DOE Awards Task Order for the Environmental Management Test Bed Initiative Completion

Cincinnati --The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the award of a cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for the DOE EM Test Bed Initiative (TBI) for Offsite Treatment and Disposal of Hanford Low Activity to Waste (LAW). The IDIQ contract was awarded to Aerostar Perma-Fix TRU Services, LLC (APT Services, LLC), located in Oak Ridge, TN. APT Services, LLC is a Small Business. The task order will have a maximum value of $4.8 million over a ten-month performance period. Work under this task order includes: In-Tank Pre-Treatment System (ITPS) design completion

ITPS fabrication, testing, training, installation and operation support

Waste treatment (approx. 2,000 gallons), packaging, transportation, and disposal

TBI Final Report



