Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Announces Record 2018 Annual Net Income and Solid Fourth Quarter Results

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $32.1 million, an increase of $18.5 million or 135% from the fourth quarter of 2017

Annual net income available to common stockholders of $117.0 million, an increase of $41.7 million or 55% from 2017

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for the quarter, an increase of $0.48 per share or 107% from the fourth quarter of 2017

Diluted earnings per common share of $3.52 for the year, an increase of $0.87 per share or 33% from 2017

Return on average common equity of 9.88% for the quarter and 9.93% for the year

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) of 15.00% for the quarter and 14.79% for the year

of 15.00% for the quarter and 14.79% for the year Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) of 59.37% for the quarter and 63.54% for the year

of 59.37% for the quarter and 63.54% for the year Declared and paid a special dividend of $0.05 per common share in December 2018

Announced agreement to acquire Blue Valley Ban Corp. on January 16, 2019

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 32.1 $ 13.7 $ 117.0 $ 75.2 Diluted earnings per common share 0.93 0.45 3.52 2.65 Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.55 % 1.09 % 0.83 % Return on average common equity 9.88 5.50 9.93 8.63 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.00 7.60 14.79 11.45 Net interest margin 4.28 4.14 4.26 4.04 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 4.34 4.30 4.32 4.22 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 59.37 62.26 63.54 65.40

"Heartland had record earnings again in 2018. Net income available to common stockholders was $117.0 million, a 55 percent increase over 2017, and diluted earnings per common share increased 33 percent." Lynn B. Fuller, executive operating chairman, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)" table included in this earnings release.

(2) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure-Efficiency Ratio" table included in this earnings release.

(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)" table included in this earnings release.





DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $32.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which was an increase of $18.5 million or 135%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.93 for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $0.48 or 107% from $0.45 per diluted common share for the same quarter of 2017. Return on average common equity was 9.88% and return on average assets was 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 5.50% and 0.55%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2017.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year 2018 was $117.0 million, an increase of $41.7 million or 55% from $75.2 million recorded for 2017. Earnings per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018, were $3.52 compared to $2.65 per diluted common share for the year 2017, which was an increase of $0.87 or 33%. Return on average common equity was 9.93% and return on average assets was 1.09% for the year 2018, compared to 8.63% and 0.83%, respectively, for the same period in 2017.

Commenting on Heartland’s fourth quarter and annual results, Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland’s executive operating chairman, said, "Heartland had record earnings again in 2018. Net income available to common stockholders was $117.0 million, a 55 percent increase over 2017, and diluted earnings per common share increased 33 percent."

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Heartland entered into an agreement to sell the loan portfolios of its consumer finance subsidiaries, Citizens Finance Co. and Citizens Finance of Illinois Co. (collectively, "Citizens"). The loan portfolios had a fair value of $67.2 million and were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2018. The transaction closed on January 11, 2019.

Heartland continued its branch optimization strategy in the fourth quarter of 2018 with the announcement of two branch sales, which resulted in the reclassification of $13.7 million of loans and $50.6 million of deposits as held for sale. These transactions, in addition to the branch sale announced in the third quarter of 2018, are expected to close in the first half of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Heartland entered into arrangements to fully outsource its legacy residential mortgage lending business and has partnered with third party providers to offer residential mortgage loans to customers in many of its markets. PrimeWest Mortgage Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bank & Trust, continues to provide mortgage loans to customers in Texas and has expanded to serve other customers in Heartland's Southwestern markets.

Bruce K. Lee, Heartland's president and chief executive officer, stated, "The decisions to exit the consumer finance business and alter our approach to providing residential mortgage loans were in response to changes in the competitive landscape in these markets. These actions, in addition to our branch optimization strategy, will allow us to focus our resources in areas with higher growth and earnings potential."

On January 16, 2019, Heartland entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Blue Valley Ban Corp., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Blue Valley, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. As of the announcement date, the transaction, in which all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Bank of Blue Valley stock will be exchanged for shares of Heartland common stock, was valued at approximately $93.9 million. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Bank of Blue Valley will merge into Heartland's Kansas-based subsidiary, Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company, and the combined entity will operate as Bank of Blue Valley. The transaction is subject to certain potential adjustments and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019 with a systems conversion planned for the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2018, Bank of Blue Valley had total assets of approximately $725 million, which included approximately $527 million of net loans outstanding, and approximately $608 million of deposits.

Net Interest Margin Increases from Fourth Quarter 2017

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 4.28% (4.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 4.32% (4.38% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2018 and 4.14% (4.30% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Lee said, “During this recent period of rising interest rates, we were pleased to see our net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis remain strong at 4.34% for the quarter and 4.32% for the year."

Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $126.3 million, an increase of $24.2 million or 24%, compared to the $102.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. With these adjustments, interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $22.2 million or 21%, compared to $105.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was primarily due to the increase in average earning assets and the recent increases in market interest rates. Average earning assets totaled $10.23 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $8.89 billion during the fourth quarter of 2017, which was a $1.33 billion or 15% increase. The average rate on earning assets increased 25 basis points to 4.96% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 4.71% for the same quarter in 2017.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $16.0 million, an increase of $6.8 million or 74% from $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Average interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, totaled $6.16 billion, an increase of $953.1 million or 18% from $5.21 billion in the same quarter in 2017. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits increased 36 basis points to 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.40% for the same quarter of 2017. Heartland's average borrowings decreased $59.7 million or 13% to $397.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $457.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The average rate paid on Heartland's average borrowings was 4.19% and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of 32 basis points in the average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates.

Net interest income increased $17.4 million or 19% to $110.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from the $92.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $111.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $15.4 million or 16% from the $96.4 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expenses Increase from Fourth Quarter 2017

Noninterest income totaled $27.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $25.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $1.5 million or 6%. Service charges and fees totaled $13.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $9.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $3.8 million or 38%. Service charges related to credit card income totaled $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.5 million or 76% from $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The remainder of the increase was primarily attributable to a larger customer base as a result of recent acquisitions. Securities gains, net, totaled $48,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter of 2017, which was a decrease of $1.4 million or 97%. Gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $3.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $4.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $1.1 million or 26%.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expenses totaled $88.8 million compared to $77.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $10.9 million or 14%. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $46.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was an increase of $3.4 million or 8% from $43.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Full time equivalent employees totaled 2,045 as of December 31, 2018, compared to 2,008 as of December 31, 2017. Other noninterest expenses increased $5.3 million or 50% to $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Included in other noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $3.9 million of write-downs on partnership investments that qualify for tax credits.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 17.22% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 61.13% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Exclusive of the increase to income tax expense of $10.4 million recorded as a result of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, Heartland's effective tax rate was 31.58% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Federal low-income housing tax credits included in the determination of Heartland's income taxes totaled $307,000 during both the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017. Additionally, Heartland's income tax calculation included solar energy tax credits of $2.6 million and $179,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2017

Total assets were $11.41 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.60 billion or 16% from $9.81 billion at year-end 2017. Excluding $427.1 million of assets acquired at fair value in the Signature Bancshares, Inc. ("Signature") transaction and $1.12 billion of assets acquired at fair value in the First Bank Lubbock Bancshares, Inc. ("FBLB") transaction, total assets increased $52.8 million or 1% since December 31, 2017. Securities represented 24% of total assets at December 31, 2018, compared to 25% at December 31, 2017.

Total loans held to maturity were $7.41 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $6.39 billion at year-end 2017, an increase of $1.02 billion or 16%. Excluding $96.0 million of loans that were classified as held for sale in conjunction with the pending branch sales and the Citizens transaction and $1.01 billion of loans acquired in 2018, total loans held to maturity increased $106.7 million or 2% since year-end 2017.

Total deposits were $9.40 billion as of December 31, 2018, compared to $8.15 billion at year-end 2017, an increase of $1.25 billion or 15%. This increase included $1.25 billion of deposits, at fair value, acquired in the Signature and FBLB transactions. As of December 31, 2018, Heartland had $106.4 million of deposits classified as held for sale in conjunction with the pending branch sales. Exclusive of these transactions, total deposits increased $104.8 million or 1% since year-end 2017.

Demand deposits totaled $3.26 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $281.6 million or 9% from $2.98 billion at year-end 2017. Excluding $299.0 million of demand deposits acquired in 2018 and $25.5 million of demand deposits classified as held for sale, demand deposits increased $8.1 million or less than 1% since December 31, 2017.

Savings deposits increased $867.6 million or 20% to $5.11 billion at December 31, 2018 from $4.24 billion at year-end 2017. Excluding $619.0 million of savings deposits acquired in 2018 and $70.1 million of savings deposits classified as held for sale, savings deposits increased $318.7 million or 8% since year-end 2017.

Time deposits totaled $1.02 billion at December 31, 2018, which was an increase of $100.3 million or 11% from $923.5 billion at December 31, 2017. Excluding $333.1 million of time deposits acquired in 2018 and $10.9 million of time deposits classified as held for sale, time deposits decreased $222.0 million or 24% since December 31, 2017.

Nonperforming Assets and Provision for Loan Losses Increase Since December 31, 2017

Nonperforming assets were $79.3 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $74.6 million at December 31, 2017. Exclusive of $10.4 million of nonperforming assets, at fair value, acquired in 2018, nonperforming assets decreased $5.8 million or 8% since year-end 2017. Nonperforming loans were $72.7 million or 0.98% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to $63.4 million or 0.99% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018, was 0.84% of loans and 85.27% of nonperforming loans compared to 0.87% of loans and 87.82% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2017. The provision for loan losses was $9.7 million and $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increased provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 significantly impacted Heartland's net income for the quarter. The increase was primarily due to two impaired commercial loans from acquired portfolios totaling $5.8 million for which provision expense of $4.0 million was required. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $8.9 million compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which was an increase of $4.4 million or 97%. The Citizens' loan portfolios were required to be recorded at fair value due to the held for sale classification, which resulted in a charge-off of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $11.4 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 121 banking locations serving 89 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 105,700 $ 86,108 $ 393,871 $ 304,006 Interest on securities: Taxable 15,851 11,119 54,131 38,365 Nontaxable 3,467 4,401 14,120 19,698 Interest on federal funds sold — 5 — 42 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and other short-term investments 1,285 435 3,698 1,547 Total Interest Income 126,303 102,068 465,820 363,658 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 11,826 5,313 35,667 18,279 Interest on short-term borrowings 417 180 1,696 678 Interest on other borrowings 3,777 3,719 14,503 14,393 Total Interest Expense 16,020 9,212 51,866 33,350 Net Interest Income 110,283 92,856 413,954 330,308 Provision for loan losses 9,681 5,328 24,013 15,563 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 100,602 87,528 389,941 314,745 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 13,660 9,892 48,706 39,183 Loan servicing income 2,061 1,400 7,292 5,636 Trust fees 4,599 4,336 18,393 15,818 Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,618 1,071 4,513 4,033 Securities gains/(losses), net 48 1,420 1,085 6,973 Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net 115 — 212 — Gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,189 4,290 21,450 22,251 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (58 ) (8 ) (46 ) 21 Income on bank owned life insurance 587 733 2,793 2,772 Other noninterest income 1,226 2,394 4,762 5,335 Total Noninterest Income 27,045 25,528 109,160 102,022 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 46,729 43,289 196,118 171,407 Occupancy 6,622 5,892 25,328 22,244 Furniture and equipment 3,126 3,148 12,529 11,061 Professional fees 9,723 8,537 39,811 32,879 FDIC insurance assessments 907 985 3,699 3,595 Advertising 2,726 2,088 9,565 7,229 Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,592 1,825 9,355 6,077 Other real estate and loan collection expenses 574 687 3,038 2,461 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (35 ) 833 2,208 2,475 Restructuring expenses — — 2,564 — Other noninterest expenses 15,857 10,594 49,673 38,247 Total Noninterest Expense 88,821 77,878 353,888 297,675 Income Before Income Taxes 38,826 35,178 145,213 119,092 Income taxes 6,685 21,506 28,215 43,820 Net Income 32,141 13,672 116,998 75,272 Preferred dividends — (13 ) (39 ) (58 ) Interest expense on convertible debt — — — 12 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 32,141 $ 13,659 $ 116,959 $ 75,226 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.45 $ 3.52 $ 2.65 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 34,670,180 30,209,043 33,213,148 28,425,652





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 105,700 $ 105,733 $ 96,787 $ 85,651 $ 86,108 Interest on securities: Taxable 15,851 14,433 12,270 11,577 11,119 Nontaxable 3,467 3,490 3,584 3,579 4,401 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — 5 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and other short-term investments 1,285 1,238 768 407 435 Total Interest Income 126,303 124,894 113,409 101,214 102,068 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 11,826 10,092 7,983 5,766 5,313 Interest on short-term borrowings 417 464 547 268 180 Interest on other borrowings 3,777 3,660 3,470 3,596 3,719 Total Interest Expense 16,020 14,216 12,000 9,630 9,212 Net Interest Income 110,283 110,678 101,409 91,584 92,856 Provision for loan losses 9,681 5,238 4,831 4,263 5,328 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 100,602 105,440 96,578 87,321 87,528 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 13,660 12,895 12,072 10,079 9,892 Loan servicing income 2,061 1,670 1,807 1,754 1,400 Trust fees 4,599 4,499 4,615 4,680 4,336 Brokerage and insurance commissions 1,618 1,111 877 907 1,071 Securities gains/(losses), net 48 (145 ) (259 ) 1,441 1,420 Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net 115 54 71 (28 ) — Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3,189 7,410 6,800 4,051 4,290 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (58 ) 230 (216 ) (2 ) (8 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 587 892 700 614 733 Other noninterest income 1,226 1,149 1,167 1,220 2,394 Total Noninterest Income 27,045 29,765 27,634 24,716 25,528 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 46,729 49,921 50,758 48,710 43,289 Occupancy 6,622 6,348 6,315 6,043 5,892 Furniture and equipment 3,126 3,470 3,184 2,749 3,148 Professional fees 9,723 11,681 9,948 8,459 8,537 FDIC insurance assessments 907 1,119 684 989 985 Advertising 2,726 2,754 2,145 1,940 2,088 Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,592 2,626 2,274 1,863 1,825 Other real estate and loan collection expenses 574 784 948 732 687 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (35 ) 912 1,528 (197 ) 833 Restructuring expenses — — — 2,564 — Other noninterest expenses 15,857 12,924 11,098 9,794 10,594 Total Noninterest Expense 88,821 92,539 88,882 83,646 77,878 Income Before Income Taxes 38,826 42,666 35,330 28,391 35,178 Income taxes 6,685 8,956 7,451 5,123 21,506 Net Income 32,141 33,710 27,879 23,268 13,672 Preferred dividends — (13 ) (13 ) (13 ) (13 ) Interest expense on convertible debt — — — — — Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 32,141 $ 33,697 $ 27,866 $ 23,255 $ 13,659 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.97 $ 0.85 $ 0.76 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 34,670,180 34,644,187 32,830,751 30,645,212 30,209,043





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As Of 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 223,135 $ 196,847 $ 193,069 $ 143,071 $ 168,723 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and other short-term investments 50,495 240,528 194,937 123,275 27,280 Cash and cash equivalents 273,630 437,375 388,006 266,346 196,003 Time deposits in other financial institutions 4,672 5,836 6,803 6,297 9,820 Securities: Carried at fair value 2,450,709 2,274,215 2,197,117 2,027,665 2,216,753 Held to maturity, at cost 236,283 239,908 244,271 249,766 253,550 Other investments, at cost 28,396 26,656 26,725 22,982 22,563 Loans held for sale 119,801 77,727 55,684 24,376 44,560 Loans: Held to maturity 7,407,697 7,365,493 7,477,697 6,746,015 6,391,464 Allowance for loan losses (61,963 ) (61,221 ) (61,324 ) (58,656 ) (55,686 ) Loans, net 7,345,734 7,304,272 7,416,373 6,687,359 6,335,778 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 194,676 198,224 199,959 172,862 174,301 Goodwill 391,668 391,668 391,668 270,305 236,615 Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 47,479 50,071 52,698 41,063 35,203 Servicing rights, net 31,072 32,039 31,996 25,471 25,857 Cash surrender value on life insurance 162,892 162,216 159,302 143,444 142,818 Other real estate, net 6,153 11,908 11,074 11,801 10,777 Other assets 114,841 123,017 120,244 106,126 106,141 Total Assets $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 $ 11,301,920 $ 10,055,863 $ 9,810,739 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 3,264,737 $ 3,427,819 $ 3,399,598 $ 3,094,457 $ 2,983,128 Savings 5,107,962 4,958,430 4,864,773 4,536,106 4,240,328 Time 1,023,730 1,125,914 1,224,773 910,977 923,453 Total deposits 9,396,429 9,512,163 9,489,144 8,541,540 8,146,909 Deposits held for sale 106,409 50,312 — — — Short-term borrowings 227,010 131,139 229,890 131,240 324,691 Other borrowings 274,905 277,563 258,708 276,118 285,011 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 78,078 83,562 68,431 55,460 62,671 Total Liabilities 10,082,831 10,054,739 10,046,173 9,004,358 8,819,282 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity — — 938 938 938 Common stockholders' equity 1,325,175 1,280,393 1,254,809 1,050,567 990,519 Total Equity 1,325,175 1,280,393 1,255,747 1,051,505 991,457 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 $ 11,301,920 $ 10,055,863 $ 9,810,739





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Average Balances Assets $ 11,371,247 $ 9,807,621 $ 10,772,297 $ 9,009,625 Loans, net of unearned 7,436,497 6,343,923 7,140,239 5,847,061 Deposits 9,596,807 8,293,006 9,104,278 7,590,232 Earning assets 10,225,409 8,891,432 9,718,106 8,181,914 Interest bearing liabilities 6,557,185 5,663,816 6,253,586 5,426,725 Common stockholders' equity 1,290,691 986,026 1,177,346 871,683 Total stockholders' equity 1,290,691 986,964 1,177,955 872,707 Tangible common stockholders' equity(1) 849,851 713,018 790,788 657,020 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 0.55 % 1.09 % 0.83 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.88 % 5.50 % 9.93 % 8.63 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 15.00 % 7.60 % 14.79 % 11.45 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.28 % 4.14 % 4.26 % 4.04 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 4.34 % 4.30 % 4.32 % 4.22 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (4) 59.37 % 62.26 % 63.54 % 65.40 % Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)(5) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 32,141 $ 13,659 $ 116,959 $ 75,226 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,290,691 $ 986,026 $ 1,177,346 $ 871,683 Less average goodwill 391,668 236,615 340,352 184,554 Less average core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,172 36,393 46,206 30,109 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 849,851 $ 713,018 $ 790,788 $ 657,020 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.88 % 5.50 % 9.93 % 8.63 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.00 % 7.60 % 14.79 % 11.45 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin,

Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)(6) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 110,283 $ 92,856 $ 413,954 $ 330,308 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(7) 1,565 3,558 6,228 15,139 Net interest income - tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)

$ 111,848 $ 96,414 $ 420,182 $ 345,447 Average earning assets $ 10,225,409 $ 8,891,432 $ 9,718,106 $ 8,181,914 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.28 % 4.14 % 4.26 % 4.04 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)

4.34 % 4.30 % 4.32 % 4.22 % (1) Calculated as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. (2) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)" table. (3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)" table. (4) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio" table that follows for details of this non-GAAP measure. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer deposit intangibles, net. This financial measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (6) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (7) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Average Balances Assets $ 11,371,247 $ 11,291,289 $ 10,643,306 $ 9,759,936 $ 9,807,621 Loans, net of unearned 7,436,497 7,462,176 7,123,182 6,525,553 6,343,923 Deposits 9,596,807 9,530,743 9,018,945 8,251,140 8,293,006 Earning assets 10,225,409 10,154,591 9,614,800 8,857,801 8,891,432 Interest bearing liabilities 6,557,185 6,544,949 6,205,187 5,694,337 5,663,816 Common stockholders' equity 1,290,691 1,263,226 1,139,876 1,011,580 986,026 Total stockholders' equity 1,290,691 1,263,795 1,140,814 1,012,518 986,964 Tangible common stockholders' equity(1) 849,851 819,966 767,732 723,898 713,018 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.05 % 0.97 % 0.55 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.88 % 10.58 % 9.81 % 9.32 % 5.50 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 15.00 % 16.30 % 14.56 % 13.03 % 7.60 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.28 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.28 % 4.32 % 4.23 % 4.19 % 4.14 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 4.34 % 4.38 % 4.30 % 4.26 % 4.30 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(4) 59.37 % 62.40 % 65.04 % 68.21 % 62.26 % Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)(5) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 32,141 $ 33,697 $ 27,866 $ 23,255 $ 13,659 Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,290,691 $ 1,263,226 $ 1,139,876 $ 1,011,580 $ 986,026 Less average goodwill 391,668 391,668 325,781 250,172 236,615 Less average core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 49,172 51,592 46,363 37,510 36,393 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 849,851 $ 819,966 $ 767,732 $ 723,898 $ 713,018 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.88 % 10.58 % 9.81 % 9.32 % 5.50 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.00 % 16.30 % 14.56 % 13.03 % 7.60 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)(6) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 110,283 $ 110,678 $ 101,409 $ 91,584 $ 92,856 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(7) 1,565 1,544 1,575 1,544 3,558 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 111,848 $ 112,222 $ 102,984 $ 93,128 $ 96,414 Average earning assets $ 10,225,409 $ 10,154,591 $ 9,614,800 $ 8,857,801 $ 8,891,432 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.28 % 4.32 % 4.23 % 4.19 % 4.14 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.34 % 4.38 % 4.30 % 4.26 % 4.30 % (1) Calculated as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. (2) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)" table. (3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)" table. (4) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio" table that follows for details of this non-GAAP measure. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer deposit intangibles, net. This financial measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (6) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (7) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio(1) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 110,283 $ 92,856 $ 413,954 $ 330,308 Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,565 3,558 6,228 15,139 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 111,848 96,414 420,182 345,447 Noninterest income 27,045 25,528 109,160 102,022 Securities gains, net (48 ) (1,420 ) (1,085 ) (6,973 ) Unrealized gain/loss on equity securities, net (115 ) — (212 ) — Gain on extinguishment of debt — (1,280 ) — (1,280 ) Adjusted income $ 138,730 $ 119,242 $ 528,045 $ 439,216 Total noninterest expenses $ 88,821 $ 77,878 $ 353,888 $ 297,675 Less: Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,592 1,825 9,355 6,077 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,895 984 4,233 1,860 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (35 ) 833 2,208 2,475 Restructuring expenses — — 2,564 — Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 82,369 $ 74,236 $ 335,528 $ 287,263 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 59.37 % 62.26 % 63.54 % 65.40 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio(1) For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Net interest income $ 110,283 $ 110,678 $ 101,409 $ 91,584 $ 92,856 Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 1,565 1,544 1,575 1,544 3,558 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 111,848 112,222 102,984 93,128 96,414 Noninterest income 27,045 29,765 27,634 24,716 25,528 Securities (gains)/losses, net (48 ) 145 259 (1,441 ) (1,420 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (115 ) (54 ) (71 ) 28 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — — (1,280 ) Adjusted income $ 138,730 $ 142,078 $ 130,806 $ 116,431 $ 119,242 Total noninterest expenses $ 88,821 $ 92,539 $ 88,882 $ 83,646 $ 77,878 Less: Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,592 2,626 2,274 1,863 1,825 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,895 338 — — 984 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (35 ) 912 1,528 (197 ) 833 Restructuring expenses — — — 2,564 — Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 82,369 $ 88,663 $ 85,080 $ 79,416 $ 74,236 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 59.37 % 62.40 % 65.04 % 68.21 % 62.26 % (1) Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis, which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items, as noted in the table. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 38.44 $ 37.14 $ 36.44 $ 33.81 $ 33.07 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 25.70 $ 24.33 $ 23.53 $ 23.79 $ 23.99 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 34,477,499 34,473,029 34,438,445 31,068,239 29,953,356 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(2) 8.08 % 7.70 % 7.46 % 7.59 % 7.53 % Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(3) Common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,325,175 $ 1,280,393 $ 1,254,809 $ 1,050,567 $ 990,518 Less goodwill 391,668 391,668 391,668 270,305 236,615 Less core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 47,479 50,071 52,698 41,063 35,203 Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 886,028 $ 838,654 $ 810,443 $ 739,199 $ 718,700 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 34,477,499 34,473,029 34,438,445 31,068,239 29,953,356 Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 38.44 $ 37.14 $ 36.44 $ 33.81 $ 33.07 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 25.70 $ 24.33 $ 23.53 $ 23.79 $ 23.99 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(4) Total assets (GAAP) $ 11,408,006 $ 11,335,132 $ 11,301,920 $ 10,055,863 $ 9,810,739 Less goodwill 391,668 391,668 391,668 270,305 236,615 Less core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 47,479 50,071 52,698 41,063 35,203 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 10,968,859 $ 10,893,393 $ 10,857,554 $ 9,744,495 $ 9,538,921 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.08 % 7.70 % 7.46 % 7.59 % 7.53 % Loan Data Loans held to maturity: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 5,731,712 $ 5,610,953 $ 5,721,138 $ 5,129,777 $ 4,809,875 Residential mortgage 673,603 676,941 683,051 624,725 624,279 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 565,408 574,048 562,353 518,386 511,588 Consumer 440,158 506,181 512,899 474,929 447,484 Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (3,184 ) (2,630 ) (1,744 ) (1,802 ) (1,762 ) Total loans held to maturity $ 7,407,697 $ 7,365,493 $ 7,477,697 $ 6,746,015 $ 6,391,464 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 17.22 % 20.99 % 21.09 % 18.04 % 61.13 % Full time equivalent employees 2,045 2,124 2,216 2,022 2,008 Total residential mortgage loan applications $ 107,892 $ 298,602 $ 341,978 $ 234,825 $ 232,946 Residential mortgage loans originated $ 124,600 $ 262,821 $ 225,563 $ 149,768 $ 185,580 Residential mortgage loans sold $ 126,180 $ 238,684 $ 201,818 $ 127,963 $ 168,527 Residential mortgage loan servicing portfolio $ 4,095,025 $ 4,156,921 $ 4,158,107 $ 3,535,988 $ 3,558,090 (1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)" table. (2) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)" table. (3) Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (4) The tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. This is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 61,221 $ 61,324 $ 58,656 $ 55,686 $ 54,885 Provision for loan losses 9,681 5,238 4,831 4,263 5,328 Charge-offs (9,777 ) (6,120 ) (3,164 ) (2,224 ) (5,628 ) Recoveries 838 779 1,001 931 1,101 Balance, end of period $ 61,963 $ 61,221 $ 61,324 $ 58,656 $ 55,686 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 71,943 $ 73,060 $ 69,376 $ 64,806 $ 62,581 Loans past due ninety days or more as to interest or principal payments 726 154 54 22 830 Other real estate owned 6,153 11,908 11,074 11,801 10,777 Other repossessed assets 459 495 499 423 411 Total nonperforming assets $ 79,281 $ 85,617 $ 81,003 $ 77,052 $ 74,599 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,026 $ 4,180 $ 4,012 $ 3,206 $ 6,617 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 85,617 $ 81,003 $ 77,052 $ 74,599 $ 79,803 Net loan charge offs (8,939 ) (5,341 ) (2,163 ) (1,293 ) (4,527 ) New nonperforming loans 17,332 16,965 16,254 8,546 9,911 Acquired nonperforming assets — — 7,973 2,459 — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (6,065 ) (5,085 ) (15,696 ) (6,549 ) (7,177 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (8,390 ) (1,064 ) (1,541 ) (657 ) (2,917 ) OREO/Repossessed assets writedowns, net (230 ) (886 ) (993 ) (16 ) (146 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. (44 ) 25 117 (37 ) (348 ) Balance, end of period $ 79,281 $ 85,617 $ 81,003 $ 77,052 $ 74,599 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.99 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.76 % Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 85.27 % 83.62 % 88.32 % 90.48 % 87.82 % Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.21 % 0.62 % 0.30 % 0.21 % 0.27 % (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 2,184,096 $ 15,851 2.88 % $ 1,881,708 $ 11,119 2.34 % Nontaxable(1) 427,332 4,388 4.07 555,390 6,771 4.84 Total securities 2,611,428 20,239 3.07 2,437,098 17,890 2.91 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and other short-term investments 238,087 1,285 2.14 162,325 435 1.06 Federal funds sold 309 — — 3,106 5 0.64 Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 5,644,475 77,822 5.47 4,725,572 59,370 4.98 Residential mortgage 704,012 8,682 4.89 658,563 9,750 5.87 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 568,904 7,752 5.41 515,426 6,115 4.71 Consumer 519,106 9,355 7.15 444,362 9,820 8.77 Fees on loans — 2,733 — — 2,241 — Less: allowance for loan losses (60,912 ) — — (55,020 ) — — Net loans 7,375,585 106,344 5.72 6,288,903 87,296 5.51 Total earning assets 10,225,409 127,868 4.96 % 8,891,432 105,626 4.71 % Nonearning Assets 1,145,838 916,189 Total Assets $ 11,371,247 $ 9,807,621 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 5,071,573 $ 8,817 0.69 % $ 4,244,711 $ 3,335 0.31 % Time, $100,000 and over 558,957 1,568 1.11 399,331 777 0.77 Other time deposits 529,165 1,441 1.08 562,595 1,201 0.85 Short-term borrowings 121,053 417 1.37 161,959 180 0.44 Other borrowings 276,437 3,777 5.42 295,220 3,719 5.00 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,557,185 16,020 0.97 % 5,663,816 9,212 0.65 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,437,112 3,086,369 Accrued interest and other liabilities 86,259 70,472 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,523,371 3,156,841 Stockholders' Equity 1,290,691 986,964 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,371,247 $ 9,807,621 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 111,848 $ 96,414 Net interest spread(1) 3.99 % 4.06 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(4) 4.34 % 4.30 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 64.13 % 63.70 % Reconciliation of annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 111,848 $ 96,414 Adjustments for tax-equivalent interest(1) (1,565 ) (3,558 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 110,283 $ 92,856 Average earning assets $ 10,225,409 $ 8,891,432 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.28 % 4.14 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.34 % 4.30 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale. (4) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 1,999,321 $ 54,131 2.71 % $ 1,629,936 $ 38,365 2.35 % Nontaxable(1) 439,894 17,873 4.06 617,267 30,305 4.91 Total securities 2,439,215 72,004 2.95 2,247,203 68,670 3.06 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and other short-term investments 197,562 3,698 1.87 136,555 1,547 1.13 Federal funds sold 430 — — 5,932 42 0.71 Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 5,401,683 289,379 5.36 4,256,158 211,316 4.96 Residential mortgage 692,310 32,047 4.63 655,515 30,242 4.61 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 549,346 28,331 5.16 498,032 23,651 4.75 Consumer 496,900 37,250 7.50 437,356 35,194 8.05 Fees on loans 9,339 — 8,135 — Less: allowance for loan losses (59,340 ) — — (54,837 ) — — Net loans 7,080,899 396,346 5.60 5,792,224 308,538 5.33 Total earning assets 9,718,106 472,048 4.86 % 8,181,914 378,797 4.63 % Nonearning Assets 1,054,191 827,711 Total Assets $ 10,772,297 $ 9,009,625 Interest Bearing Liabilities(3) Savings $ 4,779,977 $ 25,123 0.53 % $ 4,044,032 $ 11,107 0.27 % Time, $100,000 and over 499,409 4,789 0.96 377,090 3,016 0.80 Other time deposits 559,360 5,755 1.03 525,165 4,156 0.79 Short-term borrowings 142,295 1,696 1.19 190,040 678 0.36 Other borrowings 272,545 14,503 5.32 290,398 14,393 4.96 Total interest bearing liabilities 6,253,586 51,866 0.83 % 5,426,725 33,350 0.61 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities(3) Noninterest bearing deposits 3,265,532 2,643,945 Accrued interest and other liabilities 75,224 66,248 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,340,756 2,710,193 Stockholders' Equity 1,177,955 872,707 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,772,297 $ 9,009,625 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 420,182 $ 345,447 Net interest spread(1) 4.03 % 4.02 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(4) 4.32 % 4.22 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 64.35 % 66.33 % Reconciliation of annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 420,182 $ 345,447 Adjustments for tax-equivalent interest(1) (6,228 ) (15,139 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 413,954 $ 330,308 Average earning assets $ 9,718,106 $ 8,181,914 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.26 % 4.04 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.32 % 4.22 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% beginning January 1, 2018, and 35% for all prior periods. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Includes deposits held for sale. (4) Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Total Assets Citywide Banks $ 2,307,284 $ 2,300,018 $ 2,295,261 $ 2,299,818 $ 2,289,956 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,492,555 1,465,020 1,466,311 1,416,788 1,453,534 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,480,914 1,523,447 1,500,108 1,490,100 1,443,419 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,114,352 1,051,160 1,034,075 1,017,053 1,079,222 First Bank & Trust 1,109,929 1,112,464 1,123,559 — — Premier Valley Bank 849,696 851,358 846,215 805,014 925,078 Illinois Bank & Trust 804,907 795,132 815,905 751,371 783,127 Minnesota Bank & Trust 666,564 649,179 660,469 631,852 210,157 Arizona Bank & Trust 658,714 650,032 653,596 633,474 602,182 Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 571,012 592,786 602,630 648,568 654,871 Rocky Mountain Bank 490,453 492,063 504,243 490,917 487,136 Total Deposits Citywide Banks $ 1,848,373 $ 1,905,830 $ 1,867,626 $ 1,914,726 $ 1,895,540 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,307,464 1,267,844 1,242,673 1,202,051 1,229,324 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,214,541 1,217,976 1,136,431 1,193,271 1,084,415 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 927,821 891,167 874,035 835,919 890,835 First Bank & Trust 861,629 875,170 887,181 — — Premier Valley Bank 639,194 706,125 696,460 660,070 705,142 Illinois Bank & Trust 715,482 726,790 753,022 674,391 692,227 Minnesota Bank & Trust 560,399 544,513 561,257 533,893 178,036 Arizona Bank & Trust 574,762 550,530 558,895 567,515 522,490 Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 489,471 511,154 498,798 558,174 563,638 Rocky Mountain Bank 424,700 429,167 443,359 429,000 424,487 Net Income (Loss) Citywide Banks $ 7,005 $ 7,762 $ 7,018 $ 5,463 $ 1,069 New Mexico Bank & Trust 6,007 7,104 7,043 6,444 2,954 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 6,002 4,458 4,426 3,214 9,027 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 3,229 3,735 2,470 2,617 2,210 First Bank & Trust 3,334 3,932 1,925 — — Premier Valley Bank 2,930 3,006 2,664 2,373 1,508 Illinois Bank & Trust 2,180 2,419 2,421 2,712 794 Minnesota Bank & Trust 1,038 2,167 581 762 106 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,951 2,660 3,623 2,104 (103 ) Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 324 165 961 1,186 650 Rocky Mountain Bank 1,230 1,210 1,185 1,172 1,769





CONTACT: Bryan R. McKeag Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (563) 589-1994 bmckeag@htlf.com



