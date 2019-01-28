Instantly Resolve Accessibility Issues on Websites with BoIA 24/7 Live Response

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has announced that it will now offer its clients a first-of-its-kind accessibility customer support line, where a live agent is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



When customers visit a website supported by BoIA, they now can be sure that if they have any issues using the site, a representative is waiting to take their call to help them.

“This innovation offers a glimpse into the real-time accessibility solutions that companies should be offering to their customers,” said BoIA President, Mark Shapiro. “It’s exciting to announce, not only because we’re driving this positive change; website visitors deserve to benefit equally from digital products and services on their time, and this service finally helps deliver on that goal.”

The dedicated toll-free number will be provided to clients for use on their website’s accessibility page. Clients will get notified of all calls and their results. BoIA will then review each issue to determine its root cause and whether a long-term resolution needs to be implemented to prevent it from happening again.

“What better way to show customers you value their time and business?” Shapiro added, “Every effort is made to help our clients offer their visitors full and independent use of their digital platforms. But, good intentions don’t necessarily mean people won’t ever run into an issue, so if they do they can call and reach a real person in real-time, committed to helping them do what they came to the site to do.”

For more about this service go to: https://www.boia.org/live-24-7-accessibility-support-for-your-website-visitors

About the Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA):

Mobile and web accessibility compliance is a requirement but trying to understand the WCAG 2.1 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508, and other compliance requirements can be confusing. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has been helping eliminate the accessibility digital divide since 2001. The organization's reports, tools, and services have assisted businesses in improving, maintaining, and proving the accessibility of their websites. With services that include self-help tools, audits, training, remediation and implementation support, BoIA has the experience and expertise to ensure that accessibility efforts are worthwhile and successful. For more information, visit BoIA.org .

Media Contact:

Anne Smith

Phone: 401-830-0075

Email: anne@boia.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.