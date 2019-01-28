J & J Snack Foods Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the first quarter ended December 29, 2018.



Sales increased 2% to $271.6 million from $265.2 million in last year’s first quarter. Net earnings decreased to $17.5 million in the current quarter from $36.2 million last year. Earnings per diluted share decreased to $.93 for the first quarter from $1.93 last year. Operating income increased 4% to $22.1 million in the current quarter from $21.2 million in the year ago quarter.

Net earnings for last year’s quarter benefited from a $20.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, gain on the re-measurement of deferred tax liabilities and were impacted by a $1.2 million, or $.06 per diluted share, provision for the one-time repatriation tax, both of which resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. This year’s quarter benefitted from a reduction of approximately $900,000 in income tax, or $0.5 per diluted share, as the one-time repatriation tax was recorded on an estimated basis at December 30, 2017 and was revised downward this quarter. Excluding the reduction in the provision for the one-time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 28.0% in this year’s quarter.

Gerald B. Shreiber, J & J’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Although we had only a modest sales increase this quarter, our operating income improved largely due to improved operations at several of our production facilities. We continue to focus on improving our margins and overall business going forward.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 Net Sales $ 271,612 $ 265,210 Cost of goods sold 194,749 191,931 Gross Profit 76,863 73,279 Operating expenses Marketing 21,442 21,576 Distribution 23,952 21,159 Administrative 9,243 9,356 Other general expense (income) 144 (40 ) Total Operating Expenses 54,781 52,051 Operating Income 22,082 21,228 Other income (expense) Investment income 1,040 1,489 Interest expense & other (27 ) 509 Earnings before income taxes 23,095 23,226 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,569 (13,023 ) NET EARNINGS $ 17,526 $ 36,249 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.93 $ 1.93 Weighted average number of diluted shares 18,897 18,778 Earnings per basic share $ 0.93 $ 1.94 Weighted average number of basic shares 18,765 18,666





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 29, September 29, 2018 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,714 $ 111,479 Marketable securities held to maturity 12,465 21,048 Accounts receivable, net 117,764 132,342 Inventories 117,842 112,884 Prepaid expenses and other 4,683 5,044 Total current assets 377,468 382,797 Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land 2,494 2,494 Buildings 26,582 26,582 Plant machinery and equipment 291,178 290,396 Marketing equipment 294,252 290,955 Transportation equipment 8,930 8,929 Office equipment 30,854 30,752 Improvements 38,893 38,941 Construction in progress 13,895 8,468 Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 707,078 697,517 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 464,138 454,844 Property, plant and equipment, net 242,940 242,673 Other assets Goodwill 102,511 102,511 Other intangible assets, net 56,907 57,762 Marketable securities held to maturity 130,857 118,765 Marketable securities available for sale 20,394 24,743 Other 2,907 2,762 Total other assets 313,576 306,543 Total Assets $ 933,984 $ 932,013 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current obligations under capital leases $ 322 $ 324 Accounts payable 65,149 69,592 Accrued insurance liability 11,114 11,217 Accrued liabilities 11,456 8,031 Accrued compensation expense 12,446 20,297 Dividends payable 9,389 8,438 Total current liabilities 109,876 117,899 Long-term obligations under capital leases 672 753 Deferred income taxes 53,003 52,322 Other long-term liabilities 1,888 1,948 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,774,000 and 18,754,000 respectively 30,016 27,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,438 ) (11,994 ) Retained Earnings 751,967 743,745 Total stockholders' equity 768,545 759,091 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 933,984 $ 932,013





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (in thousands)

Three months ended December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 17,526 $ 36,249 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 10,774 11,152 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 861 834 Share-based compensation 972 953 Deferred income taxes 689 (18,265 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities 1,027 (8 ) Other 82 (317 ) Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects from purchase of companies Decrease in accounts receivable 14,386 14,547 Increase in inventories (4,974 ) (9,933 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses 340 111 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,872 ) (9,216 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,811 26,107 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,837 ) (14,623 ) Purchases of marketable securities (17,513 ) (30,865 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 17,125 19,096 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 577 1,046 Other (236 ) 27 Net cash used in investing activities (11,884 ) (25,319 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock 1,704 253 Payments on capitalized lease obligations (83 ) (90 ) Payment of cash dividend (8,438 ) (7,838 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,817 ) (7,675 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (875 ) (2,986 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,235 (9,873 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 111,479 90,962 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 124,714 $ 81,089





Three months ended December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (in thousands) Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 48,991 $ 49,021 Frozen juices and ices 7,527 7,184 Churros 15,135 14,592 Handhelds 8,802 11,362 Bakery 102,109 94,933 Other 5,326 5,172 Total Food Service $ 187,890 $ 182,264 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 10,186 $ 10,512 Frozen juices and ices 10,996 9,727 Handhelds 2,568 3,026 Coupon redemption (694 ) (751 ) Other 359 562 Total Retail Supermarket $ 23,415 $ 23,076 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 31,436 $ 33,143 Repair and maintenance service 19,743 19,004 Machines revenue 8,904 7,473 Other 224 250 Total Frozen Beverages $ 60,307 $ 59,870 Consolidated Sales $ 271,612 $ 265,210 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 6,322 $ 7,098 Retail Supermarket 335 290 Frozen Beverages 4,978 4,598 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 11,635 $ 11,986 Operating Income : Food Service $ 18,461 $ 15,900 Retail Supermarket 1,447 2,558 Frozen Beverages 2,174 2,770 Total Operating Income $ 22,082 $ 21,228 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 6,278 $ 9,441 Retail Supermarket 552 - Frozen Beverages 5,007 5,182 Total Capital Expenditures $ 11,837 $ 14,623 Assets: Food Service $ 692,912 $ 635,988 Retail Supermarket 21,380 21,531 Frozen Beverages 219,692 207,498 Total Assets $ 933,984 $ 865,017

Results of Operations

Net sales increased $6,402,000 or 2% to $271,612,000 for the three months ended December 29, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 30, 2017.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers increased $5,626,000 or 3% in the first quarter to $187,890,000. Soft pretzel sales to the food service market of $48,991,000 were roughly the same as last year. Although sales to restaurant chains and schools increased, sales to mass merchandising chains and warehouse club stores declined.

Frozen juices and ices sales increased 5% to $7,527,000 in the three months with sales increases and decreases across our customer base.

Churro sales to food service customers were up 4% in the quarter to $15,135,000 with sales increases and decreases across our customer base.

Sales of bakery products increased $7,176,000 or 8% in the first quarter to $102,109,000 with sales to one co-pack customer accounting for approximately 40% of the sales increase and increased sales to warehouse club stores in part due to a special promotion and increased sales to schools accounting for the balance.

Sales of handhelds decreased $2,560,000 or 23 % in the quarter with the decrease primarily coming from lower sales to co-pack customers because of unsuccessful product launches. Sales of funnel cake increased $166,000 or 3% in the quarter although sales to school food service were slightly lower this quarter.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $6 million in this quarter. Price increases were approximately $3 million for the quarter and net volume increases accounted for approximately $2.5 million of sales in the quarter.

Operating income in our Food Service segment increased from $15,900,000 to $18,461,000 in the quarter primarily because of increased bakery sales, price increases and improved operations at several of our manufacturing facilities, especially at our Labriola production facility, which was recently acquired at this time a year ago. Additionally, last year’s quarter had the burden of shutdown costs of our Chambersburg, PA production facility. However, this year’s quarter was impacted by approximately $2.0 million of higher distribution expenses primarily due to higher freight rates which increased with the implementation of the electronic logging device mandate in January 2018. Additionally, lower sales of our MARY B’s biscuits and related costs due to our recall in January 2018 impacted our operating income by approximately $500,000 in the quarter.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $339,000 or 1% to $23,415,000 in the first quarter. Soft pretzel sales for the first quarter were down 3% to $10,186,000. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased $1,269,000 or 13% to $10,996,000 in the first quarter due to increased customer promotional support. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers decreased 15% to $2,568,000 in the quarter as the sales of this product line continues their long term decline.

Sales of new products in the first quarter were less than $400,000. Price increases provided about $600,000 of sales in the quarter and net volume decreased by about $300,000.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment was $1,447,000 in this year’s first quarter compared to $2,558,000 in last year’s quarter, a 43% decrease. Increased product and distribution costs along with just a modest sales increase were the primary drivers of the decrease in operating income.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Frozen beverage and related product sales increased 1% to $60,307,000 in the first quarter. Beverage related sales were down 5% to $31,436,000, primarily because sales were up a very strong 21% last year compared to the prior year. Gallon sales were down 1% for the three months with lower sales across our customer base. Service revenue increased 4% to $19,743,000 in the first quarter with sales increases and decreases spread throughout our customer base.

Machines revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) were $8,904,000, an increase of 19%. Operating income in our Frozen Beverage segment decreased to $2,174,000 in this quarter compared to $2,770,000 last year as a result of lower beverage sales and generally higher costs.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.30% in the three month period this year and 27.63% last year. Gross profit percentage increased because of improved operations at several of our manufacturing facilities, especially at our Labriola production facility, price increases and because last year had the burden of shutting down our Chambersburg, PA production facility and moving its production to other facilities.

Total operating expenses increased $2,730,000 in the first quarter and as a percentage of sales increased to 20.2% from 19.6% last year. Marketing expenses decreased to 7.89% of sales in this year’s quarter from 8.14% last year primarily because of reduced spending in our frozen beverages segment. Distribution expenses were 8.82% of sales in this year’s quarter and 7.98% of sales in last year’s quarter primarily because of increased freight rates which increased with the implementation of the electronic logging device mandate in January 2018. Administrative expenses were 3.40% of sales this quarter compared to 3.53% of sales last year in the first quarter.

Operating income increased $854,000 or 4% to $22,082,000 in the first quarter as a result of the aforementioned items.

Investment income decreased by $449,000 in the first quarter because of unrealized losses of $1,027,000 which were partially offset by higher interest income of $585,000.

Other income in last year’s quarter includes a $520,000 gain on a sale of property.

Net earnings decreased $18,723,000, or 52%, in the current three month period to $17,526,000. Net earnings for last year’s quarter benefited from a $20.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, gain on the remeasurement of deferred tax liabilities which was partially offset by a $1.2 million, or $.06 per diluted share, provision for the one time repatriation tax, both of which resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in in December 2017. Excluding the deferred tax gain and the one time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate in last year’s quarter was 28.6%. This year’s quarter benefitted by a reduction of approximately $900,000 in tax as the provision for the one time repatriation tax was reduced as the amount recorded last year was an estimate. Excluding the reduction in the one time repatriation tax, our effective tax rate was 28.0% in this year’s quarter.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

