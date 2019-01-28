Washington Trust Reports Record Full-Year 2018 Earnings and Reaches $5 Billion in Assets

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2018 net income of $17.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $68.4 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, compared to $45.9 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, reported for the prior year. Earnings in 2017 were reduced by a non-cash charge to write down net deferred tax assets by $6.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which included the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018.



“Washington Trust reported record full-year 2018 earnings, reached $5 billion in total assets and posted all-time high levels of total deposits and loans,” stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These achievements are testaments to our continued success in growing our key business lines and expanding our presence throughout the region.”

Selected highlights for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 15.61% and 1.40%, respectively. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets were at 16.20% and 1.46%, respectively.





Total loans were up by $124 million, or 3%, from the end of the prior quarter and up by $306 million, or 9%, from a year ago.





Total deposits were up by $110 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $281 million, or 9%, from a year ago.





In December, Washington Trust declared a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share, representing a 4 cent per share, or 9%, increase over the preceding quarter. Full-year 2018 dividends declared amounted to $1.76 per share, representing an increase of 22 cents per share, or 14%, over last year.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $33.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up by $429 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2018. Income associated with loan payoffs and prepayment penalties in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $144 thousand, compared to $173 thousand in the prior quarter. The net interest margin was 2.95% for the fourth quarter, down by 4 basis points from 2.99% reported in the preceding quarter. Excluding income associated with loan payoffs and prepayment penalties, the net interest margin was 2.94% for the fourth quarter, down by 4 basis points from 2.98% reported in the preceding quarter.

Significant linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $124 million, largely due to loan growth and purchases of securities that were made in the latter portion of the fourth quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 4.13%, up by 10 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of income associated with loan payoffs and prepayment penalties, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.11%, up by 9 basis points from the preceding quarter. The yield benefited from increased market interest rates.





Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $103 million, including increases of $66 million in average in-market deposits and $37 million in average wholesale funding balances (wholesale brokered time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances). The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter was 1.45%, up by 17 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and promotional time certificates of deposit. The increase in the cost of funds also reflected competitive pricing on money market accounts and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down modestly by $52 thousand from the third quarter of 2018. Significant linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues were $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down by $442 thousand, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. The decrease was concentrated in asset-based revenues. Wealth management assets under administration were $5.9 billion at December 31, 2018, down by $552 million, or 9%, from the balance at September 30, 2018. Both the decline in asset-based revenues and wealth management assets under administration were attributable to financial market declines during the quarter.





Mortgage banking revenues were $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down by $646 thousand, or 25%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to a lower volume of loans sold and a lower sales yield on mortgage loans sold in the secondary market.





Loan related derivative income was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter, due to a higher volume of commercial borrower loan related derivative transactions.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up by $620 thousand, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2018. The linked quarter comparison of noninterest expenses was impacted by the following:

Included in other expenses were $833 thousand and $197 thousand, respectively, of write-down valuation adjustments on other real estate owned in the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2018.





In the fourth quarter of 2018, a reduction to noninterest expenses of $187 thousand was recognized, resulting from a nontaxable adjustment in the fair value of a contingent consideration liability that was initially recorded upon the completion of a 2015 acquisition.





In the third quarter of 2018, a one-time third-party vendor credit of $300 thousand was recognized as a reduction to outsourced services expense.

Excluding the impact of the aforementioned items, noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by $129 thousand on a linked quarter basis.

Income tax expense totaled $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down by $218 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 21.0%, compared to 21.3% for the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its 2019 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $938 million at December 31, 2018, up by $115 million from the balance at September 30, 2018. The increase reflected purchases of debt securities in the fourth quarter totaling $124 million, with a weighted average yield of 3.85%, as well as an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities. These increases were partially offset by routine principal pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and a called debt security. Investment securities represented 19% of total assets at December 31, 2018, compared to 17% of total assets at September 30, 2018.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2018, up by $124 million, or 3%, from the end of the third quarter. Total commercial loans surpassed $2.0 billion at the end of 2018, increasing by $116 million, or 6%, in the fourth quarter, reflecting growth in the commercial real estate portfolio. The residential real estate loan portfolio increased by $11 million, or 1%, from the balance at September 30, 2018, while total consumer loans declined by $3 million, or 1%, from the end of the third quarter.

Total loans rose by $306 million, or 9%, from the balance at the end of 2017, with growth of $190 million, or 10%, in the commercial loan portfolio and $133 million, or 11%, in the residential loan portfolio.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2018, up by $110 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Excluding the balances of wholesale brokered time deposits, total in-market deposits were up by $76 million, or 3%, largely due to growth in promotional time certificates of deposit.

Total deposits were up by $281 million, or 9%, from the balance at the end of 2017. Excluding the balances of wholesale brokered time deposits, total in-market deposits were up by $202 million, or 7%, in 2018.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances amounted to $951 million at December 31, 2018, up by $122 million from the balance at September 30, 2018, to fund balance sheet growth.

Asset Quality

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $11.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $10.8 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. Total past due loans amounted to $13.6 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $13.5 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

A loan loss provision totaling $800 thousand was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a loan loss provision of $350 thousand recognized in the preceding quarter. These provisions were based on management's assessment of loss exposure, as well as loan loss allocations commensurate with growth and changes in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs totaled $237 thousand in the fourth quarter compared to $15 thousand in the preceding quarter. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $27.1 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $26.5 million, or 0.75% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $448 million at December 31, 2018, up by $20.3 million from September 30, 2018, including net income of $17.0 million, as well as an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities totaling $8.8 million and an increase of $2.4 million associated with the annual remeasurement of defined benefit pension plan obligations, both of which are net of tax and recognized in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity. These increases were partially offset by $8.2 million in dividend declarations made in the quarter.

Capital levels at December 31, 2018 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.56% at December 31, 2018, compared to 12.77% at September 30, 2018. Book value per share amounted to $25.90 at December 31, 2018, compared to $24.75 at September 30, 2018.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 4 cents per share, or 9%, over the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on January 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2019.

Conference Call

Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-877-407-9208. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and entering the Replay PIN Number 13686319; the audio replay will be available through February 8, 2019. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through March 31, 2019.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation’s common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation’s web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements”. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectibility, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyberattacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 89,923 $ 72,934 $ 132,068 $ 85,680 $ 79,853 Short-term investments 3,552 2,917 2,624 2,322 3,070 Mortgage loans held for sale 20,996 22,571 35,207 19,269 26,943 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value 927,810 812,647 776,693 787,842 780,954 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 10,415 10,863 11,412 11,973 12,541 Total securities 938,225 823,510 788,105 799,815 793,495 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 46,068 44,525 46,281 41,127 40,517 Loans: Total loans 3,680,360 3,556,203 3,490,230 3,387,406 3,374,071 Less allowance for loan losses 27,072 26,509 26,174 25,864 26,488 Net loans 3,653,288 3,529,694 3,464,056 3,361,542 3,347,583 Premises and equipment, net 29,005 28,195 28,377 28,316 28,333 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 80,463 79,891 79,319 73,782 73,267 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 8,162 8,400 8,645 8,893 9,140 Other assets 77,175 94,126 88,651 81,671 63,740 Total assets $ 5,010,766 $ 4,770,672 $ 4,737,242 $ 4,566,326 $ 4,529,850 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 603,216 $ 611,829 $ 577,656 $ 601,478 $ 578,410 Interest-bearing deposits 2,920,832 2,802,519 2,743,955 2,654,956 2,664,297 Total deposits 3,524,048 3,414,348 3,321,611 3,256,434 3,242,707 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 950,722 828,392 901,053 808,677 791,356 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Other liabilities 65,131 77,342 70,326 65,453 59,822 Total liabilities 4,562,582 4,342,763 4,315,671 4,153,245 4,116,566 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 1,081 1,081 1,080 1,079 1,077 Paid-in capital 119,888 119,220 118,883 118,172 117,961 Retained earnings 355,524 346,685 336,670 326,505 317,756 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,309 ) (39,077 ) (35,062 ) (32,675 ) (23,510 ) Total shareholders’ equity 448,184 427,909 421,571 413,081 413,284 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,010,766 $ 4,770,672 $ 4,737,242 $ 4,566,326 $ 4,529,850

/EIN News/ --





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 40,588 $ 38,877 $ 37,101 $ 34,578 $ 33,459 $ 151,144 $ 127,962 Taxable interest on securities 5,957 5,383 5,358 5,118 4,719 21,816 18,927 Nontaxable interest on securities 9 9 20 23 24 61 249 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 669 634 550 516 481 2,369 1,774 Other interest income 294 261 257 205 217 1,017 674 Total interest and dividend income 47,517 45,164 43,286 40,440 38,900 176,407 149,586 Interest expense: Deposits 7,953 6,546 5,254 4,422 4,136 24,175 15,064 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,446 4,937 4,707 3,983 3,708 19,073 14,377 Junior subordinated debentures 240 232 214 183 167 869 613 Other interest expense — — — — — — 1 Total interest expense 13,639 11,715 10,175 8,588 8,011 44,117 30,055 Net interest income 33,878 33,449 33,111 31,852 30,889 132,290 119,531 Provision for loan losses 800 350 400 — 200 1,550 2,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,078 33,099 32,711 31,852 30,689 130,740 116,931 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenues 9,012 9,454 9,602 10,273 9,914 38,341 39,346 Mortgage banking revenues 1,978 2,624 2,941 2,838 3,097 10,381 11,392 Service charges on deposit accounts 977 885 903 863 946 3,628 3,672 Card interchange fees 977 983 961 847 904 3,768 3,502 Income from bank-owned life insurance 572 572 537 515 537 2,196 2,161 Loan related derivative income 1,374 278 668 141 470 2,461 3,214 Other income 273 419 381 266 342 1,339 1,522 Total noninterest income 15,163 15,215 15,993 15,743 16,210 62,114 64,809 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,918 17,283 17,304 17,772 17,194 69,277 68,891 Outsourced services 2,510 1,951 2,350 1,873 1,960 8,684 6,920 Net occupancy 1,946 2,013 1,930 2,002 1,859 7,891 7,521 Equipment 983 1,080 1,069 1,180 1,198 4,312 5,358 Legal, audit and professional fees 587 559 555 726 562 2,427 2,294 FDIC deposit insurance costs 376 410 422 404 389 1,612 1,647 Advertising and promotion 460 440 329 177 466 1,406 1,481 Amortization of intangibles 239 245 247 248 248 979 1,035 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (187 ) — — — (333 ) (187 ) (643 ) Other expenses 2,850 2,081 2,082 2,748 2,211 9,761 9,596 Total noninterest expense 26,682 26,062 26,288 27,130 25,754 106,162 104,100 Income before income taxes 21,559 22,252 22,416 20,465 21,145 86,692 77,640 Income tax expense 4,523 4,741 4,742 4,254 13,163 18,260 31,715 Net income $ 17,036 $ 17,511 $ 17,674 $ 16,211 $ 7,982 $ 68,432 $ 45,925 Net income available to common shareholders $ 17,004 $ 17,475 $ 17,636 $ 16,173 $ 7,958 $ 68,288 $ 45,817 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,297 17,283 17,272 17,234 17,223 17,272 17,207 Diluted 17,385 17,382 17,387 17,345 17,349 17,391 17,338 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 $ 0.46 $ 3.95 $ 2.66 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 0.93 $ 0.46 $ 3.93 $ 2.64 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.76 $ 1.54





SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Share and Equity Related Data: Book value per share $ 25.90 $ 24.75 $ 24.40 $ 23.93 $ 23.99 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 21.74 $ 20.57 $ 20.20 $ 19.71 $ 19.75 Market value per share $ 47.53 $ 55.30 $ 58.10 $ 53.75 $ 53.25 Shares issued and outstanding at end of period 17,302 17,290 17,278 17,262 17,227 Capital Ratios (2): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.81 % 12.00 % 11.84 % 11.78 % 11.65 % Total risk-based capital 12.56 % 12.77 % 12.61 % 12.56 % 12.45 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.89 % 8.91 % 8.87 % 8.84 % 8.79 % Common equity tier 1 11.20 % 11.37 % 11.20 % 11.13 % 10.99 % Balance Sheet Ratios: Equity to assets 8.94 % 8.97 % 8.90 % 9.05 % 9.12 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 7.62 % 7.57 % 7.48 % 7.57 % 7.63 % Loans to deposits (3) 104.3 % 104.0 % 105.3 % 103.8 % 104.1 %





For the Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Performance Ratios (4): Net interest margin (5) 2.95 % 2.99 % 3.05 % 3.03 % 2.95 % 3.01 % 2.93 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.53 % 1.45 % 0.71 % 1.46 % 1.04 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.48 % 0.72 % 1.48 % 1.06 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 15.61 % 16.26 % 16.99 % 15.96 % 7.56 % 16.20 % 11.23 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 18.75 % 19.59 % 20.58 % 19.40 % 9.17 % 19.57 % 13.70 % Efficiency ratio (6) 54.4 % 53.6 % 53.5 % 57.0 % 54.7 % 54.6 % 56.5 %

(1) See the section labeled “SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this document.

(2) Estimated for December 31, 2018 and actuals for the remaining periods.

(3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Wealth Management Results Wealth Management Revenues: Asset-based revenues $ 8,930 $ 9,322 $ 9,136 $ 9,955 $ 9,686 $ 37,343 $ 38,125 Transaction-based revenues 82 132 466 318 228 998 1,221 Total wealth management revenues $ 9,012 $ 9,454 $ 9,602 $ 10,273 $ 9,914 $ 38,341 $ 39,346 Assets Under Administration (AUA): Balance at beginning of period $ 6,462,340 $ 6,220,155 $ 6,343,720 $ 6,714,637 $ 6,587,899 $ 6,714,637 $ 6,063,293 Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income (534,847 ) 232,245 133,450 (32,024 ) 163,681 (201,176 ) 817,577 Net client asset flows (16,679 ) 9,940 (257,015 ) (338,893 ) (36,943 ) (602,647 ) (166,233 ) Balance at end of period $ 5,910,814 $ 6,462,340 $ 6,220,155 $ 6,343,720 $ 6,714,637 $ 5,910,814 $ 6,714,637 Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 90 % 91 % 92 % 92 % 93 % 90 % 93 % Mortgage Banking Results Mortgage Banking Revenues: Gains & commissions on loan sales, net (1) $ 1,798 $ 2,485 $ 2,786 $ 2,679 $ 2,987 $ 9,748 $ 10,991 Residential mortgage servicing fee income, net 180 139 155 159 110 633 401 Total mortgage banking revenues $ 1,978 $ 2,624 $ 2,941 $ 2,838 $ 3,097 $ 10,381 $ 11,392 Residential Mortgage Loan Originations: Originations for retention in portfolio $ 58,515 $ 80,751 $ 128,479 $ 67,840 $ 75,595 $ 335,585 $ 318,674 Originations for sale to secondary market (2) 96,792 119,832 122,693 87,720 143,834 427,037 533,878 Total mortgage loan originations $ 155,307 $ 200,583 $ 251,172 $ 155,560 $ 219,429 $ 762,622 $ 852,552 Residential Mortgage Loans Sold: Sold with servicing rights retained $ 16,577 $ 24,422 $ 24,367 $ 33,575 $ 39,769 $ 98,941 $ 129,358 Sold with servicing rights released (2) 81,985 107,694 81,054 63,265 105,416 333,998 407,514 Total mortgage loans sold $ 98,562 $ 132,116 $ 105,421 $ 96,840 $ 145,185 $ 432,939 $ 536,872

(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commissions on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, fair value adjustments on loans held for sale, and fair value adjustments and gains on forward loan commitments.

(2) Also includes loans originated in a broker capacity.

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Loans: Commercial real estate (1) $ 1,392,408 $ 1,240,350 $ 1,218,643 $ 1,217,278 $ 1,210,495 Commercial & industrial 620,704 656,882 632,029 603,830 612,334 Total commercial 2,013,112 1,897,232 1,850,672 1,821,108 1,822,829 Residential real estate (2) 1,360,387 1,349,340 1,327,418 1,249,890 1,227,248 Home equity 280,626 282,331 283,744 285,723 292,467 Other 26,235 27,300 28,396 30,685 31,527 Total consumer 306,861 309,631 312,140 316,408 323,994 Total loans $ 3,680,360 $ 3,556,203 $ 3,490,230 $ 3,387,406 $ 3,374,071

(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four- family residential properties.

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location: Rhode Island $ 377,249 27 % $ 360,834 30 % Connecticut 570,116 41 461,230 38 Massachusetts 356,615 26 309,013 26 Subtotal 1,303,980 94 1,131,077 94 All other states 88,428 6 79,418 6 Total commercial real estate loans $ 1,392,408 100 % $ 1,210,495 100 % Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location: Rhode Island $ 352,141 26 % $ 343,340 28 % Connecticut 141,775 10 140,843 12 Massachusetts 849,435 63 726,712 59 Subtotal 1,343,351 99 1,210,895 99 All other states 17,036 1 16,353 1 Total residential real estate loans $ 1,360,387 100 % $ 1,227,248 100 %





Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 603,216 $ 611,829 $ 577,656 $ 601,478 $ 578,410 Interest-bearing demand deposits 178,733 151,322 136,640 83,249 82,728 NOW accounts 466,568 468,578 481,905 470,112 466,605 Money market accounts 646,878 650,976 604,954 693,748 731,345 Savings accounts 373,545 372,425 375,983 376,608 368,524 Time deposits (in-market) 778,105 715,635 698,286 625,965 617,368 In-market deposits 3,047,045 2,970,765 2,875,424 2,851,160 2,844,980 Wholesale brokered time deposits 477,003 443,583 446,187 405,274 397,727 Total deposits $ 3,524,048 $ 3,414,348 $ 3,321,611 $ 3,256,434 $ 3,242,707







CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.34 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.31 % 0.45 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.48 % 0.57 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 231.25 % 245.25 % 222.85 % 245.83 % 174.14 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.74 % 0.75 % 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.79 % Nonperforming Assets: Commercial real estate $ 925 $ — $ — $ — $ 4,954 Commercial & industrial — 122 397 397 283 Total commercial 925 122 397 397 5,237 Residential real estate 9,346 9,063 10,206 9,340 9,414 Home equity 1,436 1,624 1,133 771 544 Other consumer — — 9 13 16 Total consumer 1,436 1,624 1,142 784 560 Total nonaccrual loans 11,707 10,809 11,745 10,521 15,211 Other real estate owned 2,142 2,974 3,206 3,206 131 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,849 $ 13,783 $ 14,951 $ 13,727 $ 15,342 Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due): Commercial real estate $ 1,080 $ 931 $ — $ — $ 4,960 Commercial & industrial — 142 2,851 3,295 4,076 Total commercial 1,080 1,073 2,851 3,295 9,036 Residential real estate 10,520 9,398 11,243 11,806 7,855 Home equity 1,989 2,939 2,585 4,235 3,141 Other consumer 33 109 16 22 43 Total consumer 2,022 3,048 2,601 4,257 3,184 Total past due loans $ 13,622 $ 13,519 $ 16,695 $ 19,358 $ 20,075 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $ 8,613 $ 6,425 $ 8,575 $ 7,066 $ 11,788





CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Nonaccrual Loan Activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 10,809 $ 11,745 $ 10,521 $ 15,211 $ 18,511 $ 15,211 $ 22,058 Additions to nonaccrual status 2,918 2,179 2,457 1,210 462 8,764 6,515 Loans returned to accruing status (1,500 ) (361 ) (475 ) (344 ) (1,316 ) (2,680 ) (4,052 ) Loans charged-off (298 ) (96 ) (103 ) (690 ) (1,047 ) (1,187 ) (2,462 ) Loans transferred to other real estate owned — — — (3,074 ) — (3,074 ) (576 ) Payments, payoffs and other changes (222 ) (2,658 ) (655 ) (1,792 ) (1,399 ) (5,327 ) (6,272 ) Balance at end of period $ 11,707 $ 10,809 $ 11,745 $ 10,521 $ 15,211 $ 11,707 $ 15,211 Allowance for Loan Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 26,509 $ 26,174 $ 25,864 $ 26,488 $ 27,308 $ 26,488 $ 26,004 Provision charged to earnings 800 350 400 — 200 1,550 2,600 Charge-offs (298 ) (96 ) (103 ) (690 ) (1,047 ) (1,187 ) (2,462 ) Recoveries 61 81 13 66 27 221 346 Balance at end of period $ 27,072 $ 26,509 $ 26,174 $ 25,864 $ 26,488 $ 27,072 $ 26,488 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries): Commercial real estate $ — $ — $ — $ 602 $ 932 $ 602 $ 1,785 Commercial & industrial (13 ) (70 ) (3 ) (23 ) 43 (109 ) 167 Total commercial (13 ) (70 ) (3 ) 579 975 493 1,952 Residential real estate 156 68 5 — 32 229 35 Home equity 65 (2 ) 73 28 (2 ) 164 46 Other consumer 29 19 15 17 15 80 83 Total consumer 94 17 88 45 13 244 129 Total $ 237 $ 15 $ 90 $ 624 $ 1,020 $ 966 $ 2,116 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % — % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.03 % 0.06 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual and renegotiated loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans are included in amounts presented for loans. Certain previously reported amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year's presentation.



CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Quarter Change Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Assets: Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $51,584 $294 2.26 % $52,218 $261 1.98 % ($634 ) $33 0.28 % Mortgage loans held for sale 24,178 289 4.74 34,571 384 4.41 (10,393 ) (95 ) 0.33 Taxable debt securities 877,186 5,957 2.69 825,302 5,383 2.59 51,884 574 0.10 Nontaxable debt securities 935 12 5.09 935 11 4.67 — 1 0.42 Total securities 878,121 5,969 2.70 826,237 5,394 2.59 51,884 575 0.11 FHLB stock 44,662 669 5.94 45,181 634 5.57 (519 ) 35 0.37 Commercial real estate 1,309,957 15,500 4.69 1,233,230 13,931 4.48 76,727 1,569 0.21 Commercial & industrial 636,156 7,732 4.82 642,005 7,720 4.77 (5,849 ) 12 0.05 Total commercial 1,946,113 23,232 4.74 1,875,235 21,651 4.58 70,878 1,581 0.16 Residential real estate 1,348,993 13,516 3.98 1,331,304 13,362 3.98 17,689 154 — Home equity 280,085 3,553 5.03 284,080 3,469 4.84 (3,995 ) 84 0.19 Other 26,679 329 4.89 27,635 344 4.94 (956 ) (15 ) (0.05 ) Total consumer 306,764 3,882 5.02 311,715 3,813 4.85 (4,951 ) 69 0.17 Total loans 3,601,870 40,630 4.48 3,518,254 38,826 4.38 83,616 1,804 0.10 Total interest-earning assets 4,600,415 47,851 4.13 4,476,461 45,499 4.03 123,954 2,352 0.10 Noninterest-earning assets 239,743 248,437 (8,694 ) Total assets $4,840,158 $4,724,898 $115,260 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $148,840 $636 1.70 % $134,632 $465 1.37 % $14,208 $171 0.33 % NOW accounts 455,052 207 0.18 458,143 104 0.09 (3,091 ) 103 0.09 Money market accounts 649,535 1,449 0.89 631,570 1,104 0.69 17,965 345 0.20 Savings accounts 369,787 60 0.06 375,528 60 0.06 (5,741 ) — — Time deposits (in-market) 749,025 3,318 1.76 706,726 2,806 1.58 42,299 512 0.18 Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 2,372,239 5,670 0.95 2,306,599 4,539 0.78 65,640 1,131 0.17 Wholesale brokered time deposits 450,336 2,283 2.01 438,604 2,007 1.82 11,732 276 0.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,822,575 7,953 1.12 2,745,203 6,546 0.95 77,372 1,407 0.17 FHLB advances 878,250 5,446 2.46 852,904 4,937 2.30 25,346 509 0.16 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 240 4.20 22,681 232 4.06 — 8 0.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,723,506 13,639 1.45 3,620,788 11,715 1.28 102,718 1,924 0.17 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 615,392 612,597 2,795 Other liabilities 69,217 65,207 4,010 Shareholders' equity 432,043 426,306 5,737 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,840,158 $4,724,898 $115,260 Net interest income (FTE) $34,212 $33,784 $428 Interest rate spread 2.68 % 2.75 % (0.07 )% Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.99 % (0.04 )%

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Quarter

Change Commercial loans $331 $333 ($2 ) Nontaxable debt securities 3 2 1 Total $334 $335 ($1 )





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Change Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Assets: Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $53,264 $1,017 1.91 % $60,033 $674 1.12 % ($6,769 ) $343 0.79 % Mortgage loans for sale 28,360 1,212 4.27 26,208 1,022 3.90 2,152 190 0.37 Taxable debt securities 832,374 21,816 2.62 759,304 18,927 2.49 73,070 2,889 0.13 Nontaxable debt securities 1,540 78 5.06 6,347 384 6.05 (4,807 ) (306 ) (0.99 ) Total securities 833,914 21,894 2.63 765,651 19,311 2.52 68,263 2,583 0.11 FHLB stock 43,530 2,369 5.44 43,256 1,774 4.10 274 595 1.34 Commercial real estate 1,247,068 55,239 4.43 1,187,631 44,666 3.76 59,437 10,573 0.67 Commercial & industrial 627,485 29,845 4.76 584,647 26,347 4.51 42,838 3,498 0.25 Total commercial 1,874,553 85,084 4.54 1,772,278 71,013 4.01 102,275 14,071 0.53 Residential real estate 1,296,389 51,233 3.95 1,162,161 44,202 3.80 134,228 7,031 0.15 Home equity 283,868 13,461 4.74 296,285 12,280 4.14 (12,417 ) 1,181 0.60 Other 28,661 1,402 4.89 34,498 1,667 4.83 (5,837 ) (265 ) 0.06 Total consumer 312,529 14,863 4.76 330,783 13,947 4.22 (18,254 ) 916 0.54 Total loans 3,483,471 151,180 4.34 3,265,222 129,162 3.96 218,249 22,018 0.38 Total interest-earning assets 4,442,539 177,672 4.00 4,160,370 151,943 3.65 282,169 25,729 0.35 Noninterest-earning assets 239,327 238,636 691 Total assets $4,681,866 $4,399,006 $282,860 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $112,792 $1,231 1.09 % $55,534 $62 0.11 % $57,258 $1,169 0.98 % NOW accounts 455,823 422 0.09 437,277 218 0.05 18,546 204 0.04 Money market accounts 665,690 4,393 0.66 722,590 2,688 0.37 (56,900 ) 1,705 0.29 Savings accounts 372,269 233 0.06 364,255 221 0.06 8,014 12 — Time deposits (in-market) 684,571 10,208 1.49 571,733 6,208 1.09 112,838 4,000 0.40 Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 2,291,145 16,487 0.72 2,151,389 9,397 0.44 139,756 7,090 0.28 Wholesale brokered time deposits 432,205 7,688 1.78 392,894 5,667 1.44 39,311 2,021 0.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,723,350 24,175 0.89 2,544,283 15,064 0.59 179,067 9,111 0.30 FHLB advances 854,398 19,073 2.23 817,784 14,377 1.76 36,614 4,696 0.47 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 869 3.83 22,681 613 2.70 — 256 1.13 Other — — — 10 1 10.00 (10 ) (1 ) (10.00 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,600,429 44,117 1.23 3,384,758 30,055 0.89 215,671 14,062 0.34 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 596,829 555,548 41,281 Other liabilities 63,102 50,684 12,418 Shareholders' equity 421,506 408,016 13,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,681,866 $4,399,006 $282,860 Net interest income (FTE) $133,555 $121,888 $11,667 Interest rate spread 2.77 % 2.76 % 0.01 % Net interest margin 3.01 % 2.93 % 0.08 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Change Commercial loans $1,248 $2,222 ($974 ) Nontaxable debt securities 17 135 (118 ) Total $1,265 $2,357 ($1,092 )





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Tangible Book Value per Share: Total shareholders' equity, as reported $ 448,184 $ 427,909 $ 421,571 $ 413,081 $ 413,284 Less: Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 8,162 8,400 8,645 8,893 9,140 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 376,113 $ 355,600 $ 349,017 $ 340,279 $ 340,235 Shares outstanding, as reported 17,302 17,290 17,278 17,262 17,227 Book value per share - GAAP $ 25.90 $ 24.75 $ 24.40 $ 23.93 $ 23.99 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 21.74 $ 20.57 $ 20.20 $ 19.71 $ 19.75 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets: Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 376,113 $ 355,600 $ 349,017 $ 340,279 $ 340,235 Total assets, as reported $ 5,010,766 $ 4,770,672 $ 4,737,242 $ 4,566,326 $ 4,529,850 Less: Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 8,162 8,400 8,645 8,893 9,140 Total tangible assets $ 4,938,695 $ 4,698,363 $ 4,664,688 $ 4,493,524 $ 4,456,801 Equity to assets - GAAP 8.94 % 8.97 % 8.90 % 9.05 % 9.12 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.62 % 7.57 % 7.48 % 7.57 % 7.63 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Return on Average Tangible Assets: Net income, as reported $ 17,036 $ 17,511 $ 17,674 $ 16,211 $ 7,982 $ 68,432 $ 45,925 Total average assets, as reported $ 4,840,158 $ 4,724,898 $ 4,628,816 $ 4,529,708 $ 4,473,340 $ 4,681,866 $ 4,399,006 Less average balances of: Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,983 Identifiable intangible assets, net 8,278 8,519 8,766 9,014 9,261 8,642 9,639 Total average tangible assets $ 4,767,971 $ 4,652,470 $ 4,556,141 $ 4,456,785 $ 4,400,170 $ 4,609,315 $ 4,325,384 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.53 % 1.45 % 0.71 % 1.46 % 1.04 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.48 % 0.72 % 1.48 % 1.06 % Return on Average Tangible Equity: Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $ 17,004 $ 17,475 $ 17,636 $ 16,173 $ 7,958 $ 68,288 $ 45,817 Total average equity, as reported $ 432,043 $ 426,306 $ 416,433 $ 410,955 $ 417,568 $ 421,506 $ 408,016 Less average balances of: Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,983 Identifiable intangible assets, net 8,278 8,519 8,766 9,014 9,261 8,642 9,639 Total average tangible equity $ 359,856 $ 353,878 $ 343,758 $ 338,032 $ 344,398 $ 348,955 $ 334,394 Return on average equity - GAAP 15.61 % 16.26 % 16.99 % 15.96 % 7.56 % 16.20 % 11.23 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 18.75 % 19.59 % 20.58 % 19.40 % 9.17 % 19.57 % 13.70 %

Contact: Elizabeth B. Eckel

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Telephone: (401) 348-1309

E-mail: ebeckel@washtrust.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.