Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the “Initial Program”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees



Consideration excluding fees







(€) 21/01/2019 MTA 8,483 99.8933 847,394.86 22/01/2019 MTA 17,637 99.3318 1,751,914.96 23/01/2019 MTA 15,137 97.8654 1,481,388.56 24/01/2019 MTA 36,074 97.4791 3,516,461.05 25/01/2019 MTA 1,500 98.2549 147,382.35



Total







-



78,831



-



7,744,541.78

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till 25 January 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 20,812,030.25 for No. 218,198 common shares purchased resulting in No. 6,221,041 common shares held in treasury as of 25 January 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.49% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

