an increase in other noninterest expense. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to the timing of contributions and $0.5 million in non-recurring items.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $24.4 million, down $21.6 million, or 46.9%, from the same period of 2017. The effective tax rate of 17.8% in 2018 was down from 35.9% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense from the prior year was due to the lower effective tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”), a $5.5 million tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily related to one-time income tax return accounting method changes during the fourth quarter of 2018, combined with the $4.4 million estimated non-cash charge related to the enactment of the TCJA in 2017 for the Company’s deferred tax assets due to the tax rate reduction. This was partially offset by a higher level of taxable income and lower tax benefit from equity-based transactions. Excluding the tax benefit from equity-based transactions, the tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the TCJA charge in 2017, the effective tax rate was 22.2% and 33.8% for the years ending December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.7 million, down $7.8 million, or 91.4%, from the prior quarter and down $15.0 million, or 95.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate of 2.5% for the fourth quarter of 2018 was down from 22.3% for the third quarter of 2018 and down from 47.1% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in income tax expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to one-time income tax return accounting method changes during the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in income tax expense from the fourth quarter of 2017 was due to the lower effective tax rate resulting from the TCJA, and the income tax return accounting method changes during the fourth quarter of 2018, combined with the $4.4 million estimated non-cash charge related to the enactment of the TCJA in 2017 for the revaluation of the Company’s deferred tax assets due to the tax rate reduction. This was partially offset by a higher level of taxable income.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs of $25.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 were down as compared to $26.7 million for the same period of 2017. Provision expense was $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared with $31.0 million for the same period of 2017. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 0.38% as compared with 0.42% for the same period of 2017.

Net charge-offs of $6.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were up as compared to $5.7 million for the prior quarter and comparable to the $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Provision expense was higher at $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared with $6.0 million for the prior quarter and lower compared with $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 0.39%, up from 0.33% for the prior quarter and down from 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.44% at December 31, 2018, up 3 bps from 0.41% for the prior quarter and down 3 bps from 0.47% at December 31, 2017. Past due loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.55% at December 31, 2018, up from 0.53% at September 30, 2018 and down from 0.63% at December 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $72.5 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $72.8 million at September 30, 2018 and $69.5 million at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.05% (1.10% excluding acquired loans) at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.06% (1.11% excluding acquired loans) at September 30, 2018 and 1.06% (1.12% excluding acquired loans) at December 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $9.6 billion at December 31, 2018, up $419.6 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2017. Loans were $6.9 billion at December 31, 2018, up $304.1 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2017. Total deposits were $7.4 billion at December 31, 2018, up $197.6 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2017, reflecting growth in core and municipal deposits. Stockholders’ equity was $1.0 billion, representing a total equity-to-total assets ratio of 10.65% at December 31, 2018, compared with $958.2 million or a total equity-to-total assets ratio of 10.49% at December 31, 2017.

Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.26 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.6 billion at December 31, 2018. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 151 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com , www.nbtbank.com , www.epic1st.com and www.nbtinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of NBT and its subsidiaries and on the information available to management at the time that these statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond NBT’s control, which could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly, including as a result of competitors having greater financial resources than NBT; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, may adversely affect business and results; (6) NBT’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and employees; and (7) adverse changes may occur in the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, NBT does not update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These measures adjust GAAP measures to exclude the effects of acquisition related intangible amortization expense on earnings and equity as well as providing a FTE yield on securities and loans. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of NBT’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider NBT’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of NBT.

1 The change in the Company’s quarterly deposit costs from December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2018 of 0.15% divided by the change in Federal Reserve’s target fed funds rate from December 2015 to December 2018 of 2.25%

Contact:

John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO

Michael J. Chewens, CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc.

52 South Broad Street

Norwich, NY 13815

607-337-6119

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2017 Profitability: 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.40 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,059,796 44,050,557 44,016,940 43,975,248 43,957,571 Return on average assets (1) 1.20% 1.25% 1.21% 1.15% 0.77% Return on average equity (1) 11.34% 11.96% 11.64% 10.99% 7.27% Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 16.37% 17.42% 17.08% 15.95% 10.65% Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.61% 3.57% 3.57% 3.57% 3.52% 12 Months ended December 31, Profitability: 2018 2017 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.56 $ 1.87 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 44,019,698 43,904,520 Return on average assets 1.20% 0.91% Return on average equity 11.49% 8.71% Return on average tangible common equity (4) 16.71% 12.82% Net interest margin (2) 3.58% 3.47% (1) Annualized. (2) Calculated on a FTE basis. (3) Non-GAAP measure - excludes amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) from net income and average tangible common equity is calculated as follows: 2018 2017 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net income $ 28,652 $ 29,807 $ 28,121 $ 25,986 $ 17,637 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 734 791 822 686 594 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 29,386 $ 30,598 $ 28,943 $ 26,672 $ 18,231 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,002,822 $ 988,551 $ 969,029 $ 959,044 $ 962,660 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 290,854 291,814 289,250 281,027 283,554 Average tangible common equity $ 711,968 $ 696,737 $ 679,779 $ 678,017 $ 679,106 (4) Non-GAAP measure - excludes amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) from net income and average tangible common equity is calculated as follows: 12 Months ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income $ 112,566 $ 82,151 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 3,032 2,446 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 115,598 $ 84,597 Average stockholders' equity $ 980,005 $ 943,676 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 288,273 283,573 Average tangible common equity $ 691,732 $ 660,103 Note: Year-to-date EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to differences in outstanding shares.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2017 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data: Securities available for sale $ 998,496 $ 1,101,074 $ 1,192,939 $ 1,265,912 $ 1,255,925 Securities held to maturity 783,599 659,949 544,163 487,126 484,073 Net loans 6,815,204 6,814,457 6,785,721 6,575,522 6,514,139 Total assets 9,556,363 9,547,284 9,467,138 9,230,834 9,136,812 Total deposits 7,368,211 7,441,290 7,344,449 7,393,928 7,170,636 Total borrowings 1,046,616 986,656 1,028,971 776,032 909,188 Total liabilities 8,538,454 8,553,129 8,488,209 8,278,104 8,178,635 Stockholders' equity 1,017,909 994,155 978,929 952,730 958,177 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 25,487 $ 23,301 $ 24,006 $ 25,426 $ 25,708 90 days past due and still accruing 5,085 4,734 2,209 2,934 5,410 Total nonperforming loans 30,572 28,035 26,215 28,360 31,118 Other real estate owned 2,441 3,271 4,349 4,949 4,529 Total nonperforming assets 33,013 31,306 30,564 33,309 35,647 Allowance for loan losses 72,505 72,805 72,450 70,200 69,500 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.05% 1.06% 1.06% 1.06% 1.06% Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.44% 0.41% 0.38% 0.43% 0.47% Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35% 0.33% 0.32% 0.36% 0.39% Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 237.16% 259.69% 276.37% 247.53% 223.34% Past due loans to total loans 0.55% 0.53% 0.50% 0.53% 0.63% Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.39% 0.33% 0.39% 0.42% 0.43% Asset quality ratios (originated) (2): Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.10% 1.11% 1.11% 1.12% 1.12% Nonperforming loans to loans 0.43% 0.39% 0.36% 0.41% 0.46% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 254.92% 285.86% 306.08% 273.54% 243.85% Past due loans to loans 0.56% 0.53% 0.50% 0.53% 0.65% Capital: Equity to assets 10.65% 10.41% 10.34% 10.32% 10.49% Book value per share $ 23.31 $ 22.77 $ 22.43 $ 21.84 $ 22.01 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 16.66 $ 16.10 $ 15.73 $ 15.41 $ 15.54 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.52% 9.36% 9.25% 9.26% 9.14% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.49% 10.28% 10.04% 10.12% 10.06% Tier 1 capital ratio 11.79% 11.58% 11.35% 11.48% 11.42% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.78% 12.58% 12.34% 12.47% 12.42% Common stock price (end of period) $ 34.59 $ 38.38 $ 38.15 $ 35.48 $ 36.80 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure - Excludes acquired loans. (3) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets: 2018 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 175,550 $ 156,852 Short-term interest bearing accounts 5,405 2,812 Equity securities, at fair value (1) 23,053 - Securities available for sale, at fair value (1) 998,496 1,255,925 Securities held to maturity (fair value $778,675 and $481,871) 783,599 484,073 Trading securities (1) - 11,467 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,229 46,706 Loans held for sale 6,943 1,134 Loans 6,887,709 6,583,639 Less allowance for loan losses 72,505 69,500 Net loans $ 6,815,204 $ 6,514,139 Premises and equipment, net 78,970 81,305 Goodwill 274,769 268,043 Intangible assets, net 15,599 13,420 Bank owned life insurance 177,479 172,388 Other assets 148,067 128,548 Total assets $ 9,556,363 $ 9,136,812 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 2,361,099 $ 2,286,892 Savings, NOW and money market 4,076,434 4,076,978 Time 930,678 806,766 Total deposits $ 7,368,211 $ 7,170,636 Short-term borrowings 871,696 719,123 Long-term debt 73,724 88,869 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 123,627 98,811 Total liabilities $ 8,538,454 $ 8,178,635 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,017,909 $ 958,177 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,556,363 $ 9,136,812 (1) Available for sale and trading equity securities amounts reclassified from securities available for sale and trading securities to equity securities for the current period, related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10) – Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, in the first quarter of 2018.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest, fee and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,963 $ 69,697 $ 300,827 $ 267,096 Securities available for sale (1) 6,332 7,059 26,920 28,564 Securities held to maturity 4,344 2,671 13,242 10,934 Other 885 803 3,266 2,813 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 90,524 $ 80,230 $ 344,255 $ 309,407 Interest expense: Deposits $ 6,977 $ 3,817 $ 22,144 $ 14,475 Short-term borrowings 3,131 1,621 10,552 5,996 Long-term debt 431 505 1,790 2,299 Junior subordinated debt 1,110 836 4,140 3,144 Total interest expense $ 11,649 $ 6,779 $ 38,626 $ 25,914 Net interest income $ 78,875 $ 73,451 $ 305,629 $ 283,493 Provision for loan losses 6,528 8,153 28,828 30,988 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 72,347 $ 65,298 $ 276,801 $ 252,505 Noninterest income: Insurance and other financial services revenue $ 5,843 $ 5,605 $ 24,345 $ 23,532 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,503 4,351 17,224 16,750 ATM and debit card fees 5,704 5,347 22,699 21,372 Retirement plan administration fees 7,113 5,332 26,992 20,213 Trust 4,573 4,966 19,524 19,586 Bank owned life insurance income 1,239 1,262 5,091 5,175 Net securities (losses) gains (6,916 ) 1,869 (6,341 ) 1,867 Other (1) 3,887 2,740 15,228 12,809 Total noninterest income $ 25,946 $ 31,472 $ 124,762 $ 121,304 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits (2) $ 38,998 $ 33,812 $ 151,685 $ 135,222 Occupancy 5,284 5,280 22,318 21,808 Data processing and communications 4,431 4,242 17,652 17,068 Professional fees and outside services 3,968 3,751 14,376 13,499 Equipment 4,529 4,001 17,037 15,225 Office supplies and postage 1,564 1,604 6,204 6,284 FDIC expense 1,135 1,196 4,651 4,767 Advertising 1,006 1,033 2,782 2,744 Amortization of intangible assets 978 961 4,042 3,960 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 738 1,136 4,217 4,763 Other (2) 6,273 6,428 19,597 20,308 Total noninterest expense $ 68,904 $ 63,444 $ 264,561 $ 245,648 Income before income tax expense $ 29,389 $ 33,326 $ 137,002 $ 128,161 Income tax expense 737 15,689 24,436 46,010 Net income $ 28,652 $ 17,637 $ 112,566 $ 82,151 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.40 $ 2.58 $ 1.89 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.40 $ 2.56 $ 1.87 Note: Year-to-date EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to differences in outstanding shares. (1) Income on available for sale and trading equity securities amounts reclassified from interest, fee and dividend income on securities available for sale to other noninterest income for the current periods, related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10) – Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, in the first quarter of 2018. (2) Amounts reclassified for the prior periods from salaries and employee benefits to other expenses related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715), in the first quarter of 2018.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2017 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,963 $ 77,249 $ 74,172 $ 70,443 $ 69,697 Securities available for sale (1) 6,332 6,659 7,003 6,926 7,059 Securities held to maturity 4,344 3,462 2,811 2,625 2,671 Other 885 834 781 766 803 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 90,524 $ 88,204 $ 84,767 $ 80,760 $ 80,230 Interest expense: Deposits $ 6,977 $ 6,157 $ 5,079 $ 3,931 $ 3,817 Short-term borrowings 3,131 3,000 2,455 1,966 1,621 Long-term debt 431 431 452 476 505 Junior subordinated debt 1,110 1,089 1,040 901 836 Total interest expense $ 11,649 $ 10,677 $ 9,026 $ 7,274 $ 6,779 Net interest income $ 78,875 $ 77,527 $ 75,741 $ 73,486 $ 73,451 Provision for loan losses 6,528 6,026 8,778 7,496 8,153 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 72,347 $ 71,501 $ 66,963 $ 65,990 $ 65,298 Noninterest income: Insurance and other financial services revenue $ 5,843 $ 6,172 $ 5,826 $ 6,504 $ 5,605 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,503 4,503 4,246 3,972 4,351 ATM and debit card fees 5,704 5,906 5,816 5,273 5,347 Retirement plan administration fees 7,113 7,244 7,296 5,339 5,332 Trust 4,573 4,808 5,265 4,878 4,966 Bank owned life insurance income 1,239 1,288 1,217 1,347 1,262 Net securities (losses) gains (6,916 ) 412 91 72 1,869 Other (1) 3,887 3,048 4,401 3,892 2,740 Total noninterest income $ 25,946 $ 33,381 $ 34,158 $ 31,277 $ 31,472 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits (2) $ 38,998 $ 38,394 $ 37,726 $ 36,567 $ 33,812 Occupancy 5,284 5,380 5,535 6,119 5,280 Data processing and communications 4,431 4,434 4,508 4,279 4,242 Professional fees and outside services 3,968 3,580 3,336 3,492 3,751 Equipment 4,529 4,319 4,151 4,038 4,001 Office supplies and postage 1,564 1,563 1,504 1,573 1,604 FDIC expense 1,135 1,223 1,092 1,201 1,196 Advertising 1,006 739 700 337 1,033 Amortization of intangible assets 978 1,054 1,096 914 961 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 738 1,234 908 1,337 1,136 Other (2) 6,273 4,577 4,332 4,415 6,428 Total noninterest expense $ 68,904 $ 66,497 $ 64,888 $ 64,272 $ 63,444 Income before income tax expense $ 29,389 $ 38,385 $ 36,233 $ 32,995 $ 33,326 Income tax expense 737 8,578 8,112 7,009 15,689 Net income $ 28,652 $ 29,807 $ 28,121 $ 25,986 $ 17,637 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 $ 0.40 (1) Income on available for sale and trading equity securities amounts reclassified from interest, fee and dividend income on securities available for sale to other noninterest income for the current periods, related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10) – Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, in the first quarter of 2018. (2) Amounts reclassified for the prior periods from salaries and employee benefits to other expenses related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715), in the first quarter of 2018.









NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Three Months ended, Q4 - 2018 Q3 - 2018 Q2 - 2018 Q1 - 2018 Q4 - 2017 Assets: Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 3,780 5.25 % $ 3,328 6.08 % $ 3,574 5.16 % $ 2,818 5.18 % $ 5,804 2.39 % Securities available for sale (1)(3) 1,104,198 2.29 % 1,197,910 2.22 % 1,266,304 2.23 % 1,273,634 2.22 % 1,313,870 2.16 % Securities held to maturity (1) 688,840 2.73 % 591,220 2.58 % 503,501 2.50 % 482,375 2.48 % 490,182 2.68 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 47,689 6.95 % 50,107 6.20 % 48,184 6.12 % 46,844 6.32 % 44,320 6.87 % Loans (2) 6,876,341 4.56 % 6,839,565 4.49 % 6,750,710 4.41 % 6,592,447 4.34 % 6,528,449 4.25 % Total interest earning assets $ 8,720,848 4.14 % $ 8,682,130 4.05 % $ 8,572,273 3.99 % $ 8,398,118 3.92 % $ 8,382,625 3.84 % Other assets (3) 769,302 776,219 766,604 746,172 747,468 Total assets $ 9,490,150 $ 9,458,349 $ 9,338,877 $ 9,144,290 $ 9,130,093 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Money market deposit accounts $ 1,745,980 0.65 % $ 1,724,853 0.58 % $ 1,699,956 0.43 % $ 1,655,308 0.27 % $ 1,725,242 0.25 % NOW deposit accounts 1,166,383 0.18 % 1,164,513 0.17 % 1,222,889 0.16 % 1,211,029 0.13 % 1,200,651 0.12 % Savings deposits 1,250,703 0.06 % 1,279,520 0.06 % 1,289,062 0.06 % 1,248,432 0.06 % 1,215,932 0.06 % Time deposits 921,252 1.47 % 881,792 1.33 % 858,080 1.22 % 802,959 1.13 % 792,969 1.10 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,084,318 0.54 % $ 5,050,678 0.48 % $ 5,069,987 0.40 % $ 4,917,728 0.32 % $ 4,934,794 0.31 % Short-term borrowings 724,693 1.71 % 766,372 1.55 % 706,694 1.39 % 712,220 1.12 % 684,447 0.94 % Long-term debt 73,735 2.32 % 73,762 2.32 % 84,676 2.14 % 88,844 2.17 % 81,010 2.47 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 4.35 % 101,196 4.27 % 101,196 4.12 % 101,196 3.61 % 101,196 3.28 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,983,942 0.77 % $ 5,992,008 0.71 % $ 5,962,553 0.61 % $ 5,819,988 0.51 % $ 5,801,447 0.46 % Demand deposits 2,373,235 2,356,216 2,294,023 2,259,955 2,266,672 Other liabilities 130,151 121,574 113,272 105,303 99,314 Stockholders' equity 1,002,822 988,551 969,029 959,044 962,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,490,150 $ 9,458,349 $ 9,338,877 $ 9,144,290 $ 9,130,093 Interest rate spread 3.37 % 3.34 % 3.38 % 3.41 % 3.38 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.61 % 3.57 % 3.57 % 3.57 % 3.52 % (1) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (2) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. (3) For purposes of the average balance sheet presentation, equity securities amounts reclassified for the current periods from securities available for sale to other assets, related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10) – Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, in the first quarter of 2018. Note: Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Twelve Months ended December 31, 2018 2017 Assets: Short-term interest bearing accounts $ 3,377 $ 183 5.42 % $ 9,636 $ 179 1.86 % Securities available for sale (1)(3) 1,210,013 27,081 2.24 % 1,350,995 28,969 2.14 % Securities held to maturity (1) 567,117 14,657 2.58 % 507,583 13,490 2.66 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 48,214 3,083 6.39 % 46,673 2,634 5.64 % Loans (2) 6,765,748 301,258 4.45 % 6,359,447 267,934 4.21 % Total interest earning assets $ 8,594,469 $ 346,262 4.03 % $ 8,274,334 $ 313,206 3.79 % Other assets (3) 764,670 752,258 Total assets $ 9,359,139 $ 9,026,592 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Money market deposit accounts $ 1,706,823 $ 8,314 0.49 % $ 1,697,386 $ 3,864 0.23 % NOW deposit accounts 1,191,008 1,894 0.16 % 1,153,361 1,051 0.09 % Savings deposits 1,266,970 725 0.06 % 1,214,480 683 0.06 % Time deposits 866,388 11,211 1.29 % 817,370 8,877 1.09 % Total interest bearing deposits $ 5,031,189 $ 22,144 0.44 % $ 4,882,597 $ 14,475 0.30 % Short-term borrowings 727,635 10,552 1.45 % 690,036 5,996 0.87 % Long-term debt 80,195 1,790 2.23 % 93,389 2,299 2.46 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 4,140 4.09 % 101,196 3,144 3.11 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,940,215 $ 38,626 0.65 % $ 5,767,218 $ 25,914 0.45 % Demand deposits 2,321,264 2,217,785 Other liabilities 117,655 97,913 Stockholders' equity 980,005 943,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,359,139 $ 9,026,592 Net interest income (FTE) $ 307,636 $ 287,292 Interest rate spread 3.38 % 3.34 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.58 % 3.47 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,007 $ 3,799 Net interest income $ 305,629 $ 283,493 (1) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (2) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding. (3) For purposes of the average balance sheet presentation, equity securities amounts reclassified for the current period from securities available for sale to other assets, related to the adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10) – Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities, in the first quarter of 2018. Note: Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Commercial $ 1,291,568 $ 1,310,262 $ 1,299,437 $ 1,252,729 $ 1,258,212 Commercial real estate 1,930,742 1,902,315 1,891,119 1,795,101 1,769,620 Residential real estate mortgages 1,380,836 1,373,487 1,350,336 1,331,587 1,320,370 Dealer finance 1,216,144 1,229,700 1,252,843 1,238,051 1,227,870 Specialty lending 524,928 521,396 507,151 469,268 438,866 Home equity 474,566 480,761 488,493 491,807 498,179 Other consumer 68,925 69,341 68,792 67,179 70,522 Total loans $ 6,887,709 $ 6,887,262 $ 6,858,171 $ 6,645,722 $ 6,583,639







