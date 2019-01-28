Friendable Reports Initial Results of New App Release

Conversions From Free to Paid Beginning to Unfold



CAMPBELL, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDBL) is pleased to announce its new app has successfully populated across multiple app stores world-wide and currently ranked in over 144 app stores around the world (Source: appfigures.com). App ranking criteria consists of metrics across several categories, which include: top grossing, social networking (general), social networking (top grossing) and social networking iPad (top grossing). Additionally, the Company reports initial free downloads are converting to paid subscribers at a rate of 1.5% in these early stages of release. Appfigures Statistics and Snap Shot available here: http://www.friendable.com/appfigures_report.pdf

“We are very encouraged to see our initial release of the new app has already begun to convert free users into paying subscribers. Although these early metrics are showing an initial conversion rate of approximately 1.5% of total downloads converting to paid subscribers, we believe the significance of conversions as a whole are a much bigger indicator of our future opportunity to monetize going forward. Marketing efforts are scheduled to begin shortly, as Friendable prepares to promote its entirely new suite of services back to its historical user base of approximately 900,000,” stated Robert Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“Having our new app accessible in both iTunes and Google Play provides accessibility and metric tracking that is invaluable to the Company’s efforts moving forward. We believe ‘Everything starts with Friendship’ and by promoting our new features and the updated user experience, the Company is in position to attract even more singles in search of that perfect match,” concluded Robert Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. Friendable, Inc. has been developing and plans to release its brand new mobile app platform “Fan Pass Live", a live streaming video application for both iPhone and Android designed to allow music artists, athletes and celebrities to offer their fans and social followers a backstage or VIP experience right from their smart phone. Through the Friendable and Fan Pass applications, Friendable, Inc. aims to become the premier brand for mobile platforms that is dedicated to connecting and engaging users beyond today’s limitations.



Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.







Contact: Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101 Email: Info@friendable.com www.friendable.com

