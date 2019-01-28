Uniserve 2nd Quarter Results for the period ended November 30, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. Q2 and Q2 year to date fiscal 2019 revenues increased by 51% and 48% respectively as compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q2 fiscal 2019 Net loss was $870K and Q2 year to date fiscal 2019 Net loss was $2,109K, as compared to Net loss of $855K and Net loss of $1,301K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. Certain ongoing cost cutting measures implemented at the end of Q2 2019 are expected to result in further savings in the upcoming quarters.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact. The unique selling proposition of the business is “SMART” People, Solutions, and Technology with over 13,000 customers spread across residential and enterprise centered around Vancouver, Calgary and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

