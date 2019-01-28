Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Eric A. Koch as a New Director

/EIN News/ -- SALEM, Ind., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (the “Bank”), announced today that Mr. Eric A. Koch has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank.



The Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee proposed, and the Board of Directors ratified and approved, the appointment of Mr. Koch to the Board of Directors. The appointment of Mr. Koch to the Company’s Board of Directors is effective January 23, 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Koch and know he will be a valuable addition to our Boards of Directors,” said Dana J. Dunbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors. With Eric’s knowledge and extensive background he will be a great addition to the Boards of Directors.”

Mr. Koch, a resident of Bedford, is an attorney in private practice with Koch & McAuley P.C. and is president of Indiana Title Insurance Co. He served as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2002-2016 and has served as a member of the Indiana State Senate from 2016 to the present. Mr. Koch is a graduate of Georgetown University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration, and received his law degree from Indiana University School of Law. He has extensive professional experience in the fields of healthcare, real estate, and agriculture. Mr. Koch knows our market area well and brings 29 years of legal experience to our Board.

About the Company and the Bank

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB; a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Salem, Indiana, approximately 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. The Bank conducts business from its main office in Salem and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana and a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana.

﻿For more information, contact:

Alexander G. Babey, President and Chief Executive Officer

Erica B. Schmidt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(812) 883-2639



