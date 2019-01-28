Old National promotes Kevin Anderson to Wisconsin Region CEO and Traci Mann to Region President

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Kevin Anderson to Wisconsin Region CEO and Traci Mann to Wisconsin Region President. Anderson replaces Len Devaisher who recently left the company.



Kevin Anderson, Old National Bank, Wisconsin Region CEO



Traci Mann, Old National Bank, Wisconsin Region President





Kevin Anderson joined ONB in 2013 as Corporate Relationship Manager in the Louisville Region and was promoted to Milwaukee Region President in 2016. Prior to Old National, Kevin was Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager at Fifth Third Bank in Louisville. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

Anderson is an active community leader and serves on the board of directors for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and the United Performing Arts Fund. He is also a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

Traci Mann worked for AnchorBank for 26 years prior to its partnership with ONB in 2016. She most recently served as Market President, Commercial Banking Executive in Madison. Traci recently graduated from Old National’s Senior Leadership Academy and earned her bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.

Mann serves on the executive committee for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon, The Madison Club Foundation Board, and Downtown Madison Inc. Economic Development Committee. She also volunteers for the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

“ONB is fortunate to have Kevin Anderson and Traci Mann as such qualified successors with extensive knowledge, experience and proven leadership,” said Jim Sandgren, President & COO. “I am confident they will continue Old National’s strong commitment to clients, community and associates in the Wisconsin Region and beyond.”

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.7 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Schoettlin

(812) 465-7269 / (812) 319-2711

Kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04256027-9b32-4f75-bd2b-ed1b2d841e38

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/631a546f-91a1-4ab0-88e1-e99e7aad18fb



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.